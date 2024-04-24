Quinyx's 2024 State of the Frontline Workforce Report Uncovers Significant Challenges and High Stress for Retail Employees

Findings Show Employees Crave Streamlined Technology, More Recognition and Increased Flexibility

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Quinyx, an industry leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Workforce Management (WFM) software, today unveiled the results of its 2024 State of the Frontline Workforce Report - US Retail Report. The report finds that 59% of retail workers have considered quitting their jobs this year, a 22% increase compared to 2023. What's more, 85% of frontline retail employees reported experiencing workplace stress and nearly 40% reported feeling either neutral or dissatisfied about their jobs.

Based on a survey of today's frontline retail workers, the report is aimed at helping leaders understand what is most important to their employees. With high inflation and a consistently rising cost of living, it is no surprise that pay emerged as a top priority, with more than a third (36%) of those experiencing workplace stress and nearly half (48%) of those that reported considering quitting their jobs this year attributing it to low pay. While retailers may not be able to increase pay, they must find ways to make their employees feel more valued.

One of the top priorities retail employees reported was the need for more flexible schedules. A quarter of retail workers surveyed reported changing jobs in the last year, and nearly a third (30%) of those people reported that they made the change to pursue roles that offered more flexible schedules.

The top three changes U.S. retail workers are looking for when considering a flexible schedule are the ability to:

Know their schedule two or more weeks in advance

Have a "drop-in" schedule and work flexible start times throughout the week

Easily swap schedules within 24 hours

Technology is another area of opportunity to invest in to improve worker satisfaction, with 73% of frontline retail workers reporting that they are dissatisfied with the technology provided by their employers. On average, retail employers are asking frontline employees to use two to three apps to do their jobs (with some as high as 20), creating fractured communication channels and causing confusion. To combat this, 28% of frontline retail workers report using SMS to communicate with their colleagues rather than applications provided by the company. Despite this, 46% believe the future of tech will impact their jobs positively - and only 19% expect a negative impact.

"The retail industry has changed drastically in recent years, creating new stressors for frontline workers that have left them feeling undervalued," said Quinyx CEO Erik Fjellborg. "By taking a holistic approach to engaging the frontline that incorporates streamlined communication and technology tools, more flexibility and increased employee recognition, employers can reduce this stress and create a more productive, engaged workforce."

For more findings from Quinyx's survey, download the 2024 State of the Frontline Workforce Report - US Retail Report. For a look at frontline workforce industry trends through a global lens, you can also download the 2024 State of the Frontline Workforce Report.

About Us

Quinyx, a leader in workforce management solutions, elevates how frontline worker-reliant organizations optimize their businesses, manage their workforce, and engage their frontline employees. With an international footprint, Quinyx supports millions of users in an extensive range of clients such as Indigo, Swarovski, Starbucks, Calvin Klein, Bath & Body Works, Rituals, Victoria's Secret, and Tory Burch.

Contact Information

Alicia Bloom

Senior Marketing Manager

alicia.bloom@quinyx.com

857-296-7475

SOURCE: Quinyx

View the original press release on newswire.com.