Circulate Capital Appoints Industry Leader Nick Moon as Chair, Joining the Leadership Team to Strengthen Fundraising and Institutionalizing Efforts

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Circulate Capital, the leading circular economy investment management firm in high-growth markets, today announced the appointment of Nick Moon as its new Chair. Reporting directly to Founder and CEO Rob Kaplan, Nick will help drive the firm's fundraising initiatives and play a key role in its strategic development and institutional strengthening.

With over two decades of experience in private equity, specializing in fundraising and strategic growth initiatives, Nick most recently served as a Partner at LeapFrog Investments. During his decade-long tenure, he led multiple successful fundraisings, expanding the firm's assets from $135 million to over $2 billion.

"Nick's remarkable track record and extensive experience make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said Rob Kaplan, Founder & CEO of Circulate Capital. "His strategic acumen and proven leadership skills are critical as we aim to scale our strategies and deepen our impact on the circular economy and climate change."

Since its launch in December 2019, backed by leading corporations, Circulate Capital has broadened its investor base to include development finance institutions, family offices, and private investors. Today, the firm has a robust US $255 million in assets under management (AUM) and has built the largest recycling portfolio in Asia, demonstrating significant growth and commitment to its mission.

In his role as Chair, Nick will enhance Circulate Capital's fundraising and corporate growth strategies, working alongside the rest of the leadership team to scale the firm further. His efforts will be vital in helping the firm achieve its strategy and broaden its impact.

"Circulate Capital has a highly distinctive strategy, a growing track record of successes, and a highly compelling team of experts," said Moon. "I am thrilled to be joining at this transformative time, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to help amplify the firm's growth and impact."

Circulate Capital is a leading environmental impact investor advancing the circular economy for plastics in high-growth markets - with activities and teams in 10+ countries. Partnering with global brands and financial institutions, we transform supply chains at scale by delivering economic, social, and environmental value. Launched in 2018 by supply chain experts and leading corporations - including PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Dow, Danone, Chanel, Unilever, The Coca-Cola Company, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, and Mondelez International, the firm is scaling solutions across the recycling and innovative materials value chains. Founded in and focused initially on South and Southeast Asia, the firm now targets untapped opportunities in high-growth markets to spark further development in the emerging circular economy.

