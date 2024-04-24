Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings

Net income of $110.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.18 for first quarter 2024

Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and loans acquired in the merger of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc, increased $115.8 million or 0.6% (2.4% annualized) during first quarter 2024

Deposits, excluding public funds deposits, increased $109.8 million during first quarter 2024, with no brokered deposits purchased

Noninterest-bearing deposits of $9.5 billion, representing 35.1% of total deposits

Net interest margin increased 4 basis points to 2.79% during first quarter 2024

Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $366.7 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program, of 1.62% (1)

Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.24% of first quarter average interest-earning assets

Completed the merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. on April 1, 2024

Repurchased 567,692 shares of common stock during first quarter 2024

HOUSTON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $110.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared with $124.7 million for the same period in 2023. Net income per diluted common share was $1.18 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared with $1.37 for the same period in 2023. On April 1, 2024, Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. ("Lone Star") merged with Prosperity Bancshares and Lone Star State Bank of West Texas ("Lone Star Bank") merged with Prosperity Bank. The annualized return on first quarter average assets was 1.13%. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.24% of first quarter average interest-earning assets.

"We are excited to announce that on April 1, 2024, we completed the merger with Lone Star and its wholly owned subsidiary Lone Star Bank, headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. The operational integration is scheduled for late October 2024, when Lone Star customers will have full access to our 288 full-service locations. We welcome the Lone Star customers and associates to Prosperity and will work hard to win your trust," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"The $2.4 trillion Texas economy is now the eight-largest economy in the world - larger than Russia, Canada, Italy and others. Texas is the top state for Fortune 500 headquartered companies, currently at 55, and was named the 2023 state of year for best in nation business climate and job growth," added Zalman.

" Texas added 369,600 non-farm jobs in 2023, the most in the nation. We believe the Texas and Oklahoma economies should outperform most other states," continued Zalman.

"Prosperity continues to focus on long term relationships and our customers' success while maintaining strong asset quality and earnings, and a fair return to shareholders. Prosperity maintained a high tangible equity to tangible assets ratio of 10.33% for the first quarter 2024 while sharing earnings with our shareholders. Prosperity repurchased 567,692 shares of common stock during the first quarter of 2024 in addition to the quarterly dividend. In 2023, Prosperity's total capital return to shareholders from dividends and share repurchases was $278 million," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, net income was $110.4 million (2) or $1.18 per diluted common share compared with $95.5 million (3) or $1.02 per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The change was primarily due to higher interest income and lower FDIC assessments, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits and interest expense. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, net income was $110.4 million (2) or $1.18 per diluted common share compared with $124.7 million (4) or $1.37 per diluted common share for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily due to a decrease in net interest income and an increase in noninterest expense primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits and expenses due to the merger of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc. (the "FB Merger"). Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were 1.13%, 6.20% and 12.06%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 49.07%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $238.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with $237.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $1.3 million or 0.5%. Net interest income before provision for credit losses decreased $5.2 million or 2.1% to $238.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with $243.5 million for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances on other borrowings, an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits and a decrease in the average balance on investment securities, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with 2.75% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with 2.93% for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances on other borrowings, an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits and a decrease in the average balance on investment securities, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans.

Noninterest income was $38.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with $36.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $2.3 million or 6.3%. The change was primarily due to increases in trust income and other noninterest income. Noninterest income was $38.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with $38.3 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $604 thousand or 1.6%.

Noninterest expense was $135.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with $152.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $16.3 million or 10.7%. The change was primarily due to lower FDIC assessments, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits. Noninterest expense was $135.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with $123.0 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $12.8 million or 10.4%. The change was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, other noninterest expense and in credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization expense primarily due to three months of operations related to the FB Merger in the first quarter 2024 compared to none in the first quarter 2023.

Balance Sheet Information

At March 31, 2024, Prosperity had $38.757 billion in total assets, an increase of $927.3 million or 2.5%, compared with $37.829 billion at March 31, 2023.

Loans were $21.265 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $84.7 million or 0.4% (1.6% annualized) from $21.181 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans increased $1.931 billion or 10.0%, compared with $19.334 billion at March 31, 2023. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $20.400 billion at March 31, 2024 compared with $20.358 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $42.0 million or 0.2% (0.8% annualized), and $18.535 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $1.865 billion or 10.1%.

Deposits were $27.176 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $4.3 million from $27.180 billion at December 31, 2023. Deposits increased $171.3 million or 0.6%, compared with $27.004 billion at March 31, 2023. Deposits, excluding public funds deposits, were $24.558 billion at March 31, 2024 compared with $24.448 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $109.8 million or 0.4%. Deposits, excluding public funds deposits, increased $660.8 million or 2.8% compared with $23.897 billion at March 31, 2023.

The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the FB Merger.

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)





























(In thousands)

































Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023



Sep 30, 2023



Jun 30, 2023



Mar 31, 2023





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition date):





























FirstCapital Bank

$ 1,302,582



$ 1,376,356



$ 1,494,378



$ 1,590,137



$ -

Prosperity - Warehouse Purchase Program loans



864,924





822,245





912,327





1,148,883





799,115

Prosperity - All other loans



19,097,741





18,981,937





19,026,008





18,914,926





18,535,244

Total loans

$ 21,265,247



$ 21,180,538



$ 21,432,713



$ 21,653,946



$ 19,334,359

































Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition date):





























FirstCapital Bank

$ 1,449,166



$ 1,517,217



$ 1,625,691



$ 1,481,831



$ -

All other deposits



25,726,352





25,662,592





25,687,109





25,899,055





27,004,236

Total deposits

$ 27,175,518



$ 27,179,809



$ 27,312,800



$ 27,380,886



$ 27,004,236



Excluding loans acquired in the FB Merger and new production since May 1, 2023 by the acquired lending operations, loans at March 31, 2024 grew $158.5 million or 0.8% (3.2% annualized) compared with December 31, 2023 and grew $628.3 million or 3.2% compared with March 31, 2023. Excluding loans acquired in the FB Merger, new production since May 1, 2023 by the acquired lending operations and Warehouse Purchase Program loans, loans at March 31, 2024 grew $115.8 million or 0.6% (2.4% annualized) compared with December 31, 2023 and grew $562.5 million or 3.0% compared with March 31, 2023.

Excluding deposits assumed in the FB Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since May 1, 2023, deposits at March 31, 2024 grew by $63.8 million or 0.2% (1.0% annualized) compared with December 31, 2023 and decreased by $1.278 billion or 4.7% compared with March 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $83.8 million or 0.24% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2024 compared with $72.7 million or 0.21% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2023, with the majority of the balance for each period attributable to acquired loans. Nonperforming assets were $24.5 million or 0.07% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $366.7 million at March 31, 2024 compared with $368.9 million at December 31, 2023 and $312.1 million at March 31, 2023. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $330.2 million or 1.55% of total loans at March 31, 2024 compared with $332.4 million or 1.57% of total loans at December 31, 2023 and $282.2 million or 1.46% of total loans at March 31, 2023. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.62%(1) at March 31, 2024 compared with 1.63%(1) at December 31, 2023 and 1.52%(1) at March 31, 2023.

Net charge-offs were $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with net charge-offs of $19.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and net recoveries of $615 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2024 included $991 thousand related to resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. Further, an additional $4.1 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a second quarter 2024 cash dividend of $0.56 per share to be paid on July 1, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of June 14, 2024.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 16, 2024, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.7 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 16, 2025, at the discretion of management. Under its 2024 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 567,692 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $62.12 per share during the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.

On April 1, 2024, Prosperity completed the merger of Lone Star and its wholly owned subsidiary Lone Star Bank, headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. Lone Star Bank operated 5 banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas. As of March 31, 2024, Lone Star, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $1.384 billion, total loans of $1.075 billion and total deposits of $1.241 billion.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity issued 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus approximately $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star in the second quarter of 2024.

Merger of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.

On May 1, 2023, Prosperity completed the merger of First Bancshares and its wholly owned subsidiary FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A. ("FirstCapital Bank"), headquartered in Midland, Texas. FirstCapital Bank operated 16 full-service banking offices in six different markets in West, North and Central Texas areas, including its main office in Midland, and banking offices in Midland, Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Byers, Henrietta, Dallas, Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls and Fredericksburg, Texas.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity issued 3,583,370 shares of Prosperity common stock plus approximately $91.5 million in cash for all outstanding shares of First Bancshares. This resulted in goodwill of $164.8 million as of March 31, 2024, which was subject to subsequent fair value adjustments. During the second quarter of 2023, Prosperity completed the operational conversion of FirstCapital Bank.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's first quarter 2024 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 1-877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 1-412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 5323694.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com . The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and the FDIC special assessment, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, merger related expenses and the FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of March 31, 2024, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $38.757 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 288 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 31 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 44 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland - Odessa, Abilene; Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area, 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area and 5 in the West Texas area currently doing business as Lone Star Bank.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits a proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

____________ (1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.0 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. (3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.5 million, merger related expenses of $278 thousand, and the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. (4) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $728 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $871 thousand, and merger related expenses of $860 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Bryan/College Station Area

Grapevine Main

Tyler-South Broadway

Tomball

West Bryan

Kiest

Tyler-University

Waller



Bryan-29th Street

Lake Highlands

Winnsboro

West Columbia

Odessa Bryan-East

McKinney





Wharton

Grandview Bryan-North

McKinney Eldorado

Houston Area

Winnie

Grant Caldwell

McKinney Redbud

Houston

Wirt

Kermit Highway College Station

North Carrolton

Aldine





Parkway Hearne

Park Cities

Alief

South Texas Area -



Huntsville

Plano

Bellaire

Corpus Christi

Wichita Falls Madisonville

Plano-West

Beltway

Calallen

Cattlemans Navasota

Preston Forest

Clear Lake

Carmel

Kell New Waverly

Preston Parker

Copperfield

Northwest



Rock Prairie

Preston Royal

Cypress

Saratoga

Other West Texas Area Southwest Parkway

Red Oak

Downtown

Timbergate

Locations Tower Point

Richardson

Eastex

Water Street

Big Spring Wellborn Road

Richardson-West

Fairfield





Brownfield



Rosewood Court

First Colony

Victoria

Brownwood Central Texas Area

The Colony

Fry Road

Victoria Main

Burkburnett Austin

Tollroad

Gessner

Victoria-Navarro

Byers Cedar Park

Trinity Mills

Gladebrook

Victoria-North

Cisco Congress

Turtle Creek

Grand Parkway

Victoria Salem

Comanche Lakeway

West 15th Plano

Heights





Early Liberty Hill

West Allen

Highway 6 West

Other South Texas Area

Floydada Northland

Westmoreland

Little York

Locations

Gorman Oak Hill

Wylie

Medical Center

Alice

Henrietta Research Blvd





Memorial Drive

Aransas Pass

Levelland Westlake

Fort Worth

Northside

Beeville

Littlefield



Haltom City

Pasadena

Colony Creek

Merkel Other Central Texas Area

Hulen

Pecan Grove

Cuero

Plainview Locations

Keller

Pin Oak

Edna

San Angelo Bastrop

Museum Place

River Oaks

Goliad

Slaton Canyon Lake

Renaissance Square

Sugar Land

Gonzales

Snyder Dime Box

Roanoke

SW Medical Center

Hallettsville



Dripping Springs

Stockyards

Tanglewood

Kingsville

Lone Star West Texas Area Elgin





The Plaza

Mathis

Big Spring Flatonia

Other Dallas/Fort Worth Area

Uptown

Padre Island

Brownfield Fredericksburg

Locations

Waugh Drive

Palacios

Lubbock Georgetown

Arlington

Westheimer

Port Lavaca

Midland Gruene

Azle

West University

Portland

Odessa Horseshoe Bay

Ennis

Woodcreek

Rockport



Kingsland

Gainesville





Sinton

Oklahoma La Grange

Glen Rose

Katy

Taft

Central Oklahoma Area Lexington

Granbury

Cinco Ranch

Yoakum

Oklahoma City Marble Falls

Grand Prairie

Katy-Spring Green

Yorktown

23rd Street New Braunfels

Jacksboro









Expressway Pleasanton

Mesquite

The Woodlands

West Texas Area

I-240 Round Rock

Muenster

The Woodlands-College Park

Abilene

Memorial San Antonio

Runaway Bay

The Woodlands-I-45

Antilley Road



Schulenburg

Sanger

The Woodlands-Research Forest

Barrow Street

Other Central Oklahoma Area Seguin

Waxahachie





Cypress Street

Locations Smithville

Weatherford

Other Houston Area

Judge Ely

Edmond Thorndale





Locations

Mockingbird

Norman Weimar

East Texas Area

Angleton











Athens

Bay City

Amarillo

Tulsa Area Dallas/Fort Worth Area

Blooming Grove

Beaumont

Hillside

Tulsa Dallas

Canton

Cleveland

Soncy

Garnett 14th Street Plano

Carthage

East Bernard





Harvard Abrams Centre

Corsicana

El Campo

Lubbock

Memorial Addison

Crockett

Dayton

4th Street

Sheridan Allen

Eustace

Galveston

66th Street

S. Harvard Balch Springs

Gilmer

Groves

82nd Street

Utica Tower Camp Wisdom

Grapeland

Hempstead

86th Street

Yale Carrollton

Gun Barrel City

Hitchcock

98th Street



Cedar Hill

Jacksonville

Liberty

Avenue Q

Other Tulsa Area Locations Coppell

Kerens

Magnolia

Milwaukee

Owasso East Plano

Longview

Magnolia Parkway

North University



Euless

Mount Vernon

Mont Belvieu

Texas Tech Student Union



Frisco

Palestine

Nederland







Frisco Warren

Rusk

Needville

Midland



Frisco-West

Seven Points

Rosenberg

North



Garland

Teague

Shadow Creek

Wadley



Grapevine

Tyler-Beckham

Spring

Wall Street





Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)









Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023



Sep 30, 2023



Jun 30, 2023



Mar 31, 2023

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)





























Loans held for sale

$ 6,380



$ 5,734



$ 10,187



$ 10,656



$ 1,603

Loans held for investment



20,393,943





20,352,559





20,510,199





20,494,407





18,533,641

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



864,924





822,245





912,327





1,148,883





799,115

Total loans



21,265,247





21,180,538





21,432,713





21,653,946





19,334,359

































Investment securities(A)



12,301,138





12,803,896





13,192,742





13,667,319





14,071,545

Federal funds sold



250





260





234





181





222

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(330,219)





(332,362)





(351,495)





(345,209)





(282,191)

Cash and due from banks



1,086,444





458,153





512,239





396,848





405,331

Goodwill



3,396,402





3,396,086





3,396,459





3,383,698





3,231,636

Core deposit intangibles, net



60,757





63,994





67,553





71,128





48,974

Other real estate owned



2,204





1,708





9,320





3,107





1,989

Fixed assets, net



372,333





369,992





370,237





365,299





345,149

Other assets



601,964





605,612





665,682





708,814





672,218

Total assets

$ 38,756,520



$ 38,547,877



$ 39,295,684



$ 39,905,131



$ 37,829,232

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 9,526,535



$ 9,776,572



$ 10,281,893



$ 10,364,921



$ 10,108,348

Interest-bearing deposits



17,648,983





17,403,237





17,030,907





17,015,965





16,895,888

Total deposits



27,175,518





27,179,809





27,312,800





27,380,886





27,004,236

Other borrowings



3,900,000





3,725,000





4,250,000





4,800,000





3,365,000

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



261,671





309,277





300,714





434,160





434,261

Subordinated debentures



-





-





-





3,093





-

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



36,503





36,503





36,503





36,503





29,947

Other liabilities



278,284





217,958





362,990





282,373





256,671

Total liabilities



31,651,976





31,468,547





32,263,007





32,937,015





31,090,115

Shareholders' equity(B)



7,104,544





7,079,330





7,032,677





6,968,116





6,739,117

Total liabilities and equity

$ 38,756,520



$ 38,547,877



$ 39,295,684



$ 39,905,131



$ 37,829,232







(A) Includes $(2,954), $(1,770), $(2,442), $(3,393) and $(4,399) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. (B) Includes $(2,333), $(1,398), $(1,930), $(2,681) and $(3,476) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)









Three Months Ended





Mar 31,

2024



Dec 31,

2023



Sep 30,

2023



Jun 30,

2023



Mar 31,

2023

Income Statement Data





























Interest income:





























Loans

$ 306,228



$ 306,562



$ 308,678



$ 286,638



$ 247,118

Securities(C)



66,421





68,077





69,987





72,053





73,185

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



9,265





1,793





1,689





1,757





7,006

Total interest income



381,914





376,432





380,354





360,448





327,309

































Interest expense:





























Deposits



92,692





84,969





76,069





63,964





47,343

Other borrowings



48,946





52,386





62,190





57,351





34,396

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



2,032





2,094





2,533





2,674





2,103

Subordinated debentures



-





-





38





-





-

Total interest expense



143,670





139,449





140,830





123,989





83,842

Net interest income



238,244





236,983





239,524





236,459





243,467

Provision for credit losses



-





-





-





18,540





-

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



238,244





236,983





239,524





217,919





243,467

































Noninterest income:





























Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



8,288





8,365





8,719





8,512





8,095

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



8,861





9,314





9,285





9,206





8,666

Service charges on deposit accounts



6,406





6,316





6,262





6,078





5,926

Trust income



4,156





3,360





3,326





3,358





3,225

Mortgage income



610





542





857





661





238

Brokerage income



1,235





1,059





1,067





1,000





1,149

Bank owned life insurance income



2,047





1,882





1,864





1,553





1,354

Net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets



(35)





(84)





(45)





1,994





121

Net gain on sale of securities



298





-





-





-





-

Other noninterest income



7,004





5,814





7,408





7,326





9,492

Total noninterest income



38,870





36,568





38,743





39,688





38,266

































Noninterest expense:





























Salaries and benefits



85,771





80,486





85,423





84,723





77,798

Net occupancy and equipment



8,623





9,093





9,464





8,935





8,025

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization



10,975





10,741





10,919





10,344





9,566

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



5,538





24,940





5,155





5,097





4,973

Core deposit intangibles amortization



3,237





3,559





3,576





3,167





2,374

Depreciation



4,686





4,607





4,585





4,658





4,433

Communications



3,402





3,572





3,686





3,693





3,462

Other real estate expense



187





165





153





(464)





58

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate



(138)





34





(734)





(33)





(13)

Merger related expenses



-





278





1,104





12,891





860

Other noninterest expense



13,567





14,696





12,326





12,859





11,464

Total noninterest expense



135,848





152,171





135,657





145,870





123,000

Income before income taxes



141,266





121,380





142,610





111,737





158,733

Provision for income taxes



30,840





25,904





30,402





24,799





34,039

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 110,426



$ 95,476



$ 112,208



$ 86,938



$ 124,694







(C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $5,822, $6,428, $6,897, $7,131 and $7,384 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)









Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023



Sep 30, 2023



Jun 30, 2023



Mar 31, 2023

































Profitability





























Net income (D) (E)

$ 110,426



$ 95,476



$ 112,208



$ 86,938



$ 124,694

































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.18



$ 1.02



$ 1.20



$ 0.94



$ 1.37

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.18



$ 1.02



$ 1.20



$ 0.94



$ 1.37

































Return on average assets (F) (J)



1.13 %



0.98 %



1.13 %



0.89 %



1.31 % Return on average common equity (F) (J)



6.20 %



5.39 %



6.39 %



5.01 %



7.38 % Return on average tangible common equity(F)(G)(J)



12.06 %



10.54 %



12.58 %



9.67 %



14.34 % Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E)(H)



2.79 %



2.75 %



2.72 %



2.73 %



2.93 % Efficiency ratio (G) (I) (K)



49.07 %



55.61 %



48.74 %



53.21 %



43.68 %































Liquidity and Capital Ratios





























Equity to assets



18.33 %



18.37 %



17.90 %



17.46 %



17.81 % Common equity tier 1 capital



15.78 %



15.54 %



14.98 %



14.49 %



15.59 % Tier 1 risk-based capital



15.78 %



15.54 %



14.98 %



14.49 %



15.59 % Total risk-based capital



17.08 %



16.56 %



16.05 %



15.52 %



16.41 % Tier 1 leverage capital



10.37 %



10.39 %



10.03 %



9.96 %



10.06 % Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)



10.33 %



10.31 %



9.96 %



9.64 %



10.01 %































Other Data





























Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share





























Basic



93,706





93,715





93,720





92,930





91,207

Diluted



93,706





93,715





93,720





92,930





91,207

Period end shares outstanding



93,525





93,722





93,717





93,721





90,693

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.56



$ 0.56



$ 0.55



$ 0.55



$ 0.55

Book value per common share

$ 75.96



$ 75.54



$ 75.04



$ 74.35



$ 74.31

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$ 39.00



$ 38.62



$ 38.08



$ 37.49



$ 38.13

































Common Stock Market Price





























High

$ 68.88



$ 68.79



$ 63.65



$ 63.13



$ 78.76

Low

$ 60.08



$ 49.60



$ 52.62



$ 55.12



$ 58.25

Period end closing price

$ 65.78



$ 67.73



$ 54.58



$ 56.48



$ 61.52

Employees - FTE (excluding overtime)



3,901





3,850





3,853





3,710





3,651

Number of banking centers



283





285





285





286





272



(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:



Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023 Loan discount accretion

















Non-PCD $1,312

$1,543

$1,508

$1,242

$532 PCD $548

$937

$767

$1,178

$339 Securities net accretion (amortization) $561

$598

$626

$426

$(2) Time deposits amortization $(97)

$(150)

$(210)

$(187)

$(53)

(E) Using effective tax rate of 21.8%, 21.3%, 21.3%, 22.2% and 21.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. (F) Interim periods annualized. (G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis. (I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. (J) For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (K) For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Mar 31, 2023





Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (L) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (L) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (L) Interest-earning assets:

















































Loans held for sale

$ 5,467



$ 92



6.77 %

$ 9,828



$ 185



7.47 %

$ 2,343



$ 38



6.58 %

Loans held for investment



20,415,316





292,673



5.77 %



20,370,915





291,882



5.68 %



18,317,712





236,606



5.24 %

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase

Program



720,650





13,463



7.51 %



770,481





14,495



7.46 %



617,822





10,474



6.88 %

Total loans



21,141,433





306,228



5.83 %



21,151,224





306,562



5.75 %



18,937,877





247,118



5.29 %

Investment securities



12,693,268





66,421



2.10 % (M)

13,074,243





68,077



2.07 % (M)

14,332,509





73,185



2.07 % (M) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



672,840





9,265



5.54 %



125,295





1,793



5.68 %



600,048





7,006



4.74 %

Total interest-earning assets



34,507,541





381,914



4.45 %



34,350,762





376,432



4.35 %



33,870,434





327,309



3.92 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(331,708)















(346,493)















(282,316)













Noninterest-earning assets



4,759,697















4,810,942















4,589,735













Total assets

$ 38,935,530













$ 38,815,211













$ 38,177,853

































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 5,143,585



$ 8,423



0.66 %

$ 4,822,698



$ 6,789



0.56 %

$ 5,877,641



$ 3,792



0.26 %

Savings and money market deposits



8,889,077





47,152



2.13 %



8,815,892





45,192



2.03 %



9,579,679





35,521



1.50 %

Certificates and other time deposits



3,683,815





37,117



4.05 %



3,442,115





32,988



3.80 %



2,045,580





8,030



1.59 %

Other borrowings



4,083,132





48,946



4.82 %



4,028,263





52,386



5.16 %



2,887,011





34,396



4.83 %

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



296,437





2,032



2.76 %



300,317





2,094



2.77 %



427,887





2,103



1.99 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



22,096,046





143,670



2.62 % (N)

21,409,285





139,449



2.58 % (N)

20,817,798





83,842



1.63 % (N)



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



9,443,249















9,960,240















10,389,980













Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit

exposures



36,503















36,503















29,947













Other liabilities



238,480















323,344















180,685













Total liabilities



31,814,278















31,729,372















31,418,410













Shareholders' equity



7,121,252















7,085,839















6,759,443













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 38,935,530













$ 38,815,211













$ 38,177,853

































































Net interest income and margin







$ 238,244



2.78 %







$ 236,983



2.74 %







$ 243,467



2.92 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:

















































Tax equivalent adjustment









808















952















833







Net interest income and margin

(tax equivalent basis)







$ 239,052



2.79 %







$ 237,935



2.75 %







$ 244,300



2.93 %







(L) Annualized and based on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis. (M) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,822, $6,428 and $7,384 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. (N) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.83%, 1.76% and 1.09% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)







Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023



Sep 30, 2023



Jun 30, 2023



Mar 31, 2023

YIELD TREND (O)

























































Interest-Earning Assets:



























Loans held for sale

6.77 %



7.47 %



6.54 %



6.87 %



6.58 % Loans held for investment

5.77 %



5.68 %



5.62 %



5.48 %



5.24 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

7.51 %



7.46 %



7.32 %



7.09 %



6.88 % Total loans

5.83 %



5.75 %



5.70 %



5.55 %



5.29 % Investment securities (P)

2.10 %



2.07 %



2.05 %



2.07 %



2.07 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets

5.54 %



5.68 %



5.33 %



4.69 %



4.74 % Total interest-earning assets

4.45 %



4.35 %



4.30 %



4.15 %



3.92 %





























Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



























Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.66 %



0.56 %



0.43 %



0.30 %



0.26 % Savings and money market deposits

2.13 %



2.03 %



1.96 %



1.88 %



1.50 % Certificates and other time deposits

4.05 %



3.80 %



3.31 %



2.59 %



1.59 % Other borrowings

4.82 %



5.16 %



5.28 %



5.20 %



4.83 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements

2.76 %



2.77 %



2.58 %



2.43 %



1.99 % Subordinated debentures

-





-





5.85 %



-





-

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.62 %



2.58 %



2.54 %



2.28 %



1.63 %





























Net Interest Margin

2.78 %



2.74 %



2.71 %



2.72 %



2.92 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

2.79 %



2.75 %



2.72 %



2.73 %



2.93 %





(O) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis. (P) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,822, $6,428, $6,897, $7,131 and $7,384 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023



Sep 30, 2023



Jun 30, 2023



Mar 31, 2023

Balance Sheet Averages





























Loans held for sale

$ 5,467



$ 9,828



$ 9,832



$ 3,910



$ 2,343

Loans held for investment



20,415,316





20,370,915





20,496,075





19,802,751





18,317,712

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



720,650





770,481





972,936





898,768





617,822

Total loans



21,141,433





21,151,224





21,478,843





20,705,429





18,937,877

































Investment securities



12,693,268





13,074,243





13,512,137





13,976,818





14,332,509

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



672,840





125,295





125,690





150,300





600,048

Total interest-earning assets



34,507,541





34,350,762





35,116,670





34,832,547





33,870,434

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(331,708)





(346,493)





(343,967)





(283,594)





(282,316)

Cash and due from banks



315,612





302,864





301,201





281,593





319,960

Goodwill



3,396,177





3,396,224





3,387,293





3,291,659





3,231,637

Core deposit intangibles, net



62,482





65,986





69,551





48,616





50,208

Other real estate



2,319





4,781





6,301





2,712





2,083

Fixed assets, net



372,458





370,900





367,814





357,593





342,380

Other assets



610,649





670,187





697,176





756,500





643,467

Total assets

$ 38,935,530



$ 38,815,211



$ 39,602,039



$ 39,287,626



$ 38,177,853

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 9,443,249



$ 9,960,240



$ 10,269,162



$ 10,274,819



$ 10,389,980

Interest-bearing demand deposits



5,143,585





4,822,698





4,768,485





5,147,453





5,877,641

Savings and money market deposits



8,889,077





8,815,892





8,977,824





9,156,047





9,579,679

Certificates and other time deposits



3,683,815





3,442,115





3,172,178





2,652,064





2,045,580

Total deposits



27,159,726





27,040,945





27,187,649





27,230,383





27,892,880

Other borrowings



4,083,132





4,028,263





4,671,449





4,427,914





2,887,011

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



296,437





300,317





389,149





441,303





427,887

Subordinated debentures



-





-





2,578





1,547





-

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



36,503





36,503





36,504





30,022





29,947

Other liabilities



238,480





323,344





290,217





220,775





180,685

Shareholders' equity



7,121,252





7,085,839





7,024,493





6,935,682





6,759,443

Total liabilities and equity

$ 38,935,530



$ 38,815,211



$ 39,602,039



$ 39,287,626



$ 38,177,853



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023 Period End Balances





























































Loan Portfolio





























Commercial and industrial

$1,932,534 9.1 %

$1,936,717 9.2 %

$2,153,391 10.1 %

$2,245,620 10.5 %

$2,074,078 10.7 % Warehouse purchase program

864,924 4.1 %

822,245 3.9 %

912,327 4.3 %

1,148,883 5.3 %

799,115 4.1 % Construction, land development and other land loans

2,876,588 13.5 %

3,076,591 14.5 %

3,200,479 14.9 %

3,215,016 14.8 %

2,899,980 15.0 % 1-4 family residential

7,331,251 34.5 %

7,207,226 34.0 %

7,032,593 32.8 %

6,780,813 31.3 %

6,055,532 31.3 % Home equity

950,169 4.5 %

960,852 4.5 %

969,498 4.5 %

977,070 4.5 %

959,124 5.0 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

5,631,460 26.5 %

5,662,948 26.7 %

5,606,837 26.2 %

5,676,526 26.2 %

5,133,693 26.6 % Agriculture (includes farmland)

813,092 3.8 %

816,043 3.9 %

801,933 3.7 %

804,376 3.7 %

721,395 3.7 % Consumer and other

326,915 1.5 %

329,593 1.6 %

306,018 1.4 %

305,207 1.4 %

288,300 1.5 % Energy

538,314 2.5 %

368,323 1.7 %

449,637 2.1 %

500,435 2.3 %

403,142 2.1 % Total loans

$21,265,247



$21,180,538



$21,432,713



$21,653,946



$19,334,359

































Deposit Types





























Noninterest-bearing DDA

$9,526,535 35.1 %

$9,776,572 36.0 %

$10,281,893 37.6 %

$10,364,921 37.9 %

$10,108,348 37.4 % Interest-bearing DDA

4,867,247 17.9 %

5,115,945 18.8 %

4,797,259 17.6 %

4,953,090 18.1 %

5,332,086 19.8 % Money market

6,134,221 22.6 %

5,859,701 21.6 %

5,892,505 21.6 %

5,904,160 21.5 %

6,021,449 22.3 % Savings

2,830,117 10.4 %

2,881,397 10.6 %

3,005,936 11.0 %

3,179,351 11.6 %

3,304,482 12.2 % Certificates and other time deposits

3,817,398 14.0 %

3,546,194 13.0 %

3,335,207 12.2 %

2,979,364 10.9 %

2,237,871 8.3 % Total deposits

$27,175,518



$27,179,809



$27,312,800



$27,380,886



$27,004,236

































Loan to Deposit Ratio

78.3 %



77.9 %



78.5 %



79.1 %



71.6 %



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans









Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023



Sep 30, 2023



Jun 30, 2023



Mar 31, 2023





















































Single family residential construction

$ 1,031,163



35.8 %

$ 1,088,636



35.4 %

$ 1,157,016



36.1 %

$ 1,244,631



38.7 %

$ 1,179,883



40.7 % Land development



290,243



10.1 %



367,849



12.0 %



359,518



11.2 %



310,199



9.7 %



222,511



7.7 % Raw land



311,265



10.8 %



328,365



10.7 %



340,659



10.7 %



359,228



11.2 %



326,168



11.2 % Residential lots



224,901



7.8 %



222,591



7.2 %



216,659



6.8 %



216,706



6.7 %



226,600



7.8 % Commercial lots



59,691



2.1 %



155,415



5.0 %



154,425



4.8 %



158,278



4.9 %



167,151



5.8 % Commercial construction and other



959,687



33.4 %



914,436



29.7 %



973,022



30.4 %



927,025



28.8 %



777,678



26.8 % Net unaccreted discount



(362)









(701)









(820)









(1,051)









(11)





Total construction loans

$ 2,876,588







$ 3,076,591







$ 3,200,479







$ 3,215,016







$ 2,899,980







Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of March 31, 2024



Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (Q)



Total



Collateral Type









































Shopping center/retail $ 347,702



$ 278,496



$ 58,938



$ 14,763



$ 14,413



$ 287,241



$ 1,001,553



Commercial and industrial buildings

161,906





100,565





25,744





35,528





17,881





258,388





600,012



Office buildings

95,697





220,797





60,013





48,260





3,842





91,314





519,923



Medical buildings

75,558





18,489





1,727





43,390





31,984





57,686





228,834



Apartment buildings

136,913





126,568





17,998





14,395





13,437





199,616





508,927



Hotel

110,759





100,561





33,322





18,031





-





167,511





430,184



Other

175,653





59,582





35,154





8,252





1,636





85,070





365,347



Total $ 1,104,188



$ 905,058



$ 232,896



$ 182,619



$ 83,193



$ 1,146,826



$ 3,654,780

(R)

Acquired Loans







Non-PCD Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Dec 31,

2023



Balance at

Mar 31,

2024



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Dec 31,

2023



Balance at

Mar 31,

2024



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Dec 31,

2023



Balance at

Mar 31,

2024

Loan marks:



















































Acquired banks (S) $ 345,599



$ 506



$ 245



$ 320,052



$ 2,594



$ 2,503



$ 665,651



$ 3,100



$ 2,748

FirstCapital Bank (T)

22,648





19,486





18,436





7,790





5,320





4,858





30,438





24,806





23,294

Total

368,247





19,992





18,681





327,842





7,914





7,361





696,089





27,906





26,042























































Acquired portfolio loan balances:



















































Acquired banks (S)

12,286,159





1,043,525





977,286





689,573





58,310





56,982





12,975,732





1,101,835





1,034,268

FirstCapital Bank (T)

1,021,694





780,284





699,277





627,991





475,343





438,092





1,649,685





1,255,627





1,137,369

Total

13,307,853





1,823,809





1,676,563





1,317,564





533,653





495,074





14,625,417

(U)

2,357,462





2,171,637























































Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks $ 12,939,606



$ 1,803,817



$ 1,657,882



$ 989,722



$ 525,739



$ 487,713



$ 13,929,328



$ 2,329,556



$ 2,145,595







(Q) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions. (R) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.631 billion as of March 31, 2024. (S) Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank. (T) FirstCapital Bank merger was completed on May 1, 2023 and resulted in the addition of $1.650 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $30.4 million at acquisition date, which were subject to subsequent fair value adjustments. (U) Actual principal balances acquired.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)







Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023



Sep 30, 2023



Jun 30, 2023



Mar 31, 2023

Asset Quality



























Nonaccrual loans $ 78,475



$ 68,688



$ 59,729



$ 57,723



$ 22,496

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

3,035





2,195





397





1,744





-

Total nonperforming loans

81,510





70,883





60,126





59,467





22,496

Repossessed assets

97





76





35





153





-

Other real estate

2,204





1,708





9,320





3,107





1,989

Total nonperforming assets $ 83,811



$ 72,667



$ 69,481



$ 62,727



$ 24,485































Nonperforming assets:



























Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 10,199



$ 8,957



$ 22,219



$ 24,027



$ 2,832

Construction, land development and other land loans

15,826





17,343





8,684





4,245





3,210

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

30,206





26,096





23,708





19,609





16,951

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

23,720





18,775





13,341





13,504





1,051

Agriculture (includes farmland)

3,714





1,460





1,511





1,284





432

Consumer and other

146





36





18





58





9

Total $ 83,811



$ 72,667



$ 69,481



$ 62,727



$ 24,485

Number of loans/properties

319





292





260





241





190

Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 330,219



$ 332,362



$ 351,495



$ 345,209



$ 282,191































Net charge-offs (recoveries):



























Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 283



$ 16,123



$ 1,594



$ 160



$ (1,472)

Construction, land development and other land loans

(2)





(5)





(5)





50





(13)

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

457





20





(78)





(70)





(140)

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

(17)





1,590





570





14,957





(1)

Agriculture (includes farmland)

23





-





-





(78)





(6)

Consumer and other

1,399





1,405





1,327





1,046





1,017

Total $ 2,143



$ 19,133



$ 3,408



$ 16,065



$ (615)































Asset Quality Ratios



























Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets

0.24 %



0.21 %



0.20 %



0.18 %



0.07 % Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.39 %



0.34 %



0.32 %



0.29 %



0.13 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.04 %



0.36 %



0.06 %



0.31 %

(0.01 %)

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.55 %



1.57 %



1.64 %



1.59 %



1.46 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding

Warehouse Purchase Program loans (G)

1.62 %



1.63 %



1.71 %



1.68 %



1.52 %

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and the FDIC special assessment, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, merger related expenses and the FDIC special assessment. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.





Three Months Ended





Mar 31,

2024



Dec 31,

2023



Sep 30,

2023



Jun 30,

2023



Mar 31,

2023

Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax:





























Diluted earnings per share (unadjusted)

$ 1.18



$ 1.02



$ 1.20



$ 0.94



$ 1.37

































Net income

$ 110,426



$ 95,476



$ 112,208



$ 86,938



$ 124,694

Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax(V)



-





-





-





14,647





-

Merger related expenses, net of tax(V)



-





220





872





10,184





679

FDIC special assessment, net of tax(V)



-





15,736





-





-





-

Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax(V):

$ 110,426



$ 111,432



$ 113,080



$ 111,769



$ 125,373

































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



93,706





93,715





93,720





92,930





91,207

Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, per diluted common share(V)

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 0.16



$ -

Merger related expenses, net of tax, per diluted common share(V')

$ -



$ -



$ 0.01



$ 0.11



$ 0.01

FDIC special assessment, net of tax, per diluted common share(V)

$ -



$ 0.17



$ -



$ -



$ -

Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax:(V)

$ 1.18



$ 1.19



$ 1.21



$ 1.21



$ 1.38

































Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax:





























Return on average assets (unadjusted)



1.13 %



0.98 %



1.13 %



0.89 %



1.31 %































Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax(V):

$ 110,426



$ 111,432



$ 113,080



$ 111,769



$ 125,373

Average total assets

$ 38,935,530



$ 38,815,211



$ 39,602,039



$ 39,287,626



$ 38,177,853

Return on average assets excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax (F) (V)



1.13 %



1.15 %



1.14 %



1.14 %



1.31 %









































(V) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.















































Three Months Ended





Mar 31,

2024



Dec 31,

2023



Sep 30,

2023



Jun 30,

2023



Mar 31,

2023

Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax:





























Return on average common equity (unadjusted)



6.20 %



5.39 %



6.39 %



5.01 %



7.38 %































Net income, excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax(V)

$ 110,426



$ 111,432



$ 113,080



$ 111,769



$ 125,373

Average shareholders' equity

$ 7,121,252



$ 7,085,839



$ 7,024,493



$ 6,935,682



$ 6,759,443

Return on average common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax (F) (V)



6.20 %



6.29 %



6.44 %



6.45 %



7.42 %































Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:





























Net income

$ 110,426



$ 95,476



$ 112,208



$ 86,938



$ 124,694

Average shareholders' equity

$ 7,121,252



$ 7,085,839



$ 7,024,493



$ 6,935,682



$ 6,759,443

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,458,659)





(3,462,210)





(3,456,844)





(3,340,275)





(3,281,845)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,662,593



$ 3,623,629



$ 3,567,649



$ 3,595,407



$ 3,477,598

Return on average tangible common equity(F)



12.06 %



10.54 %



12.58 %



9.67 %



14.34 %































Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax:





























Net income, excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax(V)

$ 110,426



$ 111,432



$ 113,080



$ 111,769



$ 125,373

Average shareholders' equity

$ 7,121,252



$ 7,085,839



$ 7,024,493



$ 6,935,682



$ 6,759,443

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,458,659)





(3,462,210)





(3,456,844)





(3,340,275)





(3,281,845)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,662,593



$ 3,623,629



$ 3,567,649



$ 3,595,407



$ 3,477,598

Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax (F) (V)



12.06 %



12.30 %



12.68 %



12.43 %



14.42 %































Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:





























Shareholders' equity

$ 7,104,544



$ 7,079,330



$ 7,032,677



$ 6,968,116



$ 6,739,117

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,457,159)





(3,460,080)





(3,464,012)





(3,454,826)





(3,280,610)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,647,385



$ 3,619,250



$ 3,568,665



$ 3,513,290



$ 3,458,507

































Period end shares outstanding



93,525





93,722





93,717





93,721





90,693

Tangible book value per share

$ 39.00



$ 38.62



$ 38.08



$ 37.49



$ 38.13

































Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:





























Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,647,385



$ 3,619,250



$ 3,568,665



$ 3,513,290



$ 3,458,507

Total assets

$ 38,756,520



$ 38,547,877



$ 39,295,684



$ 39,905,131



$ 37,829,232

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,457,159)





(3,460,080)





(3,464,012)





(3,454,826)





(3,280,610)

Tangible assets

$ 35,299,361



$ 35,087,797



$ 35,831,672



$ 36,450,305



$ 34,548,622

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio



10.33 %



10.31 %



9.96 %



9.64 %



10.01 %







Three Months Ended





Mar 31,

2024



Dec 31,

2023



Sep 30,

2023



Jun 30,

2023



Mar 31,

2023

Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program:





























Allowance for credit losses on loans

$ 330,219



$ 332,362



$ 351,495



$ 345,209



$ 282,191

Total loans

$ 21,265,247



$ 21,180,538



$ 21,432,713



$ 21,653,946



$ 19,334,359

Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans



(864,924)





(822,245)





(912,327)





(1,148,883)





(799,115)

Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program

$ 20,400,323



$ 20,358,293



$ 20,520,386



$ 20,505,063



$ 18,535,244

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program



1.62 %



1.63 %



1.71 %



1.68 %



1.52 %































Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities:





























Noninterest expense

$ 135,848



$ 152,171



$ 135,657



$ 145,870



$ 123,000

































Net interest income

$ 238,244



$ 236,983



$ 239,524



$ 236,459



$ 243,467

Noninterest income



38,870





36,568





38,743





39,688





38,266

Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write down of assets



(35)





(84)





(45)





1,994





121

Less: net gain on sale of securities



298





-





-





-





-

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities



38,607





36,652





38,788





37,694





38,145

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities

$ 276,851



$ 273,635



$ 278,312



$ 274,153



$ 281,612

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities



49.07 %



55.61 %



48.74 %



53.21 %



43.68 %































Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment:





























Noninterest expense

$ 135,848



$ 152,171



$ 135,657



$ 145,870



$ 123,000

Less: merger related expenses



-





278





1,104





12,891





860

Less: FDIC special assessment



-





19,919





-





-





-

Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment

$ 135,848



$ 131,974



$ 134,553



$ 132,979



$ 122,140

































Net interest income

$ 238,244



$ 236,983



$ 239,524



$ 236,459



$ 243,467

Noninterest income



38,870





36,568





38,743





39,688





38,266

Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write down of assets



(35)





(84)





(45)





1,994





121

Less: net gain on sale of securities



298





-





-





-





-

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities



38,607





36,652





38,788





37,694





38,145

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities

$ 276,851



$ 273,635



$ 278,312



$ 274,153



$ 281,612

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment



49.07 %



48.23 %



48.35 %



48.51 %



43.37 %

SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.