Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings

- Net income of $110.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.18 for first quarter 2024
- Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and loans acquired in the merger of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc, increased $115.8 million or 0.6% (2.4% annualized) during first quarter 2024
- Deposits, excluding public funds deposits, increased $109.8 million during first quarter 2024, with no brokered deposits purchased
- Noninterest-bearing deposits of $9.5 billion, representing 35.1% of total deposits
- Net interest margin increased 4 basis points to 2.79% during first quarter 2024
- Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $366.7 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program, of 1.62%(1)
- Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.24% of first quarter average interest-earning assets
- Completed the merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. on April 1, 2024
- Repurchased 567,692 shares of common stock during first quarter 2024
HOUSTON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $110.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared with $124.7 million for the same period in 2023. Net income per diluted common share was $1.18 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared with $1.37 for the same period in 2023. On April 1, 2024, Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. ("Lone Star") merged with Prosperity Bancshares and Lone Star State Bank of West Texas ("Lone Star Bank") merged with Prosperity Bank. The annualized return on first quarter average assets was 1.13%. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.24% of first quarter average interest-earning assets.
"We are excited to announce that on April 1, 2024, we completed the merger with Lone Star and its wholly owned subsidiary Lone Star Bank, headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. The operational integration is scheduled for late October 2024, when Lone Star customers will have full access to our 288 full-service locations. We welcome the Lone Star customers and associates to Prosperity and will work hard to win your trust," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"The $2.4 trillion Texas economy is now the eight-largest economy in the world - larger than Russia, Canada, Italy and others. Texas is the top state for Fortune 500 headquartered companies, currently at 55, and was named the 2023 state of year for best in nation business climate and job growth," added Zalman.
" Texas added 369,600 non-farm jobs in 2023, the most in the nation. We believe the Texas and Oklahoma economies should outperform most other states," continued Zalman.
"Prosperity continues to focus on long term relationships and our customers' success while maintaining strong asset quality and earnings, and a fair return to shareholders. Prosperity maintained a high tangible equity to tangible assets ratio of 10.33% for the first quarter 2024 while sharing earnings with our shareholders. Prosperity repurchased 567,692 shares of common stock during the first quarter of 2024 in addition to the quarterly dividend. In 2023, Prosperity's total capital return to shareholders from dividends and share repurchases was $278 million," concluded Zalman.
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
For the three months ended March 31, 2024, net income was $110.4 million (2) or $1.18 per diluted common share compared with $95.5 million (3) or $1.02 per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The change was primarily due to higher interest income and lower FDIC assessments, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits and interest expense. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, net income was $110.4 million (2) or $1.18 per diluted common share compared with $124.7 million (4) or $1.37 per diluted common share for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily due to a decrease in net interest income and an increase in noninterest expense primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits and expenses due to the merger of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc. (the "FB Merger"). Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were 1.13%, 6.20% and 12.06%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 49.07%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $238.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with $237.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $1.3 million or 0.5%. Net interest income before provision for credit losses decreased $5.2 million or 2.1% to $238.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with $243.5 million for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances on other borrowings, an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits and a decrease in the average balance on investment securities, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans.
The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with 2.75% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with 2.93% for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances on other borrowings, an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits and a decrease in the average balance on investment securities, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans.
Noninterest income was $38.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with $36.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $2.3 million or 6.3%. The change was primarily due to increases in trust income and other noninterest income. Noninterest income was $38.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with $38.3 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $604 thousand or 1.6%.
Noninterest expense was $135.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with $152.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $16.3 million or 10.7%. The change was primarily due to lower FDIC assessments, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits. Noninterest expense was $135.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with $123.0 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $12.8 million or 10.4%. The change was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, other noninterest expense and in credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization expense primarily due to three months of operations related to the FB Merger in the first quarter 2024 compared to none in the first quarter 2023.
Balance Sheet Information
At March 31, 2024, Prosperity had $38.757 billion in total assets, an increase of $927.3 million or 2.5%, compared with $37.829 billion at March 31, 2023.
Loans were $21.265 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $84.7 million or 0.4% (1.6% annualized) from $21.181 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans increased $1.931 billion or 10.0%, compared with $19.334 billion at March 31, 2023. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $20.400 billion at March 31, 2024 compared with $20.358 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $42.0 million or 0.2% (0.8% annualized), and $18.535 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $1.865 billion or 10.1%.
Deposits were $27.176 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $4.3 million from $27.180 billion at December 31, 2023. Deposits increased $171.3 million or 0.6%, compared with $27.004 billion at March 31, 2023. Deposits, excluding public funds deposits, were $24.558 billion at March 31, 2024 compared with $24.448 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $109.8 million or 0.4%. Deposits, excluding public funds deposits, increased $660.8 million or 2.8% compared with $23.897 billion at March 31, 2023.
The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the FB Merger.
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
(In thousands)
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition date):
FirstCapital Bank
$
1,302,582
$
1,376,356
$
1,494,378
$
1,590,137
$
-
Prosperity - Warehouse Purchase Program loans
864,924
822,245
912,327
1,148,883
799,115
Prosperity - All other loans
19,097,741
18,981,937
19,026,008
18,914,926
18,535,244
Total loans
$
21,265,247
$
21,180,538
$
21,432,713
$
21,653,946
$
19,334,359
Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition date):
FirstCapital Bank
$
1,449,166
$
1,517,217
$
1,625,691
$
1,481,831
$
-
All other deposits
25,726,352
25,662,592
25,687,109
25,899,055
27,004,236
Total deposits
$
27,175,518
$
27,179,809
$
27,312,800
$
27,380,886
$
27,004,236
Excluding loans acquired in the FB Merger and new production since May 1, 2023 by the acquired lending operations, loans at March 31, 2024 grew $158.5 million or 0.8% (3.2% annualized) compared with December 31, 2023 and grew $628.3 million or 3.2% compared with March 31, 2023. Excluding loans acquired in the FB Merger, new production since May 1, 2023 by the acquired lending operations and Warehouse Purchase Program loans, loans at March 31, 2024 grew $115.8 million or 0.6% (2.4% annualized) compared with December 31, 2023 and grew $562.5 million or 3.0% compared with March 31, 2023.
Excluding deposits assumed in the FB Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since May 1, 2023, deposits at March 31, 2024 grew by $63.8 million or 0.2% (1.0% annualized) compared with December 31, 2023 and decreased by $1.278 billion or 4.7% compared with March 31, 2023.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $83.8 million or 0.24% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2024 compared with $72.7 million or 0.21% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2023, with the majority of the balance for each period attributable to acquired loans. Nonperforming assets were $24.5 million or 0.07% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2023.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $366.7 million at March 31, 2024 compared with $368.9 million at December 31, 2023 and $312.1 million at March 31, 2023. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $330.2 million or 1.55% of total loans at March 31, 2024 compared with $332.4 million or 1.57% of total loans at December 31, 2023 and $282.2 million or 1.46% of total loans at March 31, 2023. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.62%(1) at March 31, 2024 compared with 1.63%(1) at December 31, 2023 and 1.52%(1) at March 31, 2023.
Net charge-offs were $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with net charge-offs of $19.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and net recoveries of $615 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2024 included $991 thousand related to resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. Further, an additional $4.1 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.
Dividend
Prosperity Bancshares declared a second quarter 2024 cash dividend of $0.56 per share to be paid on July 1, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of June 14, 2024.
Stock Repurchase Program
On January 16, 2024, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.7 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 16, 2025, at the discretion of management. Under its 2024 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 567,692 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $62.12 per share during the three months ended March 31, 2024.
Merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.
On April 1, 2024, Prosperity completed the merger of Lone Star and its wholly owned subsidiary Lone Star Bank, headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. Lone Star Bank operated 5 banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas. As of March 31, 2024, Lone Star, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $1.384 billion, total loans of $1.075 billion and total deposits of $1.241 billion.
Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity issued 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus approximately $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star in the second quarter of 2024.
Merger of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.
On May 1, 2023, Prosperity completed the merger of First Bancshares and its wholly owned subsidiary FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A. ("FirstCapital Bank"), headquartered in Midland, Texas. FirstCapital Bank operated 16 full-service banking offices in six different markets in West, North and Central Texas areas, including its main office in Midland, and banking offices in Midland, Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Byers, Henrietta, Dallas, Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls and Fredericksburg, Texas.
Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity issued 3,583,370 shares of Prosperity common stock plus approximately $91.5 million in cash for all outstanding shares of First Bancshares. This resulted in goodwill of $164.8 million as of March 31, 2024, which was subject to subsequent fair value adjustments. During the second quarter of 2023, Prosperity completed the operational conversion of FirstCapital Bank.
Conference Call
Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's first quarter 2024 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 1-877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 1-412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 5323694.
Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and the FDIC special assessment, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, merger related expenses and the FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
As of March 31, 2024, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $38.757 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.
Prosperity currently operates 288 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 31 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 44 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland - Odessa, Abilene; Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area, 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area and 5 in the West Texas area currently doing business as Lone Star Bank.
Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits a proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.
____________
(1)
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(2)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.0 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
(3)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.5 million, merger related expenses of $278 thousand, and the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.
(4)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $728 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $871 thousand, and merger related expenses of $860 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
Loans held for sale
$
6,380
$
5,734
$
10,187
$
10,656
$
1,603
Loans held for investment
20,393,943
20,352,559
20,510,199
20,494,407
18,533,641
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
864,924
822,245
912,327
1,148,883
799,115
Total loans
21,265,247
21,180,538
21,432,713
21,653,946
19,334,359
Investment securities(A)
12,301,138
12,803,896
13,192,742
13,667,319
14,071,545
Federal funds sold
250
260
234
181
222
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(330,219)
(332,362)
(351,495)
(345,209)
(282,191)
Cash and due from banks
1,086,444
458,153
512,239
396,848
405,331
Goodwill
3,396,402
3,396,086
3,396,459
3,383,698
3,231,636
Core deposit intangibles, net
60,757
63,994
67,553
71,128
48,974
Other real estate owned
2,204
1,708
9,320
3,107
1,989
Fixed assets, net
372,333
369,992
370,237
365,299
345,149
Other assets
601,964
605,612
665,682
708,814
672,218
Total assets
$
38,756,520
$
38,547,877
$
39,295,684
$
39,905,131
$
37,829,232
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
9,526,535
$
9,776,572
$
10,281,893
$
10,364,921
$
10,108,348
Interest-bearing deposits
17,648,983
17,403,237
17,030,907
17,015,965
16,895,888
Total deposits
27,175,518
27,179,809
27,312,800
27,380,886
27,004,236
Other borrowings
3,900,000
3,725,000
4,250,000
4,800,000
3,365,000
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
261,671
309,277
300,714
434,160
434,261
Subordinated debentures
-
-
-
3,093
-
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
36,503
36,503
36,503
36,503
29,947
Other liabilities
278,284
217,958
362,990
282,373
256,671
Total liabilities
31,651,976
31,468,547
32,263,007
32,937,015
31,090,115
Shareholders' equity(B)
7,104,544
7,079,330
7,032,677
6,968,116
6,739,117
Total liabilities and equity
$
38,756,520
$
38,547,877
$
39,295,684
$
39,905,131
$
37,829,232
(A)
Includes $(2,954), $(1,770), $(2,442), $(3,393) and $(4,399) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
(B)
Includes $(2,333), $(1,398), $(1,930), $(2,681) and $(3,476) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Income Statement Data
Interest income:
Loans
$
306,228
$
306,562
$
308,678
$
286,638
$
247,118
Securities(C)
66,421
68,077
69,987
72,053
73,185
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
9,265
1,793
1,689
1,757
7,006
Total interest income
381,914
376,432
380,354
360,448
327,309
Interest expense:
Deposits
92,692
84,969
76,069
63,964
47,343
Other borrowings
48,946
52,386
62,190
57,351
34,396
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
2,032
2,094
2,533
2,674
2,103
Subordinated debentures
-
-
38
-
-
Total interest expense
143,670
139,449
140,830
123,989
83,842
Net interest income
238,244
236,983
239,524
236,459
243,467
Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
18,540
-
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
238,244
236,983
239,524
217,919
243,467
Noninterest income:
Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees
8,288
8,365
8,719
8,512
8,095
Credit card, debit card and ATM card income
8,861
9,314
9,285
9,206
8,666
Service charges on deposit accounts
6,406
6,316
6,262
6,078
5,926
Trust income
4,156
3,360
3,326
3,358
3,225
Mortgage income
610
542
857
661
238
Brokerage income
1,235
1,059
1,067
1,000
1,149
Bank owned life insurance income
2,047
1,882
1,864
1,553
1,354
Net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets
(35)
(84)
(45)
1,994
121
Net gain on sale of securities
298
-
-
-
-
Other noninterest income
7,004
5,814
7,408
7,326
9,492
Total noninterest income
38,870
36,568
38,743
39,688
38,266
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits
85,771
80,486
85,423
84,723
77,798
Net occupancy and equipment
8,623
9,093
9,464
8,935
8,025
Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization
10,975
10,741
10,919
10,344
9,566
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance
5,538
24,940
5,155
5,097
4,973
Core deposit intangibles amortization
3,237
3,559
3,576
3,167
2,374
Depreciation
4,686
4,607
4,585
4,658
4,433
Communications
3,402
3,572
3,686
3,693
3,462
Other real estate expense
187
165
153
(464)
58
Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate
(138)
34
(734)
(33)
(13)
Merger related expenses
-
278
1,104
12,891
860
Other noninterest expense
13,567
14,696
12,326
12,859
11,464
Total noninterest expense
135,848
152,171
135,657
145,870
123,000
Income before income taxes
141,266
121,380
142,610
111,737
158,733
Provision for income taxes
30,840
25,904
30,402
24,799
34,039
Net income available to common shareholders
$
110,426
$
95,476
$
112,208
$
86,938
$
124,694
(C)
Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $5,822, $6,428, $6,897, $7,131 and $7,384 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Profitability
Net income (D) (E)
$
110,426
$
95,476
$
112,208
$
86,938
$
124,694
Basic earnings per share
$
1.18
$
1.02
$
1.20
$
0.94
$
1.37
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.18
$
1.02
$
1.20
$
0.94
$
1.37
Return on average assets (F) (J)
1.13
%
0.98
%
1.13
%
0.89
%
1.31
%
Return on average common equity (F) (J)
6.20
%
5.39
%
6.39
%
5.01
%
7.38
%
Return on average tangible common equity(F)(G)(J)
12.06
%
10.54
%
12.58
%
9.67
%
14.34
%
Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E)(H)
2.79
%
2.75
%
2.72
%
2.73
%
2.93
%
Efficiency ratio (G) (I) (K)
49.07
%
55.61
%
48.74
%
53.21
%
43.68
%
Liquidity and Capital Ratios
Equity to assets
18.33
%
18.37
%
17.90
%
17.46
%
17.81
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
15.78
%
15.54
%
14.98
%
14.49
%
15.59
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
15.78
%
15.54
%
14.98
%
14.49
%
15.59
%
Total risk-based capital
17.08
%
16.56
%
16.05
%
15.52
%
16.41
%
Tier 1 leverage capital
10.37
%
10.39
%
10.03
%
9.96
%
10.06
%
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)
10.33
%
10.31
%
9.96
%
9.64
%
10.01
%
Other Data
Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share
Basic
93,706
93,715
93,720
92,930
91,207
Diluted
93,706
93,715
93,720
92,930
91,207
Period end shares outstanding
93,525
93,722
93,717
93,721
90,693
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.56
$
0.56
$
0.55
$
0.55
$
0.55
Book value per common share
$
75.96
$
75.54
$
75.04
$
74.35
$
74.31
Tangible book value per common share (G)
$
39.00
$
38.62
$
38.08
$
37.49
$
38.13
Common Stock Market Price
High
$
68.88
$
68.79
$
63.65
$
63.13
$
78.76
Low
$
60.08
$
49.60
$
52.62
$
55.12
$
58.25
Period end closing price
$
65.78
$
67.73
$
54.58
$
56.48
$
61.52
Employees - FTE (excluding overtime)
3,901
3,850
3,853
3,710
3,651
Number of banking centers
283
285
285
286
272
(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:
Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
2024
Dec 31,
2023
Sep 30,
2023
Jun 30,
2023
Mar 31,
2023
Loan discount accretion
Non-PCD
$1,312
$1,543
$1,508
$1,242
$532
PCD
$548
$937
$767
$1,178
$339
Securities net accretion (amortization)
$561
$598
$626
$426
$(2)
Time deposits amortization
$(97)
$(150)
$(210)
$(187)
$(53)
(E)
Using effective tax rate of 21.8%, 21.3%, 21.3%, 22.2% and 21.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
(F)
Interim periods annualized.
(G)
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(H)
Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.
(I)
Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.
(J)
For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(K)
For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Average
Interest
Average
(L)
Average
Interest
Average
(L)
Average
Interest
Average
(L)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans held for sale
$
5,467
$
92
6.77 %
$
9,828
$
185
7.47 %
$
2,343
$
38
6.58 %
Loans held for investment
20,415,316
292,673
5.77 %
20,370,915
291,882
5.68 %
18,317,712
236,606
5.24 %
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
720,650
13,463
7.51 %
770,481
14,495
7.46 %
617,822
10,474
6.88 %
Total loans
21,141,433
306,228
5.83 %
21,151,224
306,562
5.75 %
18,937,877
247,118
5.29 %
Investment securities
12,693,268
66,421
2.10 %
(M)
13,074,243
68,077
2.07 %
(M)
14,332,509
73,185
2.07 %
(M)
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
672,840
9,265
5.54 %
125,295
1,793
5.68 %
600,048
7,006
4.74 %
Total interest-earning assets
34,507,541
381,914
4.45 %
34,350,762
376,432
4.35 %
33,870,434
327,309
3.92 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(331,708)
(346,493)
(282,316)
Noninterest-earning assets
4,759,697
4,810,942
4,589,735
Total assets
$
38,935,530
$
38,815,211
$
38,177,853
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
5,143,585
$
8,423
0.66 %
$
4,822,698
$
6,789
0.56 %
$
5,877,641
$
3,792
0.26 %
Savings and money market deposits
8,889,077
47,152
2.13 %
8,815,892
45,192
2.03 %
9,579,679
35,521
1.50 %
Certificates and other time deposits
3,683,815
37,117
4.05 %
3,442,115
32,988
3.80 %
2,045,580
8,030
1.59 %
Other borrowings
4,083,132
48,946
4.82 %
4,028,263
52,386
5.16 %
2,887,011
34,396
4.83 %
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
296,437
2,032
2.76 %
300,317
2,094
2.77 %
427,887
2,103
1.99 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
22,096,046
143,670
2.62 %
(N)
21,409,285
139,449
2.58 %
(N)
20,817,798
83,842
1.63 %
(N)
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
9,443,249
9,960,240
10,389,980
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit
36,503
36,503
29,947
Other liabilities
238,480
323,344
180,685
Total liabilities
31,814,278
31,729,372
31,418,410
Shareholders' equity
7,121,252
7,085,839
6,759,443
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
38,935,530
$
38,815,211
$
38,177,853
Net interest income and margin
$
238,244
2.78 %
$
236,983
2.74 %
$
243,467
2.92 %
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
Tax equivalent adjustment
808
952
833
Net interest income and margin
$
239,052
2.79 %
$
237,935
2.75 %
$
244,300
2.93 %
(L)
Annualized and based on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.
(M)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,822, $6,428 and $7,384 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
(N)
Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.83%, 1.76% and 1.09% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
YIELD TREND (O)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans held for sale
6.77
%
7.47
%
6.54
%
6.87
%
6.58
%
Loans held for investment
5.77
%
5.68
%
5.62
%
5.48
%
5.24
%
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
7.51
%
7.46
%
7.32
%
7.09
%
6.88
%
Total loans
5.83
%
5.75
%
5.70
%
5.55
%
5.29
%
Investment securities (P)
2.10
%
2.07
%
2.05
%
2.07
%
2.07
%
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
5.54
%
5.68
%
5.33
%
4.69
%
4.74
%
Total interest-earning assets
4.45
%
4.35
%
4.30
%
4.15
%
3.92
%
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
0.66
%
0.56
%
0.43
%
0.30
%
0.26
%
Savings and money market deposits
2.13
%
2.03
%
1.96
%
1.88
%
1.50
%
Certificates and other time deposits
4.05
%
3.80
%
3.31
%
2.59
%
1.59
%
Other borrowings
4.82
%
5.16
%
5.28
%
5.20
%
4.83
%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
2.76
%
2.77
%
2.58
%
2.43
%
1.99
%
Subordinated debentures
-
-
5.85
%
-
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.62
%
2.58
%
2.54
%
2.28
%
1.63
%
Net Interest Margin
2.78
%
2.74
%
2.71
%
2.72
%
2.92
%
Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)
2.79
%
2.75
%
2.72
%
2.73
%
2.93
%
(O)
Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.
(P)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,822, $6,428, $6,897, $7,131 and $7,384 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Balance Sheet Averages
Loans held for sale
$
5,467
$
9,828
$
9,832
$
3,910
$
2,343
Loans held for investment
20,415,316
20,370,915
20,496,075
19,802,751
18,317,712
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
720,650
770,481
972,936
898,768
617,822
Total loans
21,141,433
21,151,224
21,478,843
20,705,429
18,937,877
Investment securities
12,693,268
13,074,243
13,512,137
13,976,818
14,332,509
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
672,840
125,295
125,690
150,300
600,048
Total interest-earning assets
34,507,541
34,350,762
35,116,670
34,832,547
33,870,434
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(331,708)
(346,493)
(343,967)
(283,594)
(282,316)
Cash and due from banks
315,612
302,864
301,201
281,593
319,960
Goodwill
3,396,177
3,396,224
3,387,293
3,291,659
3,231,637
Core deposit intangibles, net
62,482
65,986
69,551
48,616
50,208
Other real estate
2,319
4,781
6,301
2,712
2,083
Fixed assets, net
372,458
370,900
367,814
357,593
342,380
Other assets
610,649
670,187
697,176
756,500
643,467
Total assets
$
38,935,530
$
38,815,211
$
39,602,039
$
39,287,626
$
38,177,853
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
9,443,249
$
9,960,240
$
10,269,162
$
10,274,819
$
10,389,980
Interest-bearing demand deposits
5,143,585
4,822,698
4,768,485
5,147,453
5,877,641
Savings and money market deposits
8,889,077
8,815,892
8,977,824
9,156,047
9,579,679
Certificates and other time deposits
3,683,815
3,442,115
3,172,178
2,652,064
2,045,580
Total deposits
27,159,726
27,040,945
27,187,649
27,230,383
27,892,880
Other borrowings
4,083,132
4,028,263
4,671,449
4,427,914
2,887,011
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
296,437
300,317
389,149
441,303
427,887
Subordinated debentures
-
-
2,578
1,547
-
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
36,503
36,503
36,504
30,022
29,947
Other liabilities
238,480
323,344
290,217
220,775
180,685
Shareholders' equity
7,121,252
7,085,839
7,024,493
6,935,682
6,759,443
Total liabilities and equity
$
38,935,530
$
38,815,211
$
39,602,039
$
39,287,626
$
38,177,853
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Period End Balances
Loan Portfolio
Commercial and industrial
$1,932,534
9.1 %
$1,936,717
9.2 %
$2,153,391
10.1 %
$2,245,620
10.5 %
$2,074,078
10.7 %
Warehouse purchase program
864,924
4.1 %
822,245
3.9 %
912,327
4.3 %
1,148,883
5.3 %
799,115
4.1 %
Construction, land development and other land loans
2,876,588
13.5 %
3,076,591
14.5 %
3,200,479
14.9 %
3,215,016
14.8 %
2,899,980
15.0 %
1-4 family residential
7,331,251
34.5 %
7,207,226
34.0 %
7,032,593
32.8 %
6,780,813
31.3 %
6,055,532
31.3 %
Home equity
950,169
4.5 %
960,852
4.5 %
969,498
4.5 %
977,070
4.5 %
959,124
5.0 %
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
5,631,460
26.5 %
5,662,948
26.7 %
5,606,837
26.2 %
5,676,526
26.2 %
5,133,693
26.6 %
Agriculture (includes farmland)
813,092
3.8 %
816,043
3.9 %
801,933
3.7 %
804,376
3.7 %
721,395
3.7 %
Consumer and other
326,915
1.5 %
329,593
1.6 %
306,018
1.4 %
305,207
1.4 %
288,300
1.5 %
Energy
538,314
2.5 %
368,323
1.7 %
449,637
2.1 %
500,435
2.3 %
403,142
2.1 %
Total loans
$21,265,247
$21,180,538
$21,432,713
$21,653,946
$19,334,359
Deposit Types
Noninterest-bearing DDA
$9,526,535
35.1 %
$9,776,572
36.0 %
$10,281,893
37.6 %
$10,364,921
37.9 %
$10,108,348
37.4 %
Interest-bearing DDA
4,867,247
17.9 %
5,115,945
18.8 %
4,797,259
17.6 %
4,953,090
18.1 %
5,332,086
19.8 %
Money market
6,134,221
22.6 %
5,859,701
21.6 %
5,892,505
21.6 %
5,904,160
21.5 %
6,021,449
22.3 %
Savings
2,830,117
10.4 %
2,881,397
10.6 %
3,005,936
11.0 %
3,179,351
11.6 %
3,304,482
12.2 %
Certificates and other time deposits
3,817,398
14.0 %
3,546,194
13.0 %
3,335,207
12.2 %
2,979,364
10.9 %
2,237,871
8.3 %
Total deposits
$27,175,518
$27,179,809
$27,312,800
$27,380,886
$27,004,236
Loan to Deposit Ratio
78.3 %
77.9 %
78.5 %
79.1 %
71.6 %
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Construction Loans
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Single family residential construction
$
1,031,163
35.8
%
$
1,088,636
35.4
%
$
1,157,016
36.1
%
$
1,244,631
38.7
%
$
1,179,883
40.7
%
Land development
290,243
10.1
%
367,849
12.0
%
359,518
11.2
%
310,199
9.7
%
222,511
7.7
%
Raw land
311,265
10.8
%
328,365
10.7
%
340,659
10.7
%
359,228
11.2
%
326,168
11.2
%
Residential lots
224,901
7.8
%
222,591
7.2
%
216,659
6.8
%
216,706
6.7
%
226,600
7.8
%
Commercial lots
59,691
2.1
%
155,415
5.0
%
154,425
4.8
%
158,278
4.9
%
167,151
5.8
%
Commercial construction and other
959,687
33.4
%
914,436
29.7
%
973,022
30.4
%
927,025
28.8
%
777,678
26.8
%
Net unaccreted discount
(362)
(701)
(820)
(1,051)
(11)
Total construction loans
$
2,876,588
$
3,076,591
$
3,200,479
$
3,215,016
$
2,899,980
Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of March 31, 2024
Houston
Dallas
Austin
OK City
Tulsa
Other (Q)
Total
Collateral Type
Shopping center/retail
$
347,702
$
278,496
$
58,938
$
14,763
$
14,413
$
287,241
$
1,001,553
Commercial and industrial buildings
161,906
100,565
25,744
35,528
17,881
258,388
600,012
Office buildings
95,697
220,797
60,013
48,260
3,842
91,314
519,923
Medical buildings
75,558
18,489
1,727
43,390
31,984
57,686
228,834
Apartment buildings
136,913
126,568
17,998
14,395
13,437
199,616
508,927
Hotel
110,759
100,561
33,322
18,031
-
167,511
430,184
Other
175,653
59,582
35,154
8,252
1,636
85,070
365,347
Total
$
1,104,188
$
905,058
$
232,896
$
182,619
$
83,193
$
1,146,826
$
3,654,780
(R)
Acquired Loans
Non-PCD Loans
PCD Loans
Total Acquired Loans
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Loan marks:
Acquired banks (S)
$
345,599
$
506
$
245
$
320,052
$
2,594
$
2,503
$
665,651
$
3,100
$
2,748
FirstCapital Bank (T)
22,648
19,486
18,436
7,790
5,320
4,858
30,438
24,806
23,294
Total
368,247
19,992
18,681
327,842
7,914
7,361
696,089
27,906
26,042
Acquired portfolio loan balances:
Acquired banks (S)
12,286,159
1,043,525
977,286
689,573
58,310
56,982
12,975,732
1,101,835
1,034,268
FirstCapital Bank (T)
1,021,694
780,284
699,277
627,991
475,343
438,092
1,649,685
1,255,627
1,137,369
Total
13,307,853
1,823,809
1,676,563
1,317,564
533,653
495,074
14,625,417
(U)
2,357,462
2,171,637
Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks
$
12,939,606
$
1,803,817
$
1,657,882
$
989,722
$
525,739
$
487,713
$
13,929,328
$
2,329,556
$
2,145,595
(Q)
Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.
(R)
Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.631 billion as of March 31, 2024.
(S)
Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank.
(T)
FirstCapital Bank merger was completed on May 1, 2023 and resulted in the addition of $1.650 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $30.4 million at acquisition date, which were subject to subsequent fair value adjustments.
(U)
Actual principal balances acquired.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans
$
78,475
$
68,688
$
59,729
$
57,723
$
22,496
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
3,035
2,195
397
1,744
-
Total nonperforming loans
81,510
70,883
60,126
59,467
22,496
Repossessed assets
97
76
35
153
-
Other real estate
2,204
1,708
9,320
3,107
1,989
Total nonperforming assets
$
83,811
$
72,667
$
69,481
$
62,727
$
24,485
Nonperforming assets:
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
10,199
$
8,957
$
22,219
$
24,027
$
2,832
Construction, land development and other land loans
15,826
17,343
8,684
4,245
3,210
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
30,206
26,096
23,708
19,609
16,951
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
23,720
18,775
13,341
13,504
1,051
Agriculture (includes farmland)
3,714
1,460
1,511
1,284
432
Consumer and other
146
36
18
58
9
Total
$
83,811
$
72,667
$
69,481
$
62,727
$
24,485
Number of loans/properties
319
292
260
241
190
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
330,219
$
332,362
$
351,495
$
345,209
$
282,191
Net charge-offs (recoveries):
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
283
$
16,123
$
1,594
$
160
$
(1,472)
Construction, land development and other land loans
(2)
(5)
(5)
50
(13)
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
457
20
(78)
(70)
(140)
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
(17)
1,590
570
14,957
(1)
Agriculture (includes farmland)
23
-
-
(78)
(6)
Consumer and other
1,399
1,405
1,327
1,046
1,017
Total
$
2,143
$
19,133
$
3,408
$
16,065
$
(615)
Asset Quality Ratios
Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets
0.24
%
0.21
%
0.20
%
0.18
%
0.07
%
Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate
0.39
%
0.34
%
0.32
%
0.29
%
0.13
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.04
%
0.36
%
0.06
%
0.31
%
(0.01 %)
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.55
%
1.57
%
1.64
%
1.59
%
1.46
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding
1.62
%
1.63
%
1.71
%
1.68
%
1.52
%
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and the FDIC special assessment, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, merger related expenses and the FDIC special assessment. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.
Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax:
Diluted earnings per share (unadjusted)
$
1.18
$
1.02
$
1.20
$
0.94
$
1.37
Net income
$
110,426
$
95,476
$
112,208
$
86,938
$
124,694
Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax(V)
-
-
-
14,647
-
Merger related expenses, net of tax(V)
-
220
872
10,184
679
FDIC special assessment, net of tax(V)
-
15,736
-
-
-
Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax(V):
$
110,426
$
111,432
$
113,080
$
111,769
$
125,373
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
93,706
93,715
93,720
92,930
91,207
Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, per diluted common share(V)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
0.16
$
-
Merger related expenses, net of tax, per diluted common share(V')
$
-
$
-
$
0.01
$
0.11
$
0.01
FDIC special assessment, net of tax, per diluted common share(V)
$
-
$
0.17
$
-
$
-
$
-
Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax:(V)
$
1.18
$
1.19
$
1.21
$
1.21
$
1.38
Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax:
Return on average assets (unadjusted)
1.13
%
0.98
%
1.13
%
0.89
%
1.31
%
Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax(V):
$
110,426
$
111,432
$
113,080
$
111,769
$
125,373
Average total assets
$
38,935,530
$
38,815,211
$
39,602,039
$
39,287,626
$
38,177,853
Return on average assets excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax (F) (V)
1.13
%
1.15
%
1.14
%
1.14
%
1.31
%
(V) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.
Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax:
Return on average common equity (unadjusted)
6.20
%
5.39
%
6.39
%
5.01
%
7.38
%
Net income, excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax(V)
$
110,426
$
111,432
$
113,080
$
111,769
$
125,373
Average shareholders' equity
$
7,121,252
$
7,085,839
$
7,024,493
$
6,935,682
$
6,759,443
Return on average common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax (F) (V)
6.20
%
6.29
%
6.44
%
6.45
%
7.42
%
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:
Net income
$
110,426
$
95,476
$
112,208
$
86,938
$
124,694
Average shareholders' equity
$
7,121,252
$
7,085,839
$
7,024,493
$
6,935,682
$
6,759,443
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,458,659)
(3,462,210)
(3,456,844)
(3,340,275)
(3,281,845)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,662,593
$
3,623,629
$
3,567,649
$
3,595,407
$
3,477,598
Return on average tangible common equity(F)
12.06
%
10.54
%
12.58
%
9.67
%
14.34
%
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax:
Net income, excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax(V)
$
110,426
$
111,432
$
113,080
$
111,769
$
125,373
Average shareholders' equity
$
7,121,252
$
7,085,839
$
7,024,493
$
6,935,682
$
6,759,443
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,458,659)
(3,462,210)
(3,456,844)
(3,340,275)
(3,281,845)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,662,593
$
3,623,629
$
3,567,649
$
3,595,407
$
3,477,598
Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax (F) (V)
12.06
%
12.30
%
12.68
%
12.43
%
14.42
%
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:
Shareholders' equity
$
7,104,544
$
7,079,330
$
7,032,677
$
6,968,116
$
6,739,117
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,457,159)
(3,460,080)
(3,464,012)
(3,454,826)
(3,280,610)
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,647,385
$
3,619,250
$
3,568,665
$
3,513,290
$
3,458,507
Period end shares outstanding
93,525
93,722
93,717
93,721
90,693
Tangible book value per share
$
39.00
$
38.62
$
38.08
$
37.49
$
38.13
Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,647,385
$
3,619,250
$
3,568,665
$
3,513,290
$
3,458,507
Total assets
$
38,756,520
$
38,547,877
$
39,295,684
$
39,905,131
$
37,829,232
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,457,159)
(3,460,080)
(3,464,012)
(3,454,826)
(3,280,610)
Tangible assets
$
35,299,361
$
35,087,797
$
35,831,672
$
36,450,305
$
34,548,622
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio
10.33
%
10.31
%
9.96
%
9.64
%
10.01
%
Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program:
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
330,219
$
332,362
$
351,495
$
345,209
$
282,191
Total loans
$
21,265,247
$
21,180,538
$
21,432,713
$
21,653,946
$
19,334,359
Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans
(864,924)
(822,245)
(912,327)
(1,148,883)
(799,115)
Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program
$
20,400,323
$
20,358,293
$
20,520,386
$
20,505,063
$
18,535,244
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program
1.62
%
1.63
%
1.71
%
1.68
%
1.52
%
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities:
Noninterest expense
$
135,848
$
152,171
$
135,657
$
145,870
$
123,000
Net interest income
$
238,244
$
236,983
$
239,524
$
236,459
$
243,467
Noninterest income
38,870
36,568
38,743
39,688
38,266
Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write down of assets
(35)
(84)
(45)
1,994
121
Less: net gain on sale of securities
298
-
-
-
-
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities
38,607
36,652
38,788
37,694
38,145
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities
$
276,851
$
273,635
$
278,312
$
274,153
$
281,612
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities
49.07
%
55.61
%
48.74
%
53.21
%
43.68
%
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment:
Noninterest expense
$
135,848
$
152,171
$
135,657
$
145,870
$
123,000
Less: merger related expenses
-
278
1,104
12,891
860
Less: FDIC special assessment
-
19,919
-
-
-
Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment
$
135,848
$
131,974
$
134,553
$
132,979
$
122,140
Net interest income
$
238,244
$
236,983
$
239,524
$
236,459
$
243,467
Noninterest income
38,870
36,568
38,743
39,688
38,266
Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write down of assets
(35)
(84)
(45)
1,994
121
Less: net gain on sale of securities
298
-
-
-
-
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities
38,607
36,652
38,788
37,694
38,145
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities
$
276,851
$
273,635
$
278,312
$
274,153
$
281,612
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment
49.07
%
48.23
%
48.35
%
48.51
%
43.37
%
