Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W8DE | ISIN: US89421Q2057 | Ticker-Symbol: TXM1
Frankfurt
24.04.24
08:20 Uhr
8,650 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVELZOO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVELZOO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8508,05016:23
PR Newswire
24.04.2024 | 13:01
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travelzoo Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

  • Revenue of $22.0 million, up 2% year-over-year
  • Consolidated operating profit of $5.6 million
  • Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit of $6.0 million
  • Cash flow from operations of $4.6 million
  • Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31

Travelzoo, the club for travel enthusiasts, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Consolidated revenue was $22.0 million, up 2% from $21.6 million year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $21.8 million, up 1% year-over-year. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members, and membership fees.

Net income attributable to Travelzoo was $4.2 million for Q1 2024, or $0.31 per share, compared with $0.23 in the prior-year period. Net income attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations was $4.2 million for Q1 2024, or $0.31 per share, compared with $0.23 in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $6.0 million. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($0.3 million) and stock option expenses ($95,000). Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tabular reconciliation below.

"We will continue to leverage Travelzoo's global reach, trusted brand, and strong relationships with top travel suppliers to negotiate more exclusive offers for members," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "It is in times of large increases in travel prices that Travelzoo is most valuable for consumers. Travelzoo members enjoy high quality travel experiences that represent outstanding value."

"With more than 30 million members, 8 million mobile app users, and 4 million social media followers, Travelzoo is loved by travel enthusiasts who are affluent, active, and open to new experiences."

Cash Position
As of March 31, 2024, consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $16.9 million. Net cash provided by operations was $4.6 million.

Travelzoo North America
 North America business segment revenue decreased 4% year-over-year to $14.2 million. Operating profit for Q1 2024 was $4.4 million, or 31% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $4.5 million in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe
 Europe business segment revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $6.7 million. In constant currencies, Europe business segment revenue increased 10% year-over-year. Operating profit for Q1 2024 was $1.4 million, or 21% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $457,000 in the prior-year period.

Jack's Flight Club
Jack's Flight Club is a membership subscription service in which Travelzoo has a 60% ownership interest. Revenue from unaffiliated customers increased 16% year-over-year to $1.1 million. The number of premium subscribers increased 11% year-over-year. Jack's Flight Club's revenue from subscriptions is recognized ratably over the subscription period (quarterly, semi-annually, annually). Non-GAAP operating loss for Q1 2024 was $24,000, compared to a non-GAAP operating profit of $123,000 in the prior-year period. Non-GAAP operating loss excludes amortization of intangibles ($75,000) related to the acquisition of Travelzoo's ownership interest in Jack's Flight Club in 2020. The Q1 2024 operating loss was caused by marketing expenses in connection with growth in members.

New Initiatives
New Initiatives business segment revenue, which includes Licensing and Travelzoo META, was $32,000. Operating loss for Q1 2024 was $130,000.

In June 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Japan for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business model, and members in Japan. In August of 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Australia for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business models, and members in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Travelzoo recorded $7,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Japan in Q1 2024. Travelzoo recorded $10,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore in Q1 2024. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.

Members and Subscribers
As of March 31, 2024, we were 31.0 million members worldwide, up from 30.5 million as of March 31, 2023. In North America, Travelzoo had 16.2 million unduplicated members as of March 31, 2024, down from 16.3 million as of March 31, 2023. In Europe, Travelzoo had 9.2 million unduplicated members as of March 31, 2024, up from 9.1 million as of March 31, 2023. Jack's Flight Club had 2.4 million subscribers as of March 31, 2024, up from 2.0 million as of March 31, 2023.

Discontinued Operations
In March 2020, Travelzoo decided to exit its Asia Pacific business and operate it as a licensing business going forward. Consequently, the Asia Pacific business has been classified as discontinued operations.

Income Taxes
A provision of $1.5 million for income taxes was recorded for Q1 2024, compared to an income tax expense of $1.4 million in the prior-year period. Travelzoo intends to utilize available net operating losses (NOLs) to largely offset its actual tax liability for Q1 2024.

Looking Ahead
For Q2 2024, we expect continued growth in revenue year-over-year, albeit at a smaller pace than in 2023. We also expect for Q2 2024 higher profitability year-over-year. In December 2023, we announced the introduction of a membership fee for Travelzoo beginning January 1, 2024. We recognize membership fee revenue ratably over the subscription period. Legacy Travelzoo members as of December 31, 2023 are exempt from the fee during 2024. Therefore, we do not anticipate to generate membership fee revenue from these members before 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Travelzoo's calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called "non-GAAP operating profit" in this press release and today's earnings conference call, excludes the following items: impairment of intangible and goodwill, amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses and severance-related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Conference Call
Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2024 results today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to

  • download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call
  • access the webcast.

About Travelzoo
We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. Our 30 million members receive exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers-our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended


March 31,


2024


2023

Revenues

$ 21,985


$ 21,601

Cost of revenues

2,640


2,691

Gross profit

19,345


18,910

Operating expenses:




Sales and marketing

8,598


9,296

Product development

566


490

General and administrative

4,590


4,413

Total operating expenses

13,754


14,199

Operating income

5,591


4,711

Other income, net

139


350

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

5,730


5,061

Income tax expense

1,505


1,378

Income from continuing operations

4,225


3,683

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

-


(2)

Net income

4,225


3,681

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

(11)


8

Net income attributable to Travelzoo

$ 4,236


$ 3,673





Net income attributable to Travelzoo-continuing operations

$ 4,236


$ 3,675

Net loss attributable to Travelzoo-discontinued operations

$ -


$ (2)





Income per share-basic




Continuing operations

$ 0.31


$ 0.23

Discontinued operations

$ -


$ -

Net income per share-basic

$ 0.31


$ 0.23





Income per share-diluted




Continuing operations

$ 0.31


$ 0.23

Discontinued operations

$ -


$ -

Net income per share-diluted

$ 0.31


$ 0.23

Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations-basic

13,489


15,697

Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations-basic

13,489


15,697

Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations-diluted

13,625


15,779

Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations-diluted

13,625


15,779

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



March 31,
2024


December 31,
2023

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,190


$ 15,713

Accounts receivable, net

13,151


12,965

Prepaid income taxes

566


629

Prepaid expenses and other

1,681


1,460

Assets from discontinued operations

1


1

Total current assets

31,589


30,768

Deposits and other

225


1,115

Deferred tax assets

3,107


3,196

Restricted cash

675


675

Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,892


6,015

Property and equipment, net

532


578

Intangible assets, net

1,773


2,091

Goodwill

10,944


10,944

Total assets

$ 54,737


$ 55,382

Liabilities and Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 5,514


$ 4,546

Merchant payables

17,827


20,622

Accrued expenses and other

3,634


3,658

Deferred revenue

3,247


2,044

Income tax payable

805


766

Operating lease liabilities

2,463


2,530

Liabilities from discontinued operations

24


24

Total current liabilities

33,514


34,190

Long-term tax liabilities

5,596


4,681

Long-term operating lease liabilities

6,458


6,717

Other long-term liabilities

377


911

Total liabilities

45,945


46,499

Common stock

132


136

Tax indemnification

(9,537)


(9,537)

Note receivable from shareholder

(1,753)


(1,753)

Additional paid-in capital

-


439

Retained earnings

20,125


19,508

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,861)


(4,607)

Total Travelzoo stockholders' equity

4,106


4,186

Non-controlling interest

4,686


4,697

Total stockholder's equity

8,792


8,883

Total liabilities and equity

$ 54,737


$ 55,382

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three months ended


March 31,


2024


2023

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$ 4,225


$ 3,681

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

383


478

Stock-based compensation

95


396

Deferred income tax

(15)


(68)

Net foreign currency effects

3


3

Net recoveries of accounts receivable and refund reserves

(33)


(712)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(235)


372

Prepaid income taxes

63


407

Prepaid expenses, deposits and other

582


160

Accounts payable

1,008


(1,321)

Merchant payables

(2,678)


(4,591)

Accrued expenses and other

972


911

Income tax payable

54


-

Other liabilities

197


819

Net cash provided by operating activities

4,621


535

Cash flows from investing activities:




Proceeds from repayment of note receivable

-


39

Purchases of property and equipment

(35)


(111)

Net cash used in investing activities

(35)


(72)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Repurchase of common stock

(3,872)


(186)

Net cash used in financing activities

(3,872)


(186)

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(238)


171

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

476


448

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

16,389


19,378

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 16,865


$ 19,826

Travelzoo

Segment Information from Continuing Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)


Three months ended March 31, 2024

Travelzoo
North

America


Travelzoo
Europe


Jack's
Flight Club


New
Initiatives


Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$ 14,273


$ 6,580


$ 1,100


$ 32


$ 21,985

Intersegment revenues

(45)


82


(37)


-


-

Total net revenues

14,228


6,662


1,063


32


21,985

Operating income (loss)

$ 4,438


$ 1,382


$ (99)


$ (130)


$ 5,591











Three months ended March 31, 2023

Travelzoo
North

America


Travelzoo
Europe


Jack's
Flight Club


New
Initiatives


Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$ 14,567


$ 6,078


$ 948


$ 8


$ 21,601

Intersegment revenues

191


(191)


-


-


-

Total net revenues

14,758


5,887


948


8


21,601

Operating income (loss)

$ 4,516


$ 457


$ (45)


$ (217)


$ 4,711

Travelzoo

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended


March 31,


2024


2023

GAAP operating expense

$ 13,754


$ 14,199

Non-GAAP adjustments:




Amortization of intangibles (A)

317


398

Stock option expenses (B)

95


396

Severance-related expenses (C)

-


39

Non-GAAP operating expense

13,342


13,366





GAAP operating income

5,591


4,711

Non-GAAP adjustments (A through C)

412


833

Non-GAAP operating income

6,003


5,544

Investor Relations:
[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.