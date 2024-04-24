Silicon Labs Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Wireless IoT leader sees sequential revenue growth accelerating into the second quarter

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported financial results for the first quarter, which ended March 30, 2024.

"Silicon Labs delivered strong sequential growth in the first quarter, driven by progress in end-customer inventory destocking in both the Home & Life and Industrial & Customer business units," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "While we are still in the early stages of the recovery, we expect revenue growth to accelerate in the second quarter as excess inventory is further reduced, bookings improve, and design wins continue to ramp."

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue was $106 million

Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $65 million

Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $41 million

Results on a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 52%

GAAP R&D expenses were $81 million

GAAP SG&A expenses were $34 million

GAAP operating loss was $59 million

GAAP diluted loss per share was $(1.77)

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 52%

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $64 million

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $30 million

Non-GAAP operating loss was $39 million

Non-GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.92)

Business Highlights

Silicon Labs is advancing its strategic growth plan and has announced several key leadership appointments. These changes underscore the company's commitment to aggressively scaling and leveraging the expertise of executives seasoned in leading high-growth transformations. Dean Butler will join the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on May 15, 2024. Butler will be responsible for Silicon Labs' financial strategy and will lead the global finance organization. Butler will succeed Mark Mauldin, who is currently serving as interim CFO. Butler joins Silicon Labs from Synaptics Incorporated, where he has served as Senior Vice President and CFO since October 2019. He previously held financial leadership positions at Marvell Technology, Inc. and Broadcom, Inc. Bob Conrad will join the company as its Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations on April 29, 2024. Conrad transitions from his current role serving on Silicon Labs' Board of Directors and brings over 40 years of experience in the semiconductor industry to his new position. With a distinguished career that includes leadership roles at NXP Semiconductors, Freescale, Fairchild Semiconductor, Analog Devices, and Texas Instruments, Conrad's extensive background will bolster Silicon Labs' strategic operations as the company advances its global manufacturing and supply chain capabilities. Radhika Chennakeshavula joins Silicon Labs as Chief Information Officer (CIO) on April 24, 2024. Chennakeshavula now oversees IT operations, enterprise applications, data analytics, and digital transformation initiatives. Chennakeshavula previously served as the VP of Infrastructure Operations and Engineering Services at Western Digital, where she successfully led the infrastructure team in providing high-quality IT services for mission-critical functions, including manufacturing and R&D.

Announced Silicon Labs' highest-performance device family to date, the xG26 family of wireless SoC's and MCU's. The xG26 family is designed to future-proof the IoT against some of the most demanding emerging applications, including Matter, with double the flash, RAM, and general-purpose input/output capacity as the xG24 family, as well as higher performance compute, embedded AI/ML acceleration, industry-leading power efficiency and security, and 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity that supports Matter, Zigbee, OpenThread, Bluetooth Low Energy, Bluetooth Mesh, Proprietary, and multiprotocol.

Business Outlook

The company expects second-quarter revenue to be between $135 to $145 million. The company also estimates the following results:

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin to be 53%

GAAP operating expenses of approximately $125 million

GAAP diluted loss per share per share between $(1.45) to $(1.61)

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:

Non-GAAP gross margin to be 53%

Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $102 million

Non-GAAP diluted loss per share between $(0.58) to $(0.70)

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Silicon Labs will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions at 7:30 am CDT today. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website ( www.silabs.com ) under Investor Relations . In addition, the company will post an audio recording of the event at investor.silabs.com and make a replay available through May 24, 2024.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment, including disruptions in the financial services industry; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including in the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including in the Middle East, and conflict between Taiwan and China); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; risks associated with any material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting; and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 30,

2024

April 1,

2023 Revenues $ 106,375

$ 246,787 Cost of revenues 51,306

92,927 Gross profit 55,069

153,860 Operating expenses:





Research and development 80,650

89,396 Selling, general and administrative 33,553

44,891 Operating expenses 114,203

134,287 Operating income (loss) (59,134)

19,573 Other income (expense):





Interest income and other, net 2,732

4,836 Interest expense (509)

(1,656) Income (loss) before income taxes (56,911)

22,753 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (385)

7,753 Equity-method loss -

(1,033) Net income (loss) $ (56,526)

$ 13,967







Earnings (loss) per share:





Basic $ (1.77)

$ 0.44 Diluted $ (1.77)

$ 0.41







Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





Basic 31,910

31,959 Diluted 31,910

33,753

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended March 30, 2024 Non-GAAP Income Statement Items

GAAP Measure

GAAP Percent of Revenue

Stock Compensation Expense

Intangible Asset Amortization

Termination

Costs

Non-GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of Revenue Revenues

$ 106,375





















































Gross profit

55,069

51.8 %

$ 412

$ -

$ -

$ 55,481

52.2 %





























Research and development

80,650

75.8 %

9,722

6,061

407

64,460

60.6 %





























Selling, general and administrative

33,553

31.5 %

3,477

19

156

29,901

28.1 %





























Operating income (loss)

(59,134)

(55.6 %)

13,611

6,080

563

(38,880)

(36.5 %)





Three Months Ended March 30, 2024 Non-GAAP Loss Per Share

GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation Expense*

Intangible Asset Amortization*

Termination Costs*

Income Tax Adjustments

Non- GAAP Measure Net income (loss)

$ (56,526)

$ 13,611

$ 6,080

$ 563

$ 6,946

$ (29,326)

























Diluted shares outstanding

31,910

















31,910

























Diluted loss per share

$ (1.77)

















$ (0.92)

* Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook (In millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

June 29, 2024 Business Outlook

GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Adjustments**

Non-GAAP Measure Gross margin

53 %

- %

53 %













Operating expenses

$ 125

$ (23)

$ 102













Diluted loss per share - low

$ (1.61)

$ 0.91

$ (0.70)













Diluted loss per share - high

$ (1.45)

$ 0.87

$ (0.58)

** Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $16.0 million, intangible asset amortization of $6.1 million, termination costs of $1.3 million, and the application of a long-term non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



March 30,

2024

December 30,

2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 191,489

$ 227,504 Short-term investments 141,201

211,720 Accounts receivable, net 32,616

29,295 Inventories 198,206

194,295 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 82,608

75,117 Total current assets 646,120

737,931 Property and equipment, net 142,155

145,890 Goodwill 376,389

376,389 Other intangible assets, net 53,453

59,533 Other assets, net 126,036

123,313 Total assets $ 1,344,153

$ 1,443,056 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 44,575

$ 57,498 Revolving line of credit -

45,000 Deferred revenue and returns liability 3,921

2,117 Other current liabilities 62,863

58,955 Total current liabilities 111,359

163,570 Other non-current liabilities 67,233

70,804 Total liabilities 178,592

234,374 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued -

- Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 31,924 and 31,897 shares issued and outstanding at March 30, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively 3

3 Additional paid-in capital 29,830

16,973 Retained earnings 1,136,205

1,192,731 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (477)

(1,025) Total stockholders' equity 1,165,561

1,208,682 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,344,153

$ 1,443,056

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 30,

2024

April 1,

2023 Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ (56,526)

$ 13,967 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation of property and equipment 6,634

6,235 Amortization of other intangible assets 6,079

6,510 Amortization of debt issuance costs -

523 Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt -

- Stock-based compensation expense 13,612

16,638 Equity-method loss -

1,033 Deferred income taxes (5,270)

(2,670) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (3,321)

(16,257) Inventories (3,958)

(32,794) Prepaid expenses and other assets (15,466)

11,530 Accounts payable (13,829)

(12,966) Other current liabilities and income taxes 1,554

(8,529) Deferred revenue and returns liability 1,804

4,478 Other non-current liabilities (3,113)

(978) Net cash used in operating activities (71,800)

(13,280)







Investing Activities





Purchases of marketable securities (9,794)

(66,113) Sales of marketable securities 25,763

170,317 Maturities of marketable securities 55,188

157,734 Purchases of property and equipment (2,047)

(7,657) Proceeds from sale of equity investment 12,382

- Net cash provided by investing activities 81,492

254,281







Financing Activities





Payments on debt (45,000)

- Repurchases of common stock -

(17,608) Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (1,048)

(6,931) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 341

- Net cash used in financing activities (45,707)

(24,539)







Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (36,015)

216,462 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 227,504

499,915 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 191,489

$ 716,377

SOURCE Silicon Labs