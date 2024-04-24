Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 888374 | ISIN: US55305B1017 | Ticker-Symbol: 4MI
Tradegate
24.04.24
14:49 Uhr
118,80 Euro
+7,20
+6,45 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
M/I HOMES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
M/I HOMES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,85116,3016:22
115,90116,3516:22
PR Newswire
24.04.2024 | 13:30
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M/I Homes, Inc.: M/I Homes Reports 2024 First Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

2024 First Quarter Highlights:

  • New contracts increased 17% to 2,547
  • Homes delivered increased 8% to 2,158, a first quarter record
  • Revenue increased 5% to $1.05 billion, a first quarter record
  • Pre-tax income increased 33% to $180.2 million, 17.2% of revenue and a first quarter record
  • Net income increased 34% to a first quarter record $138.1 million ($4.78 per diluted share)
  • Shareholders' equity reached a record of $2.6 billion, a 21% increase from a year ago, with book
  • value per share of $95
  • Backlog sales value increased to $1.8 billion, up 4%
  • Return on equity of 21%

The Company reported record first quarter pre-tax income of $180.2 million and record first quarter net income of $138.1 million, or $4.78 per diluted share. This compares to pre-tax income of $136.0 million and net income of $103.1 million, or $3.64 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Homes delivered in 2024's first quarter increased 8% to 2,158 homes, a first quarter record for the Company. This compares to 2,007 homes delivered in 2023's first quarter. New contracts for the first quarter of 2024 increased 17% to 2,547 compared to 2,171 in 2023. Homes in backlog at March 31, 2024 had a total sales value of $1.8 billion, a 4% increase from a year ago. Backlog units at March 31, 2024 increased 3% to 3,391 homes, with an average sales price of $528,000. At March 31, 2023, backlog sales value was $1.7 billion, with backlog units of 3,301 and an average sales price of $522,000. M/I Homes had 219 communities at March 31, 2024 compared to 200 communities at March 31, 2023. The Company's cancellation rate was 8% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 13% in the first quarter of 2023.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We had an exceptional first quarter - setting first quarter records in homes delivered, revenue, and income. In addition, we were very pleased with our new contracts increasing by 17%, as well as producing strong margins and returns. Our homes delivered increased 8% to a record 2,158, revenue increased 5% to a record $1.05 billion and our gross margins improved by 360 basis points to 27%. This resulted in pre-tax income increasing by 33% to a first quarter record of $180.2 million, 17.2% of revenue, and a 21% return on equity."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "Our financial condition is excellent. We ended the quarter with record shareholders' equity of $2.6 billion, book value of $95 per share, cash of $870 million, zero borrowings on our $650 million credit facility, and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 21%, and net-debt-to-capital ratio of negative 7%. Given our performance in the first quarter of 2024, our diverse product offerings and well-located communities, we are positioned to have a strong 2024."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through April 2025.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers / Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


March 31,


2024


2023

New contracts

2,547


2,171

Average community count

216


198

Cancellation rate

8 %


13 %

Backlog units

3,391


3,301

Backlog sales value

$ 1,789,340


$ 1,724,550

Homes delivered

2,158


2,007

Average home closing price

$ 471


$ 486





Homebuilding revenue:




Housing revenue

$ 1,016,513


$ 974,946

Land revenue

3,228


303

Total homebuilding revenue

$ 1,019,741


$ 975,249





Financial services revenue

26,962


25,281

Total revenue

$ 1,046,703


$ 1,000,530





Cost of sales - operations

763,360


765,904

Gross margin

$ 283,343


$ 234,626

General and administrative expense

56,084


50,960

Selling expense

53,940


49,080

Operating income

$ 173,319


$ 134,586

Other income

-


(7)

Interest income, net of interest expense

(6,920)


(1,389)

Income before income taxes

$ 180,239


$ 135,982

Provision for income taxes

42,178


32,916

Net income

$ 138,061


$ 103,066





Earnings per share:




Basic

$ 4.92


$ 3.73

Diluted

$ 4.78


$ 3.64





Weighted average shares outstanding:




Basic

28,052


27,602

Diluted

28,888


28,305

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of


March 31,


2024


2023

Assets:




Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)

$ 870,162


$ 542,564

Mortgage loans held for sale

235,047


226,629

Inventory:




Lots, land and land development

1,448,459


1,279,673

Land held for sale

136


17,959

Homes under construction

1,169,791


1,190,519

Other inventory

155,779


169,258

Total Inventory

$ 2,774,165


$ 2,657,409





Property and equipment - net

33,145


37,419

Investments in joint venture arrangements

59,146


49,031

Operating lease right-of-use assets

57,890


59,787

Goodwill

16,400


16,400

Deferred income tax asset

15,313


18,019

Other assets

150,683


155,112

Total Assets

$ 4,211,951


$ 3,762,370





Liabilities:




Debt - Homebuilding Operations:




Senior notes due 2028 - net

$ 397,072


$ 396,298

Senior notes due 2030 - net

296,991


296,487

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations

$ 694,063


$ 692,785





Notes payable bank - financial services operations

224,321


223,618

Total Debt

$ 918,384


$ 916,403





Accounts payable

224,972


208,426

Operating lease liabilities

59,163


60,763

Other liabilities

370,647


393,563

Total Liabilities

$ 1,573,166


$ 1,579,155





Shareholders' Equity

2,638,785


2,183,215

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 4,211,951


$ 3,762,370





Book value per common share

$ 95.09


$ 78.77

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2)

21 %


24 %



(1)

Includes $0.5 million and $1.4 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2)

The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


March 31,


2024


2023

Cash provided by operating activities

$ 115,772


$ 251,499

Cash used in investing activities

$ (17,108)


$ (4,793)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$ 38,694


$ (15,684)





Land/lot purchases

$ 107,660


$ 45,646

Land development spending

$ 119,367


$ 92,419

Land sale revenue

$ 3,228


$ 303

Land sale gross profit (loss)

$ 1,313


$ (3)





Financial services pre-tax income

$ 12,312


$ 12,641

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


March 31,


2024


2023

Net income

$ 138,061


$ 103,066

Add:




Provision for income taxes

42,178


32,916

Interest income - net

(9,767)


(3,673)

Interest amortized to cost of sales

8,302


8,040

Depreciation and amortization

4,467


4,397

Non-cash charges

3,539


2,073

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 186,780


$ 146,819



(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS



Three Months Ended



March 31,







%

Region


2024


2023


Change

Northern


1,162


828


40 %

Southern


1,385


1,343


3 %

Total


2,547


2,171


17 %




HOMES DELIVERED



Three Months Ended



March 31,







%

Region


2024


2023


Change

Northern


843


797


6 %

Southern


1,315


1,210


9 %

Total


2,158


2,007


8 %


BACKLOG


March 31, 2024



March 31, 2023




Dollars


Average





Dollars


Average

Region

Units


(millions)


Sales Price



Units


(millions)


Sales Price

Northern

1,567


$ 822


$ 525,000



1,087


$ 560


$ 515,000

Southern

1,824


$ 967


$ 530,000



2,214


$ 1,165


$ 526,000

Total

3,391


$ 1,789


$ 528,000



3,301


$ 1,725


$ 522,000


LAND POSITION SUMMARY


March 31, 2024



March 31, 2023


Lots

Lots Under




Lots

Lots Under


Region

Owned

Contract

Total



Owned

Contract

Total

Northern

7,005

9,279

16,284



7,712

7,214

14,926

Southern

16,821

14,352

31,173



16,054

9,761

25,815

Total

23,826

23,631

47,457



23,766

16,975

40,741

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.