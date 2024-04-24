M/I Homes, Inc.: M/I Homes Reports 2024 First Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

2024 First Quarter Highlights:

New contracts increased 17% to 2,547

Homes delivered increased 8% to 2,158, a first quarter record

Revenue increased 5% to $1.05 billion, a first quarter record

Pre-tax income increased 33% to $180.2 million, 17.2% of revenue and a first quarter record

Net income increased 34% to a first quarter record $138.1 million ($4.78 per diluted share)

Shareholders' equity reached a record of $2.6 billion, a 21% increase from a year ago, with book

value per share of $95

Backlog sales value increased to $1.8 billion, up 4%

Return on equity of 21%

The Company reported record first quarter pre-tax income of $180.2 million and record first quarter net income of $138.1 million, or $4.78 per diluted share. This compares to pre-tax income of $136.0 million and net income of $103.1 million, or $3.64 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Homes delivered in 2024's first quarter increased 8% to 2,158 homes, a first quarter record for the Company. This compares to 2,007 homes delivered in 2023's first quarter. New contracts for the first quarter of 2024 increased 17% to 2,547 compared to 2,171 in 2023. Homes in backlog at March 31, 2024 had a total sales value of $1.8 billion, a 4% increase from a year ago. Backlog units at March 31, 2024 increased 3% to 3,391 homes, with an average sales price of $528,000. At March 31, 2023, backlog sales value was $1.7 billion, with backlog units of 3,301 and an average sales price of $522,000. M/I Homes had 219 communities at March 31, 2024 compared to 200 communities at March 31, 2023. The Company's cancellation rate was 8% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 13% in the first quarter of 2023.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We had an exceptional first quarter - setting first quarter records in homes delivered, revenue, and income. In addition, we were very pleased with our new contracts increasing by 17%, as well as producing strong margins and returns. Our homes delivered increased 8% to a record 2,158, revenue increased 5% to a record $1.05 billion and our gross margins improved by 360 basis points to 27%. This resulted in pre-tax income increasing by 33% to a first quarter record of $180.2 million, 17.2% of revenue, and a 21% return on equity."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "Our financial condition is excellent. We ended the quarter with record shareholders' equity of $2.6 billion, book value of $95 per share, cash of $870 million, zero borrowings on our $650 million credit facility, and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 21%, and net-debt-to-capital ratio of negative 7%. Given our performance in the first quarter of 2024, our diverse product offerings and well-located communities, we are positioned to have a strong 2024."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through April 2025.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers / Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Statement of Income (unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023 New contracts 2,547

2,171 Average community count 216

198 Cancellation rate 8 %

13 % Backlog units 3,391

3,301 Backlog sales value $ 1,789,340

$ 1,724,550 Homes delivered 2,158

2,007 Average home closing price $ 471

$ 486







Homebuilding revenue:





Housing revenue $ 1,016,513

$ 974,946 Land revenue 3,228

303 Total homebuilding revenue $ 1,019,741

$ 975,249







Financial services revenue 26,962

25,281 Total revenue $ 1,046,703

$ 1,000,530







Cost of sales - operations 763,360

765,904 Gross margin $ 283,343

$ 234,626 General and administrative expense 56,084

50,960 Selling expense 53,940

49,080 Operating income $ 173,319

$ 134,586 Other income -

(7) Interest income, net of interest expense (6,920)

(1,389) Income before income taxes $ 180,239

$ 135,982 Provision for income taxes 42,178

32,916 Net income $ 138,061

$ 103,066







Earnings per share:





Basic $ 4.92

$ 3.73 Diluted $ 4.78

$ 3.64







Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 28,052

27,602 Diluted 28,888

28,305

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of

March 31,

2024

2023 Assets:





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1) $ 870,162

$ 542,564 Mortgage loans held for sale 235,047

226,629 Inventory:





Lots, land and land development 1,448,459

1,279,673 Land held for sale 136

17,959 Homes under construction 1,169,791

1,190,519 Other inventory 155,779

169,258 Total Inventory $ 2,774,165

$ 2,657,409







Property and equipment - net 33,145

37,419 Investments in joint venture arrangements 59,146

49,031 Operating lease right-of-use assets 57,890

59,787 Goodwill 16,400

16,400 Deferred income tax asset 15,313

18,019 Other assets 150,683

155,112 Total Assets $ 4,211,951

$ 3,762,370







Liabilities:





Debt - Homebuilding Operations:





Senior notes due 2028 - net $ 397,072

$ 396,298 Senior notes due 2030 - net 296,991

296,487 Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations $ 694,063

$ 692,785







Notes payable bank - financial services operations 224,321

223,618 Total Debt $ 918,384

$ 916,403







Accounts payable 224,972

208,426 Operating lease liabilities 59,163

60,763 Other liabilities 370,647

393,563 Total Liabilities $ 1,573,166

$ 1,579,155







Shareholders' Equity 2,638,785

2,183,215 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,211,951

$ 3,762,370







Book value per common share $ 95.09

$ 78.77 Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2) 21 %

24 %





(1) Includes $0.5 million and $1.4 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 115,772

$ 251,499 Cash used in investing activities $ (17,108)

$ (4,793) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 38,694

$ (15,684)







Land/lot purchases $ 107,660

$ 45,646 Land development spending $ 119,367

$ 92,419 Land sale revenue $ 3,228

$ 303 Land sale gross profit (loss) $ 1,313

$ (3)







Financial services pre-tax income $ 12,312

$ 12,641

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Results (1) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023 Net income $ 138,061

$ 103,066 Add:





Provision for income taxes 42,178

32,916 Interest income - net (9,767)

(3,673) Interest amortized to cost of sales 8,302

8,040 Depreciation and amortization 4,467

4,397 Non-cash charges 3,539

2,073 Adjusted EBITDA $ 186,780

$ 146,819





(1) We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS



Three Months Ended



March 31,











% Region

2024

2023

Change Northern

1,162

828

40 % Southern

1,385

1,343

3 % Total

2,547

2,171

17 %





HOMES DELIVERED



Three Months Ended



March 31,











% Region

2024

2023

Change Northern

843

797

6 % Southern

1,315

1,210

9 % Total

2,158

2,007

8 %



BACKLOG

March 31, 2024



March 31, 2023





Dollars

Average







Dollars

Average Region Units

(millions)

Sales Price



Units

(millions)

Sales Price Northern 1,567

$ 822

$ 525,000



1,087

$ 560

$ 515,000 Southern 1,824

$ 967

$ 530,000



2,214

$ 1,165

$ 526,000 Total 3,391

$ 1,789

$ 528,000



3,301

$ 1,725

$ 522,000



LAND POSITION SUMMARY

March 31, 2024



March 31, 2023

Lots Lots Under





Lots Lots Under

Region Owned Contract Total



Owned Contract Total Northern 7,005 9,279 16,284



7,712 7,214 14,926 Southern 16,821 14,352 31,173



16,054 9,761 25,815 Total 23,826 23,631 47,457



23,766 16,975 40,741

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.