WKN: 922248 | ISIN: US8287302009 | Ticker-Symbol: SN9
Frankfurt
24.04.24
08:05 Uhr
17,300 Euro
+0,200
+1,17 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
PR Newswire
24.04.2024 | 14:00
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Simmons First National Corporation Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

PINE BLUFF, Ark., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Fehlman, Simmons' Chief Executive Officer, commented on first quarter 2024 results:

Simmons delivered solid results in the quarter that clearly reflect our driving principles centered on a strong risk management culture, profitability and organic growth.

Total loans increased 4 percent on a linked quarter annualized basis and our commercial loan pipeline expanded for the third consecutive quarter. Total deposits were up 2 percent on a linked quarter annualized basis. We were particularly encouraged by the growth in money market and savings accounts again this quarter after robust growth in the fourth quarter of 2023. Importantly, the growth in loans and deposits, coupled with lower wholesale funding costs, enabled us to maintain a relatively stable net interest margin despite continued low-cost deposit migration.

Credit trends throughout the industry are beginning to normalize after an extended period at historically low levels. To that end, provision expense exceeded net charge-offs in the quarter and our allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans stood at 1.34 percent. Moreover, our strong capital and liquidity positions provide us a solid foundation to continue delivering sound, profitable growth.

Financial Highlights

1Q24

4Q23

1Q23


1Q24 Highlights

Balance Sheet (in millions)





Comparisons reflect 1Q24 vs 4Q23

• Net income of $38.9 million and diluted EPS of $0.31

• Adjusted earnings1 of $40.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS1 of $0.32

• Total revenue of $195.1 million. PPNR1 of $55.2 million; Adjusted PPNR1 of $57.2 million

• Net interest margin at 2.66%, relatively stable on a linked quarter basis

• Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs in the quarter by $2.1 million

• Noninterest expense includes $1.6 million FDIC special assessment in 1Q24 and $10.5 million in 4Q23

• NCO 19 bps in 1Q24; 11 bps of NCOs associated with run-off/ acquired portfolios

• Increase in NPAs primarily due to two loans from run-off/ acquired portfolios

• ACL ratio ends the quarter at 1.34%; NPL coverage ratio at 212%

• EA ratio 12.56%; TCE ratio1 up 6 bps to 7.75%

Total loans

$17,002

$16,846

$16,555


Total investment securities

6,735

6,878

7,521


Total deposits

22,353

22,245

22,452


Total assets

27,372

27,346

27,583


Total shareholders' equity

3,439

3,426

3,340


Asset Quality





Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)

0.19 %

0.11 %

0.03 %


Nonperforming loan ratio

0.63

0.50

0.38


Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.41

0.33

0.26


Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.34

1.34

1.25


Nonperforming loan coverage ratio

212

267

324


Performance Measures(in millions)





Total revenue

$195.1

$177.6

$223.7


Adjusted total revenue1

195.1

197.8

223.7


Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR)

55.2

29.5

80.4


Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1

57.2

65.1

82.8


Provision for credit losses

10.2

10.0

24.2


Per share Data





Diluted earnings

$ 0.31

$ 0.19

$ 0.36


Adjusted diluted earnings1

0.32

0.40

0.37


Book value

27.42

27.37

26.24


Tangible book value1

16.02

15.92

14.88


Capital Ratios





Equity to assets (EA ratio)

12.56 %

12.53 %

12.11 %


Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1

7.75

7.69

7.25


Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

11.95

12.11

11.87


Total risk-based capital ratio

14.43

14.39

14.47


Liquidity($ in millions)





Loan to deposit ratio

76.06 %

75.73 %

73.74 %


Borrowed funds to total liabilities

5.42

5.88

6.32


Uninsured, non-collateralized deposits (UCD)

$ 4,643

$ 4,753

$ 5,268


Additional liquidity sources

11,457

11,216

10,780


Coverage ratio of UCD

2.5x

2.4x

2.0x


Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $38.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $23.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $45.6 million for the first quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.31 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $0.19 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $0.36 for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings1 for the first quarter of 2024 were $40.4 million, compared to $50.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $47.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the first quarter of 2024 were $0.32, compared to $0.40 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $0.37 for the first quarter of 2023.

During the first quarter of 2024, we recorded $1.6 million of noninterest expense for an FDIC special assessment levied to support the Deposit Insurance Fund following the failure of certain banks in 2023. This expense was in addition to the $10.5 million FDIC special assessment we recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. The table below summarizes the impact of these items, along with the impact of certain other items, consisting primarily of branch right sizing, early retirement and a loss recorded in connection with the strategic sale of available-for-sale securities. They are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted EPS

$ in millions, except per share data

1Q24

4Q23

1Q23

Net income

$ 38.9

$ 23.9

$ 45.6





Loss on sale of AFS investment securities

-

20.2

-

FDIC special assessment

1.6

10.5

-

Branch right sizing, net

0.2

3.9

0.9

Early retirement program

0.2

1.0

-

Merger related costs

-

-

1.4

Total pre-tax impact

2.0

35.6

2.3

Tax effect2

(0.5)

(9.3)

(0.6)

Total impact on earnings

1.5

26.3

1.7

Adjusted earnings 1

$ 40.4

$ 50.2

$ 47.3





Diluted EPS

$ 0.31

$ 0.19

$ 0.36





Loss on sale of AFS investment securities

-

0.16

-

FDIC special assessment

0.01

0.08

-

Branch right sizing, net

-

0.03

0.01

Early retirement program

-

0.01

-

Merger related costs

-

-

0.01

Total pre-tax impact

0.01

0.28

0.02

Tax effect2

-

(0.07)

(0.01)

Total impact on earnings

0.01

0.21

0.01

Adjusted Diluted EPS 1

$ 0.32

$ 0.40

$ 0.37

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $151.9 million, compared to $155.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $177.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. Interest income totaled $322.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $323.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in interest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a decline in the contribution from investment securities resulting from a lower average balance in the portfolio. Interest expense totaled $170.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, up $2.9 million on a linked quarter basis as an increase in deposit costs more than offset a decline in other borrowings. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on assets, which totaled $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2023.

The yield on loans on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis for the first quarter of 2024 was 6.24 percent, compared to 6.20 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 5.67 percent in the first quarter of 2023. The yield on investment securities in the first quarter of 2024 was 3.76 percent, compared to 3.67 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2.92 percent in the first quarter of 2023. Cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2024 was 2.75 percent, compared to 2.58 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 1.58 percent in the first quarter of 2023. The net interest margin on an FTE basis for the first quarter of 2024 was 2.66 percent, compared to 2.68 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 3.09 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

Select Yield/Rates

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23

Loan yield (FTE)2

6.24 %

6.20 %

6.08 %

5.89 %

5.67 %

Investment securities yield (FTE)2

3.76

3.67

3.08

2.91

2.92

Cost of interest bearing deposits

3.48

3.31

3.06

2.57

2.10

Cost of deposits

2.75

2.58

2.37

1.96

1.58

Cost of borrowed funds

5.85

5.79

5.60

5.31

4.29

Net interest spread (FTE)2

1.89

1.93

1.87

2.10

2.52

Net interest margin (FTE)2

2.66

2.68

2.61

2.76

3.09

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $43.2 million, compared to $22.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $45.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted noninterest income1 was $43.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $42.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $45.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily the result of increased activity related to debit and credit card fees, mortgage banking income and bank owned life insurance income, as well as a $20.2 million loss on the strategic sale of available-for-sale securities recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Income

$ in millions

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23

Service charges on deposit accounts

$ 12.0

$ 12.8

$ 12.4

$ 12.9

$ 12.4

Wealth management fees

7.5

7.7

7.7

7.4

7.4

Debit and credit card fees

8.2

7.8

7.7

8.0

8.0

Mortgage lending income

2.3

1.6

2.2

2.4

1.6

Other service charges and fees

2.2

2.3

2.2

2.3

2.3

Bank owned life insurance

3.8

3.1

3.1

2.6

3.0

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

-

(20.2)

-

(0.4)

-

Other income

7.2

6.9

7.4

9.8

11.3

Total noninterest income

$ 43.2

$ 22.0

$ 42.8

$ 45.0

$ 45.8







Adjusted noninterest income1

$ 43.2

$ 42.2

$ 42.8

$ 45.4

$ 45.8

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $139.9 million, compared to $148.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $143.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. During the first quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest expense included an FDIC special assessment of $1.6 million and $10.5 million, respectively. Also included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch right sizing, early retirement and merger and integration costs. Collectively, these items totaled $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, $15.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $137.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, $132.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $140.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily the result of lower FDIC special assessment charges and branch right sizing costs during the first quarter of 2024, offset in part by an increase in salaries and employee benefits principally due to higher payroll taxes typically incurred during the first quarter.

Noninterest Expense

$ in millions

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23

Salaries and employee benefits

$ 72.7

$ 67.0

$ 67.4

$ 74.7

$ 77.0

Occupancy expense, net

12.3

11.7

12.0

11.4

11.6

Furniture and equipment

5.1

5.4

5.1

5.1

5.1

Deposit insurance

5.5

4.7

4.7

5.2

4.9

Other real estate and foreclosure expense

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.3

0.2

Merger related costs

-

-

-

-

1.4

FDIC special assessment

1.6

10.5

-

-

-

Other operating expenses

42.5

48.6

42.6

42.9

43.1

Total noninterest expense

$139.9

$148.1

$132.0

$139.7

$143.2







Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1

$ 72.4

$ 66.0

$ 65.8

$ 71.1

$ 77.0

Adjusted other operating expenses1

42.4

44.9

42.1

43.0

42.3

Adjusted noninterest expense1

137.9

132.7

129.9

136.0

140.9

Efficiency ratio

69.41 %

80.46 %

65.11 %

65.18 %

62.28 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio1

66.42

62.91

61.94

61.29

59.38

Full-time equivalent employees

2,989

3,007

3,005

3,066

3,189

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
Total loans at the end of the first quarter of 2024 were $17.0 billion, up $447 million, or 3 percent, compared to $16.6 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023. Total loans on a linked quarter basis increased $156 million, or 1 percent, reflecting our focus on maintaining disciplined pricing strategies and prudent underwriting standards given projections surrounding near-term economic activity and conditions. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the first quarter of 2024 were $3.9 billion, compared to $3.9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 and $4.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023. At the same time, our commercial loan pipeline experienced measured growth for the third consecutive quarter. Commercial loans ready to close at the end of the first quarter of 2024 were $381 million and the rate on ready to close commercial loans was 8.38 percent.

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

$ in millions

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23

Total loans

$17,002

$16,846

$16,772

$16,834

$16,555

Unfunded loan commitments

3,875

3,880

4,049

4,443

4,725

Deposits
Total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2024 were $22.4 billion, compared to $22.2 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 and $22.5 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023. On a linked quarter basis, deposit growth was driven by increased levels of interest bearing transaction accounts (interest bearing checking, money market and savings accounts), time deposits and brokered deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $4.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2024, compared to $4.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The loan-to-deposit ratio at the end of the first quarter of 2024 was 76 percent, unchanged from the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 and up slightly from 74 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Deposits

$ in millions

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23

Noninterest bearing deposits

$ 4,698

$ 4,801

$ 4,991

$ 5,265

$ 5,489

Interest bearing transaction accounts

10,316

10,277

9,875

10,203

10,625

Time deposits

4,314

4,266

4,103

3,784

3,385

Brokered deposits

3,025

2,901

3,262

3,237

2,953

Total deposits

$22,353

$22,245

$22,231

$22,489

$22,452







Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits

21 %

22 %

22 %

23 %

24 %

Total loans to total deposits

76

76

75

75

74

Asset Quality
Provision for credit losses totaled $10.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $10.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $24.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. Included in provision for credit losses was the recapture of provision expense on investment securities totaling $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, while the first quarter of 2023 included provision expense on investment securities totaling $13.3 million. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the first quarter of 2024 was $227.4 million, compared to $225.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 and $206.6 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023. The increase in allowance for credit losses on loans on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis reflected in part increased activity in the loan portfolio, as well as changes in macroeconomic conditions. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.34 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2024, unchanged from fourth quarter 2023 levels and up from 1.25 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the first quarter of 2024 were 19 basis points, compared to 11 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 3 basis points for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in net charge-offs on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to $4.5 million of charge-offs associated with the small ticket equipment finance portfolio that has been designated for run-off, as well as certain loans acquired through mergers since 2020. Net charge-offs from run-off and acquired portfolios accounted for 11 basis points of total net charge-offs recorded during the first quarter of 2024.

Total nonperforming loans at the end of the first quarter of 2024 were $107.3 million, compared to $84.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 and $63.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023. The increase in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to an $11.0 million asset based lending loan and a $6.6 million non-owner occupied real estate loan to a business that was negatively impacted by Covid. The asset based lending portfolio was acquired in 2021 and has also been designated for run-off. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the first quarter of 2024 at 212 percent. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.41 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2024, compared to 0.33 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 and 0.26 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Asset Quality

$ in millions

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.34 %

1.34 %

1.30 %

1.25 %

1.25 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans

212

267

267

292

324

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.63

0.50

0.49

0.43

0.38

Net charge-off ratio (annualized)

0.19

0.11

0.28

0.04

0.03

Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)

0.19

0.12

0.12

0.04

0.03







Total nonperforming loans

$107.3

$84.5

$81.9

$72.0

$63.7

Total other nonperforming assets

5.0

5.8

5.2

4.9

7.7

Total nonperforming assets

$112.3

$90.3

$87.1

$76.9

$71.4







Reserve for unfunded commitments

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

$36.9

$41.9

Capital
Total stockholders' equity at the end of the first quarter of 2024 was $3.4 billion, compared to $3.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023. On a linked quarter basis, total stockholders' equity increased $12.6 million, primarily as a result of a $12.5 million increase in retained earnings. Book value per share at the end of the first quarter of 2024 was $27.42, compared to $27.37 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 and $26.24 at the end of the first quarter of 2023. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the first quarter of 2024 was $16.02, compared to $15.92 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 and $14.88 at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at March 31, 2024, was 12.6 percent, compared to 12.5 percent at December 31, 2023, and 12.1 percent at March 31, 2023. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 7.8 percent at March 31, 2024, compared to 7.7 percent at December 31, 2023, and 7.3 percent at March 31, 2023. Both Simmons and Simmons Bank continue to maintain strong regulatory capital positions with all regulatory capital ratios significantly exceeding "well-capitalized" guidelines.

Select Capital Ratios

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23

Stockholders' equity to total assets

12.6 %

12.5 %

11.9 %

12.0 %

12.1 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets1

7.8

7.7

7.1

7.2

7.3

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

12.0

12.1

12.0

11.9

11.9

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.4

9.4

9.3

9.2

9.2

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.0

12.1

12.0

11.9

11.9

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.4

14.4

14.3

14.2

14.5

Cash Dividend and Share Repurchase Program
As a result of Simmons' solid capital position and its ability to organically generate capital, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock of $0.21 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase from the cash dividend paid for the same time period last year. The cash dividend is payable on July 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 14, 2024. Simmons has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years, and 2024 represents the 13th consecutive year that Simmons has increased its dividend. According to research by Dividend Power, Simmons is one of only 26 U.S. publicly traded companies that have paid dividends for 100+ uninterrupted years. Simmons also earned Dividend Power's designation as a "Dividend Contender," a title reserved exclusively for companies that have increased their dividend for 10 to 24 consecutive years. As of April 8, 2024, Dividend Power research noted that Simmons is one of only 347 companies out of nearly 6,000 companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ to achieve this distinction.

During the first quarter of 2024, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program that was authorized in January 2024 (2024 Program) and which replaced its former repurchase program that was authorized in January 2022. Remaining authorization under the 2024 Program as of March 31, 2024, was approximately $175 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2024 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2024 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.














(1)

Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

(2)

FTE - fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135%

Conference Call
Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time today, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10187669. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 115 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 233 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers and among the World's Best Banks for the fourth consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, net branch right-sizing initiatives, FDIC special assessment charges and gain/loss on the sale of AFS investment securities. The Company has updated its calculation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of gains or losses on the sale of AFS investment securities in light of the impact of the Company's strategic AFS investment securities transactions during the fourth quarter of 2023 and has presented past periods on a comparable basis.

In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Fehlman's quote and estimated earn back periods, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and future economic conditions and interest rates. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward- looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; general economic and market conditions; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closings of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships; increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends.

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets






For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

($ in thousands)






ASSETS






Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks

$ 380,324

$ 345,258

$ 181,822

$ 181,268

$ 199,316

Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold

222,979

268,834

423,826

564,644

325,135

Cash and cash equivalents

603,303

614,092

605,648

745,912

524,451

Interest bearing balances due from banks - time

100

100

100

545

795

Investment securities - held-to-maturity

3,707,258

3,726,288

3,742,292

3,756,754

3,765,483

Investment securities - available-for-sale

3,027,558

3,152,153

3,358,421

3,579,758

3,755,956

Mortgage loans held for sale

11,899

9,373

11,690

10,342

4,244

Loans:






Loans

17,001,760

16,845,670

16,771,888

16,833,653

16,555,098

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(227,367)

(225,231)

(218,547)

(209,966)

(206,557)

Net loans

16,774,393

16,620,439

16,553,341

16,623,687

16,348,541

Premises and equipment

576,466

570,678

567,167

562,025

564,497

Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

3,511

4,073

3,809

3,909

2,721

Interest receivable

122,781

122,430

110,361

103,431

98,775

Bank owned life insurance

503,348

500,559

497,465

494,370

493,191

Goodwill

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

Other intangible assets

108,795

112,645

116,660

120,758

124,854

Other assets

611,964

592,045

676,572

636,833

579,139

Total assets

$ 27,372,175

$ 27,345,674

$ 27,564,325

$ 27,959,123

$ 27,583,446







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Deposits:






Noninterest bearing transaction accounts

$ 4,697,539

$ 4,800,880

$ 4,991,034

$ 5,264,962

$ 5,489,434

Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits

11,071,762

10,997,425

10,571,807

10,866,078

11,283,584

Time deposits

6,583,703

6,446,673

6,668,370

6,357,682

5,678,757

Total deposits

22,353,004

22,244,978

22,231,211

22,488,722

22,451,775

Federal funds purchased and securities sold






under agreements to repurchase

58,760

67,969

74,482

102,586

142,862

Other borrowings

871,874

972,366

1,347,855

1,373,339

1,023,826

Subordinated notes and debentures

366,179

366,141

366,103

366,065

366,027

Accrued interest and other liabilities

283,232

267,732

259,119

272,085

259,055

Total liabilities

23,933,049

23,919,186

24,278,770

24,602,797

24,243,545







Stockholders' equity:






Common stock

1,254

1,252

1,251

1,262

1,273

Surplus

2,503,673

2,499,930

2,497,874

2,516,398

2,533,589

Undivided profits

1,342,215

1,329,681

1,330,810

1,308,654

1,275,720

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(408,016)

(404,375)

(544,380)

(469,988)

(470,681)

Total stockholders' equity

3,439,126

3,426,488

3,285,555

3,356,326

3,339,901

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 27,372,175

$ 27,345,674

$ 27,564,325

$ 27,959,123

$ 27,583,446







Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date






For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

($ in thousands, except per share data)






INTEREST INCOME






Loans (including fees)

$ 261,490

$ 261,505

$ 255,901

$ 244,292

$ 227,498

Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold

3,010

3,115

3,569

4,023

2,783

Investment securities

58,001

58,755

50,638

48,751

48,774

Mortgage loans held for sale

148

143

178

154

82

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

322,649

323,518

310,286

297,220

279,137

INTEREST EXPENSE






Time deposits

73,241

72,458

68,062

53,879

39,538

Other deposits

78,692

71,412

65,095

54,485

47,990

Federal funds purchased and securities






sold under agreements to repurchase

189

232

277

318

323

Other borrowings

11,649

16,607

16,450

18,612

8,848

Subordinated notes and debentures

6,972

7,181

6,969

6,696

4,603

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

170,743

167,890

156,853

133,990

101,302

NET INTEREST INCOME

151,906

155,628

153,433

163,230

177,835

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES






Provision for credit losses on loans

10,206

11,225

20,222

5,061

10,916

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

-

-

(11,300)

(5,000)

-

Provision for credit losses on investment securities - AFS

-

(1,196)

(1,200)

(1,326)

12,800

Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM

-

-

-

1,326

500

TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

10,206

10,029

7,722

61

24,216

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION






FOR CREDIT LOSSES

141,700

145,599

145,711

163,169

153,619

NONINTEREST INCOME






Service charges on deposit accounts

11,955

12,782

12,429

12,882

12,437

Debit and credit card fees

8,246

7,822

7,712

7,986

7,952

Wealth management fees

7,478

7,679

7,719

7,440

7,365

Mortgage lending income

2,320

1,603

2,157

2,403

1,570

Bank owned life insurance income

3,814

3,094

3,095

2,555

2,973

Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income)

2,199

2,346

2,232

2,262

2,282

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

-

(20,218)

-

(391)

-

Other income

7,172

6,866

7,433

9,843

11,256

TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME

43,184

21,974

42,777

44,980

45,835

NONINTEREST EXPENSE






Salaries and employee benefits

72,653

66,982

67,374

74,723

77,038

Occupancy expense, net

12,258

11,733

12,020

11,410

11,578

Furniture and equipment expense

5,141

5,445

5,117

5,128

5,051

Other real estate and foreclosure expense

179

189

228

289

186

Deposit insurance

7,135

15,220

4,672

5,201

4,893

Merger-related costs

-

-

5

19

1,396

Other operating expenses

42,513

48,570

42,582

42,926

43,086

TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

139,879

148,139

131,998

139,696

143,228

NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

45,005

19,434

56,490

68,453

56,226

Provision for income taxes

6,134

(4,473)

9,243

10,139

10,637

NET INCOME

$ 38,871

$ 23,907

$ 47,247

$ 58,314

$ 45,589

BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 0.31

$ 0.19

$ 0.38

$ 0.46

$ 0.36

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 0.31

$ 0.19

$ 0.37

$ 0.46

$ 0.36







Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Consolidated Risk-Based Capital






For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

($ in thousands)






Tier 1 capital






Stockholders' equity

$ 3,439,126

$ 3,426,488

$ 3,285,555

$ 3,356,326

$ 3,339,901

CECL transition provision (1)

30,873

61,746

61,746

61,746

61,746

Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax

(1,394,672)

(1,398,810)

(1,402,682)

(1,406,500)

(1,410,141)

Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities

408,016

404,375

544,380

469,988

470,681

Total Tier 1 capital

2,483,343

2,493,799

2,488,999

2,481,560

2,462,187







Tier 2 capital






Subordinated notes and debentures

366,179

366,141

366,103

366,065

366,027

Subordinated debt phase out

(66,000)

(66,000)

(66,000)

(66,000)

-

Qualifying allowance for loan losses and






reserve for unfunded commitments

214,660

170,977

165,490

169,409

173,077

Total Tier 2 capital

514,839

471,118

465,593

469,474

539,104

Total risk-based capital

$ 2,998,182

$ 2,964,917

$ 2,954,592

$ 2,951,034

$ 3,001,291







Risk weighted assets

$ 20,782,094

$ 20,599,238

$ 20,703,669

$ 20,821,075

$ 20,748,605







Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio

$ 26,312,873

$ 26,552,988

$ 26,733,658

$ 26,896,289

$ 26,632,691







Ratios at end of quarter






Equity to assets

12.56 %

12.53 %

11.92 %

12.00 %

12.11 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)

7.75 %

7.69 %

7.07 %

7.22 %

7.25 %

Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)

11.95 %

12.11 %

12.02 %

11.92 %

11.87 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.44 %

9.39 %

9.31 %

9.23 %

9.24 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.95 %

12.11 %

12.02 %

11.92 %

11.87 %

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.43 %

14.39 %

14.27 %

14.17 %

14.47 %







(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.




(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules




accompanying this release.












Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Consolidated Investment Securities






For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

($ in thousands)






Investment Securities - End of Period






Held-to-Maturity






U.S. Government agencies

$ 453,805

$ 453,121

$ 452,428

$ 451,737

$ 451,052

Mortgage-backed securities

1,142,352

1,161,694

1,178,324

1,193,118

1,201,418

State and political subdivisions

1,855,642

1,856,674

1,857,652

1,859,022

1,859,970

Other securities

255,459

254,799

253,888

252,877

253,043

Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)

3,707,258

3,726,288

3,742,292

3,756,754

3,765,483

Available-for-Sale






U.S. Treasury

$ 1,964

$ 2,254

$ 2,224

$ 2,209

$ 2,220

U.S. Government agencies

69,801

72,502

172,759

176,564

181,843

Mortgage-backed securities

1,845,364

1,940,307

2,157,092

2,282,328

2,433,530

State and political subdivisions

874,849

902,793

790,344

885,505

895,896

Other securities

235,580

234,297

236,002

233,152

242,467

Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)

3,027,558

3,152,153

3,358,421

3,579,758

3,755,956

Total investment securities (net of credit losses)

$ 6,734,816

$ 6,878,441

$ 7,100,713

$ 7,336,512

$ 7,521,439

Fair value - HTM investment securities

$ 3,049,281

$ 3,135,370

$ 2,848,211

$ 3,094,958

$ 3,148,976







Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Consolidated Loans






For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

($ in thousands)






Loan Portfolio - End of Period






Consumer:






Credit cards

$ 182,742

$ 191,204

$ 191,550

$ 209,452

$ 188,590

Other consumer

124,531

127,462

112,832

148,333

142,817

Total consumer

307,273

318,666

304,382

357,785

331,407

Real Estate:






Construction

3,331,739

3,144,220

3,022,321

2,930,586

2,777,122

Single-family residential

2,624,738

2,641,556

2,657,879

2,633,365

2,589,831

Other commercial real estate

7,508,049

7,552,410

7,565,008

7,546,130

7,520,964

Total real estate

13,464,526

13,338,186

13,245,208

13,110,081

12,887,917

Commercial:






Commercial

2,499,311

2,490,176

2,477,077

2,569,330

2,669,731

Agricultural

226,642

232,710

296,912

280,541

220,641

Total commercial

2,725,953

2,722,886

2,773,989

2,849,871

2,890,372

Other

504,008

465,932

448,309

515,916

445,402

Total loans

$ 17,001,760

$ 16,845,670

$ 16,771,888

$ 16,833,653

$ 16,555,098







Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality






For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

($ in thousands)






Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans






Beginning balance

$ 225,231

$ 218,547

$ 209,966

$ 206,557

$ 196,955







Loans charged off:






Credit cards

1,646

1,500

1,318

1,409

1,076

Other consumer

732

767

633

666

456

Real estate

2,857

1,023

9,723

435

1,204

Commercial

4,593

3,105

1,219

1,225

413

Total loans charged off

9,828

6,395

12,893

3,735

3,149







Recoveries of loans previously charged off:






Credit cards

248

242

234

298

234

Other consumer

333

518

344

436

240

Real estate

735

785

429

878

294

Commercial

442

309

245

471

1,067

Total recoveries

1,758

1,854

1,252

2,083

1,835

Net loans charged off

8,070

4,541

11,641

1,652

1,314

Provision for credit losses on loans

10,206

11,225

20,222

5,061

10,916

Balance, end of quarter

$ 227,367

$ 225,231

$ 218,547

$ 209,966

$ 206,557







Nonperforming assets






Nonperforming loans:






Nonaccrual loans

$ 105,788

$ 83,325

$ 81,135

$ 71,279

$ 63,218

Loans past due 90 days or more

1,527

1,147

806

738

437

Total nonperforming loans

107,315

84,472

81,941

72,017

63,655

Other nonperforming assets:






Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

3,511

4,073

3,809

3,909

2,721

Other nonperforming assets

1,491

1,726

1,417

1,013

5,012

Total other nonperforming assets

5,002

5,799

5,226

4,922

7,733

Total nonperforming assets

$ 112,317

$ 90,271

$ 87,167

$ 76,939

$ 71,388

Performing FDMs (modifications to borrowers






experiencing financial difficulty)

$ 33,576

$ 33,577

$ 33,723

$ 2,996

$ 2,183







Ratios






Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.34 %

1.34 %

1.30 %

1.25 %

1.25 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

212 %

267 %

267 %

292 %

324 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.63 %

0.50 %

0.49 %

0.43 %

0.38 %

Nonperforming assets (including performing FDMs)






to total assets

0.53 %

0.45 %

0.44 %

0.29 %

0.27 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.41 %

0.33 %

0.32 %

0.28 %

0.26 %

Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD)

0.19 %

0.11 %

0.28 %

0.04 %

0.03 %

Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD)

0.19 %

0.12 %

0.12 %

0.04 %

0.03 %

Annualized net credit card charge offs to






average credit card loans (QTD)

2.88 %

2.49 %

2.19 %

2.25 %

1.69 %







Simmons First National Corporation











SFNC

Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis











For the Quarters Ended












(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended
Mar 2024


Three Months Ended
Dec 2023


Three Months Ended
Mar 2023

($ in thousands)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

ASSETS












Earning assets:












Interest bearing balances due from banks












and federal funds sold

$ 211,121

$ 3,010

5.73 %


$ 230,464

$ 3,115

5.36 %


$ 315,307

$ 2,783

3.58 %

Investment securities - taxable

4,162,455

42,198

4.08 %


4,410,681

42,895

3.86 %


4,930,945

32,804

2.70 %

Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)

2,635,368

21,301

3.25 %


2,555,125

21,523

3.34 %


2,624,642

21,522

3.33 %

Mortgage loans held for sale

9,048

148

6.58 %


7,644

143

7.42 %


5,470

82

6.08 %

Loans - including fees (FTE)

16,900,496

262,414

6.24 %


16,793,211

262,353

6.20 %


16,329,761

228,257

5.67 %

Total interest earning assets (FTE)

23,918,488

329,071

5.53 %


23,997,125

330,029

5.46 %


24,206,125

285,448

4.78 %

Non-earning assets

3,340,911




3,373,686




3,282,607



Total assets

$ 27,259,399




$ 27,370,811




$ 27,488,732















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY












Interest bearing liabilities:












Interest bearing transaction and












savings accounts

$ 11,132,396

$ 78,692

2.84 %


$ 10,730,701

$ 71,412

2.64 %


$ 11,722,591

$ 47,990

1.66 %

Time deposits

6,448,014

73,241

4.57 %


6,509,663

72,458

4.42 %


5,155,055

39,538

3.11 %

Total interest bearing deposits

17,580,410

151,933

3.48 %


17,240,364

143,870

3.31 %


16,877,646

87,528

2.10 %

Federal funds purchased and securities












sold under agreement to repurchase

54,160

189

1.40 %


65,871

232

1.40 %


148,673

323

0.88 %

Other borrowings

873,278

11,649

5.37 %


1,212,501

16,607

5.43 %


787,783

8,848

4.56 %

Subordinated notes and debentures

366,160

6,972

7.66 %


366,123

7,181

7.78 %


366,009

4,603

5.10 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

18,874,008

170,743

3.64 %


18,884,859

167,890

3.53 %


18,180,111

101,302

2.26 %

Noninterest bearing liabilities:












Noninterest bearing deposits

4,654,179




4,864,274




5,642,779



Other liabilities

284,191




285,431




295,191



Total liabilities

23,812,378




24,034,564




24,118,081



Stockholders' equity

3,447,021




3,336,247




3,370,651



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 27,259,399




$ 27,370,811




$ 27,488,732



Net interest income (FTE)


$ 158,328




$ 162,139




$ 184,146


Net interest spread (FTE)



1.89 %




1.93 %




2.52 %

Net interest margin (FTE)



2.66 %




2.68 %




3.09 %













Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Consolidated - Selected Financial Data






For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

($ in thousands, except share data)






QUARTER-TO-DATE






Financial Highlights - As Reported






Net Income

$ 38,871

$ 23,907

$ 47,247

$ 58,314

$ 45,589

Diluted earnings per share

0.31

0.19

0.37

0.46

0.36

Return on average assets

0.57 %

0.35 %

0.68 %

0.84 %

0.67 %

Return on average common equity

4.54 %

2.84 %

5.56 %

6.96 %

5.49 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

8.33 %

5.61 %

10.33 %

12.85 %

10.25 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

2.66 %

2.68 %

2.61 %

2.76 %

3.09 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

69.41 %

80.46 %

65.11 %

65.18 %

62.28 %

FTE adjustment

6,422

6,511

6,515

6,106

6,311

Average diluted shares outstanding

125,661,950

125,609,265

126,283,609

127,379,976

127,516,478

Shares repurchased under plan

-

-

1,128,962

1,128,087

-

Average price of shares repurchased

-

-

17.69

17.75

-

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.210

0.200

0.200

0.200

0.200

Accretable yield on acquired loans

1,123

1,762

2,146

2,267

2,579

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)






Adjusted earnings

$ 40,351

$ 50,215

$ 48,804

$ 61,354

$ 47,343

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

0.32

0.40

0.39

0.48

0.37

Adjusted return on average assets

0.60 %

0.73 %

0.70 %

0.89 %

0.70 %

Adjusted return on average common equity

4.71 %

5.97 %

5.74 %

7.33 %

5.70 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

8.62 %

11.10 %

10.64 %

13.48 %

10.62 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

66.42 %

62.91 %

61.94 %

61.29 %

59.38 %

YEAR-TO-DATE






Financial Highlights - GAAP






Net Income

$ 38,871

$ 175,057

$ 151,150

$ 103,903

$ 45,589

Diluted earnings per share

0.31

1.38

1.19

0.82

0.36

Return on average assets

0.57 %

0.64 %

0.73 %

0.76 %

0.67 %

Return on average common equity

4.54 %

5.21 %

6.00 %

6.23 %

5.49 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

8.33 %

9.76 %

11.14 %

11.55 %

10.25 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

2.66 %

2.78 %

2.82 %

2.92 %

3.09 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

69.41 %

67.75 %

64.13 %

63.68 %

62.28 %

FTE adjustment

6,422

25,443

18,932

12,417

6,311

Average diluted shares outstanding

125,661,950

126,775,704

127,099,727

127,421,034

127,516,478

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.210

0.800

0.600

0.400

0.200

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)






Adjusted earnings

$ 40,351

$ 207,716

$ 157,501

$ 108,697

$ 47,343

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

0.32

1.64

1.24

0.85

0.37

Adjusted return on average assets

0.60 %

0.75 %

0.76 %

0.79 %

0.70 %

Adjusted return on average common equity

4.71 %

6.18 %

6.25 %

6.51 %

5.70 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

8.62 %

11.46 %

11.58 %

12.06 %

10.62 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

66.42 %

61.32 %

60.81 %

60.30 %

59.38 %

END OF PERIOD






Book value per share

$ 27.42

$ 27.37

$ 26.26

$ 26.59

$ 26.24

Tangible book value per share

16.02

15.92

14.77

15.17

14.88

Shares outstanding

125,419,618

125,184,119

125,133,281

126,224,707

127,282,192

Full-time equivalent employees

2,989

3,007

3,005

3,066

3,189

Total number of financial centers

233

234

232

231

231







(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are




included in the schedules accompanying this release.






(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues.




Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting




items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from




securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.












Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date





For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

(in thousands, except per share data)






QUARTER-TO-DATE






Net income

$ 38,871

$ 23,907

$ 47,247

$ 58,314

$ 45,589

Certain items (non-GAAP)






FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

1,549

10,521

-

-

-

Merger related costs

-

-

5

19

1,396

Early retirement program

219

1,032

1,557

3,609

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

20,218

-

391

-

Branch right sizing (net)

236

3,846

547

95

979

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(524)

(9,309)

(552)

(1,074)

(621)

Certain items, net of tax

1,480

26,308

1,557

3,040

1,754

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 40,351

$ 50,215

$ 48,804

$ 61,354

$ 47,343







Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.31

$ 0.19

$ 0.37

$ 0.46

$ 0.36

Certain items (non-GAAP)






FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

0.01

0.08

-

-

-

Merger related costs

-

-

-

-

0.01

Early retirement program

-

0.01

0.01

0.03

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

0.16

-

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

-

0.03

0.01

-

0.01

Tax effect of certain items (1)

-

(0.07)

-

(0.01)

(0.01)

Certain items, net of tax

0.01

0.21

0.02

0.02

0.01

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.32

$ 0.40

$ 0.39

$ 0.48

$ 0.37







(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.












Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)










QUARTER-TO-DATE






Noninterest income

$ 43,184

$ 21,974

$ 42,777

$ 44,980

$ 45,835

Certain noninterest income items






Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

20,218

-

391

-

Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 43,184

$ 42,192

$ 42,777

$ 45,371

$ 45,835







Noninterest expense

$ 139,879

$ 148,139

$ 131,998

$ 139,696

$ 143,228

Certain noninterest expense items






Merger related costs

-

-

(5)

(19)

(1,396)

Early retirement program

(219)

(1,032)

(1,557)

(3,609)

-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(1,549)

(10,521)

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

(236)

(3,846)

(547)

(95)

(979)

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$ 137,875

$ 132,740

$ 129,889

$ 135,973

$ 140,853







Salaries and employee benefits

$ 72,653

$ 66,982

$ 67,374

$ 74,723

$ 77,038

Certain salaries and employee benefits items






Early retirement program

(219)

(1,032)

(1,557)

(3,609)

-

Other

-

2

-

-

-

Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)

$ 72,434

$ 65,952

$ 65,817

$ 71,114

$ 77,038







Other operating expenses

$ 42,513

$ 48,570

$ 42,582

$ 42,926

$ 43,086

Certain other operating expenses items






Branch right sizing expense

(83)

(3,708)

(466)

53

(816)

Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)

$ 42,430

$ 44,862

$ 42,116

$ 42,979

$ 42,270







Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date





For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

(in thousands, except per share data)






YEAR-TO-DATE






Net income

$ 38,871

$ 175,057

$ 151,150

$ 103,903

$ 45,589

Certain items (non-GAAP)






FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

1,549

10,521

-

-

-

Merger related costs

-

1,420

1,420

1,415

1,396

Early retirement program

219

6,198

5,166

3,609

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

20,609

391

391

-

Branch right sizing (net)

236

5,467

1,621

1,074

979

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(524)

(11,556)

(2,247)

(1,695)

(621)

Certain items, net of tax

1,480

32,659

6,351

4,794

1,754

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 40,351

$ 207,716

$ 157,501

$ 108,697

$ 47,343







Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.31

$ 1.38

$ 1.19

$ 0.82

$ 0.36

Certain items (non-GAAP)






FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

0.01

0.08

-

-

-

Merger related costs

-

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Early retirement program

-

0.05

0.04

0.03

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

0.17

-

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

-

0.04

0.02

0.01

0.01

Tax effect of certain items (1)

-

(0.09)

(0.02)

(0.02)

(0.01)

Certain items, net of tax

0.01

0.26

0.05

0.03

0.01

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.32

$ 1.64

$ 1.24

$ 0.85

$ 0.37







(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.












Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)










YEAR-TO-DATE






Noninterest income

$ 43,184

$ 155,566

$ 133,592

$ 90,815

$ 45,835

Certain noninterest income items






Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

20,609

391

391

-

Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 43,184

$ 176,175

$ 133,983

$ 91,206

$ 45,835







Noninterest expense

$ 139,879

$ 563,061

$ 414,922

$ 282,924

$ 143,228

Certain noninterest expense items






Merger related costs

-

(1,420)

(1,420)

(1,415)

(1,396)

Early retirement program

(219)

(6,198)

(5,166)

(3,609)

-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(1,549)

(10,521)

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

(236)

(5,467)

(1,621)

(1,074)

(979)

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$ 137,875

$ 539,455

$ 406,715

$ 276,826

$ 140,853







Salaries and employee benefits

$ 72,653

$ 286,117

$ 219,135

$ 151,761

$ 77,038

Certain salaries and employee benefits items






Early retirement program

(219)

(6,198)

(5,166)

(3,609)

-

Other

-

2

-

-

-

Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)

$ 72,434

$ 279,921

$ 213,969

$ 148,152

$ 77,038







Merger related costs

$ -

$ 1,420

$ 1,420

$ 1,415

$ 1,396

Adjustment for merger related costs

-

(1,420)

(1,420)

(1,415)

(1,396)

Adjusted merger related costs (non-GAAP)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -







Other operating expenses

$ 42,513

$ 177,164

$ 128,594

$ 86,012

$ 43,086

Certain other operating expenses items






Branch right sizing expense

(83)

(4,937)

(1,229)

(763)

(816)

Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)

$ 42,430

$ 172,227

$ 127,365

$ 85,249

$ 42,270







Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period






For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

($ in thousands, except per share data)












Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets










Total common stockholders' equity

$ 3,439,126

$ 3,426,488

$ 3,285,555

$ 3,356,326

$ 3,339,901

Intangible assets:






Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

Other intangible assets

(108,795)

(112,645)

(116,660)

(120,758)

(124,854)

Total intangibles

(1,429,594)

(1,433,444)

(1,437,459)

(1,441,557)

(1,445,653)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$ 2,009,532

$ 1,993,044

$ 1,848,096

$ 1,914,769

$ 1,894,248







Total assets

$ 27,372,175

$ 27,345,674

$ 27,564,325

$ 27,959,123

$ 27,583,446

Intangible assets:






Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

Other intangible assets

(108,795)

(112,645)

(116,660)

(120,758)

(124,854)

Total intangibles

(1,429,594)

(1,433,444)

(1,437,459)

(1,441,557)

(1,445,653)

Tangible assets

$ 25,942,581

$ 25,912,230

$ 26,126,866

$ 26,517,566

$ 26,137,793







Ratio of common equity to assets

12.56 %

12.53 %

11.92 %

12.00 %

12.11 %

Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.75 %

7.69 %

7.07 %

7.22 %

7.25 %







Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share












Total common stockholders' equity

$ 3,439,126

$ 3,426,488

$ 3,285,555

$ 3,356,326

$ 3,339,901

Intangible assets:






Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

Other intangible assets

(108,795)

(112,645)

(116,660)

(120,758)

(124,854)

Total intangibles

(1,429,594)

(1,433,444)

(1,437,459)

(1,441,557)

(1,445,653)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$ 2,009,532

$ 1,993,044

$ 1,848,096

$ 1,914,769

$ 1,894,248

Shares of common stock outstanding

125,419,618

125,184,119

125,133,281

126,224,707

127,282,192

Book value per common share

$ 27.42

$ 27.37

$ 26.26

$ 26.59

$ 26.24

Tangible book value per common share

$ 16.02

$ 15.92

$ 14.77

$ 15.17

$ 14.88







Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits











Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank

$ 8,413,514

$ 8,328,444

$ 8,143,200

$ 8,507,395

$ 8,978,581

Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured)

2,995,241

2,846,716

2,835,405

3,030,550

3,081,829

Less: Intercompany eliminations

775,461

728,480

676,840

674,552

628,592

Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits

$ 4,642,812

$ 4,753,248

$ 4,630,955

$ 4,802,293

$ 5,268,160







FHLB borrowing availability

$ 5,326,000

$ 5,401,000

$ 5,372,000

$ 5,345,000

$ 5,574,000

Unpledged securities

4,122,000

3,817,000

4,124,000

3,877,000

3,000,000

Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and






Bank Term Funding Program (1)

2,009,000

1,998,000

1,951,000

1,874,000

2,206,000

Additional liquidity sources

$ 11,457,000

$ 11,216,000

$ 11,447,000

$ 11,096,000

$ 10,780,000







Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio

2.5

2.4

2.5

2.3

2.0







(1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program.








Calculation of Net Charge Off Ratio












Net charge offs

$ 8,070





Less: Net charge offs from run-off (1) and acquired portfolios

4,500





Net charge offs excluding run-off and acquired portfolios

$ 3,570











Average total loans

$ 16,900,496











Annualized net charge offs to average loans (NCO ratio)

0.19 %





NCO ratio, excluding net charge offs of run-off and acquired






portfolios (annualized)

0.08 %











(1) Run-off portfolio consists of asset based lending and small equipment finance portfolios obtained in acquisitions.








Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date






For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

($ in thousands)






Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets












Net income

$ 38,871

$ 23,907

$ 47,247

$ 58,314

$ 45,589

Certain items (non-GAAP)






FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

1,549

10,521

-

-

-

Merger related costs

-

-

5

19

1,396

Early retirement program

219

1,032

1,557

3,609

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

20,218

-

391

-

Branch right sizing (net)

236

3,846

547

95

979

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(524)

(9,309)

(552)

(1,074)

(621)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 40,351

$ 50,215

$ 48,804

$ 61,354

$ 47,343







Average total assets

$ 27,259,399

$ 27,370,811

$ 27,594,611

$ 27,766,139

$ 27,488,732







Return on average assets

0.57 %

0.35 %

0.68 %

0.84 %

0.67 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.60 %

0.73 %

0.70 %

0.89 %

0.70 %







Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity












Net income available to common stockholders

$ 38,871

$ 23,907

$ 47,247

$ 58,314

$ 45,589

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,844

2,965

3,027

3,026

3,026

Total income available to common stockholders

$ 41,715

$ 26,872

$ 50,274

$ 61,340

$ 48,615

Certain items (non-GAAP)






Gain on insurance settlement

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

1,549

10,521

-

-

-

Merger related costs

-

-

5

19

1,396

Early retirement program

219

1,032

1,557

3,609

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

20,218

-

391

-

Branch right sizing (net)

236

3,846

547

95

979

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(524)

(9,309)

(552)

(1,074)

(621)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

40,351

50,215

48,804

61,354

47,343

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,844

2,965

3,027

3,026

3,026

Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$ 43,195

$ 53,180

$ 51,831

$ 64,380

$ 50,369







Average common stockholders' equity

$ 3,447,021

$ 3,336,247

$ 3,371,678

$ 3,358,924

$ 3,370,651

Average intangible assets:






Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,319,624)

Other intangibles

(111,023)

(114,861)

(119,125)

(123,173)

(127,394)

Total average intangibles

(1,431,822)

(1,435,660)

(1,439,924)

(1,443,972)

(1,447,018)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 2,015,199

$ 1,900,587

$ 1,931,754

$ 1,914,952

$ 1,923,633







Return on average common equity

4.54 %

2.84 %

5.56 %

6.96 %

5.49 %

Return on tangible common equity

8.33 %

5.61 %

10.33 %

12.85 %

10.25 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

4.71 %

5.97 %

5.74 %

7.33 %

5.70 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

8.62 %

11.10 %

10.64 %

13.48 %

10.62 %







Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio(1)












Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)

$ 139,879

$ 148,139

$ 131,998

$ 139,696

$ 143,228

Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)






Merger related costs

-

-

(5)

(19)

(1,396)

Early retirement program

(219)

(1,032)

(1,557)

(3,609)

-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(1,549)

(10,521)

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

(236)

(3,846)

(547)

(95)

(979)

Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment

(179)

(189)

(228)

(289)

(186)

Amortization of intangibles adjustment

(3,850)

(4,015)

(4,097)

(4,098)

(4,096)

Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator

$ 133,846

$ 128,536

$ 125,564

$ 131,586

$ 136,571







Net interest income

$ 151,906

$ 155,628

$ 153,433

$ 163,230

$ 177,835

Noninterest income

43,184

21,974

42,777

44,980

45,835

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)

6,422

6,511

6,515

6,106

6,311

Efficiency ratio denominator

201,512

184,113

202,725

214,316

229,981

Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)






Branch right sizing income

-

-

-

-

-

(Gain) loss on sale of securities

-

20,218

-

391

-

Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator

$ 201,512

$ 204,331

$ 202,725

$ 214,707

$ 229,981







Efficiency ratio(1)

69.41 %

80.46 %

65.11 %

65.18 %

62.28 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)

66.42 %

62.91 %

61.94 %

61.29 %

59.38 %







(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency




ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest




income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is




a non-GAAP measurement.






(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.












Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)





For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

($ in thousands)






Calculation of Total Revenue and Adjusted Total Revenue












Net interest income

$ 151,906

$ 155,628

$ 153,433

$ 163,230

$ 177,835

Noninterest income

43,184

21,974

42,777

44,980

45,835

Total revenue

195,090

177,602

196,210

208,210

223,670

Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)






Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities

-

(20,218)

-

(391)

-

Adjusted total revenue

$ 195,090

$ 197,820

$ 196,210

$ 208,601

$ 223,670







Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)












Net interest income

$ 151,906

$ 155,628

$ 153,433

$ 163,230

$ 177,835

Noninterest income

43,184

21,974

42,777

44,980

45,835

Total revenue

195,090

177,602

196,210

208,210

223,670

Less: Noninterest expense

139,879

148,139

131,998

139,696

143,228

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$ 55,211

$ 29,463

$ 64,212

$ 68,514

$ 80,442







Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue












Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$ 55,211

$ 29,463

$ 64,212

$ 68,514

$ 80,442

Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)






Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

20,218

-

391

-

Plus: FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

1,549

10,521

-

-

-

Plus: Merger related costs

-

-

5

19

1,396

Plus: Early retirement program costs

219

1,032

1,557

3,609

-

Plus: Branch right sizing costs (net)

236

3,846

547

95

979

Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue

$ 57,215

$ 65,080

$ 66,321

$ 72,628

$ 82,817







Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date






For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

($ in thousands)






Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets












Net income

$ 38,871

$ 175,057

$ 151,150

$ 103,903

$ 45,589

Certain items (non-GAAP)






FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

1,549

10,521

-

-

-

Merger related costs

-

1,420

1,420

1,415

1,396

Early retirement program

219

6,198

5,166

3,609

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

20,609

391

391

-

Branch right sizing (net)

236

5,467

1,621

1,074

979

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(524)

(11,556)

(2,247)

(1,695)

(621)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 40,351

$ 207,716

$ 157,501

$ 108,697

$ 47,343







Average total assets

$ 27,259,399

$ 27,554,859

$ 27,616,882

$ 27,628,202

$ 27,488,732







Return on average assets

0.57 %

0.64 %

0.73 %

0.76 %

0.67 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.60 %

0.75 %

0.76 %

0.79 %

0.70 %







Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity












Net income available to common stockholders

$ 38,871

$ 175,057

$ 151,150

$ 103,903

$ 45,589

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,844

12,044

9,079

6,052

3,026

Total income available to common stockholders

$ 41,715

$ 187,101

$ 160,229

$ 109,955

$ 48,615

Certain items (non-GAAP)






FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

$ 1,549

$ 10,521

$ -

$ -

$ -

Merger related costs

-

1,420

1,420

1,415

1,396

Early retirement program

219

6,198

5,166

3,609

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

20,609

391

391

-

Branch right sizing (net)

236

5,467

1,621

1,074

979

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(524)

(11,556)

(2,247)

(1,695)

(621)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

40,351

207,716

157,501

108,697

47,343

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,844

12,044

9,079

6,052

3,026

Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$ 43,195

$ 219,760

$ 166,580

$ 114,749

$ 50,369







Average common stockholders' equity

$ 3,447,021

$ 3,359,312

$ 3,367,088

$ 3,364,755

$ 3,370,651

Average intangible assets:






Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,510)

(1,320,412)

(1,320,215)

(1,319,624)

Other intangibles

(111,023)

(121,098)

(123,200)

(125,272)

(127,394)

Total average intangibles

(1,431,822)

(1,441,608)

(1,443,612)

(1,445,487)

(1,447,018)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 2,015,199

$ 1,917,704

$ 1,923,476

$ 1,919,268

$ 1,923,633







Return on average common equity

4.54 %

5.21 %

6.00 %

6.23 %

5.49 %

Return on tangible common equity

8.33 %

9.76 %

11.14 %

11.55 %

10.25 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

4.71 %

6.18 %

6.25 %

6.51 %

5.70 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

8.62 %

11.46 %

11.58 %

12.06 %

10.62 %







Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio(1)












Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)

$ 139,879

$ 563,061

$ 414,922

$ 282,924

$ 143,228

Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)






Merger related costs

-

(1,420)

(1,420)

(1,415)

(1,396)

Early retirement program

(219)

(6,198)

(5,166)

(3,609)

-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(1,549)

(10,521)

-

-

-

Branch right sizing expense

(236)

(5,467)

(1,621)

(1,074)

(979)

Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment

(179)

(892)

(703)

(475)

(186)

Amortization of intangibles adjustment

(3,850)

(16,306)

(12,291)

(8,194)

(4,096)

Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator

$ 133,846

$ 522,257

$ 393,721

$ 268,157

$ 136,571







Net interest income

$ 151,906

$ 650,126

$ 494,498

$ 341,065

$ 177,835

Noninterest income

43,184

155,566

133,592

90,815

45,835

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)

6,422

25,443

18,932

12,417

6,311

Efficiency ratio denominator

201,512

831,135

647,022

444,297

229,981

Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)






Branch right sizing income

-

-

-

-

-

(Gain) loss on sale of securities

-

20,609

391

391

-

Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator

$ 201,512

$ 851,744

$ 647,413

$ 444,688

$ 229,981







Efficiency ratio(1)

69.41 %

67.75 %

64.13 %

63.68 %

62.28 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)

66.42 %

61.32 %

60.81 %

60.30 %

59.38 %







(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency




ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest




income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is




a non-GAAP measurement.






(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.












