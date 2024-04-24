Stamus Networks Participates in NATO CCDCOE Locked Shields Exercise

Leading network-based threat detection and response company part of international contingent lending personnel and technology to support world's largest live-fire cyber defense exercise

TALLINN, Estonia, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamus Networks , a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response (NDR) systems, today announced its participation in Exercise Locked Shields, the largest and most complex international live-fire cyber defense exercise in the world. The annual event, which takes place this week, is organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) and aims to provide a multinational platform for enhancing partners' cyber resilience and cooperation capabilities in a high-paced, crisis-like environment.

The exercise pits Red Teams (attackers) against Blue Teams (defenders), utilizing realistic scenarios, cutting-edge technologies, complex networks and diverse attack methods. Teams of civil and military experts must cooperate to defend critical infrastructure systems from cyberattacks.

"This exercise is a demonstration of the power of international cooperation, transcending borders, and uniting a diverse community of experts from the public and private sectors and academia," said LtC Urmet Tomp, exercise director at NATO CCDCOE. "We are grateful for the dedication and expertise of our allies and all our partners, which are crucial in building a resilient global cyber defense."

Since 2016, the Stamus Networks team has partnered with CCDCOE in exercises, including Locked Shields and Crossed Swords, contributing expert personnel and putting its Stamus Security Platform (SSP) , the company's flagship network-based threat detection and response system, to the test.

"True cyber resilience must be accomplished through collaboration, and there's no better example of that on the international level than Exercise Locked Shields," said Stamus Networks' CEO Ken Gramley. "The lessons learned and key takeaways from the live-fire exercises that we've participated in over the years have been instrumental in helping organizations around the world build up defenses against today's sophisticated cyber threats. We look forward to collaborating with experts again at this year's exercise, not only to strengthen our own solutions, but to help defenders elevate their status as cyber heroes around the world."

To learn more about the NATO CCDCOE and Exercise Locked Shields, visit the website: https://ccdcoe.org/exercises/locked-shields/ .

About Stamus Networks:

Stamus Networks believes in a world where defenders are heroes, and a future where those they protect remain safe. As organizations face threats from well-funded adversaries, we relentlessly pursue solutions that make the defender's job easier and more impactful. The global leader in Suricata-based network security solutions, Stamus Networks helps enterprise security teams know more, respond sooner and mitigate their risk with insights gathered from cloud and on-premise network activity. Our Stamus Security Platform combines the best of intrusion detection (IDS), network security monitoring (NSM), and network detection and response (NDR) systems into a single solution that exposes serious and imminent threats to critical assets and empowers rapid response. For more information visit: stamus-networks.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1781381/4666296/stamus_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stamus-networks-participates-in-nato-ccdcoe-locked-shields-exercise-302125761.html