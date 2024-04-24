Autodesk, Inc.: Autodesk and the Nemetschek Group Agree to Advance Open, Interoperable Workflows for Design and Make Industries

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced an interoperability agreement with the Nemetschek Group to improve open collaboration and efficiencies for the architecture, engineering, construction and operations (AECO) and media and entertainment (M&E) industries. The agreement will enhance existing interoperability between the two companies' industry cloud and desktop products and improve the fluent exchange of information across solutions.

Whether constructing buildings or highways or producing media assets, working with cloud-connected tools powers automation and unlocks valuable insights for better decisions at every stage of a project. But too often, people, processes, and data are siloed due to software and file incompatibility, resulting in inefficient workflows.

"Autodesk is firmly committed to building open, integrated, cloud-powered solutions for our customers that unlock data and connect project teams," said Amy Bunszel, Executive Vice President, Architecture, Engineering and Construction Solutions at Autodesk. "Extending Autodesk's cloud and desktop solutions with Nemetschek interoperability is a huge step towards optimizing our customers' workflows and helping them generate better project outcomes."

Optimizing workflows across Autodesk and Nemetschek will allow data to flow more easily from one cloud platform or desktop application to another so details get to the right people at the right time. The interoperability is powered by Autodesk Platform Services (APS), a set of open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and web services, that enables Nemetschek's dTwin, Bluebeam Cloud, BIMcloud, and BIMplus to connect to Autodesk's industry clouds-Forma, Fusion, and Flow-and design solutions. This will enable customers and partners to connect their data and capabilities across the respective solutions so users can focus on optimizing their projects with automation, AI and insight.

This interoperability agreement demonstrates an ongoing commitment to integration and open industry standards, such as openBIM by buildingSMART, which extends the benefits of Building Information Modeling (BIM) by improving the accessibility, usability, management and sustainability of digital data in the built asset industry. By creating a silo-free ecosystem to collaborate, teams can work from the same digital model on end-to-end workflows.

"Supporting openBIM, interoperability, and open industry standards is deeply rooted in the Nemetschek Group's DNA," said Marc Nézet, Chief Strategy Officer of the Nemetschek Group. "Our interoperability agreement with Autodesk is a historic move to give customers the ability to work in any project environment and with any software ecosystem, ultimately resulting in a better built world."

Under the terms of the agreement, Autodesk and the Nemetschek Group will provide mutual access to their APIs and industry clouds, thereby giving developer access to Autodesk solutions including AutoCAD, Revit, 3ds Max and Maya, as well as Autodesk Forma and Autodesk Construction Cloud, similarly to Nemetschek solutions including Allplan, Archicad, Bluebeam, Maxon One, Vectorworks as well as Nemetschek's relevant cloud platforms. This will enable the two companies to improve upon existing data exchanges and open new data-centric workflows that span disciplines and industries.

