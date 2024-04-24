IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) (the "Company" or "Pacific Premier"), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $47.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared with net loss of $135.4 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, and net income of $62.6 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.
For the first quarter of 2024, the Company's return on average assets ("ROAA") was 0.99%, return on average equity ("ROAE") was 6.50%, and return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE")(1) was 10.05%, compared to (2.76)%, (19.01)%, and (28.01)%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023, and 1.15%, 8.87%, and 13.89%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023. Total assets were $18.81 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $19.03 billion at December 31, 2023, and $21.36 billion at March 31, 2023.
Steven R. Gardner, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of the Company, commented, "Our team delivered solid first quarter financial performance with net income of $47.0 million, or $0.49 per share, reflecting a full quarter's benefit from the securities portfolio repositioning as our net interest margin expanded 11 basis points to 3.39%. Our commitment to prudent and proactive risk, liquidity, and capital management in the current dynamic environment continues to drive strong capital levels that rank amongst the top of our peers, with our TCE(1) ratio increasing 25 basis points to 10.97%.
"On the business development front, our dedicated relationship managers, retail branch bankers, and treasury management teams continue to successfully collaborate to expand our client base and deepen existing client relationships. During the first quarter, total deposits increased by $192 million, driven by a $120 million increase in non-maturity deposits, enabling us to further reduce FHLB borrowings by $400 million. Some of the quarterly deposit inflows were seasonal in nature, which we expect to reverse as we move through the year.
"First quarter asset quality trends remained strong, although nonperforming loans increased to $63.8 million, primarily the result of a single, diversified, Pacific Northwest commercial banking relationship, wherein the borrower remains current on all payments. Our team is actively engaged with the client and continues to approach the relationship consistent with our longstanding proactive approach to credit risk management.
"With our strong capital levels combined with our significant loss absorbing capacity, we have strategically positioned the company to perform in a variety of economic and credit scenarios. There are a number of factors contributing to an uncertain outlook, including ongoing inflationary pressures, interest rate volatility, and domestic and international geopolitical risks. Our franchise has been built on a culture of risk management and a proactive approach to building sustainable franchise value. We will continue to manage the business proactively and prudently while leveraging the strength of our relationship banking teams to capitalize on compelling opportunities as they may arise. I would like to thank all Pacific Premier employees for their outstanding efforts during the quarter, as well as all of our stakeholders for continuing to support our organization."
______________________________
(1)
Reconciliations of the non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2023
Financial highlights (unaudited)
Net income (loss)
$
47,025
$
(135,376
)
$
62,562
Net interest income
145,127
146,789
168,610
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
0.49
(1.44
)
0.66
Common equity dividend per share paid
0.33
0.33
0.33
ROAA
0.99
%
(2.76
)%
1.15
%
ROAE
6.50
(19.01
)
8.87
ROATCE (1)
10.05
(28.01
)
13.89
Pre-provision net revenue (loss) to average assets (1)
1.43
(3.88
)
1.63
Net interest margin
3.39
3.28
3.44
Cost of deposits
1.59
1.56
0.94
Cost of non-maturity deposits (1)
1.06
1.02
0.54
Efficiency ratio (1)
60.2
60.1
51.7
Noninterest expense as a percent of average assets
2.16
2.09
1.87
Total assets
$
18,813,181
$
19,026,645
$
21,361,564
Total deposits
15,187,828
14,995,626
17,207,810
Non-maturity deposits (1) as a percent of total deposits
84.4
%
84.7
%
82.6
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits
32.9
32.9
36.1
Loan-to-deposit ratio
85.7
88.6
82.4
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets
0.34
0.13
0.14
Delinquency as a percentage of loans held for investment
0.09
0.08
0.15
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2)
1.48
1.45
1.38
Book value per share
$
30.09
$
30.07
$
29.58
Tangible book value per share (1)
20.33
20.22
19.61
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
10.97
%
10.72
%
9.20
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
15.02
14.32
13.54
Total capital ratio
18.23
17.29
16.33
______________________________
(1)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
(2)
At March 31, 2024, 25% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $41.2 million, or 0.32% of loans held for investment. At December 31, 2023, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $43.3 million, or 0.33% of loans held for investment. At March 31, 2023, 26% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $52.2 million, or 0.37% of loans held for investment.
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income totaled $145.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 1.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to lower average interest-earning asset balances, a higher cost of funds, and one less day of interest, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets, as well as lower average borrowings.
The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 increased 11 basis points to 3.39%, from 3.28% in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on investment securities as a result of a full quarter's benefit from the securities repositioning to higher-yielding available-for-sale ("AFS") Treasury securities, partially offset by a higher cost of funds.
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $23.5 million, or 13.9%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was attributable to a higher cost of funds and lower average interest-earning asset balances, partially offset by lower average interest-bearing liabilities and higher yields on average interest-earning assets, all the result of the higher interest rate environment and the Company's balance sheet management strategies to prioritize capital accumulation.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,140,909
$
13,638
4.81
%
$
1,281,793
$
15,744
4.87
%
$
1,335,611
$
13,594
4.13
%
Investment securities
2,948,170
26,818
3.64
3,203,608
24,675
3.08
4,165,681
26,791
2.57
Loans receivable, net (1) (2)
13,149,038
172,975
5.29
13,257,767
176,773
5.29
14,394,775
180,958
5.10
Total interest-earning assets
$
17,238,117
$
213,431
4.98
$
17,743,168
$
217,192
4.86
$
19,896,067
$
221,343
4.51
Liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits
$
10,058,808
$
59,506
2.38
%
$
10,395,116
$
60,915
2.32
%
$
11,104,624
$
40,234
1.47
%
Borrowings
850,811
8,798
4.15
942,689
9,488
4.01
1,319,114
12,499
3.83
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
10,909,619
$
68,304
2.52
$
11,337,805
$
70,403
2.46
$
12,423,738
$
52,733
1.72
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
4,996,939
$
5,141,585
$
6,219,818
Net interest income
$
145,127
$
146,789
$
168,610
Net interest margin (3)
3.39
%
3.28
%
3.44
%
Cost of deposits (4)
1.59
1.56
0.94
Cost of funds (5)
1.73
1.69
1.15
Cost of non-maturity deposits (6)
1.06
1.02
0.54
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
158.01
156.50
160.15
______________________________
(1)
Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs, discounts/premiums, and the basis adjustment of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships.
(2)
Interest income includes net discount accretion of $2.1 million, $2.6 million, and $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.
(3)
Represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)
Represents annualized interest expense on deposits divided by the sum of average interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits.
(5)
Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits.
(6)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
Provision for Credit Losses
For the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a $3.9 million provision expense, compared to $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, and $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses was largely attributable to increases associated with economic forecasts, partially offset by changes to the overall size and composition of the loan portfolio.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
Provision for credit losses
Provision for loan losses
$
6,288
$
8,275
$
3,021
Provision for unfunded commitments
(2,425
)
(6,577
)
(189
)
Provision for held-to-maturity securities
(11
)
(2
)
184
Total provision for credit losses
$
3,852
$
1,696
$
3,016
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $25.8 million, an increase of $260.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was related to the investment securities portfolio repositioning which resulted in a loss of $254.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding the prior quarter's loss, noninterest income increased $5.9 million, primarily due to a $5.1 million gain on debt extinguishment resulting from an early redemption of a $200.0 million Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco ("FHLB") term advance as well as a $1.3 million increase in trust custodial account fees driven by annual tax fees earned during the current quarter.
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 increased $4.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $5.1 million gain on debt extinguishment resulting from an early redemption of a $200.0 million FHLB term advance during the current quarter.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
Noninterest income
Loan servicing income
$
529
$
359
$
573
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,688
2,648
2,629
Other service fee income
336
322
296
Debit card interchange fee income
765
844
803
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
4,159
3,678
3,374
Net (loss) gain from sales of loans
-
(4
)
29
Net (loss) gain from sales of investment securities
-
(254,065
)
138
Trust custodial account fees
10,642
9,388
11,025
Escrow and exchange fees
696
1,074
1,058
Other income
5,959
1,562
1,261
Total noninterest income (loss)
$
25,774
$
(234,194
)
$
21,186
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $102.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $137,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The results were impacted by a $523,000 FDIC special assessment in the first quarter of 2024 and a $2.1 million FDIC special assessment during the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding the special assessments, noninterest expense increased $1.4 million, primarily due to a $2.2 million increase in compensation and benefits related to higher payroll taxes and the annual equity-based compensation awards, as well as a $1.5 million increase in deposit expense due to higher deposit earnings credit rates, partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in other expense.
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 increased by $1.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $4.2 million increase in deposit expense, partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in legal and professional services and a $935,000 decrease in premises and occupancy.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
$
54,130
$
51,907
$
54,293
Premises and occupancy
10,807
11,183
11,742
Data processing
7,511
7,409
7,265
Other real estate owned operations, net
46
103
108
FDIC insurance premiums
2,629
4,267
2,425
Legal and professional services
4,143
4,663
5,501
Marketing expense
1,558
1,728
1,838
Office expense
1,093
1,367
1,232
Loan expense
770
437
646
Deposit expense
12,665
11,152
8,436
Amortization of intangible assets
2,836
3,022
3,171
Other expense
4,445
5,532
4,695
Total noninterest expense
$
102,633
$
102,770
$
101,352
Income Tax
For the first quarter of 2024, income tax expense totaled $17.4 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 27.0%, compared with income tax benefit of $56.5 million and an effective tax rate of 29.4% for the fourth quarter of 2023, and income tax expense of $22.9 million and an effective tax rate of 26.8% for the first quarter of 2023. The income tax benefit in the prior quarter was primarily attributable to the pretax loss from sales of AFS securities recorded for the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by the Company's balance sheet repositioning.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Loans
Loans held for investment totaled $13.01 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $276.9 million, or 2.1%, from December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $1.16 billion, or 8.2%, from March 31, 2023. The decrease from December 31, 2023 was primarily due to lower loan production and fundings, as well as a decrease in credit line draws, partially offset by slower loan prepayments and maturities.
During the first quarter of 2024, new loan commitments totaled $45.6 million, and new loan fundings totaled $14.0 million, compared with $128.1 million in loan commitments and $103.7 million in new loan fundings for the fourth quarter of 2023, and $116.8 million in loan commitments and $66.9 million in new loan fundings for the first quarter of 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, new origination activity remained muted given the uncertain economic and interest rate outlook as well as softer borrower demand.
At March 31, 2024, the total loan-to-deposit ratio was 85.7%, compared to 88.6% and 82.4% at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
The following table presents the primary loan roll-forward activities for total gross loans, including both loans held for investment and loans held for sale, during the quarters indicated:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
Beginning gross loan balance before basis adjustment
$
13,318,571
$
13,319,591
$
14,740,867
New commitments
45,563
128,102
116,835
Unfunded new commitments
(31,531
)
(24,429
)
(49,891
)
Net new fundings
14,032
103,673
66,944
Amortization/maturities/payoffs
(358,863
)
(422,607
)
(519,986
)
Net draws on existing lines of credit
109,860
354,711
(53,436
)
Loan sales
(32,676
)
(32,464
)
(803
)
Charge-offs
(6,529
)
(4,138
)
(3,664
)
Transferred to other real estate owned
-
(195
)
(6,886
)
Net decrease
(274,176
)
(1,020
)
(517,831
)
Ending gross loan balance before basis adjustment
$
13,044,395
$
13,318,571
$
14,223,036
Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (1)
(32,324
)
(29,551
)
(50,005
)
Ending gross loan balance
$
13,012,071
$
13,289,020
$
14,173,031
______________________________
(1)
Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.
The following table presents the composition of the loans held for investment as of the dates indicated:
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
Investor loans secured by real estate
Commercial real estate ("CRE") non-owner-occupied
$
2,309,252
$
2,421,772
$
2,590,824
Multifamily
5,558,966
5,645,310
5,955,239
Construction and land
486,734
472,544
420,079
SBA secured by real estate (1)
35,206
36,400
40,669
Total investor loans secured by real estate
8,390,158
8,576,026
9,006,811
Business loans secured by real estate (2)
CRE owner-occupied
2,149,362
2,191,334
2,342,175
Franchise real estate secured
294,938
304,514
371,902
SBA secured by real estate (3)
48,426
50,741
60,527
Total business loans secured by real estate
2,492,726
2,546,589
2,774,604
Commercial loans (4)
Commercial and industrial ("C&I")
1,774,487
1,790,608
1,967,128
Franchise non-real estate secured
301,895
319,721
388,722
SBA non-real estate secured
10,946
10,926
10,437
Total commercial loans
2,087,328
2,121,255
2,366,287
Retail loans
Single family residential (5)
72,353
72,752
70,913
Consumer
1,830
1,949
3,174
Total retail loans
74,183
74,701
74,087
Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6)
13,044,395
13,318,571
14,221,789
Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (7)
(32,324
)
(29,551
)
(50,005
)
Loans held for investment
13,012,071
13,289,020
14,171,784
Allowance for credit losses for loans held for investment
(192,340
)
(192,471
)
(195,388
)
Loans held for investment, net
$
12,819,731
$
13,096,549
$
13,976,396
Total unfunded loan commitments
$
1,459,515
$
1,703,470
$
2,413,169
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value
$
-
$
-
$
1,247
______________________________
(1)
SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.
(2)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(3)
SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.
(4)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(5)
Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.
(6)
Includes net deferred origination costs (fees) of $797,000, $(74,000), and $(745,000), and unaccreted fair value net purchase discounts of $41.2 million, $43.3 million, and $52.2 million as of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.
(7)
Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.
The total end-of-period weighted average interest rate on loans, excluding fees and discounts, at March 31, 2024 was 4.91%, compared to 4.87% at December 31, 2023, and 4.68% at March 31, 2023. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases reflect higher rates on new originations and the repricing of loans as a result of the increases in benchmark interest rates.
The following table presents the composition of loan commitments originated during the quarters indicated:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
850
$
1,450
$
1,200
Multifamily
480
94,462
4,464
Total investor loans secured by real estate
1,330
95,912
5,664
Business loans secured by real estate (1)
CRE owner-occupied
6,745
3,870
6,562
Franchise real estate secured
-
-
3,217
SBA secured by real estate (2)
-
-
497
Total business loans secured by real estate
6,745
3,870
10,276
Commercial loans (3)
Commercial and industrial
32,477
24,766
93,150
Franchise non-real estate secured
-
-
1,666
SBA non-real estate secured
-
-
720
Total commercial loans
32,477
24,766
95,536
Retail loans
Single family residential (4)
4,936
3,554
5,359
Consumer
75
-
-
Total retail loans
5,011
3,554
5,359
Total loan commitments
$
45,563
$
128,102
$
116,835
______________________________
(1)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(2)
SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.
(3)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(4)
Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.
The weighted average interest rate on new loan commitments increased to 8.62% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 6.34% in the fourth quarter of 2023, and 7.43% in the first quarter of 2023.
Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses
At March 31, 2024, our allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans held for investment was $192.3 million, a decrease of $131,000 from December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $3.0 million from March 31, 2023. The decrease in the ACL from December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 reflects the relative changes in size and composition in our loans held for investment, partially offset by changes in economic forecasts.
During the first quarter of 2024, the Company incurred $6.4 million of net charge-offs, primarily related to the sale of special mention and substandard CRE and franchise loans during the quarter, compared to $3.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, and $3.3 million during the first quarter of 2023.
The following table provides the allocation of the ACL for loans held for investment as well as the activity in the ACL attributed to various segments in the loan portfolio as of and for the period indicated:
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Beginning
Charge-offs
Recoveries
Provision for
Ending
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
31,030
$
(927
)
$
-
$
678
$
30,781
Multifamily
56,312
-
5
2,094
58,411
Construction and land
9,314
-
-
(1,143
)
8,171
SBA secured by real estate (1)
2,182
(253
)
-
255
2,184
Business loans secured by real estate (2)
CRE owner-occupied
28,787
(4,452
)
63
4,362
28,760
Franchise real estate secured
7,499
(212
)
-
(29
)
7,258
SBA secured by real estate (3)
4,427
-
1
(140
)
4,288
Commercial loans (4)
Commercial and industrial
36,692
(585
)
39
961
37,107
Franchise non-real estate secured
15,131
(100
)
-
(711
)
14,320
SBA non-real estate secured
458
-
2
35
495
Retail loans
Single family residential (5)
505
-
-
(63
)
442
Consumer loans
134
-
-
(11
)
123
Totals
$
192,471
$
(6,529
)
$
110
$
6,288
$
192,340
______________________________
(1)
SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.
(2)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(3)
SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.
(4)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(5)
Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.
The ratio of ACL to loans held for investment at March 31, 2024 increased to 1.48%, compared to 1.45% at December 31, 2023, and 1.38% at March 31, 2023. The fair value net discount on loans acquired through acquisitions was $41.2 million, or 0.32% of total loans held for investment, as of March 31, 2024, compared to $43.3 million, or 0.33% of total loans held for investment, as of December 31, 2023, and $52.2 million, or 0.37% of total loans held for investment, as of March 31, 2023.
Nonperforming assets totaled $64.1 million, or 0.34% of total assets, at March 31, 2024, compared with $25.1 million, or 0.13% of total assets, at December 31, 2023, and $30.4 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at March 31, 2023. The increase in nonperforming assets at March 31, 2024, was primarily the result of loans to one borrower relationship totaling $37.6 million, all of which were current as of March 31, 2024. Loan delinquencies were $12.2 million, or 0.09% of loans held for investment, at March 31, 2024, compared to $10.1 million, or 0.08% of loans held for investment, at December 31, 2023, and $20.8 million, or 0.15% of loans held for investment, at March 31, 2023.
Classified loans totaled $204.7 million, or 1.57% of loans held for investment, at March 31, 2024, compared with $142.0 million, or 1.07% of loans held for investment, at December 31, 2023, and $161.1 million, or 1.14% of loans held for investment, at March 31, 2023. The increase in classified loans included the $37.6 million in loans related to one borrower relationship that were placed on nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2024 and remained current as of March 31, 2024.
The following table presents the asset quality metrics of the loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
Asset quality
Nonperforming loans
$
63,806
$
24,817
$
24,872
Other real estate owned
248
248
5,499
Nonperforming assets
$
64,054
$
25,065
$
30,371
Total classified assets (1)
$
204,937
$
142,210
$
166,576
Allowance for credit losses
192,340
192,471
195,388
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total nonperforming loans
301
%
776
%
786
%
Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans held for investment
0.49
0.19
0.18
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets
0.34
0.13
0.14
Classified loans to total loans held for investment
1.57
1.07
1.14
Classified assets to total assets
1.09
0.75
0.78
Net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended
$
6,419
$
3,902
$
3,284
Net loan charge-offs for the quarter to average total loans
0.05
%
0.03
%
0.02
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2)
1.48
1.45
1.38
Delinquent loans (3)
30 - 59 days
$
1,983
$
2,484
$
761
60 - 89 days
974
1,294
1,198
90+ days
9,221
6,276
18,884
Total delinquency
$
12,178
$
10,054
$
20,843
Delinquency as a percentage of loans held for investment
0.09
%
0.08
%
0.15
%
______________________________
(1)
Includes substandard and doubtful loans, and other real estate owned.
(2)
At March 31, 2024, 25% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $41.2 million, or 0.32% of loans held for investment. At December 31, 2023, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $43.3 million, or 0.33% of loans held for investment. At March 31, 2023, 26% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $52.2 million, or 0.37% of loans held for investment.
(3)
Nonaccrual loans are included in this aging analysis based on the loan's past due status.
Investment Securities
At March 31, 2024, AFS and held-to-maturity ("HTM") investment securities were $1.15 billion and $1.72 billion, respectively, compared to $1.14 billion and $1.73 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2023, and $2.11 billion and $1.75 billion, respectively, at March 31, 2023.
In total, investment securities were $2.87 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $4.9 million from December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $987.4 million from March 31, 2023. The increase in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of $170.2 million in purchases and a decrease of $1.9 million in AFS investment securities mark-to-market unrealized loss, partially offset by $167.3 million in principal payments, amortization and accretion, and redemptions.
The decrease in investment securities from March 31, 2023 was primarily the result of $1.52 billion in sales of AFS investment securities and $410.9 million in principal payments, discounts from the AFS securities transferred to HTM, partially offset by $722.7 million in purchases of AFS and HTM investment securities and a decrease of $219.0 million in AFS securities mark-to-market unrealized loss.
Deposits
At March 31, 2024, total deposits were $15.19 billion, an increase of $192.2 million, or 1.3%, from December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $2.02 billion, or 11.7%, from March 31, 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was largely driven by increases of $169.2 million in money market and savings, $110.3 million in retail certificates of deposit, and $64.8 million in noninterest-bearing checking, partially offset by reductions of $114.0 million in interest-bearing checking and $38.1 million in brokered certificates of deposit. The decrease from March 31, 2023 was attributable to the decreases of $1.21 billion in noninterest-bearing checking and $1.17 billion in brokered certificates of deposit.
At March 31, 2024, non-maturity deposits(1) totaled $12.82 billion, or 84.4% of total deposits, an increase of $120.0 million, or 0.9%, from December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $1.39 billion, or 9.8%, from March 31, 2023. The increase from prior quarter was largely driven by seasonal deposit growth within our HOA business. The decrease from the first quarter of 2023 was attributable to the continued effect of clients prepaying or paying down loans and redeploying funds into higher yielding alternatives.
At March 31, 2024, maturity deposits totaled $2.37 billion, an increase of $72.2 million, or 3.1%, from December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $631.1 million, or 21.1%, from March 31, 2023. The increase in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by an increase of $110.3 million in retail certificates of deposit, partially offset by the reduction of $38.1 million in brokered certificates of deposit. The decrease from March 31, 2023 was primarily driven by decreases in brokered certificates of deposit.
The weighted average cost of total deposits for the first quarter of 2024 was 1.59%, compared to 1.56% for the fourth quarter of 2023, and 0.94% for the first quarter of 2023. The increases in the weighted average cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2024, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023, were principally driven by higher pricing across deposit categories. The weighted average cost of non-maturity deposits(1) for the first quarter of 2024 was 1.06%, compared to 1.02% for the fourth quarter of 2023, and 0.54% for the first quarter of 2023.
At March 31, 2024, the end-of-period weighted average rate of total deposits was 1.66%, compared to 1.55% at December 31, 2023, and 1.15% at March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, the end-of-period weighted average rate of non-maturity deposits was 1.12%, compared to 1.04% at December 31, 2023, and 0.61% at March 31, 2023.
At March 31, 2024, the Company's FDIC-insured deposits as a percentage of total deposits was 60%. Insured and collateralized deposits comprised 66% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, which was the same level at December 31, 2023.
______________________________
(1)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
The following table presents the composition of deposits as of the dates indicated.
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
Deposit accounts
Noninterest-bearing checking
$
4,997,636
$
4,932,817
$
6,209,104
Interest-bearing:
Checking
2,785,626
2,899,621
2,871,812
Money market/savings
5,037,636
4,868,442
5,128,857
Total non-maturity deposits (1)
12,820,898
12,700,880
14,209,773
Retail certificates of deposit
1,794,813
1,684,560
1,257,146
Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit
572,117
610,186
1,740,891
Total maturity deposits
2,366,930
2,294,746
2,998,037
Total deposits
$
15,187,828
$
14,995,626
$
17,207,810
Cost of deposits
1.59
%
1.56
%
0.94
%
Cost of non-maturity deposits (1)
1.06
1.02
0.54
Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits
32.9
32.9
36.1
Non-maturity deposits (1) as a percent of total deposits
84.4
84.7
82.6
______________________________
(1)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
Borrowings
At March 31, 2024, total borrowings amounted to $532.0 million, a decrease of $399.8 million from December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $599.4 million from March 31, 2023. Total borrowings at March 31, 2024 were comprised of $200.0 million of FHLB term advances and $332.0 million of subordinated debt. The decrease in borrowings at March 31, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023 was due to a decrease of $400.0 million in FHLB term advances. The decrease in borrowings at March 31, 2024 as compared to March 31, 2023 was due to a decrease of $600.0 million in FHLB term advances.
As of March 31, 2024, our unused borrowing capacity was $8.53 billion, which consists of available lines of credit with FHLB and other correspondent banks as well as access through the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window, which was not utilized during the first quarter of 2024.
Capital Ratios
At March 31, 2024, our common stockholders' equity was $2.90 billion, or 15.43% of total assets, compared with $2.88 billion, or 15.15%, at December 31, 2023, and $2.83 billion, or 13.25%, at March 31, 2023, with a book value per share of $30.09, compared with $30.07 at December 31, 2023, and $29.58 at March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) was 10.97%, compared with 10.72% at December 31, 2023, and 9.20% at March 31, 2023, and tangible book value per share(1) was $20.33, compared with $20.22 at December 31, 2023, and $19.61 at March 31, 2023.
______________________________
(1)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
The Company implemented the current expected credit losses ("CECL") model on January 1, 2020 and elected to phase in the full effect of CECL on regulatory capital over the five-year transition period. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company began phasing into regulatory capital the cumulative adjustments at the end of the second year of the transition period at 25% per year. At March 31, 2024, the Company and Bank were in compliance with the capital conservation buffer requirement and exceeded the minimum Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1, and total capital ratios, inclusive of the fully phased-in capital conservation buffer of 7.0%, 8.5%, and 10.5%, respectively, and the Bank qualified as "well capitalized" for purposes of the federal bank regulatory prompt corrective action regulations.
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Capital ratios
2024
2023
2023
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.48
%
11.03
%
10.41
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
15.02
14.32
13.54
Tier 1 capital ratio
15.02
14.32
13.54
Total capital ratio
18.23
17.29
16.33
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
10.97
10.72
9.20
Pacific Premier Bank
Tier 1 leverage ratio
12.97
%
12.43
%
11.93
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
16.96
16.13
15.52
Tier 1 capital ratio
16.96
16.13
15.52
Total capital ratio
18.21
17.23
16.55
Share data
Book value per share
$
30.09
$
30.07
$
29.58
Tangible book value per share (1)
20.33
20.22
19.61
Common equity dividends declared per share
0.33
0.33
0.33
Closing stock price (2)
24.00
29.11
24.02
Shares issued and outstanding
96,459,966
95,860,092
95,714,777
Market capitalization (2)(3)
$
2,315,039
$
2,790,487
$
2,299,069
______________________________
(1)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
(2)
As of the last trading day prior to period end.
(3)
Dollars in thousands.
Dividend and Stock Repurchase Program
On April 22, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.33 per share dividend, payable on May 13, 2024 to stockholders of record as of May 6, 2024. In January 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to 4,725,000 shares of its common stock. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock.
Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on April 24, 2024 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. A live webcast will be available on the Webcasts page of the Company's investor relations website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended. The conference call can be accessed by telephone at (866) 290-5977. Participants should ask to be joined to the Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. call. Additionally, a telephone replay will be made available through May 1, 2024, at (877) 344-7529, replay code 4066481.
About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1983, Pacific Premier Bank has grown to become one of the largest banks headquartered in the western region of the United States, with approximately $19 billion in total assets. Pacific Premier Bank provides banking products and services, including deposit accounts, digital banking, and treasury management services, to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and nonprofit organizations. Pacific Premier Bank also offers a wide array of loan products, such as commercial business loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, franchise lending, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans. Pacific Premier Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Commerce Escrow division. Pacific Premier Bank offers clients IRA custodial services through its Pacific Premier Trust division, which has approximately $17 billion of assets under custody and over 33,000 client accounts comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital syndicators, and financial advisors. Additionally, Pacific Premier Bank provides nationwide customized banking solutions to Homeowners' Associations and Property Management companies. Pacific Premier Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For additional information about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and Pacific Premier Bank, visit our website: www.ppbi.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company's expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, stockholder value creation, tax rates, liquidity, and the impact of acquisitions we have made or may make.
Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, and regulatory responses to these developments; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; interest rate, liquidity, economic, market, credit, operational, and inflation risks associated with our business, including the speed and predictability of changes in these risks; our ability to attract and retain deposits and access to other sources of liquidity, particularly in a rising or high interest rate environment, and the quality and composition of our deposits; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our current and future geographic markets, including the tight labor market, ineffective management of the U.S. Federal budget or debt, or turbulence or uncertainty in domestic or foreign financial markets; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target into our operations; the timely development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; possible impairment charges to goodwill, including any impairment that may result from increased volatility in our stock price; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; compliance risks, including the costs of monitoring, testing, and maintaining compliance with complex laws and regulations; the effectiveness of our risk management framework and quantitative models; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible credit-related impairments of securities held by us; changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the impact of governmental efforts to restructure the U.S. financial regulatory system; the impact of recent or future changes in the FDIC insurance assessment rate or the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessment amount, including any special assessments; changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and savings habits; the effects of concentrations in our loan portfolio, including commercial real estate and the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; the possibility that we may reduce or discontinue the payments of dividends on our common stock; the possibility that we may discontinue, reduce or otherwise limit the level of repurchases of our common stock we may make from time to time pursuant to our stock repurchase program; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism, and/or military conflicts, including the war between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Hamas and overall tension in the Middle East, and trade tensions, all of which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; public health crises and pandemics and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them; climate change, including the enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit, and reputational risks and costs; natural disasters, earthquakes, fires, and severe weather; unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).
The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,028,818
$
936,473
$
1,400,276
$
1,463,677
$
1,424,896
Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions
995
995
1,242
1,487
1,734
Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses
1,720,481
1,729,541
1,737,866
1,737,604
1,749,030
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
1,154,021
1,140,071
1,914,599
2,011,791
2,112,852
FHLB, FRB, and other stock
97,063
99,225
105,505
105,369
105,479
Loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value
-
-
641
2,184
1,247
Loans held for investment
13,012,071
13,289,020
13,270,120
13,610,282
14,171,784
Allowance for credit losses
(192,340
)
(192,471
)
(188,098
)
(192,333
)
(195,388
)
Loans held for investment, net
12,819,731
13,096,549
13,082,022
13,417,949
13,976,396
Accrued interest receivable
67,642
68,516
68,131
70,093
69,660
Other real estate owned
248
248
450
270
5,499
Premises and equipment, net
54,789
56,676
59,396
61,527
63,450
Deferred income taxes, net
111,390
113,580
192,208
184,857
177,778
Bank owned life insurance
474,404
471,178
468,191
465,288
462,732
Intangible assets
40,449
43,285
46,307
49,362
52,417
Goodwill
901,312
901,312
901,312
901,312
901,312
Other assets
341,838
368,996
297,574
275,113
257,082
Total assets
$
18,813,181
$
19,026,645
$
20,275,720
$
20,747,883
$
21,361,564
LIABILITIES
Deposit accounts:
Noninterest-bearing checking
$
4,997,636
$
4,932,817
$
5,782,305
$
5,895,975
$
6,209,104
Interest-bearing:
Checking
2,785,626
2,899,621
2,598,449
2,759,855
2,871,812
Money market/savings
5,037,636
4,868,442
4,873,582
4,801,288
5,128,857
Retail certificates of deposit
1,794,813
1,684,560
1,525,919
1,366,071
1,257,146
Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit
572,117
610,186
1,227,192
1,716,686
1,740,891
Total interest-bearing
10,190,192
10,062,809
10,225,142
10,643,900
10,998,706
Total deposits
15,187,828
14,995,626
16,007,447
16,539,875
17,207,810
FHLB advances and other borrowings
200,000
600,000
800,000
800,000
800,000
Subordinated debentures
332,001
331,842
331,682
331,523
331,364
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
190,551
216,596
281,057
227,351
191,229
Total liabilities
15,910,380
16,144,064
17,420,186
17,898,749
18,530,403
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
941
938
937
937
937
Additional paid-in capital
2,378,171
2,377,131
2,371,941
2,366,639
2,361,830
Retained earnings
619,405
604,137
771,285
757,025
731,123
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(95,716
)
(99,625
)
(288,629
)
(275,467
)
(262,729
)
Total stockholders' equity
2,902,801
2,882,581
2,855,534
2,849,134
2,831,161
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
18,813,181
$
19,026,645
$
20,275,720
$
20,747,883
$
21,361,564
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2023
INTEREST INCOME
Loans
$
172,975
$
176,773
$
180,958
Investment securities and other interest-earning assets
40,456
40,419
40,385
Total interest income
213,431
217,192
221,343
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
59,506
60,915
40,234
FHLB advances and other borrowings
4,237
4,927
7,938
Subordinated debentures
4,561
4,561
4,561
Total interest expense
68,304
70,403
52,733
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
145,127
146,789
168,610
Provision for credit losses
3,852
1,696
3,016
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
141,275
145,093
165,594
NONINTEREST INCOME
Loan servicing income
529
359
573
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,688
2,648
2,629
Other service fee income
336
322
296
Debit card interchange fee income
765
844
803
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
4,159
3,678
3,374
Net (loss) gain from sales of loans
-
(4
)
29
Net (loss) gain from sales of investment securities
-
(254,065
)
138
Trust custodial account fees
10,642
9,388
11,025
Escrow and exchange fees
696
1,074
1,058
Other income
5,959
1,562
1,261
Total noninterest income (loss)
25,774
(234,194
)
21,186
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Compensation and benefits
54,130
51,907
54,293
Premises and occupancy
10,807
11,183
11,742
Data processing
7,511
7,409
7,265
Other real estate owned operations, net
46
103
108
FDIC insurance premiums
2,629
4,267
2,425
Legal and professional services
4,143
4,663
5,501
Marketing expense
1,558
1,728
1,838
Office expense
1,093
1,367
1,232
Loan expense
770
437
646
Deposit expense
12,665
11,152
8,436
Amortization of intangible assets
2,836
3,022
3,171
Other expense
4,445
5,532
4,695
Total noninterest expense
102,633
102,770
101,352
Net income (loss) before income taxes
64,416
(191,871
)
85,428
Income tax expense (benefit)
17,391
(56,495
)
22,866
Net income (loss)
$
47,025
$
(135,376
)
$
62,562
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
Basic
$
0.49
$
(1.44
)
$
0.66
Diluted
$
0.49
$
(1.44
)
$
0.66
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
94,350,259
94,233,813
93,857,812
Diluted
94,477,355
94,334,878
94,182,522
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,140,909
$
13,638
4.81
%
$
1,281,793
$
15,744
4.87
%
$
1,335,611
$
13,594
4.13
%
Investment securities
2,948,170
26,818
3.64
3,203,608
24,675
3.08
4,165,681
26,791
2.57
Loans receivable, net (1)(2)
13,149,038
172,975
5.29
13,257,767
176,773
5.29
14,394,775
180,958
5.10
Total interest-earning assets
17,238,117
213,431
4.98
17,743,168
217,192
4.86
19,896,067
221,343
4.51
Noninterest-earning assets
1,796,279
1,881,777
1,788,806
Total assets
$
19,034,396
$
19,624,945
$
21,684,873
Liabilities and equity
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest checking
$
2,838,332
$
9,903
1.40
%
$
3,037,642
$
11,170
1.46
%
$
3,008,712
$
5,842
0.79
%
Money market
4,636,141
23,632
2.05
4,525,403
22,038
1.93
4,992,084
13,053
1.06
Savings
287,735
227
0.32
308,968
190
0.24
453,079
508
0.45
Retail certificates of deposit
1,727,728
19,075
4.44
1,604,507
16,758
4.14
1,206,966
7,775
2.61
Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit
568,872
6,669
4.72
918,596
10,759
4.65
1,443,783
13,056
3.67
Total interest-bearing deposits
10,058,808
59,506
2.38
10,395,116
60,915
2.32
11,104,624
40,234
1.47
FHLB advances and other borrowings
518,879
4,237
3.28
610,913
4,927
3.20
987,817
7,938
3.26
Subordinated debentures
331,932
4,561
5.50
331,776
4,561
5.50
331,297
4,561
5.51
Total borrowings
850,811
8,798
4.15
942,689
9,488
4.01
1,319,114
12,499
3.83
Total interest-bearing liabilities
10,909,619
68,304
2.52
11,337,805
70,403
2.46
12,423,738
52,733
1.72
Noninterest-bearing deposits
4,996,939
5,141,585
6,219,818
Other liabilities
231,889
296,604
218,925
Total liabilities
16,138,447
16,775,994
18,862,481
Stockholders' equity
2,895,949
2,848,951
2,822,392
Total liabilities and equity
$
19,034,396
$
19,624,945
$
21,684,873
Net interest income
$
145,127
$
146,789
$
168,610
Net interest margin (3)
3.39
%
3.28
%
3.44
%
Cost of deposits (4)
1.59
1.56
0.94
Cost of funds (5)
1.73
1.69
1.15
Cost of non-maturity deposits (6)
1.06
1.02
0.54
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
158.01
156.50
160.15
______________________________
(1)
Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs, discounts/premiums, and the basis adjustment of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships.
(2)
Interest income includes net discount accretion of $2.1 million, $2.6 million, and $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.
(3)
Represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)
Represents annualized interest expense on deposits divided by the sum of average interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits.
(5)
Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits.
(6)
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
2,309,252
$
2,421,772
$
2,514,056
$
2,571,246
$
2,590,824
Multifamily
5,558,966
5,645,310
5,719,210
5,788,030
5,955,239
Construction and land
486,734
472,544
444,576
428,287
420,079
SBA secured by real estate (1)
35,206
36,400
37,754
38,876
40,669
Total investor loans secured by real estate
8,390,158
8,576,026
8,715,596
8,826,439
9,006,811
Business loans secured by real estate (2)
CRE owner-occupied
2,149,362
2,191,334
2,228,802
2,281,721
2,342,175
Franchise real estate secured
294,938
304,514
313,451
318,539
371,902
SBA secured by real estate (3)
48,426
50,741
53,668
57,084
60,527
Total business loans secured by real estate
2,492,726
2,546,589
2,595,921
2,657,344
2,774,604
Commercial loans (4)
Commercial and industrial
1,774,487
1,790,608
1,588,771
1,744,763
1,967,128
Franchise non-real estate secured
301,895
319,721
335,053
351,944
388,722
SBA non-real estate secured
10,946
10,926
10,667
9,688
10,437
Total commercial loans
2,087,328
2,121,255
1,934,491
2,106,395
2,366,287
Retail loans
Single family residential (5)
72,353
72,752
70,984
70,993
70,913
Consumer
1,830
1,949
1,958
2,241
3,174
Total retail loans
74,183
74,701
72,942
73,234
74,087
Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6)
13,044,395
13,318,571
13,318,950
13,663,412
14,221,789
Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (7)
(32,324
)
(29,551
)
(48,830
)
(53,130
)
(50,005
)
Loans held for investment
13,012,071
13,289,020
13,270,120
13,610,282
14,171,784
Allowance for credit losses for loans held for investment
(192,340
)
(192,471
)
(188,098
)
(192,333
)
(195,388
)
Loans held for investment, net
$
12,819,731
$
13,096,549
$
13,082,022
$
13,417,949
$
13,976,396
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value
$
-
$
-
$
641
$
2,184
$
1,247
______________________________
(1)
SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.
(2)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(3)
SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.
(4)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(5)
Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.
(6)
Includes net deferred origination costs (fees) of $797,000, $(74,000), $451,000, $142,000, and $(745,000), and unaccreted fair value net purchase discounts of $41.2 million, $43.3 million, $46.2 million, $48.4 million, and $52.2 million as of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.
(7)
Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
Asset quality
Nonperforming loans
$
63,806
$
24,817
$
25,458
$
17,151
$
24,872
Other real estate owned
248
248
450
270
5,499
Nonperforming assets
$
64,054
$
25,065
$
25,908
$
17,421
$
30,371
Total classified assets (1)
$
204,937
$
142,210
$
149,708
$
120,216
$
166,576
Allowance for credit losses
192,340
192,471
188,098
192,333
195,388
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total nonperforming loans
301
%
776
%
739
%
1,121
%
786
%
Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans held for investment
0.49
0.19
0.19
0.13
0.18
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets
0.34
0.13
0.13
0.08
0.14
Classified loans to total loans held for investment
1.57
1.07
1.12
0.88
1.14
Classified assets to total assets
1.09
0.75
0.74
0.58
0.78
Net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended
$
6,419
$
3,902
$
6,752
$
3,665
$
3,284
Net loan charge-offs for the quarter to average total loans
0.05
%
0.03
%
0.05
%
0.03
%
0.02
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2)
1.48
1.45
1.42
1.41
1.38
Delinquent loans (3)
30 - 59 days
$
1,983
$
2,484
$
2,967
$
649
$
761
60 - 89 days
974
1,294
475
31
1,198
90+ days
9,221
6,276
7,484
30,271
18,884
Total delinquency
$
12,178
$
10,054
$
10,926
$
30,951
$
20,843
Delinquency as a percent of loans held for investment
0.09
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.23
%
0.15
%
______________________________
(1)
Includes substandard and doubtful loans, and other real estate owned.
(2)
At March 31, 2024, 25% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $41.2 million, or 0.32% of loans held for investment. At December 31, 2023, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $43.3 million, or 0.33% of loans held for investment. At September 30, 2023, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $46.2 million, or 0.35% of loans held for investment. At June 30, 2023, 25% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $48.4 million, or 0.35% of loans held for investment. At March 31, 2023, 26% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $52.2 million, or 0.37% of loans held for investment.
(3)
Nonaccrual loans are included in this aging analysis based on the loan's past due status.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NONACCRUAL LOANS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Collateral
ACL
Non-
ACL
Total
Nonaccrual
March 31, 2024
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
24,008
$
2,657
$
-
$
-
$
24,008
$
17,499
SBA secured by real estate (2)
1,258
-
-
-
1,258
1,258
Total investor loans secured by real estate
25,266
2,657
-
-
25,266
18,757
Business loans secured by real estate (3)
CRE owner-occupied
12,602
-
-
-
12,602
12,602
Franchise real estate secured
-
-
292
43
292
-
Total business loans secured by real estate
12,602
-
292
43
12,894
12,602
Commercial loans (4)
Commercial and industrial
1,380
-
22,161
1,521
23,541
13,541
Franchise non-real estate secured
-
-
1,559
231
1,559
-
SBA not secured by real estate
546
-
-
-
546
546
Total commercial loans
1,926
-
23,720
1,752
25,646
14,087
Total nonaccrual loans
$
39,794
$
2,657
$
24,012
$
1,795
$
63,806
$
45,446
______________________________
(1)
The ACL for nonaccrual loans is determined based on a discounted cash flow methodology unless the loan is considered collateral dependent. The ACL for collateral dependent loans is determined based on the estimated fair value of the underlying collateral.
(2)
SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.
(3)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(4)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
PAST DUE STATUS
(Unaudited)
Days Past Due (7)
(Dollars in thousands)
Current
30-59
60-89
90+
Total
March 31, 2024
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
2,308,852
$
-
$
-
$
400
$
2,309,252
Multifamily
5,558,966
-
-
-
5,558,966
Construction and land
486,734
-
-
-
486,734
SBA secured by real estate (1)
34,409
-
381
416
35,206
Total investor loans secured by real estate
8,388,961
-
381
816
8,390,158
Business loans secured by real estate (2)
CRE owner-occupied
2,144,734
-
-
4,628
2,149,362
Franchise real estate secured
294,646
-
-
292
294,938
SBA secured by real estate (3)
48,426
-
-
-
48,426
Total business loans secured by real estate
2,487,806
-
-
4,920
2,492,726
Commercial loans (4)
Commercial and industrial
1,770,803
1,729
575
1,380
1,774,487
Franchise non-real estate secured
300,336
-
-
1,559
301,895
SBA not secured by real estate
10,146
254
-
546
10,946
Total commercial loans
2,081,285
1,983
575
3,485
2,087,328
Retail loans
Single family residential (5)
72,335
-
18
-
72,353
Consumer loans
1,830
-
-
-
1,830
Total retail loans
74,165
-
18
-
74,183
Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6)
$
13,032,217
$
1,983
$
974
$
9,221
$
13,044,395
______________________________
(1)
SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.
(2)
Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(3)
SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.
(4)
Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.
(5)
Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.
(6)
Excludes the basis adjustment of $32.3 million to the carrying amount of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships.
(7)
Nonaccrual loans are included in this aging analysis based on the loan's past due status.
PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CREDIT RISK GRADES
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Pass
Special
Substandard
Doubtful
Total Gross
March 31, 2024
Investor loans secured by real estate
CRE non-owner-occupied
$
2,271,367
$
6,699
$
31,186
$
-
$
2,309,252
Multifamily
5,511,977
29,879
17,110
-
5,558,966
Construction and land
486,303
431
-
-
486,734
SBA secured by real estate (1)
27,485
-
7,721
-
35,206
Total investor loans secured by real estate