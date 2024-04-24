ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) today reported first quarter 2024 results.

Q1 GAAP diluted EPS of $1.68 vs. $4.15 in the prior year; $3.04 vs. $3.26 on an adjusted basis excluding certain gains/charges and mark-to-market timing differences

In Agribusiness higher Processing results were more than offset by lower results in Merchandising

Refined and Specialty Oils down from a strong prior year

Significant progress on Viterra integration planning and other growth initiatives

Repurchased $400 million of shares during the quarter

Maintaining adjusted full-year EPS outlook of approximately $9.00



Overview

Greg Heckman, Bunge's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our first quarter results, which reflect our team's strong execution in a more balanced market environment. During the quarter we invested further in our pipeline of growth projects and made excellent progress on integration planning for our announced combination with Viterra."

"While we are off to a strong start, we continue to have limited visibility into the back half of the year. However, we are confident in our team's ability to stay agile and capture opportunities ahead of us as we remain focused on delivering on our mission of connecting farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world."

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended

March 31, (US$ in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 Net income attributable to Bunge $ 244 $ 632 Net income per share-diluted (6) $ 1.68 $ 4.15 Mark-to-market timing differences (a) $ 0.94 $ (0.84 ) Certain (gains) & charges (b) $ 0.42 $ (0.05 ) Adjusted Net income per share-diluted (c)(6) $ 3.04 $ 3.26 Core Segment EBIT (c) (d) $ 537 $ 947 Mark-to-market timing differences (a) 182 (181 ) Certain (gains) & charges (b) - (10 ) Adjusted Core Segment EBIT (c) $ 719 $ 756 Corporate and Other EBIT (c) $ (128 ) $ (80 ) Certain (gains) & charges (b) 61 - Adjusted Corporate and Other EBIT (c) $ (67 ) $ (80 ) Non-core Segment EBIT (c) (e) $ 24 $ 19 Certain (gains) & charges (b) - - Adjusted Non-core Segment EBIT (c) $ 24 $ 19 Total Segment EBIT (c) $ 433 $ 886 Mark-to-market timing differences (a) 182 (181 ) Certain (gains) & charges (b) 61 (10 ) Adjusted Total Segment EBIT (c) $ 676 $ 695

(a) Mark-to-market timing impact of certain commodity and freight contracts, readily marketable inventories, and related hedges associated with committed future operating capacity. See note 3 in the Additional Financial information section of this release for details. (b) Certain (gains) & charges included in Total Segment EBIT and Net income attributable to Bunge. See Additional Financial Information for details. (c) Core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Core Segment EBIT, Corporate and Other EBIT, Adjusted Corporate and Other EBIT, Non-core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Non-core Segment EBIT, Total Segment EBIT, Adjusted Total Segment EBIT, and Adjusted Net income per share-diluted are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables attached to this press release and the accompanying slide presentation posted on Bunge's website. (d) Core Segment earnings before interest and tax ("Core Segment EBIT") comprises the aggregate earnings before interest and tax ("EBIT") of Bunge's Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils and Milling reportable segments, and excludes Bunge's Sugar & Bioenergy reportable segment and Corporate and Other activities. (e) Non-core Segment EBIT comprises Bunge's Sugar & Bioenergy reportable segment EBIT, which reflects Bunge's share of the results of its 50/50 joint venture with BP p.l.c.

First Quarter Results

Core Segments

Agribusiness

Three Months Ended (US$ in millions, except per share data) Mar 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2023 Volumes (in thousand metric tons) 20,192 18,386 Net Sales $ 9,740 $ 10,852 Gross Profit $ 454 $ 808 Selling, general and administrative expense $ (155 ) $ (132 ) Foreign exchange (losses) gains - net $ (62 ) $ 39 EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 3 $ (21 ) Other income (expense) - net $ 53 $ 11 Income (loss) from affiliates $ (15 ) $ - Segment EBIT $ 278 $ 705 Mark-to-market timing differences 209 (183 ) Certain (gains) & charges - (10 ) Adjusted Segment EBIT $ 487 $ 512 Certain (gains) & charges, Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ - $ (8 ) Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings per share $ - $ (0.05 )

Processing (2)

Three Months Ended (US$ in millions) Mar 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2023 Processing EBIT $ 180 $ 637 Mark-to-market timing differences 231 (223 ) Certain (gains) & charges - (10 ) Adjusted Processing EBIT $ 411 $ 404

Higher results in Europe and Asia crush value chains were partially offset by lower results in North and South America.

Merchandising (2)

Three Months Ended (US$ in millions) Mar 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2023 Merchandising EBIT $ 98 $ 68 Mark-to-market timing differences (22 ) 40 Certain (gains) & charges - - Adjusted Merchandising EBIT $ 76 $ 108

Lower results were primarily driven by our global grains and oils value chains where higher volumes were more than offset by lower margins.

Refined & Specialty Oils

Three Months Ended (US$ in millions, except per share data) Mar 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2023 Volumes (in thousand metric tons) 2,195 2,146 Net Sales $ 3,240 $ 3,888 Gross Profit $ 359 $ 342 Selling, general and administrative expense $ (100 ) $ (95 ) Foreign exchange (losses) gains - net $ (11 ) $ 5 EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interests $ (6 ) $ (4 ) Other income (expense) - net $ (16 ) $ (15 ) Segment EBIT $ 226 $ 233 Mark-to-market timing differences (22 ) 1 Certain (gains) & charges - - Adjusted Segment EBIT $ 204 $ 234 Certain (gains) & charges, Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ - $ - Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings per share $ - $ -

Refined & Specialty Oils Summary

Higher results in Europe were more than offset by lower results in North America and Asia. Results in South America were in line with last year.

Milling

Three Months Ended (US$ in millions, except per share data) Mar 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2023 Volumes (in thousand metric tons) 874 821 Net Sales $ 381 $ 515 Gross Profit $ 60 $ 31 Selling, general and administrative expense $ (25 ) $ (21 ) Other income (expense) - net $ (2 ) $ (1 ) Segment EBIT $ 33 $ 9 Mark-to-market timing differences (5 ) 1 Certain (gains) & charges - - Adjusted Segment EBIT $ 28 $ 10 Certain (gains) & charges, Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ - $ - Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings per share $ - $ -

Milling Summary

Higher results in the quarter were driven by South America reflecting improved margins in milling operations and a more favorable origination market environment.

Corporate and Other

Three Months Ended (US$ in millions, except per share data) Mar 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2023 Gross Profit $ 2 $ - Selling, general and administrative expense $ (159 ) $ (105 ) Foreign exchange (losses) gains - net $ (5 ) $ 5 EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 1 $ - Other income (expense) - net $ 33 $ 20 Segment EBIT $ (128 ) $ (80 ) Certain (gains) & charges 61 - Adjusted Segment EBIT $ (67 ) $ (80 ) Certain (gains) & charges, Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 61 $ - Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings per share $ 0.42 $ -

Corporate

Three Months Ended (US$ in millions) Mar 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2023 Corporate EBIT $ (140 ) $ (87 ) Certain (gains) & charges 61 - Adjusted Corporate EBIT $ (79 ) $ (87 )

Other

Three Months Ended (US$ in millions) Mar 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2023 Other EBIT $ 12 $ 7 Certain (gains) & charges - - Adjusted Other EBIT $ 12 $ 7

Corporate and Other Summary

The decrease in Corporate expenses primarily reflected the timing of performance-based compensation. Higher Other results are related to Bunge Ventures and our captive insurance program.

Non-core Segments

Sugar & Bioenergy

Three Months Ended (US$ in millions, except per share data) Mar 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2023 Net Sales $ 43 $ 64 Gross Profit $ 1 $ - Income (loss) from affiliates $ 23 $ 19 Segment EBIT $ 24 $ 19 Certain (gains) & charges - - Adjusted Segment EBIT $ 24 $ 19 Certain (gains) & charges, Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ - $ - Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings per share $ - $ -

Sugar & Bioenergy Summary

Improved performance was primarily driven by higher sugar volumes and prices, more than offsetting lower ethanol prices.

Cash Flow

Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2023 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 994 $ 931 Certain reconciling items to Adjusted funds from operations (4) (480 ) (306 ) Adjusted funds from operations (4) $ 514 $ 625

Cash provided by operations in the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $994 million compared to $931 million in the same period last year. The slight increase in cash provided by operating activities was primarily driven by net changes in working capital, partially offset by lower reported net income. Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) was $514 million compared to $625 million in the prior year.(4)

Income Taxes

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, income tax expense was $117 million compared to $183 million in the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to lower pre-tax income.

Outlook(5)

Taking into account first quarter results and the current margin environment and forward curves, we continue to expect full-year 2024 adjusted EPS of approximately $9.00.

In Agribusiness, full-year results are forecasted to be similar to our previous outlook and down from last year primarily due to lower results in Processing where margins remain compressed in most regions.

In Refined and Specialty Oils, full-year results are expected to be similar to our previous outlook and down from the record prior year reflecting a shift in the supply environment, particularly in the U.S.

In Milling, full-year results are expected to be similar to our previous outlook and up from last year.

In Corporate and Other, full-year results are expected to be similar to our previous outlook and up from last year.

In Non-Core, full-year results in the sugar and bioenergy joint venture are expected to be similar to our previous outlook and significantly down from last year reflecting lower Brazilian ethanol prices.

Additionally, the Company expects the following for 2024: an adjusted annual effective tax rate of 22% to 25%; net interest expense in the range of $280 to $310 million, which is down from our previous expectation of $300 to $330 million; capital expenditures in the range of $1.2 to $1.4 billion; and depreciation and amortization of approximately $450 million.

About Bunge

At Bunge (NYSE: BG), our purpose is to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world. With more than two centuries of experience, unmatched global scale and deeply rooted relationships, we work to strengthen global food security, increase sustainability where we operate, and help communities prosper. As the world's leader in oilseed processing and a leading producer and supplier of specialty plant-based oils and fats, we value our partnerships with farmers to bring quality products from where they're grown to where they're consumed. At the same time, we collaborate with our customers to develop tailored and innovative solutions to meet evolving dietary needs and trends in every part of the world. Our Company has its registered office in Geneva, Switzerland and its corporate headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri. We have approximately 23,000 dedicated employees working across approximately 300 facilities located in more than 40 countries.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward looking statements to encourage companies to provide prospective information to investors. This press release includes forward looking statements that reflect our current expectations and projections about our future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Forward looking statements include all statements that are not historical in nature. We have tried to identify these forward looking statements by using words including "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "continue" and similar expressions. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from these forward looking statements:

the impact on our employees, operations, and facilities from the war in Ukraine and the resulting economic and other sanctions imposed on Russia, including the impact on us resulting from the continuation and/or escalation of the war and sanctions against Russia;

the effect of weather conditions and the impact of crop and animal disease on our business;

the impact of global and regional economic, agricultural, financial and commodities market, political, social and health conditions;

changes in government policies and laws affecting our business, including agricultural and trade policies, financial markets regulation and environmental, tax and biofuels regulation;

the impact of seasonality;

the impact of government policies and regulations;

the outcome of pending regulatory and legal proceedings;

our ability to complete, integrate and benefit from acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and strategic alliances, including without limitation Bunge's pending business combination with Viterra Limited ("Viterra");

the impact of industry conditions, including fluctuations in supply, demand and prices for agricultural commodities and other raw materials and products that we sell and use in our business, fluctuations in energy and freight costs and competitive developments in our industries;

the effectiveness of our capital allocation plans, funding needs and financing sources;

the effectiveness of our risk management strategies;

operational risks, including industrial accidents, natural disasters, pandemics or epidemics and cybersecurity incidents;

changes in foreign exchange policy or rates;

the impact of our dependence on third parties;

our ability to attract and retain executive management and key personnel; and

other factors affecting our business generally.

The forward looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and except as otherwise required by federal securities law, we do not have any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

You should refer to "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 22, 2024.

Additional Financial Information

Certain gains and (charges), quarter-to-date

The following table provides a summary of certain gains and (charges) that may be of interest to investors, including a description of these items and their effect on Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, Earnings per share diluted and Segment EBIT for the three month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.

(US$ in millions, except per share data) Net Income (Loss)

Attributable to

Bunge Earnings

Per Share

Diluted (6) Segment

EBIT Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Core Segments: $ - $ 8 $ - $ 0.05 $ - $ 10 Agribusiness $ - $ 8 $ - $ 0.05 $ - $ 10 Ukraine-Russia War - 8 - 0.05 - 10 Refined and Specialty Oils $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Milling $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Corporate and Other: $ (61 ) $ - $ (0.42 ) $ - $ (61 ) $ - Acquisition and integration costs (61 ) - (0.42 ) - (61 ) - Non-core Segment: $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Sugar & Bioenergy $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Total $ (61 ) $ 8 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.05 $ (61 ) $ 10 See Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures.

Core Segments

Agribusiness

EBIT for the three months ended March 31, 2023 included a mark-to-market gain of $10 million, in Cost of goods sold, related to inventory recovered from our Mykolaiv and other facilities in Ukraine. The circumstances allowing for recovery of these inventories did not exist and were unforeseeable when the inventory reserves were initially recorded in 2022 in conjunction with the Ukraine-Russia war.

Corporate and Other

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 included $61 million of acquisition and integration costs (net of $4 million in tax benefits) related to the announced business combination agreement with Viterra. Specifically, the Company recorded $4 million of pre-tax charges within Interest expense for financing related fees, and $61 million of pre-tax charges within SG&A for other acquisition and integration related costs.

Consolidated Earnings Data (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, (US$ in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 Net sales $ 13,417 $ 15,328 Cost of goods sold (12,541 ) (14,147 ) Gross profit 876 1,181 Selling, general and administrative expenses (439 ) (353 ) Foreign exchange (losses) gains - net (78 ) 49 Other income (expense) - net 68 15 Income (loss) from affiliates 8 19 EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest (a) (1) (2 ) (25 ) Total Segment EBIT 433 886 Interest income 42 43 Interest expense (108 ) (112 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (117 ) (183 ) Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax (a) (1) (6 ) (2 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge (1) $ 244 $ 632 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge shareholders - diluted (6) $ 1.68 $ 4.15 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (6) 145 152

(a) The line items "EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest" and "Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax" when combined, represent consolidated Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests on a U.S. GAAP basis of presentation.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

March 31, December 31, (US$ in millions) 2024 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,939 $ 2,602 Trade accounts receivable, net 2,285 2,592 Inventories (a) 7,505 7,105 Other current assets 4,011 4,051 Total current assets 16,740 16,350 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,620 4,541 Operating lease assets 922 926 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 860 887 Investments in affiliates 1,296 1,280 Other non-current assets 1,383 1,388 Total assets $ 25,821 $ 25,372 Liabilities and Equity Short-term debt $ 1,010 $ 797 Current portion of long-term debt 6 5 Trade accounts payable 4,503 3,664 Current operating lease obligations 315 308 Other current liabilities 2,595 2,913 Total current liabilities 8,429 7,687 Long-term debt 4,079 4,080 Non-current operating lease obligations 557 566 Other non-current liabilities 1,227 1,224 Total liabilities 14,292 13,557 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 1 1 Total equity 11,528 11,814 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity $ 25,821 $ 25,372

(a) Includes readily marketable inventories of $6,218 million and $5,837 million at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Of the total RMI, $4,785 million and $4,242 million can be attributable to merchandising activities at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, (US$ in millions) 2024 2023 Operating Activities Net income (loss) (1) $ 252 $ 659 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Foreign exchange (gain) loss on net debt (2 ) (50 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 112 102 Share-based compensation expense 17 17 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (10 ) 11 Results from affiliates (8 ) (19 ) Other, net 23 10 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions: Trade accounts receivable 284 5 Inventories (484 ) (434 ) Secured advances to suppliers 34 15 Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities 774 802 Advances on sales (30 ) (119 ) Net unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts 249 (424 ) Margin deposits (227 ) 141 Recoverable and income taxes, net (11 ) 128 Marketable securities (6 ) 13 Other, net 27 74 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities 994 931 Investing Activities Payments made for capital expenditures (236 ) (173 ) Proceeds from investments 239 1 Payments for investments (351 ) (4 ) Settlement of net investment hedges (9 ) - Proceeds from beneficial interest in securitized trade receivables - 61 Proceeds from sales of businesses and property, plant and equipment - 159 Payments for investments in affiliates (16 ) (94 ) Other, net (23 ) 95 Cash provided by (used for) investing activities (396 ) 45 Financing Activities Net borrowings (repayments) of short-term debt 224 3 Net proceeds (repayments) of long-term debt 14 999 Repurchases of registered or common shares (400 ) - Dividends paid to registered or common shareholders (95 ) (94 ) Contributions from (Return of capital to) noncontrolling interest 15 2 Other, net (17 ) (9 ) Cash provided by (used for) financing activities (259 ) 901 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (9 ) 28 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 330 1,905 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 2,623 1,152 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 2,953 $ 3,057

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Bunge has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures below. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Total Segment EBIT and Adjusted Total Segment EBIT

Bunge uses segment earnings before interest and tax ("Segment EBIT") to evaluate the operating performance of its individual segments. Segment EBIT excludes EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interests. Bunge also uses Core Segment EBIT, Non-core Segment EBIT, Corporate and Other EBIT and Total Segment EBIT to evaluate the operating performance of Bunge's Core reportable segments, Non-core reportable segments and Total reportable segments together with Corporate and Other. Core Segment EBIT is the aggregate of the earnings before interest and taxes of each of Bunge's Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, and Milling segments. Non-core Segment EBIT is the earnings before interest and taxes of Bunge's Sugar & Bioenergy segment. Total Segment EBIT is the aggregate of the earnings before interest and taxes of Bunge's Core and Non-core reportable segments, together with its Corporate and Other activities.

Adjusted Core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Non-Core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Corporate and Other EBIT and Adjusted Total Segment EBIT, are calculated by excluding temporary mark-to-market timing differences, as defined in note 3 below, and certain gains and (charges), as described in "Additional Financial Information" above, from Core Segment EBIT, Non-Core Segment EBIT, Corporate and Other EBIT, and Total Segment EBIT, respectively.

Core Segment EBIT, Non-core Segment EBIT, Corporate and Other EBIT, Total Segment EBIT, Adjusted Core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Non-core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Corporate and Other EBIT and Adjusted Total Segment EBIT are non-GAAP financial measures and are not intended to replace Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Bunge's management believes these non-GAAP measures are a useful measure of its operating profitability, since the measures allow for an evaluation of segment performance without regard to their financing methods or capital structure. For this reason, operating performance measures such as these non-GAAP measures are widely used by analysts and investors in Bunge's industries. These non-GAAP measures are not a measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income (loss) or any other measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP.

Net Income (loss) attributable to Bunge to Adjusted Net Income (loss) attributable to Bunge

Adjusted Net Income (loss) excludes temporary mark-to-market timing differences, as defined in note 3 below, and certain gains and (charges), as described in "Additional Financial Information" above, and is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure is not a measure of Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. It should not be considered as an alternative to Net Income (loss) attributable to Bunge, Net Income (loss), or any other measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted Net income (loss) is a useful measure of the Company's profitability.

We also have presented projected Adjusted Net income per share for 2024. This information is provided only on a non-GAAP basis without reconciliation to projected Net Income per share for 2024, the mostly directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. The most directly comparable GAAP measure has not been provided due to the inability to quantify certain amounts necessary for such reconciliation, including but not limited to potentially significant future market price movements over the remainder of the year.

Below is a reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, to Total Segment EBIT, and Adjusted Total Segment EBIT:

Three Months Ended

March 31, (US$ in millions) 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 244 $ 632 Interest income (42 ) (43 ) Interest expense 108 112 Income tax expense (benefit) 117 183 Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax 6 2 Total Segment EBIT $ 433 $ 886 Agribusiness EBIT $ 278 $ 705 Refined and Specialty Oils EBIT 226 233 Milling EBIT 33 9 Core Segment EBIT $ 537 $ 947 Corporate and Other EBIT $ (128 ) $ (80 ) Sugar & Bioenergy EBIT $ 24 $ 19 Non-Core Segment EBIT $ 24 $ 19 Total Segment EBIT $ 433 $ 886 Mark-to-market timing difference 182 (181 ) Certain (gains) & charges 61 (10 ) Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $ 676 $ 695

Below is a reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, to Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge:

Three Months Ended

March 31, (US$ in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 244 $ 632 Adjustment for Mark-to-market timing difference 136 (128 ) Adjusted for Certain (gains) and charges: Acquisition and integration costs 61 - Ukraine-Russia war - (8 ) Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 441 $ 496 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (a)(6) 145 152 Adjusted Net income (loss) per share - diluted (6) $ 3.04 $ 3.26

(a) There were less than 1 million anti-dilutive contingently issuable restricted stock units excluded from the weighted-average number of shares outstanding for each of the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.

Adjusted Funds From Operations

Adjusted FFO is calculated by excluding from Cash provided by (used for) operating activities, foreign exchange gain (loss) on net debt, working capital changes, net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests, and mark-to-market timing differences after tax. Adjusted FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace Cash provided by (used for) operating activities, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Bunge's management believes the presentation of this measure allows investors to view its cash generating performance using the same measure that management uses in evaluating financial and business performance and trends without regard to foreign exchange gains and losses, working capital changes and mark-to-market timing differences. This non-GAAP measure is not a measure of consolidated cash flow under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Cash provided by (used for) operating activities, Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, or any other measure of consolidated cash flow under U.S. GAAP.

Notes

(1) A reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, to Net income (loss) is as follows:

Three months ended March 31, (US$ in millions) 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 244 $ 632 EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest 2 25 Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax 6 2 Net income (loss) $ 252 $ 659

(2) The Processing business included in our Agribusiness segment consists of: global oilseed processing activities, which principally include the origination and crushing of oilseeds (including soybeans, canola, rapeseed and sunflower seed) into protein meals and vegetable oils; the distribution of oilseeds, oilseed products and fertilizer products through our port terminals and transportation assets (including trucks, railcars, barges and ocean vessels); fertilizer production; and biodiesel production, which is partially conducted through joint ventures. The Merchandising business included in our Agribusiness segment primarily consists of: global grain origination activities, which principally include the purchasing, cleaning, drying, storing and handling of corn, wheat and barley at our network of grain elevators; global trading and distribution of grains and oils; logistical services for the distribution of these commodities to our customer markets through our port terminals and transportation assets (including trucks, railcars, barges and ocean vessels); and financial services and activities for customers from whom we purchase commodities, and other third parties. (3) Mark-to-market timing difference comprises the estimated net temporary impact resulting from unrealized period-end gains/losses associated with the fair valuation of certain forward contracts, readily marketable inventories (RMI), and related futures contracts associated with our committed future operating capacity. The impact of these mark-to-market timing differences, which is expected to reverse over time due to the forward contracts, RMI, and related futures contracts being part of an economically-hedged position, is not representative of the operating performance of our business. (4) A reconciliation of Cash provided by (used for) operating activities to Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) is as follows:

Three months ended March 31, (US$ in millions) 2024 2023 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities? $ 994 $ 931 Foreign exchange gain (loss) on net debt? 2 50 Working capital changes? (610 ) (201 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests? (8 ) (27 ) Mark-to-Market timing difference, after tax? 136 (128 ) Adjusted FFO $ 514 $ 625

(5) We have not presented a comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure for any full-year 2024 outlook financial measures presented on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis because the information necessary for such presentation is unavailable at this time. The information necessary to prepare the comparable U.S. GAAP presentation could result in significant differences from the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release. Please see "Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for more information. (6) On November 1, 2023, Bunge Global SA completed the change of its jurisdiction of incorporation of its group holding company from Bermuda to Switzerland (the "Redomestication"). The Redomestication, which was approved by Bunge Limited shareholders on October 5, 2023, was effected pursuant to a scheme of arrangement under Bermuda law. Each common share of Bunge Limited was cancelled in exchange for an equal number and par value of registered shares of Bunge Global SA (the "registered shares"). References to the terms "share," "common share," or "registered share" refer to Bunge Limited common shares prior to the Redomestication and Bunge Global SA registered shares after the Redomestication, unless otherwise specified.

