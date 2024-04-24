TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) ("UMC" or "The Company"), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced its consolidated operating results for the first quarter of 2024.

First quarter consolidated revenue was NT$54.63 billion, declining 0.6% QoQ from NT$54.96 billion in 4Q23. Compared to a year ago, 1Q24 revenue increased 0.8% YoY from NT$54.21 billion in 1Q23. Consolidated gross margin for 1Q24 was 30.9%. Net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was NT$10.46 billion, with earnings per ordinary share of NT$0.84.

Jason Wang, co-president of UMC, said, "In the first quarter, our wafer shipments increased 4.5% QoQ as we saw a pick up in the computer segment. Despite a slight drop in utilization rate to 65%, we were able to maintain relatively healthy margins due to continuous cost control and operational efficiency efforts. Contribution from our specialty business increased to 57% of total revenue, driven by demand for power management ICs, RFSOI chips, and silicon interposers for AI servers. During the quarter, our teams continued to make good progress on key pipeline projects, both customized solutions for customers as well as new technology platforms to serve high-growth segments within the 5G, AIoT, and automotive markets. This includes embedded high voltage, embedded non-volatile memory, RFSOI, and 3D IC solutions. In line with our policy to provide stable and predictable dividends to our shareholders, UMC's Board of Directors recently approved shareholder cash distribution of approximately NT$3.00 per share, which will be a higher payout ratio than the previous year's. This is subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in May."

Co-president Wang commented, "Looking ahead to the second quarter, we expect to see an increase in wafer shipments as the inventory situation in the computing, consumer, and communication segments improves to a healthier level. As for the automotive and industrial segments, demand remains muted as the pace of inventory digestion has been slower than anticipated. While we still expect some lingering impact from macro uncertainties and cost headwinds in the near term, we will continue to invest in technology, capacity, and people to ensure UMC is ready to capture the next phase of growth driven by 5G and AI innovations."

Co-president Wang added, "UMC is proud to be the only semiconductor company globally to receive double "A" rating in CDP's 2023 Climate Change and Water Security assessment, the foremost standard amongst investors and other stakeholders for measuring transparency and action on environmental issues, for two consecutive years. This is an incredible achievement and I commend all our teams for their commitment to minimizing the environment impact of our business and helping UMC become the sustainability leader in our industry."

Summary of Operating Results

Operating Results (Amount: NT$ million) 1Q24 4Q23 QoQ %

change 1Q23 YoY %

change Operating Revenues 54,632 54,958 (0.6 ) 54,209 0.8 Gross Profit 16,899 17,806 (5.1 ) 19,224 (12.1 ) Operating Expenses (5,747 ) (6,635 ) (13.4 ) (5,780 ) (0.6 ) Net Other Operating Income and Expenses 513 1,252 (59.0 ) 1,037 (50.5 ) Operating Income 11,665 12,423 (6.1 ) 14,481 (19.4 ) Net Non-Operating Income and Expenses 1,056 2,227 (52.6 ) 4,647 (77.3 ) Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent 10,456 13,195 (20.8 ) 16,183 (35.4 ) EPS (NT$ per share) 0.84 1.06 1.31 (US$ per ADS) 0.131 0.166 0.205

First quarter operating revenues declined 0.6% sequentially to NT$54.63 billion. Revenue contribution from 40nm and below technologies represented 47% of wafer revenue. Gross profit declined 5.1% QoQ to NT$16.90 billion, or 30.9% of revenue. Operating expenses decreased 13.4% to NT$5.75 billion. Net other operating income decreased to NT$0.51 billion. Net non-operating income totaled NT$1.06 billion. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$10.46 billion.

Earnings per ordinary share for the quarter was NT$0.84. Earnings per ADS was US$0.131. The basic weighted average number of shares outstanding in 1Q24 was 12,414,087,724, compared with 12,414,087,724 shares in 4Q23 and 12,348,880,384 shares in 1Q23. The diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding was 12,577,525,057 in 1Q24, compared with 12,589,138,701 shares in 4Q23 and 12,597,236,266 shares in 1Q23. The fully diluted shares counted on March 31, 2024 were approximately 12,577,525,000.

Detailed Financials Section

Operating revenues decreased to NT$54.63 billion. COGS grew 1.6% to NT$37.73 billion, which included 3.7% increase in depreciation. Gross profit fell 5.1% QoQ to NT$16.90 billion. Operating expenses declined to NT$5.75 billion, as Sales & Marketing fell 16.9% to NT$0.68 billion, R&D decreased 13.6% to NT$3.41 billion or 6.2% of revenue, and G&A also declined 11.8% to NT$1.70 billion. Net other operating income was NT$0.51 billion. In 1Q24, operating income declined 6.1% QoQ to NT$11.67 billion.

COGS & Expenses (Amount: NT$ million) 1Q24 4Q23 QoQ %

change 1Q23 YoY %

change Operating Revenues 54,632 54,958 (0.6 ) 54,209 0.8 COGS (37,733 ) (37,152 ) 1.6 (34,985 ) 7.9 Depreciation (9,335 ) (9,006 ) 3.7 (8,439 ) 10.6 Other Mfg. Costs (28,398 ) (28,146 ) 0.9 (26,546 ) 7.0 Gross Profit 16,899 17,806 (5.1 ) 19,224 (12.1 ) Gross Margin (%) 30.9 % 32.4 % 35.5 % Operating Expenses (5,747 ) (6,635 ) (13.4 ) (5,780 ) (0.6 ) Sales & Marketing (684 ) (823 ) (16.9 ) (950 ) (28.0 ) G&A (1,702 ) (1,930 ) (11.8 ) (2,102 ) (19.0 ) R&D (3,407 ) (3,945 ) (13.6 ) (2,767 ) 23.2 Expected credit impairment gain 46 63 (27.9 ) 39 18.0 Net Other Operating Income & Expenses 513 1,252 (59.0 ) 1,037 (50.5 ) Operating Income 11,665 12,423 (6.1 ) 14,481 (19.4 )

Net non-operating income in 1Q24 was NT$1.06 billion, mainly reflecting the NT$0.70 billion in exchange gain and the NT$0.68 billion in net interest income partially offset by the NT$0.32 billion in net investment loss.

Non-Operating Income and Expenses (Amount: NT$ million) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 Non-Operating Income and Expenses 1,056 2,227 4,647 Net Interest Income and Expenses 676 880 908 Net Investment Gain and Loss (324 ) 1,750 3,987 Exchange Gain and Loss 697 (405 ) (239 ) Other Gain and Loss 7 2 (9 )

In 1Q24, cash inflow from operating activities was NT$20.82 billion. Cash outflow from investing activities totaled NT$29.92 billion, which included NT$29.00 billion in capital expenditure, resulting in free cash outflow of NT$8.18 billion. Cash outflow from financing was NT$6.44 billion, primarily from NT$3.89 billion in bank loans and NT$2.10 billion in redemption of bonds. Net cash outflow in 1Q24 amounted to NT$13.12 billion. Over the next 12 months, the company expects to repay NT$2.74 billion in bank loans.

Cash Flow Summary (Amount: NT$ million) For the 3-Month

Period Ended

Mar. 31, 2024 For the 3-Month

Period Ended

Dec. 31, 2023 Cash Flow from Operating Activities 20,820 26,217 Net income before tax 12,721 14,650 Depreciation & Amortization 10,886 10,721 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures (101 ) (1,918 ) Income tax paid (253 ) (15 ) Changes in working capital & others (2,433 ) 2,779 Cash Flow from Investing Activities (29,915 ) (26,813 ) Decrease (increase) in financial assets measured at amortized cost 739 (6,134 ) Acquisition of PP&E (28,498 ) (20,334 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (846 ) (774 ) Others (1,310 ) 429 Cash Flow from Financing Activities (6,439 ) (3,892 ) Bank loans (3,888 ) (4,435 ) Redemption of bonds (2,100 ) - Increase (decrease) in deposits-in (282 ) 720 Others (169 ) (177 ) Effect of Exchange Rate 2,411 (3,600 ) Net Cash Flow (13,123 ) (8,088 ) Beginning balance 132,554 140,642 Ending balance 119,431 132,554

'

Cash and cash equivalents decreased to NT$119.43 billion. Days of inventory declined 4 days to 85 days.

Current Assets (Amount: NT$ billion) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 Cash and Cash Equivalents 119.43 132.55 171.83 Accounts Receivable 30.68 29.59 27.07 Days Sales Outstanding 50 50 54 Inventories, net 34.59 35.71 32.68 Days of Inventory 85 89 83 Total Current Assets 205.16 216.80 241.97

Current liabilities decreased to NT$88.40 billion. Long-term credit/bonds decreased to NT$43.45 billion. Total liabilities decreased to NT$188.85 billion, leading to a debt to equity ratio of 50%.

Liabilities (Amount: NT$ billion) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 Total Current Liabilities 88.40 99.02 105.89 Accounts Payable 7.46 7.53 9.21 Short-Term Credit / Bonds 25.60 29.54 9.77 Payables on Equipment 13.97 19.20 18.44 Other 41.37 42.75 68.47 Long-Term Credit / Bonds 43.45 45.24 37.30 Long-Term Investment Liabilities - - 4.26 Total Liabilities 188.85 199.61 194.08 Debt to Equity 50% 56% 55%

Analysis of Revenue2

Revenue from Asia-Pacific increased to 63% while business from North America grew to 25% of sales. Business from Europe declined to 8% while contribution from Japan remained at 4%.

Revenue Breakdown by Region Region 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 North America 25 % 23 % 27 % 27 % 31 % Asia Pacific 63 % 62 % 58 % 56 % 50 % Europe 8 % 11 % 12 % 12 % 11 % Japan 4 % 4 % 3 % 5 % 8 %

Revenue contribution from 22/28nm declined to 33% of the wafer revenue, while 40nm contribution remained unchanged at 14% of sales.

Revenue Breakdown by Geometry Geometry 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 14nm and below 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 14nm 33 % 36 % 32 % 29 % 26 % 28nm 14 % 14 % 13 % 12 % 15 % 40nm 18 % 16 % 19 % 23 % 19 % 65nm 10 % 9 % 8 % 10 % 10 % 90nm 9 % 9 % 12 % 10 % 12 % 0.13um 11 % 9 % 9 % 9 % 10 % 0.18um 4 % 5 % 5 % 5 % 6 % 0.5um and above 1 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 %

Revenue from fabless customers accounted for 82% of revenue.

Revenue Breakdown by Customer Type Customer Type 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 Fabless 82 % 78 % 79 % 79 % 77 % IDM 18 % 22 % 21 % 21 % 23 %

Revenue from the communication segment accounted for 48%, while business from computer applications remained at 13%. Business from consumer applications was 23% as other segments declined to 16% of revenue.

Revenue Breakdown by Application (1) Application 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 Computer 13 % 13 % 13 % 9 % 9 % Communication 48 % 47 % 46 % 44 % 44 % Consumer 23 % 23 % 23 % 26 % 24 % Others 16 % 17 % 18 % 21 % 23 %

(1) Computer consists of ICs such as CPU, GPU, HDD controllers, DVD/CD-RW control ICs, PC chipset, audio codec, keyboard controller, monitor scaler, USB, I/O chipset, WLAN. Communication consists of handset components, broadband, bluetooth, Ethernet, LAN, DSP, etc. Consumer consists of ICs used for DVD players, DTV, STB, MP3/MP4, flash controller, game consoles, DSC, smart cards, toys, etc.

Blended ASP Trend

Blended average selling price (ASP) declined in 1Q24.

(To view blended ASP trend, please click here for 1Q24 ASP)

Shipment and Utilization Rate3

Wafer shipments increased 4.5% QoQ to 810K in the first quarter, while quarterly capacity was 1,212K. Overall utilization rate in 1Q24 declined to 65%.

Wafer Shipments 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 Wafer Shipments

(12" K equivalents) 810 775 795 814 811 Quarterly Capacity Utilization Rate 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 Utilization Rate 65% 66% 67% 71% 70% Total Capacity

(12" K equivalents) 1,212 1,204 1,182 1,167 1,121

Capacity4

Total capacity in the first quarter increased to 1,212K 12-inch equivalent wafers. Capacity will grow in the second quarter of 2024 to 1,257K 12-inch equivalent wafers, primarily reflecting the continuous capacity expansion at 12A P6 facility.

Annual Capacity in

thousands of wafers Quarterly Capacity in

thousands of wafers FAB Geometry

(um) 2023 2022 2021 2020 FAB 2Q24E 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 WTK 6" 5 - 0.15 328 335 329 371 WTK 6" 83 82 83 83 8A 8" 3 - 0.11 811 765 755 802 8A 8" 207 206 207 207 8C 8" 0.35 - 0.11 473 459 459 452 8C 8" 119 119 119 120 8D 8" 0.18 - 0.09 440 410 380 371 8D 8" 118 118 118 111 8E 8" 0.6 - 0.14 490 469 457 449 8E 8" 131 130 131 122 8F 8" 0.18 - 0.11 570 550 514 485 8F 8" 145 144 145 145 8S 8" 0.18 - 0.11 447 443 408 373 8S 8" 114 113 114 112 8N 8" 0.5 - 0.11 996 952 917 917 8N 8" 254 252 254 250 12A 12" 0.13 - 0.014 1,305 1,170 1,070 1,044 12A 12" 386 358 346 333 12i 12" 0.13 - 0.040 655 655 641 628 12i 12" 172 164 164 164 12X 12" 0.080 - 0.022 317 314 284 217 12X 12" 80 79 80 80 12M 12" 0.13 - 0.040 438 436 395 391 12M 12" 115 110 110 110 Total(1) 4,674 4,458 4,201 4,083 Total 1,257 1,212 1,204 1,182 YoY Growth Rate 5% 6% 3% 13%

(1) One 6-inch wafer is converted into 0.25 (62/122) 12-inch equivalent wafer; one 8-inch wafer is converted into 0.44 (82/122) 12-inch equivalent wafers. Total capacity figures are expressed in 12-inch equivalent wafers.

CAPEX

CAPEX spending in 1Q24 totaled US$924 million. 2024 cash-based CAPEX budget will be US$3.3 billion.

Capital Expenditure by Year - in US$ billion

Year 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 CAPEX $ 3.0 $ 2.7 $ 1.8 $ 1.0 $ 0.6

2024 CAPEX Plan

8" 12" Total 5% 95% US$3.3 billion

Second Quarter 2024 Outlook & Guidance

Quarter-over-Quarter Guidance:

Wafer Shipments: Will increase by low single digit %

ASP in USD: Will remain firm

Gross Profit Margin: Will be approximately 30%

Capacity Utilization: mid-60% range

2024 CAPEX: US$3.3 billion

Recent Developments / Announcements

Feb. 7, 2024 UMC Earns top rating in CDP's Climate Change and Water Security for Two Consecutive Years Feb. 27, 2024 UMC Board of Directors Announces Proposals for its Annual Shareholders Meeting

Please visit UMC's website for further details regarding the above announcements

Conference Call / Webcast Announcement

Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM (Taipei) / 5:00 AM (New York) / 10:00 AM (London)

Dial-in numbers and Access Codes: Taiwan Number: 02 3396 1191 Taiwan Toll Free: 0080 119 6666 US Toll Free: +1 866 212 5567 Other Areas: +886 2 3396 1191 Access Code: 1023024#

A live webcast and replay of the 1Q24 results announcement will be available at www.umc.com under the "Investors / Events" section.

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry company. The company provides high-quality IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC's comprehensive IC processing technologies and manufacturing solutions include Logic/Mixed-Signal, embedded High-Voltage, embedded Non-Volatile-Memory, RFSOI, BCD etc. Most of UMC's 12-in and 8-in fabs with its core R&D are in Taiwan, with additional ones throughout Asia. UMC has a total of 12 fabs in production with a combined capacity of more than 400,000 wafers per month (12-in equivalent), and all of them are certified with IATF 16949 automotive quality standards. UMC is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, plus local offices in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, and Singapore, with a worldwide total of 20,000 employees. For more information, please visit: http://www.umc.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated financial results for the first quarter of 2024; the expected wafer shipment and ASP; the anticipated annual budget; capex strategies; environmental protection goals and water management strategies; impact of foreign currency exchange rates; expected foundry capacities; the ability to obtain new business opportunities; and information under the heading "Second Quarter 2024 Outlook and Guidance."

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual performance, financial condition or results of operations of UMC to be materially different from what is stated or may be implied in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from those statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to: (i) dependence upon the frequent introduction of new services and technologies based on the latest developments in the industry in which UMC operates; (ii) the intensely competitive semiconductor, communications, consumer electronics and computer industries and markets; (iii) the risks associated with international business activities; (iv) dependence upon key personnel; (v) general economic and political conditions; (vi) possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural and human-induced events and disasters, including natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict and highly contagious diseases; (vii) reduced end-user purchases relative to expectations and orders; and (viii) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Further information regarding these and other risk factors is included in UMC's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions that UMC believes to be reasonable as of this date, and UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

The financial statements included in this release are prepared and published in accordance with Taiwan International Financial Reporting Standards, or TIFRSs, recognized by the Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is different from International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRSs, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Investors are cautioned that there may be significant differences between TIFRSs and IFRSs. In addition, TIFRSs and IFRSs differ in certain significant respects from generally accepted accounting principles in the ROC and generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

- FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW -

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet As of March 31, 2024 Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) March 31, 2024 US$ NT$ % Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,733 119,431 21.1 % Accounts receivable, net 959 30,677 5.4 % Inventories, net 1,081 34,593 6.1 % Other current assets 641 20,462 3.6 % Total current assets 6,414 205,163 36.2 % Non-current assets Funds and investments 2,424 77,542 13.7 % Property, plant and equipment 7,944 254,136 44.8 % Right-of-use assets 239 7,659 1.4 % Other non-current assets 706 22,573 3.9 % Total non-current assets 11,313 361,910 63.8 % Total assets 17,727 567,073 100.0 % Liabilities Current liabilities Short-term loans 348 11,130 2.0 % Payables 1,645 52,618 9.3 % Current portion of long-term liabilities 452 14,466 2.6 % Other current liabilities 318 10,189 1.7 % Total current liabilities 2,763 88,403 15.6 % Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 768 24,581 4.3 % Long-term loans 590 18,869 3.3 % Lease liabilities, noncurrent 169 5,416 1.0 % Other non-current liabilities 1,613 51,576 9.1 % Total non-current liabilities 3,140 100,442 17.7 % Total liabilities 5,903 188,845 33.3 % Equity Equity attributable to the parent company Capital 3,917 125,290 22.1 % Additional paid-in capital 448 14,322 2.5 % Retained earnings and other components of equity 7,449 238,300 42.0 % Total equity attributable to the parent company 11,814 377,912 66.6 % Non-controlling interests 10 316 0.1 % Total equity 11,824 378,228 66.7 % Total liabilities and equity 17,727 567,073 100.0 % Note:New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the March 31, 2024 exchange rate of NT $31.99 per U.S. Dollar.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) Except Per Share and Per ADS Data Year over Year Comparison Quarter over Quarter Comparison Three-Month Period Ended Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Chg. March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Chg. US$ NT$ US$ NT$ % US$ NT$ US$ NT$ % Operating revenues 1,708 54,632 1,695 54,209 0.8 % 1,708 54,632 1,718 54,958 (0.6 %) Operating costs (1,180 ) (37,733 ) (1,094 ) (34,985 ) 7.9 % (1,180 ) (37,733 ) (1,161 ) (37,152 ) 1.6 % Gross profit 528 16,899 601 19,224 (12.1 %) 528 16,899 557 17,806 (5.1 %) 30.9 % 30.9 % 35.5 % 35.5 % 30.9 % 30.9 % 32.4 % 32.4 % Operating expenses - Sales and marketing expenses (21 ) (684 ) (30 ) (950 ) (28.0 %) (21 ) (684 ) (26 ) (823 ) (16.9 %) - General and administrative expenses (52 ) (1,702 ) (66 ) (2,102 ) (19.0 %) (52 ) (1,702 ) (61 ) (1,930 ) (11.8 %) - Research and development expenses (107 ) (3,407 ) (86 ) (2,767 ) 23.2 % (107 ) (3,407 ) (123 ) (3,945 ) (13.6 %) - Expected credit impairment gain 1 46 1 39 18.0 % 1 46 2 63 (27.9 %) Subtotal (179 ) (5,747 ) (181 ) (5,780 ) (0.6 %) (179 ) (5,747 ) (208 ) (6,635 ) (13.4 %) Net other operating income and expenses 16 513 33 1,037 (50.5 %) 16 513 39 1,252 (59.0 %) Operating income 365 11,665 453 14,481 (19.4 %) 365 11,665 388 12,423 (6.1 %) 21.4 % 21.4 % 26.7 % 26.7 % 21.4 % 21.4 % 22.6 % 22.6 % Net non-operating income and expenses 33 1,056 145 4,647 (77.3 %) 33 1,056 70 2,227 (52.6 %) Income from continuing operations before income tax 398 12,721 598 19,128 (33.5 %) 398 12,721 458 14,650 (13.2 %) 23.3 % 23.3 % 35.3 % 35.3 % 23.3 % 23.3 % 26.7 % 26.7 % Income tax expense (72 ) (2,291 ) (86 ) (2,743 ) (16.5 %) (72 ) (2,291 ) (46 ) (1,457 ) 57.3 % Net income 326 10,430 512 16,385 (36.3 %) 326 10,430 412 13,193 (20.9 %) 19.1 % 19.1 % 30.2 % 30.2 % 19.1 % 19.1 % 24.0 % 24.0 % Other comprehensive income (loss) 249 7,954 104 3,325 139.2 % 249 7,954 (119 ) (3,808 ) - Total comprehensive income (loss) 575 18,384 616 19,710 (6.7 %) 575 18,384 293 9,385 95.9 % Net income attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 327 10,456 506 16,183 (35.4 %) 327 10,456 412 13,195 (20.8 %) Non-controlling interests (1 ) (26 ) 6 202 - (1 ) (26 ) (0 ) (2 ) 1,232.7 % Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 575 18,410 610 19,508 (5.6 %) 575 18,410 293 9,387 96.1 % Non-controlling interests (0 ) (26 ) 6 202 - (0 ) (26 ) (0 ) (2 ) 1,202.7 % Earnings per share-basic 0.026 0.84 0.041 1.31 0.026 0.84 0.033 1.06 Earnings per ADS (2) 0.131 4.20 0.205 6.55 0.131 4.20 0.166 5.30 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in millions) 12,414 12,349 12,414 12,414 Notes: (1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the March 31, 2024 exchange rate of NT $31.99 per U.S. Dollar. (2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) Except Per Share and Per ADS Data For the Three-Month Period Ended For the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 US$ NT$ % US$ NT$ % Operating revenues 1,708 54,632 100.0 % 1,708 54,632 100.0 % Operating costs (1,180 ) (37,733 ) (69.1 %) (1,180 ) (37,733 ) (69.1 %) Gross profit 528 16,899 30.9 % 528 16,899 30.9 % Operating expenses - Sales and marketing expenses (21 ) (684 ) (1.3 %) (21 ) (684 ) (1.3 %) - General and administrative expenses (52 ) (1,702 ) (3.1 %) (52 ) (1,702 ) (3.1 %) - Research and development expenses (107 ) (3,407 ) (6.2 %) (107 ) (3,407 ) (6.2 %) - Expected credit impairment gain 1 46 0.1 % 1 46 0.1 % Subtotal (179 ) (5,747 ) (10.5 %) (179 ) (5,747 ) (10.5 %) Net other operating income and expenses 16 513 1.0 % 16 513 1.0 % Operating income 365 11,665 21.4 % 365 11,665 21.4 % Net non-operating income and expenses 33 1,056 1.9 % 33 1,056 1.9 % Income from continuing operations before income tax 398 12,721 23.3 % 398 12,721 23.3 % Income tax expense (72 ) (2,291 ) (4.2 %) (72 ) (2,291 ) (4.2 %) Net income 326 10,430 19.1 % 326 10,430 19.1 % Other comprehensive income (loss) 249 7,954 14.6 % 249 7,954 14.6 % Total comprehensive income (loss) 575 18,384 33.7 % 575 18,384 33.7 % Net income attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 327 10,456 19.1 % 327 10,456 19.1 % Non-controlling interests (1 ) (26 ) (0.0 %) (1 ) (26 ) (0.0 %) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 575 18,410 33.7 % 575 18,410 33.7 % Non-controlling interests (0 ) (26 ) (0.0 %) (0 ) (26 ) (0.0 %) Earnings per share-basic 0.026 0.84 0.026 0.84 Earnings per ADS (2) 0.131 4.20 0.131 4.20 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in millions) 12,414 12,414 Notes: (1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the March 31, 2024 exchange rate of NT $31.99 per U.S. Dollar. (2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows For The Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2024 Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) US$ NT$ Cash flows from operating activities: Net income before tax 398 12,721 Depreciation & Amortization 340 10,886 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures (3 ) (101 ) Income tax paid (8 ) (253 ) Changes in working capital & others (76 ) (2,433 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 651 20,820 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (891 ) (28,498 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (26 ) (846 ) Others (18 ) (571 ) Net cash used in investing activities (935 ) (29,915 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Decrease in short-term loans (75 ) (2,400 ) Redemption of bonds (66 ) (2,100 ) Proceeds from long-term loans 177 5,663 Repayments of long-term loans (224 ) (7,151 ) Others (13 ) (451 ) Net cash used in financing activities (201 ) (6,439 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 74 2,411 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (411 ) (13,123 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,144 132,554 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 3,733 119,431 Note: New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the March 31, 2024 exchange rate of NT $31.99 per U.S. Dollar.

__________________________

1Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with TIFRSs recognized by Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is different from IFRSs issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. They represent comparisons among the three-month period ending March 31, 2024, the three-month period ending December 31, 2023, and the equivalent three-month period that ended March 31, 2023. For all 1Q24 results, New Taiwan Dollar (NT$) amounts have been converted into U.S. Dollars at the March 31, 2024 exchange rate of NT$ 31.99 per U.S. Dollar.

2 Revenue in this section represents wafer sales

3 Utilization Rate = Quarterly Wafer Out / Quarterly Capacity

4 Estimated capacity numbers are based on calculated maximum output rather than designed capacity. The actual capacity numbers may differ depending upon equipment delivery schedules, pace of migration to more advanced process technologies, and other factors affecting production ramp-up.

Contacts

Michael Lin / David Wong

UMC, Investor Relations

+ 886-2-2658-9168, ext. 16900

jinhong_lin@umc.com

david_wong@umc.com