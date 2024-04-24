HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank (the "Bank" or "CPB"), today reported net income of $12.9 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.48 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $14.9 million, or EPS of $0.55 in the previous quarter and net income of $16.2 million, or EPS of $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.

"Our financial results for the first quarter reflect our continued focus on optimizing the balance sheet, while maintaining strong liquidity, asset quality and capital," said Arnold Martines, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The first quarter was also significant as we celebrated our 70th year in business serving Hawaii. We are extremely proud to continue the legacy of our founders as a champion of local small businesses in Hawaii and we are pleased to be recognized by the SBA Hawaii District as the 2023 Lender of the Year for mid-sized banks in Hawaii."

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income was $50.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, which decreased by $1.0 million, or 1.9% from the previous quarter, and decreased by $4.0 million, or 7.4% from the year-ago quarter. Net interest margin ("NIM") was 2.83% for the first quarter of 2024, which decreased by 1 basis point ("bp" or "bps") from the previous quarter and decreased by 25 bps from the year-ago quarter. The sequential quarter decrease in net interest income was primarily due to higher average rates paid on interest-bearing deposits, combined with lower average loan balances, which was partially offset by higher average yields earned on loans.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a provision of $4.7 million in the previous quarter and a provision of $1.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The provision in the first quarter consisted of a provision for credit losses on loans of $4.1 million and a credit to the provision for off-balance sheet exposures of $0.2 million.

Other operating income totaled $11.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $15.2 million in the previous quarter and $11.0 million in the year-ago quarter. The previous quarter included a non-recurring pre-tax net gain on the sale of a real estate property (included in other) of $5.1 million and losses on the sales of investment securities of $1.9 million.

Other operating expense totaled $40.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $42.5 million in the previous quarter and $42.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The previous quarter included a non-recurring branch lease termination expense (included in other) of $2.3 million.

The efficiency ratio was 66.05% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 64.12% in the previous quarter and 64.58% in the year-ago quarter.

The effective tax rate was 23.5% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 22.3% in the previous quarter and 23.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets of $7.41 billion at March 31, 2024 decreased by $232.8 million, or 3.0% from $7.64 billion at December 31, 2023, and decreased by $111.2 million, or 1.5% from $7.52 billion at March 31, 2023. The Company had $312.9 million in cash on its balance sheet and $2.42 billion in total other liquidity sources, including available borrowing capacity and unpledged investment securities at March 31, 2024. Total available sources of liquidity as a percentage of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits was 118% at March 31, 2024. During the first quarter of 2024, excess balance sheet liquidity was used to pay off $139.1 million in higher cost government time deposits.

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs, of $5.40 billion at March 31, 2024 decreased by $37.6 million, or 0.7% from $5.44 billion at December 31, 2023, and decreased by $156.0 million, or 2.8% from $5.56 billion at March 31, 2023. Average yields earned on loans during the first quarter of 2024 was 4.67%, compared to 4.55% in the previous quarter and 4.26% in the year-ago quarter.

Total deposits of $6.62 billion at March 31, 2024 decreased by $228.7 million or 3.3% from $6.85 billion at December 31, 2023, and decreased by $128.1 million, or 1.9% from $6.75 billion at March 31, 2023. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits and time deposits up to $250,000, totaled $5.90 billion at March 31, 2024, and decreased by $90.8 million, or 1.5% from $5.99 billion at December 31, 2023. Average rates paid on total deposits during the first quarter of 2024 was 1.32%, compared to 1.23% in the previous quarter and 0.60% in the year-ago quarter. At March 31, 2024, approximately 65% of the Company's total deposits were FDIC-insured or fully collateralized.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $10.1 million, or 0.14% of total assets at March 31, 2024, compared to $7.0 million, or 0.09% of total assets at December 31, 2023 and $5.3 million, or 0.07% of total assets at March 31, 2023.

Net charge-offs totaled $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $5.5 million in the previous quarter, and net charge-offs of $2.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans was 0.34%, 0.41% and 0.16% during the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans was 1.18% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.18% at December 31, 2023, and 1.14% at March 31, 2023.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $507.2 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $503.8 million and $470.9 million at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 49,960 shares of common stock, at a total cost of $0.9 million, or an average cost per share of $18.92. As of March 31, 2024, $19.1 million in share repurchase authorization remained available under the Company's share repurchase program.

The Company's leverage, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 capital ratios were 9.0%, 12.6%, 14.8%, and 11.6%, respectively, at March 31, 2024, compared to 8.8%, 12.4%, 14.6%, and 11.4%, respectively, at December 31, 2023.

On April 23, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on June 17, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2024.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) to discuss the quarterly results. Individuals are encouraged to listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank. Alternatively, investors may participate in the live call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (access code: 1551295). A playback of the call will be available through May 24, 2024 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (access code: 1551295) and on the Company's website. Information which may be discussed in the conference call is provided in an earnings supplement presentation on the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $7.41 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 27 branches and 55 ATMs in the State of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements ("FLS") concerning: projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, capital expenditures, payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital position, credit losses, net interest margin or other financial items; statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (the "Company") or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to business plans, use of capital resources, products or services and regulatory developments and regulatory actions; statements of future economic performance including anticipated performance results from our business initiatives; or any statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Words such as "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "seek," "expect," "intend," "forecast," "hope," "target," "continue," "remain," "estimate," "will," "should," "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify FLS but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

While we believe that our FLS and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those statements or projections for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: the effects of inflation and interest rate fluctuations; the adverse effects of recent bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, deposit behavior, liquidity and regulatory responses thereto; the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic virus (and its variants) and other pandemic viruses on local, national and international economies, including, but not limited to, the adverse impact on tourism and construction in the State of Hawaii, our borrowers, customers, third-party contractors, vendors and employees, as well as the effects of government programs and initiatives in response thereto; supply chain disruptions; the increase in inventory or adverse conditions in the real estate market and deterioration in the construction industry; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality, and losses in our loan portfolio; the impact of local, national, and international economies and events (including natural disasters such as wildfires, volcanic eruptions, hurricanes, tsunamis, storms, and earthquakes) on the Company's business and operations and on tourism, the military, and other major industries operating within the Hawaii market and any other markets in which the Company does business; deterioration or malaise in domestic economic conditions, including any destabilization in the financial industry and deterioration of the real estate market, as well as the impact of declining levels of consumer and business confidence in the state of the economy in general and in financial institutions in particular; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, changes in capital standards, other regulatory reform and federal and state legislation, including but not limited to regulations promulgated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, government-sponsored enterprise reform, and any related rules and regulations which affect our business operations and competitiveness; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings and lawsuits we are or may become subject to, or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and proceedings and the resolution thereof; the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the effect of, and our ability to comply with, any regulations or regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to, and the effect of any recurring or special FDIC assessments; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters and the cost and resources required to implement such changes; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; securities market and monetary fluctuations, including the impact resulting from the elimination of the London Interbank Offered Rate Index; negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of the Company's common stock; the effects of any acquisitions or dispositions we may make; political instability; acts of war or terrorism; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; technological changes and developments; cybersecurity and data privacy breaches and the consequence therefrom; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; our ability to address deficiencies in our internal controls over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies and other financial service providers; our ability to successfully implement our initiatives to lower our efficiency ratio; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in our personnel, organization, compensation and benefit plans; our ability to successfully implement and achieve the objectives of our Banking-as-a-Service initiatives, including adoption of the initiatives by customers and risks faced by any of our bank collaborations including reputational and regulatory risk; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

For further information with respect to factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from the expectations or projections stated in the FLS, please see the Company's publicly available Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the last fiscal year and, in particular, the discussion of "Risk Factors" set forth therein. We urge investors to consider all of these factors carefully in evaluating the FLS contained in this document. FLS speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any FLS to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) TABLE 1 Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, except for per share amounts) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT Net interest income $ 50,187 $ 51,142 $ 51,928 $ 52,734 $ 54,196 Provision for credit losses 3,936 4,653 4,874 4,319 1,852 Total other operating income 11,244 15,172 10,047 10,435 11,009 Total other operating expense 40,576 42,522 39,611 39,903 42,107 Income tax expense 3,974 4,273 4,349 4,472 5,059 Net income 12,945 14,866 13,141 14,475 16,187 Basic earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.49 $ 0.54 $ 0.60 Diluted earnings per share 0.48 0.55 0.49 0.53 0.60 Dividends declared per share 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (ROA) [1] 0.70 % 0.79 % 0.70 % 0.78 % 0.87 % Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [1] 10.33 12.55 10.95 12.12 13.97 Average shareholders' equity to average assets 6.73 6.32 6.39 6.40 6.23 Efficiency ratio [2] 66.05 64.12 63.91 63.17 64.58 Net interest margin (NIM) [1] 2.83 2.84 2.88 2.96 3.08 Dividend payout ratio [3] 54.17 47.27 53.06 49.06 43.33 SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES Average loans, including loans held for sale $ 5,400,558 $ 5,458,245 $ 5,507,248 $ 5,543,398 $ 5,525,988 Average interest-earning assets 7,140,264 7,208,613 7,199,866 7,155,606 7,112,377 Average assets 7,449,661 7,498,097 7,510,537 7,463,629 7,443,767 Average deposits 6,659,812 6,730,883 6,738,071 6,674,650 6,655,660 Average interest-bearing liabilities 5,009,542 5,023,321 4,999,820 4,908,120 4,820,660 Average shareholders' equity 501,120 473,708 480,118 477,711 463,556

[1] ROA and ROE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual). [2] Efficiency ratio is defined as total other operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income). [3] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) TABLE 1 (CONTINUED) Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS Central Pacific Financial Corp. Leverage ratio 9.0 % 8.8 % 8.7 % 8.7 % 8.6 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.6 12.4 11.9 11.8 11.5 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.8 14.6 14.1 13.9 13.6 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.6 11.4 11.0 10.9 10.6 Central Pacific Bank Leverage ratio 9.4 9.2 9.1 9.1 9.0 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.1 12.9 12.4 12.3 12.0 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.3 14.1 13.7 13.5 13.2 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.1 12.9 12.4 12.3 12.0 Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 BALANCE SHEET Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs $ 5,401,417 $ 5,438,982 $ 5,508,710 $ 5,520,683 $ 5,557,397 Total assets 7,409,999 7,642,796 7,637,924 7,567,592 7,521,247 Total deposits 6,618,854 6,847,592 6,874,745 6,805,737 6,746,968 Long-term debt 156,163 156,102 156,041 155,981 155,920 Total shareholders' equity 507,203 503,815 468,598 476,279 470,926 Total shareholders' equity to total assets 6.84 % 6.59 % 6.14 % 6.29 % 6.26 % ASSET QUALITY Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 63,532 $ 63,934 $ 64,517 $ 63,849 $ 63,099 Nonaccrual loans 10,132 7,008 6,652 11,061 5,313 Non-performing assets (NPA) 10,132 7,008 6,652 11,061 5,313 Ratio of ACL to total loans 1.18 % 1.18 % 1.17 % 1.16 % 1.14 % Ratio of NPA to total assets 0.14 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.15 % 0.07 % PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING Book value per common share $ 18.76 $ 18.63 $ 17.33 $ 17.61 $ 17.44 Closing market price per common share 19.75 19.68 16.68 15.71 17.90

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) TABLE 2 Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share data) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 98,410 $ 116,181 $ 108,818 $ 129,071 $ 108,535 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 214,472 406,256 329,913 181,913 90,247 Investment securities: Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 660,833 647,210 625,253 664,071 687,188 Held-to-maturity debt securities, at amortized cost; fair value of: $541,685 at March 31, 2024, $565,178 at December 31, 2023, $531,887 at September 30, 2023, $581,222 at June 30, 2023, and $599,300 at March 31, 2023 624,948 632,338 640,053 649,946 658,596 Total investment securities 1,285,781 1,279,548 1,265,306 1,314,017 1,345,784 Loans held for sale 755 1,778 - 2,593 - Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 5,401,417 5,438,982 5,508,710 5,520,683 5,557,397 Less: allowance for credit losses (63,532 ) (63,934 ) (64,517 ) (63,849 ) (63,099 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 5,337,885 5,375,048 5,444,193 5,456,834 5,494,298 Premises and equipment, net 97,688 96,184 97,378 96,479 93,761 Accrued interest receivable 21,957 21,511 21,529 20,463 20,473 Investment in unconsolidated entities 40,780 41,546 42,523 45,218 45,953 Mortgage servicing rights 8,599 8,696 8,797 8,843 8,943 Bank-owned life insurance 172,228 170,706 168,543 168,136 168,244 Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines ("FHLB") stock 6,921 6,793 10,995 10,960 11,960 Right-of-use lease assets 32,079 29,720 32,294 33,247 34,237 Other assets 92,444 88,829 107,635 99,818 98,812 Total assets $ 7,409,999 $ 7,642,796 $ 7,637,924 $ 7,567,592 $ 7,521,247 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,848,554 $ 1,913,379 $ 1,969,523 $ 2,009,387 $ 2,028,087 Interest-bearing demand 1,290,321 1,329,189 1,345,843 1,359,978 1,386,913 Savings and money market 2,211,966 2,209,733 2,209,550 2,184,652 2,184,675 Time 1,268,013 1,395,291 1,349,829 1,251,720 1,147,293 Total deposits 6,618,854 6,847,592 6,874,745 6,805,737 6,746,968 FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings - - - - 25,000 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of: $384 at March 31, 2024, $445 at December 31, 2023, $506 at September 30, 2023, $566 at June 30, 2023 and $627 at March 31, 2023 156,163 156,102 156,041 155,981 155,920 Lease liabilities 33,169 30,634 33,186 34,111 35,076 Accrued interest payable 16,654 18,948 16,752 11,402 7,688 Other liabilities 77,956 85,705 88,602 84,082 79,669 Total liabilities 6,902,796 7,138,981 7,169,326 7,091,313 7,050,321 EQUITY Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023 - - - - - Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 27,042,326 at March 31, 2024, 27,045,033 at December 31, 2023, 27,043,169 at September 30, 2023, 27,045,792 at June 30, 2023, and 27,005,545 at March 31, 2023 404,494 405,439 405,439 405,511 405,866 Additional paid-in capital 103,130 102,982 102,550 101,997 101,188 Retained earnings 123,902 117,990 110,156 104,046 96,600 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (124,323 ) (122,596 ) (149,547 ) (135,275 ) (132,728 ) Total shareholders' equity 507,203 503,815 468,598 476,279 470,926 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,409,999 $ 7,642,796 $ 7,637,924 $ 7,567,592 $ 7,521,247

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) TABLE 3 Three Months Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 62,819 $ 62,429 $ 62,162 $ 60,455 $ 58,269 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable investment securities 7,211 7,292 7,016 7,145 7,336 Tax-exempt investment securities 655 686 709 727 790 Interest on deposits in other financial institutions 3,611 3,597 2,412 877 277 Dividend income on FHLB stock 106 109 113 120 136 Total interest income 74,402 74,113 72,412 69,324 66,808 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Interest-bearing demand 499 467 460 411 363 Savings and money market 8,443 7,459 6,464 4,670 3,386 Time 12,990 12,741 11,268 8,932 6,264 Interest on short-term borrowings - - - 378 761 Interest on long-term debt 2,283 2,304 2,292 2,199 1,838 Total interest expense 24,215 22,971 20,484 16,590 12,612 Net interest income 50,187 51,142 51,928 52,734 54,196 Provision for credit losses 3,936 4,653 4,874 4,319 1,852 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 46,251 46,489 47,054 48,415 52,344 Other operating income: Mortgage banking income 613 611 765 690 526 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,103 2,312 2,193 2,137 2,111 Other service charges and fees 5,261 5,349 5,203 4,994 4,985 Income from fiduciary activities 1,435 1,272 1,234 1,068 1,321 Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,522 2,015 379 1,185 1,291 Net loss on sales of investment securities - (1,939 ) (135 ) - - Other 310 5,552 408 361 775 Total other operating income 11,244 15,172 10,047 10,435 11,009 Other operating expense: Salaries and employee benefits 20,735 20,164 19,015 20,848 22,023 Net occupancy 4,600 4,676 4,725 4,310 4,474 Computer software 4,287 4,026 4,473 4,621 4,606 Legal and professional services 2,320 2,245 2,359 2,469 2,886 Equipment 1,010 968 1,112 932 946 Advertising 914 1,045 968 942 933 Communication 837 632 809 791 778 Other 5,873 8,766 6,150 4,990 5,461 Total other operating expense 40,576 42,522 39,611 39,903 42,107 Income before income taxes 16,919 19,139 17,490 18,947 21,246 Income tax expense 3,974 4,273 4,349 4,472 5,059 Net income $ 12,945 $ 14,866 $ 13,141 $ 14,475 $ 16,187 Per common share data: Basic earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.49 $ 0.54 $ 0.60 Diluted earnings per share 0.48 0.55 0.49 0.53 0.60 Cash dividends declared 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 27,046,525 27,044,121 27,042,762 27,024,043 26,999,138 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 27,099,101 27,097,285 27,079,484 27,071,478 27,122,012

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent) (Unaudited) TABLE 4 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Average Average Average Average Average Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Yield/Rate Interest Balance Yield/Rate Interest Balance Yield/Rate Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 265,418 5.47 % $ 3,611 $ 261,594 5.45 % $ 3,597 $ 24,957 4.51 % $ 277 Investment securities: Taxable 1,324,657 2.18 7,211 1,331,752 2.19 7,292 1,395,985 2.10 7,336 Tax-exempt [1] 142,830 2.32 829 146,803 2.36 868 153,067 2.61 1,000 Total investment securities 1,467,487 2.19 8,040 1,478,555 2.21 8,160 1,549,052 2.15 8,336 Loans, including loans held for sale 5,400,558 4.67 62,819 5,458,245 4.55 62,429 5,525,988 4.26 58,269 FHLB stock 6,801 6.24 106 10,219 4.30 109 12,380 4.40 136 Total interest-earning assets 7,140,264 4.19 74,576 7,208,613 4.10 74,295 7,112,377 3.80 67,018 Noninterest-earning assets 309,397 289,484 331,390 Total assets $ 7,449,661 $ 7,498,097 $ 7,443,767 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,296,865 0.15 % $ 499 $ 1,315,943 0.14 % $ 467 $ 1,415,155 0.10 % $ 363 Savings and money market deposits 2,218,250 1.53 8,443 2,217,065 1.33 7,459 2,182,942 0.63 3,386 Time deposits up to $250,000 544,279 3.21 4,339 478,085 2.80 3,373 341,396 1.35 1,137 Time deposits over $250,000 794,019 4.38 8,651 856,159 4.34 9,368 689,432 3.02 5,127 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,853,413 1.82 21,932 4,867,252 1.68 20,667 4,628,925 0.88 10,013 FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings - - - - - - 64,462 4.79 761 Long-term debt 156,129 5.88 2,283 156,069 5.86 2,304 127,273 5.86 1,838 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,009,542 1.94 24,215 5,023,321 1.81 22,971 4,820,660 1.06 12,612 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,806,399 1,863,631 2,026,735 Other liabilities 132,600 137,437 132,816 Total liabilities 6,948,541 7,024,389 6,980,211 Total equity 501,120 473,708 463,556 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,449,661 $ 7,498,097 $ 7,443,767 Net interest income $ 50,361 $ 51,324 $ 54,406 Interest rate spread 2.25 % 2.29 % 2.74 % Net interest margin 2.83 % 2.84 % 3.08 %

[1] Interest income and resultant yield information for tax-exempt investment securities is expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis using a federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Loans by Geographic Distribution (Unaudited) TABLE 5 Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 HAWAII: Commercial and industrial $ 420,009 $ 421,736 $ 406,433 $ 374,601 $ 376,979 Real estate: Construction 145,213 163,337 174,057 168,012 154,303 Residential mortgage 1,924,889 1,927,789 1,930,740 1,942,906 1,941,230 Home equity 729,210 736,524 753,980 750,760 743,908 Commercial mortgage 1,103,174 1,063,969 1,045,625 1,037,826 1,030,086 Consumer 306,563 322,346 338,248 327,790 342,922 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs 4,629,058 4,635,701 4,649,083 4,601,895 4,589,428 Less: Allowance for credit losses (48,739 ) (48,189 ) (48,105 ) (44,828 ) (44,062 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses $ 4,580,319 $ 4,587,512 $ 4,600,978 $ 4,557,067 $ 4,545,366 U.S. MAINLAND: [1] Commercial and industrial $ 156,087 $ 153,971 $ 157,373 $ 170,557 $ 179,906 Real estate: Construction 23,356 22,182 37,455 32,807 27,171 Commercial mortgage 319,088 318,933 319,802 329,736 331,546 Consumer 273,828 308,195 344,997 385,688 429,346 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs 772,359 803,281 859,627 918,788 967,969 Less: Allowance for credit losses (14,793 ) (15,745 ) (16,412 ) (19,021 ) (19,037 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses $ 757,566 $ 787,536 $ 843,215 $ 899,767 $ 948,932 TOTAL: Commercial and industrial $ 576,096 $ 575,707 $ 563,806 $ 545,158 $ 556,885 Real estate: Construction 168,569 185,519 211,512 200,819 181,474 Residential mortgage 1,924,889 1,927,789 1,930,740 1,942,906 1,941,230 Home equity 729,210 736,524 753,980 750,760 743,908 Commercial mortgage 1,422,262 1,382,902 1,365,427 1,367,562 1,361,632 Consumer 580,391 630,541 683,245 713,478 772,268 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs 5,401,417 5,438,982 5,508,710 5,520,683 5,557,397 Less: Allowance for credit losses (63,532 ) (63,934 ) (64,517 ) (63,849 ) (63,099 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses $ 5,337,885 $ 5,375,048 $ 5,444,193 $ 5,456,834 $ 5,494,298

[1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Deposits (Unaudited) TABLE 6 Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,848,554 $ 1,913,379 $ 1,969,523 $ 2,009,387 $ 2,028,087 Interest-bearing demand 1,290,321 1,329,189 1,345,843 1,359,978 1,386,913 Savings and money market 2,211,966 2,209,733 2,209,550 2,184,652 2,184,675 Time deposits up to $250,000 544,600 533,898 465,543 427,864 372,150 Core deposits 5,895,441 5,986,199 5,990,459 5,981,881 5,971,825 Government time deposits 235,463 374,581 400,130 383,426 360,501 Other time deposits greater than $250,000 487,950 486,812 484,156 440,430 414,642 Total time deposits greater than $250,000 723,413 861,393 884,286 823,856 775,143 Total deposits $ 6,618,854 $ 6,847,592 $ 6,874,745 $ 6,805,737 $ 6,746,968

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Nonperforming Assets and Accruing Loans 90+ Days Past Due (Unaudited) TABLE 7 Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 357 $ 432 $ 352 $ 319 $ 264 Real estate: Construction - - - 4,851 - Residential mortgage 7,979 4,962 4,949 4,385 3,445 Home equity 929 834 677 797 712 Commercial mortgage 77 77 77 77 77 Consumer 790 703 597 632 815 Total nonaccrual loans 10,132 7,008 6,652 11,061 5,313 Other real estate owned ("OREO") - - - - - Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") 10,132 7,008 6,652 11,061 5,313 Accruing loans 90+ days past due: Real estate: Construction 588 - - - - Residential mortgage 386 - 794 959 - Home equity 560 229 - 133 - Consumer 924 1,083 2,120 2,207 1,908 Total accruing loans 90+ days past due 2,458 1,312 2,914 3,299 1,908 Total NPAs and accruing loans 90+ days past due $ 12,590 $ 8,320 $ 9,566 $ 14,360 $ 7,221 Ratio of total nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.19 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.20 % 0.10 % Ratio of total NPAs to total assets 0.14 0.09 0.09 0.15 0.07 Ratio of total NPAs to total loans and OREO 0.19 0.13 0.12 0.20 0.10 Ratio of total NPAs and accruing loans 90+ days past due to total loans and OREO 0.23 0.15 0.17 0.26 0.13 Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs: Balance at beginning of quarter $ 7,008 $ 6,652 $ 11,061 $ 5,313 $ 5,251 Additions 4,792 1,836 2,311 7,105 1,609 Reductions: Payments (263 ) (268 ) (5,718 ) (290 ) (505 ) Return to accrual status (198 ) (137 ) (207 ) (212 ) (14 ) Net charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments (1,207 ) (1,075 ) (795 ) (855 ) (1,028 ) Total reductions (1,668 ) (1,480 ) (6,720 ) (1,357 ) (1,547 ) Balance at end of quarter $ 10,132 $ 7,008 $ 6,652 $ 11,061 $ 5,313

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans (Unaudited) TABLE 8 Three Months Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Allowance for credit losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 63,934 $ 64,517 $ 63,849 $ 63,099 $ 63,738 Provision for credit losses on loans 4,121 4,959 4,526 4,135 1,615 Charge-offs: Commercial and industrial (682 ) (419 ) (402 ) (362 ) (779 ) Consumer (4,838 ) (5,976 ) (4,710 ) (3,873 ) (2,686 ) Total charge-offs (5,520 ) (6,395 ) (5,112 ) (4,235 ) (3,465 ) Recoveries: Commercial and industrial 90 84 261 125 250 Real estate: Construction - - 1 - - Residential mortgage 8 7 10 7 53 Home equity 6 42 - 15 - Consumer 893 720 982 703 908 Total recoveries 997 853 1,254 850 1,211 Net charge-offs (4,523 ) (5,542 ) (3,858 ) (3,385 ) (2,254 ) Balance at end of period $ 63,532 $ 63,934 $ 64,517 $ 63,849 $ 63,099 Average loans, net of deferred fees and costs $ 5,400,558 $ 5,458,245 $ 5,507,248 $ 5,543,398 $ 5,525,988 Ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.34 % 0.41 % 0.28 % 0.24 % 0.16 % Ratio of ACL to total loans 1.18 1.18 1.17 1.16 1.14

