2024 First Quarter Results
- On a reported basis, compared to first quarter 2023:
- Net sales decreased 3 percent to $1,926 million; in local currency and excluding acquisitions, net sales decreased 4 percent
- Plumbing Products' net sales decreased 2 percent; in local currency and excluding acquisitions, net sales decreased 4 percent
- Decorative Architectural Products' net sales decreased 3 percent
- In local currency, North American sales decreased 2 percent and international sales decreased 5 percent
- Gross margin increased 180 basis points to 35.6 percent from 33.8 percent
- Operating profit increased 1 percent to $318 million from $315 million
- Operating margin increased 60 basis points to 16.5 percent from 15.9 percent
- Net income increased to $0.97 per share, compared to $0.90 per share
- Net sales decreased 3 percent to $1,926 million; in local currency and excluding acquisitions, net sales decreased 4 percent
- Compared to first quarter 2023, results for key financial measures, as adjusted for certain items (see Exhibit A) and with a normalized tax rate of 24.5 percent, were as follows:
- Gross margin increased 210 basis points to 35.7 percent from 33.6 percent
- Operating profit increased 3 percent to $322 million from $312 million
- Operating margin increased 90 basis points to 16.7 percent from 15.8 percent
- Net income increased 8 percent to $0.93 per share, compared to $0.86 per share
- Liquidity at the end of the first quarter was $1,319 million (including availability under revolving credit facility)
"We delivered another quarter of strong results," said Masco President and CEO, Keith Allman. "We expanded adjusted operating profit margin by 90 basis points and grew adjusted earnings per share by 8 percent through improved operational efficiencies and our continued focus on execution. Additionally, our balanced capital allocation strategy enabled us to return $212 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the quarter."
"With the year beginning largely as expected, we continue to anticipate that 2024 adjusted earnings per share will be in the range of $4.00 to $4.25 per share," said Allman. "Through our ongoing investments in our market leading brands, innovation, and service and our disciplined capital allocation strategy, we are confident in Masco's ability to continue to deliver long-term shareholder value."
About Masco
Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; Liberty® branded decorative and functional hardware; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.
The 2024 first quarter supplemental material, including a presentation in PDF format, is available on the Company's website at www.masco.com.
MASCO CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(in millions, except per common share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Net sales
$
1,926
$
1,979
Cost of sales
1,241
1,310
Gross profit
685
669
Selling, general and administrative expenses
367
354
Operating profit
318
315
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense
(25
)
(28
)
Other, net
(5
)
(2
)
(30
)
(30
)
Income before income taxes
289
285
Income tax expense
60
64
Net income
229
221
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
14
16
Net income attributable to Masco Corporation
$
215
$
205
Income per common share attributable to Masco Corporation (diluted):
Net income
$
0.97
$
0.90
Average diluted common shares outstanding
221
227
MASCO CORPORATION
Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Gross Profit, Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, and Operating Profit Reconciliations
Net sales
$
1,926
$
1,979
Gross profit, as reported
$
685
$
669
Rationalization charges (income) (1)
3
(4
)
Gross profit, as adjusted
$
688
$
665
Gross margin, as reported
35.6
%
33.8
%
Gross margin, as adjusted
35.7
%
33.6
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses, as reported
$
367
$
354
Rationalization charges
-
1
Selling, general and administrative expenses, as adjusted
$
367
$
353
Selling, general and administrative expenses as percent of net sales, as reported
19.1
%
17.9
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses as percent of net sales, as adjusted
19.1
%
17.8
%
Operating profit, as reported
$
318
$
315
Rationalization charges (income) (1)
3
(3
)
Operating profit, as adjusted
$
322
$
312
Operating margin, as reported
16.5
%
15.9
%
Operating margin, as adjusted
16.7
%
15.8
%
|(1)
Represents income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 due to the sale of excess and obsolete inventory that was related to a rationalization activity, partially offset by rationalization charges.
MASCO CORPORATION
Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(in millions, except per common share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Income Per Common Share Reconciliations
Income before income taxes, as reported
$
289
$
285
Rationalization charges (income) (1)
3
(3
)
Realized (gains) from private equity funds
-
(1
)
Income before income taxes, as adjusted
292
281
Tax at 24.5% rate
(72
)
(69
)
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
14
16
Net income, as adjusted
$
206
$
196
Net income per common share, as adjusted
$
0.93
$
0.86
Average diluted common shares outstanding
221
227
|(1)
Represents income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 due to the sale of excess and obsolete inventory that was related to a rationalization activity, partially offset by rationalization charges.
Outlook for the Year Ended December 31, 2024
Year Ended December 31, 2024
Low End
High End
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation
Net income per common share
$
4.00
$
4.25
Rationalization charges
-
-
Net income per common share, as adjusted
$
4.00
$
4.25
MASCO CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data - Unaudited
March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(dollars in millions)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Balance Sheet
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash investments
$
368
$
634
Receivables
1,310
1,090
Inventories
1,059
1,022
Prepaid expenses and other
112
110
Total current assets
2,850
2,856
Property and equipment, net
1,111
1,121
Goodwill
598
604
Other intangible assets, net
367
377
Operating lease right-of-use assets
262
268
Other assets
148
139
Total assets
$
5,336
$
5,363
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
899
$
840
Notes payable
52
3
Accrued liabilities
690
852
Total current liabilities
1,641
1,695
Long-term debt
2,945
2,945
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
252
258
Other liabilities
340
349
Total liabilities
5,179
5,247
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
-
18
Equity
157
98
Total liabilities and equity
$
5,336
$
5,363
As of March 31,
2024
2023
Other Financial Data
Working capital days
Receivable days
55
54
Inventory days
81
80
Payable days
71
70
Working capital
$
1,470
$
1,612
Working capital as a % of sales (LTM)
18.6
%
19.1
%
MASCO CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Other Financial Data - Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Cash Flows From (For) Operating Activities:
Cash provided by operating activities
$
314
$
286
Working capital changes
(409
)
(253
)
Net cash (for) from operating activities
(94
)
33
Cash Flows From (For) Financing Activities:
Purchase of Company common stock
(145
)
(53
)
Cash dividends paid
(64
)
(65
)
Purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interest
(15
)
-
Proceeds from revolving credit borrowings, net
49
210
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
75
9
Employee withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation
(33
)
(20
)
Decrease in debt, net
(1
)
(3
)
Net cash (for) from financing activities
(134
)
78
Cash Flows From (For) Investing Activities:
Capital expenditures
(31
)
(61
)
Other, net
(2
)
2
Net cash for investing activities
(33
)
(59
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash investments
(6
)
6
Cash and Cash Investments:
(Decrease) increase for the period
(266
)
58
At January 1
634
452
At March 31
$
368
$
510
As of March 31,
2024
2023
Liquidity
Cash and cash investments
$
368
$
510
Revolver availability
951
790
Total Liquidity
$
1,319
$
1,300
MASCO CORPORATION
Segment Data - Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Change
Plumbing Products
Net sales
$
1,192
$
1,222
(2
)%
Operating profit, as reported
$
226
$
206
Operating margin, as reported
19.0
%
16.9
%
Rationalization charges (income)
3
(4
)
Operating profit, as adjusted
228
202
Operating margin, as adjusted
19.1
%
16.5
%
Depreciation and amortization
26
25
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
255
$
227
Decorative Architectural Products
Net sales
$
734
$
757
(3
)%
Operating profit, as reported
$
124
$
132
Operating margin, as reported
16.9
%
17.4
%
Rationalization charges
1
1
Operating profit, as adjusted
125
133
Operating margin, as adjusted
17.0
%
17.6
%
Depreciation and amortization
10
8
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
134
$
141
Total
Net sales
$
1,926
$
1,979
(3
)%
Operating profit, as reported - segment
$
350
$
338
General corporate expense, net
(31
)
(23
)
Operating profit, as reported
318
315
Operating margin, as reported
16.5
%
15.9
%
Rationalization charges (income) - segment
3
(3
)
Operating profit, as adjusted
322
312
Operating margin, as adjusted
16.7
%
15.8
%
Depreciation and amortization - segment
36
33
Depreciation and amortization - other
2
2
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
360
$
347
MASCO CORPORATION
North American and International Data - Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Change
North American
Net sales
$
1,526
$
1,555
(2
)%
Operating profit, as reported
$
285
$
266
Operating margin, as reported
18.7
%
17.1
%
Rationalization charges (income)
2
(3
)
Operating profit, as adjusted
287
263
Operating margin, as adjusted
18.8
%
16.9
%
Depreciation and amortization
23
21
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
311
$
284
International
Net sales
$
400
$
424
(6
)%
Operating profit, as reported
$
65
$
72
Operating margin, as reported
16.3
%
17.0
%
Rationalization charges
1
-
Operating profit, as adjusted
66
72
Operating margin, as adjusted
16.5
%
17.0
%
Depreciation and amortization
12
12
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
78
$
84
Total
Net sales
$
1,926
$
1,979
(3
)%
Operating profit, as reported - segment
$
350
$
338
General corporate expense, net
(31
)
(23
)
Operating profit, as reported
318
315
Operating margin, as reported
16.5
%
15.9
%
Rationalization charges (income) - segment
3
(3
)
Operating profit, as adjusted
322
312
Operating margin, as adjusted
16.7
%
15.8
%
Depreciation and amortization - segment
36
33
Depreciation and amortization - other
2
2
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
360
$
347
