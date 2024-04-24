LIVONIA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), one of the world's leading manufacturers of branded home improvement and building products, reported its first quarter 2024 results.

2024 First Quarter Results

On a reported basis, compared to first quarter 2023: Net sales decreased 3 percent to $1,926 million; in local currency and excluding acquisitions, net sales decreased 4 percent Plumbing Products' net sales decreased 2 percent; in local currency and excluding acquisitions, net sales decreased 4 percent Decorative Architectural Products' net sales decreased 3 percent In local currency, North American sales decreased 2 percent and international sales decreased 5 percent Gross margin increased 180 basis points to 35.6 percent from 33.8 percent Operating profit increased 1 percent to $318 million from $315 million Operating margin increased 60 basis points to 16.5 percent from 15.9 percent Net income increased to $0.97 per share, compared to $0.90 per share

Compared to first quarter 2023, results for key financial measures, as adjusted for certain items (see Exhibit A) and with a normalized tax rate of 24.5 percent, were as follows: Gross margin increased 210 basis points to 35.7 percent from 33.6 percent Operating profit increased 3 percent to $322 million from $312 million Operating margin increased 90 basis points to 16.7 percent from 15.8 percent Net income increased 8 percent to $0.93 per share, compared to $0.86 per share

Liquidity at the end of the first quarter was $1,319 million (including availability under revolving credit facility)

"We delivered another quarter of strong results," said Masco President and CEO, Keith Allman. "We expanded adjusted operating profit margin by 90 basis points and grew adjusted earnings per share by 8 percent through improved operational efficiencies and our continued focus on execution. Additionally, our balanced capital allocation strategy enabled us to return $212 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the quarter."

"With the year beginning largely as expected, we continue to anticipate that 2024 adjusted earnings per share will be in the range of $4.00 to $4.25 per share," said Allman. "Through our ongoing investments in our market leading brands, innovation, and service and our disciplined capital allocation strategy, we are confident in Masco's ability to continue to deliver long-term shareholder value."

About Masco

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; Liberty® branded decorative and functional hardware; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.

The 2024 first quarter supplemental material, including a presentation in PDF format, is available on the Company's website at www.masco.com.

Conference Call Details

A conference call regarding items contained in this release is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Participants in the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing 888-259-6580 or 206-962-3782. Please use the conference identification number 73983883.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and in its entirety through the Company's website. Shareholders, media representatives and others interested in Masco may participate in the webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section on the Company's website.

A replay of the call will be available on Masco's website or by phone by dialing 877-674-7070 or 416-764-8692. Please use the playback passcode 983883#. The telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and continue through May 23, 2024.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that reflect our views about our future performance and constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "outlook," "believe," "anticipate," "appear," "may," "will," "should," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "assume," "seek," "forecast," and similar references to future periods. Our views about future performance involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. We caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements.

Our future performance may be affected by the levels of residential repair and remodel activity, and to a lesser extent, new home construction, our ability to maintain our strong brands, to develop innovative products and respond to changing consumer purchasing practices and preferences, our ability to maintain our public image and reputation, our ability to maintain our competitive position in our industries, our reliance on key customers, the cost and availability of materials, our dependence on suppliers and service providers, extreme weather events and changes in climate, risks associated with our international operations and global strategies, our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of our strategic initiatives, our ability to successfully execute our acquisition strategy and integrate businesses that we have acquired and may in the future acquire, our ability to attract, develop and retain a talented and diverse workforce, risks associated with cybersecurity vulnerabilities, threats and attacks and risks associated with our reliance on information systems and technology. These and other factors are discussed in detail in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (in millions, except per common share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 1,926 $ 1,979 Cost of sales 1,241 1,310 Gross profit 685 669 Selling, general and administrative expenses 367 354 Operating profit 318 315 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (25 ) (28 ) Other, net (5 ) (2 ) (30 ) (30 ) Income before income taxes 289 285 Income tax expense 60 64 Net income 229 221 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 14 16 Net income attributable to Masco Corporation $ 215 $ 205 Income per common share attributable to Masco Corporation (diluted): Net income $ 0.97 $ 0.90 Average diluted common shares outstanding 221 227

MASCO CORPORATION Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Gross Profit, Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, and Operating Profit Reconciliations Net sales $ 1,926 $ 1,979 Gross profit, as reported $ 685 $ 669 Rationalization charges (income) (1) 3 (4 ) Gross profit, as adjusted $ 688 $ 665 Gross margin, as reported 35.6 % 33.8 % Gross margin, as adjusted 35.7 % 33.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses, as reported $ 367 $ 354 Rationalization charges - 1 Selling, general and administrative expenses, as adjusted $ 367 $ 353 Selling, general and administrative expenses as percent of net sales, as reported 19.1 % 17.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses as percent of net sales, as adjusted 19.1 % 17.8 % Operating profit, as reported $ 318 $ 315 Rationalization charges (income) (1) 3 (3 ) Operating profit, as adjusted $ 322 $ 312 Operating margin, as reported 16.5 % 15.9 % Operating margin, as adjusted 16.7 % 15.8 %

(1) Represents income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 due to the sale of excess and obsolete inventory that was related to a rationalization activity, partially offset by rationalization charges.

MASCO CORPORATION Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (in millions, except per common share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Income Per Common Share Reconciliations Income before income taxes, as reported $ 289 $ 285 Rationalization charges (income) (1) 3 (3 ) Realized (gains) from private equity funds - (1 ) Income before income taxes, as adjusted 292 281 Tax at 24.5% rate (72 ) (69 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 14 16 Net income, as adjusted $ 206 $ 196 Net income per common share, as adjusted $ 0.93 $ 0.86 Average diluted common shares outstanding 221 227

(1) Represents income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 due to the sale of excess and obsolete inventory that was related to a rationalization activity, partially offset by rationalization charges.

Outlook for the Year Ended December 31, 2024 Year Ended December 31, 2024 Low End High End Income Per Common Share Reconciliation Net income per common share $ 4.00 $ 4.25 Rationalization charges - - Net income per common share, as adjusted $ 4.00 $ 4.25

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data - Unaudited March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (dollars in millions) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Balance Sheet Assets Current assets: Cash and cash investments $ 368 $ 634 Receivables 1,310 1,090 Inventories 1,059 1,022 Prepaid expenses and other 112 110 Total current assets 2,850 2,856 Property and equipment, net 1,111 1,121 Goodwill 598 604 Other intangible assets, net 367 377 Operating lease right-of-use assets 262 268 Other assets 148 139 Total assets $ 5,336 $ 5,363 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 899 $ 840 Notes payable 52 3 Accrued liabilities 690 852 Total current liabilities 1,641 1,695 Long-term debt 2,945 2,945 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 252 258 Other liabilities 340 349 Total liabilities 5,179 5,247 Redeemable noncontrolling interest - 18 Equity 157 98 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,336 $ 5,363

As of March 31, 2024 2023 Other Financial Data Working capital days Receivable days 55 54 Inventory days 81 80 Payable days 71 70 Working capital $ 1,470 $ 1,612 Working capital as a % of sales (LTM) 18.6 % 19.1 %

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Other Financial Data - Unaudited For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash Flows From (For) Operating Activities: Cash provided by operating activities $ 314 $ 286 Working capital changes (409 ) (253 ) Net cash (for) from operating activities (94 ) 33 Cash Flows From (For) Financing Activities: Purchase of Company common stock (145 ) (53 ) Cash dividends paid (64 ) (65 ) Purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interest (15 ) - Proceeds from revolving credit borrowings, net 49 210 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 75 9 Employee withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation (33 ) (20 ) Decrease in debt, net (1 ) (3 ) Net cash (for) from financing activities (134 ) 78 Cash Flows From (For) Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (31 ) (61 ) Other, net (2 ) 2 Net cash for investing activities (33 ) (59 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash investments (6 ) 6 Cash and Cash Investments: (Decrease) increase for the period (266 ) 58 At January 1 634 452 At March 31 $ 368 $ 510

As of March 31, 2024 2023 Liquidity Cash and cash investments $ 368 $ 510 Revolver availability 951 790 Total Liquidity $ 1,319 $ 1,300

MASCO CORPORATION Segment Data - Unaudited For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Change Plumbing Products Net sales $ 1,192 $ 1,222 (2 )% Operating profit, as reported $ 226 $ 206 Operating margin, as reported 19.0 % 16.9 % Rationalization charges (income) 3 (4 ) Operating profit, as adjusted 228 202 Operating margin, as adjusted 19.1 % 16.5 % Depreciation and amortization 26 25 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 255 $ 227 Decorative Architectural Products Net sales $ 734 $ 757 (3 )% Operating profit, as reported $ 124 $ 132 Operating margin, as reported 16.9 % 17.4 % Rationalization charges 1 1 Operating profit, as adjusted 125 133 Operating margin, as adjusted 17.0 % 17.6 % Depreciation and amortization 10 8 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 134 $ 141 Total Net sales $ 1,926 $ 1,979 (3 )% Operating profit, as reported - segment $ 350 $ 338 General corporate expense, net (31 ) (23 ) Operating profit, as reported 318 315 Operating margin, as reported 16.5 % 15.9 % Rationalization charges (income) - segment 3 (3 ) Operating profit, as adjusted 322 312 Operating margin, as adjusted 16.7 % 15.8 % Depreciation and amortization - segment 36 33 Depreciation and amortization - other 2 2 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 360 $ 347

MASCO CORPORATION North American and International Data - Unaudited For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Change North American Net sales $ 1,526 $ 1,555 (2 )% Operating profit, as reported $ 285 $ 266 Operating margin, as reported 18.7 % 17.1 % Rationalization charges (income) 2 (3 ) Operating profit, as adjusted 287 263 Operating margin, as adjusted 18.8 % 16.9 % Depreciation and amortization 23 21 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 311 $ 284 International Net sales $ 400 $ 424 (6 )% Operating profit, as reported $ 65 $ 72 Operating margin, as reported 16.3 % 17.0 % Rationalization charges 1 - Operating profit, as adjusted 66 72 Operating margin, as adjusted 16.5 % 17.0 % Depreciation and amortization 12 12 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 78 $ 84 Total Net sales $ 1,926 $ 1,979 (3 )% Operating profit, as reported - segment $ 350 $ 338 General corporate expense, net (31 ) (23 ) Operating profit, as reported 318 315 Operating margin, as reported 16.5 % 15.9 % Rationalization charges (income) - segment 3 (3 ) Operating profit, as adjusted 322 312 Operating margin, as adjusted 16.7 % 15.8 % Depreciation and amortization - segment 36 33 Depreciation and amortization - other 2 2 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 360 $ 347

