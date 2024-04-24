CANFIELD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmers National Banc Corp. ("Farmers" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FMNB) reported net income of $11.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $7.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net income for the first quarter of 2024 included a pretax item of $2.1 million for the loss on the sale of investment securities. Excluding this item (non-GAAP), net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $12.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share.
Kevin J. Helmick, President and CEO, stated, "I am encouraged by the solid start to 2024 as we focus on leveraging the investments we made over the past year, pursuing actions to strategically improve our balance sheet, and maintaining the Company's longstanding commitment to strong asset quality. While we expect the economic and interest rate environment to remain fluid in 2024, we believe we are well positioned to help our local communities build a better future by continuing to provide our customers with leading financial services."
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $5.08 billion at March 31, 2024, unchanged from December 31, 2023. Loans decreased slightly to $3.18 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to $3.20 billion at December 31, 2023. The Company anticipates loan growth of 1 - 2%, in 2024 reflecting a more challenging economic and interest rate environment, as well as the Company's focus on maintaining excellent asset quality.
The Company had securities available for sale of $1.27 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.30 billion at December 31, 2023. Gross unrealized losses on the portfolio totaled $234.2 million at March 31, 2024, compared to gross unrealized losses of $217.1 million at December 31, 2023. The Company also completed a security restructure during the quarter, which involved selling approximately $44.3 million of securities and reinvesting the proceeds into securities with yields 200 basis points higher than those sold. The earn back on the $2.1 million loss that was incurred on the sale is approximately 2.5 years. The Company expects bond market volatility to continue in 2024 and anticipates that it will continue to allow the size of the securities portfolio to shrink via runoff to optimize profitability and provide liquidity.
Total deposits increased to $4.20 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $4.18 billion at December 31, 2023. Noninterest bearing deposits declined $49.2 million during the first quarter of 2024 even as interest bearing deposits increased $69.9 million. Customers continue to seek higher rates on their deposit balances but the pace of activity has slowed somewhat.
Total stockholders' equity was $397.0 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $404.4 million at December 31, 2023. The decline was driven by an increase in the unrealized losses on investment securities of $12.4 million offset by earnings net of dividend payments to shareholders.
Credit Quality
The Company's non-performing loans dropped to $12.0 million at March 31, 2024, from $15.1 million at December 31, 2023. Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.38% at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.47% at December 31, 2023. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.24% at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.30% at December 31, 2023. The Company's loans which were 30-89 days delinquent were $14.1 million at March 31, 2024, or 0.44% of total loans.
The provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments was a recovery of $449,000 in the first quarter of 2024 compared to provision expense for credit losses and unfunded commitments of $8.6 million for the first quarter of 2023. On January 1, 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of Emclaire Financial Corp. As a result of this acquisition, the Company incurred a day one provision expense for credit losses and unfunded commitments of $7.7 million. The recovery of provision expense in the first quarter of 2024 was due to shrinkage in the loan portfolio and continued improvements in the Company's credit metrics. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.13% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 0.03% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.04% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.08% at December 31, 2023.
Net Interest Income
The Company's net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, totaled $31.7 million compared to $36.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. Average earning assets have declined $69.3 million when comparing the first quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2023 due to the runoff in investment securities exceeding the growth in loan balances. In addition, the net interest margin has declined from 3.07% in the first quarter of 2023 to 2.70% in the first quarter of 2024. The decline in net interest margin between the first quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2023 was due to increased funding costs outstripping the increase in yields on earning assets. This increase in funding costs has been due to the rapid increase in deposit rates due to intense competition for deposits, the Federal Reserve's rate hiking cycle, and runoff of deposit balances which are being replaced with more costly wholesale funding.
Noninterest Income
The Company reported noninterest income of $8.4 million during the first quarter of 2024 compared to $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. This decrease is primarily due to the Company completing the securities restructure in the first quarter of 2024, which resulted in a $2.1 million loss on the sale of the securities. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company recognized $121,000 in securities gains.
Service charges on deposit accounts were $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2023 due to increased activity. Bank owned life insurance income increased to $707,000 in the first quarter from $547,000 in the first quarter of 2023. A death benefit of $83,000 in 2024 and higher earnings credit on the policies drove the increase. Trust fees increased by $206,000 in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 due to continued strong growth in this line of business. Likewise, insurance commissions, retirement consulting fees and investment commissions all exhibited solid growth in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023. Debit card income declined $222,000 to $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 reflecting a year-over-year decline in average customer spend per transaction. Other noninterest income declined to $1.1 million for the first three months of 2024 compared to $1.3 million for the first three months of 2023 as the Company received less SBIC income from its investments in 2024 compared to 2023.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $27.0 million for the first three months of 2024 compared to $30.7 million for the first three months of 2023. This decrease was primarily driven by the Company recording $4.3 million in merger related charges in 2023. There were no merger related charges recorded in 2024. Salaries and employee benefits were $15.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $14.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by higher salaries associated with employee raises. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased by $139,000 in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to several branch closures. FDIC and state and local taxes increased $123,000 to $1.3 million for the first three months of 2024 compared to $1.2 million for the first three months of 2023 due to an increase in the FDIC assessment rate. Professional fees increased $140,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to increased legal fees. Intangible amortization declined $220,000 in the first three months of 2024 to $688,000 compared to $909,000 for the first three months of 2023 primarily due to the amortization from a prior acquisition running off. Other noninterest expense increased $309,000 in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023.
Liquidity
At March 31, 2024, the Company's loan to deposit ratio was 75.8% and the Company's average deposit balance per account (excluding collateralized deposits) was $22,748. The Company has access to an additional $739.9 million of FHLB borrowing capacity at March 31, 2024, along with $274.6 million of available for sale securities that are not pledged.
About Farmers National Banc Corp.
Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $5.1 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.'s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 62 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Portage, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver, Butler, Allegheny, Jefferson, Clarion, Venango, Clearfield, Mercer, Elk and Crawford Counties in Pennsylvania, and Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets. Total wealth management assets under care at March 31, 2024 are $3.8 billion. Farmers National Insurance, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, offers a variety of insurance products.
Non-GAAP Disclosure
This press release includes disclosures of Farmers' tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible equity, net income excluding costs related to acquisition activities and certain items, return on average assets excluding merger costs and certain items, return on average equity excluding merger costs and certain items, net interest margin excluding acquisition marks and related accretion and PPP interest and fees and efficiency ratio less certain items, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers' marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their GAAP equivalents are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
We make statements in this news release and our related investor conference call, and we may from time to time make other statements, that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Farmers' financial condition, results of operations, asset quality trends and profitability. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Farmers' control. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions, as well as any statements related to future expectations of performance or conditional verbs, such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Farmers' actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Farmers' actual results to differ materially from those described in certain forward-looking statements include significant changes in near-term local, regional, and U.S. economic conditions including those resulting from continued high rates of inflation, tightening monetary policy of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, and possibility of a recession; and the other factors contained in Farmers' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on Farmers' website (www.farmersbankgroup.com) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Farmers does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.
|Farmers National Banc Corp. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Financial Highlights
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share results) Unaudited
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|Total interest income
$
55,054
$
55,069
$
54,229
$
52,804
$
51,233
|Total interest expense
23,367
22,239
20,461
18,226
14,623
|Net interest income
31,687
32,830
33,768
34,578
36,610
|Provision (credit) for credit losses
(449
)
286
243
25
8,599
|Noninterest income
8,357
12,156
9,831
9,449
10,425
|Acquisition related costs
0
452
268
442
4,313
|Other expense
27,039
26,520
27,448
25,944
26,409
|Income before income taxes
13,454
17,728
15,640
17,616
7,714
|Income taxes
2,214
3,151
2,326
2,650
639
|Net income
$
11,240
$
14,577
$
13,314
$
14,966
$
7,075
|Average diluted shares outstanding
37,479
37,426
37,379
37,320
37,933
|Basic earnings per share
0.30
0.39
0.36
0.40
0.19
|Diluted earnings per share
0.30
0.39
0.36
0.40
0.19
|Cash dividends per share
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.17
|Performance Ratios
|Net Interest Margin (Annualized)
2.70
%
2.78
%
2.86
%
2.92
%
3.07
%
|Efficiency Ratio (Tax equivalent basis)
61.54
%
57.84
%
60.11
%
56.28
%
62.53
%
|Return on Average Assets (Annualized)
0.90
%
1.17
%
1.06
%
1.18
%
0.56
%
|Return on Average Equity (Annualized)
11.47
%
17.98
%
14.49
%
16.12
%
7.71
%
|Dividends to Net Income
56.65
%
43.68
%
47.82
%
42.54
%
90.50
%
|Other Performance Ratios (Non-GAAP)
|Return on Average Tangible Assets
0.93
%
1.22
%
1.09
%
1.23
%
0.58
%
|Return on Average Tangible Equity
21.88
%
43.77
%
30.29
%
33.55
%
16.31
%
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
148,630
$
103,658
$
93,923
$
116,063
$
128,001
|Debt securities available for sale
1,270,149
1,299,701
1,210,736
1,316,878
1,355,449
|Other investments
34,619
35,311
35,342
44,975
39,670
|Loans held for sale
1,854
3,711
1,910
2,197
1,703
|Loans
3,181,318
3,198,127
3,168,554
3,155,200
3,152,339
|Less allowance for credit losses
33,159
34,440
34,753
34,957
36,011
|Net Loans
3,148,159
3,163,687
3,133,801
3,120,243
3,116,328
|Other assets
476,599
472,282
495,451
473,098
468,735
|Total Assets
$
5,080,010
$
5,078,350
$
4,971,163
$
5,073,454
$
5,109,886
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
$
977,475
$
1,026,630
$
1,039,524
$
1,084,232
$
1,106,870
|Interest-bearing
3,220,650
3,150,756
3,217,869
3,165,381
3,207,121
|Brokered time deposits
0
0
254,257
21,135
82,169
|Total deposits
4,198,125
4,177,386
4,511,650
4,270,748
4,396,160
|Other interest-bearing liabilities
433,777
443,663
88,550
388,437
292,324
|Other liabilities
51,082
52,886
54,981
47,278
46,760
|Total liabilities
4,682,984
4,673,935
4,655,181
4,706,463
4,735,244
|Stockholders' Equity
397,026
404,415
315,982
366,991
374,642
|Total Liabilities
|and Stockholders' Equity
$
5,080,010
$
5,078,350
$
4,971,163
$
5,073,454
$
5,109,886
|Period-end shares outstanding
37,546
37,503
37,489
37,457
37,439
|Book value per share
$
10.57
$
10.78
$
8.43
$
9.80
$
10.01
|Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)*
5.52
5.71
3.33
4.67
4.84
|* Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by outstanding shares
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Capital and Liquidity
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (a)
10.88
%
10.61
%
10.37
%
10.25
%
10.04
%
|Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)
14.33
%
14.06
%
13.83
%
13.76
%
13.60
%
|Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)
11.38
%
11.10
%
10.86
%
10.74
%
10.54
%
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (a)
8.19
%
8.02
%
7.84
%
7.68
%
7.43
%
|Equity to Asset Ratio
7.82
%
7.96
%
6.36
%
7.23
%
7.33
%
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio (b)
4.24
%
4.38
%
2.61
%
3.58
%
3.69
%
|Net Loans to Assets
61.97
%
62.30
%
63.04
%
61.50
%
60.99
%
|Loans to Deposits
75.78
%
76.56
%
70.23
%
73.88
%
71.71
%
|Asset Quality
|Non-performing loans
$
11,951
$
15,063
$
18,368
$
17,956
$
17,959
|Non-performing assets
12,215
15,321
18,522
18,167
18,053
|Loans 30 - 89 days delinquent
14,069
16,705
13,314
12,321
10,219
|Charged-off loans
1,282
972
525
971
469
|Recoveries
271
172
139
172
198
|Net Charge-offs
1,011
800
386
799
271
|Annualized Net Charge-offs to Average Net Loans
0.13
%
0.10
%
0.05
%
0.10
%
0.03
%
|Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans
1.04
%
1.08
%
1.10
%
1.11
%
1.14
%
|Non-performing Loans to Total Loans
0.38
%
0.47
%
0.58
%
0.57
%
0.57
%
|Loans 30 - 89 Days Delinquent to Total Loans
0.44
%
0.52
%
0.42
%
0.39
%
0.32
%
|Allowance to Non-performing Loans
277.46
%
228.64
%
189.20
%
194.68
%
200.52
%
|Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
0.24
%
0.30
%
0.37
%
0.36
%
0.35
%
|(a) March 31, 2024 ratio is estimated
|(b) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is shown below
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|End of Period Loan Balances
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|Commercial real estate
$
1,339,372
$
1,335,806
$
1,295,847
$
1,284,974
$
1,286,830
|Commercial
335,747
346,354
357,691
362,664
361,845
|Residential real estate
836,252
843,697
842,729
849,533
853,074
|HELOC
143,696
142,441
140,772
138,535
137,319
|Consumer
256,846
259,784
261,136
260,326
260,596
|Agricultural loans
260,425
261,288
261,738
250,807
244,938
|Total, excluding net deferred loan costs
$
3,172,338
$
3,189,370
$
3,159,913
$
3,146,839
$
3,144,602
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|End of Period Customer Deposit Balances
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$
977,474
$
1,026,630
$
1,039,524
$
1,084,232
$
1,106,870
|Interest-bearing demand
1,381,383
1,362,609
1,426,349
1,383,326
1,473,001
|Money market
646,308
593,975
588,043
610,051
599,037
|Savings
452,949
468,890
488,991
511,642
535,321
|Certificate of deposit
740,011
725,282
714,486
660,362
599,762
|Total customer deposits
$
4,198,125
$
4,177,386
$
4,257,393
$
4,249,613
$
4,313,991
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Noninterest Income
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|Service charges on deposit accounts
$
1,583
$
1,677
$
1,712
$
1,501
$
1,432
|Bank owned life insurance income, including death benefits
707
617
694
584
547
|Trust fees
2,793
2,656
2,617
2,248
2,587
|Insurance agency commissions
1,528
1,540
1,116
1,332
1,456
|Security gains (losses), including fair value changes for equity securities
(2,120
)
19
(624
)
13
121
|Retirement plan consulting fees
334
357
360
382
307
|Investment commissions
432
589
520
476
393
|Net gains on sale of loans
297
1,280
395
406
310
|Other mortgage banking fee income (loss), net
125
139
185
234
153
|Debit card and EFT fees
1,567
1,697
1,763
1,810
1,789
|Other noninterest income
1,111
1,585
1,093
463
1,330
|Total Noninterest Income
$
8,357
$
12,156
$
9,831
$
9,449
$
10,425
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Noninterest Expense
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|Salaries and employee benefits
$
15,069
$
14,871
$
14,233
$
13,625
$
14,645
|Occupancy and equipment
3,730
3,896
3,810
3,859
3,869
|FDIC insurance and state and local taxes
1,345
1,484
1,648
1,494
1,222
|Professional fees
1,254
1,004
1,043
1,190
1,114
|Merger related costs
0
452
268
442
4,313
|Advertising
431
414
492
478
409
|Intangible amortization
688
578
725
1,222
909
|Core processing charges
1,135
1,057
1,274
1,144
1,164
|Other noninterest expenses
3,387
3,216
4,223
2,932
3,077
|Total Noninterest Expense
$
27,039
$
26,972
$
27,716
$
26,386
$
30,722
|Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates
|(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2024
|March 31, 2023
|AVERAGE
|YIELD/
|AVERAGE
|YIELD/
|BALANCE
|INTEREST (1)
|RATE (1)
|BALANCE
|INTEREST (1)
|RATE (1)
|EARNING ASSETS
|Loans (2)
$
3,181,337
$
45,096
5.67
%
$
3,136,494
$
40,942
5.22
%
|Taxable securities
1,101,347
6,415
2.33
1,171,596
6,550
2.24
|Tax-exempt securities (2)
408,075
3,208
3.14
438,614
3,519
3.21
|Other investments
34,406
362
4.21
36,564
376
4.11
|Federal funds sold and other
71,757
626
3.49
82,995
610
2.94
|Total earning assets
4,796,922
55,707
4.65
4,866,263
51,997
4.27
|Nonearning assets
227,044
218,746
|Total assets
$
5,023,966
$
5,085,009
|INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
|Time deposits
$
736,932
$
7,048
3.83
%
$
590,412
$
3,339
2.26
%
|Brokered time deposits
0
0
0.00
231,040
2,321
4.02
|Savings deposits
1,084,579
3,598
1.33
1,153,588
1,954
0.68
|Demand deposits - interest bearing
1,345,311
7,743
2.30
1,417,955
5,093
1.44
|Total interest-bearing deposits
3,166,822
18,389
2.32
3,392,995
12,707
1.50
|Short term borrowings
324,791
3,939
4.85
80,589
921
4.57
|Long term borrowings
88,721
1,038
4.68
88,269
995
4.51
|Total borrowed funds
413,512
4,977
4.81
168,858
1,916
4.54
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,580,334
23,366
2.61
3,561,853
14,623
1.64
|NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Demand deposits - noninterest bearing
995,168
1,107,422
|Other liabilities
52,915
48,883
|Stockholders' equity
395,549
366,851
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
5,023,966
$
5,085,009
|Net interest income and interest rate spread
$
32,341
2.04
%
$
37,374
2.63
%
|Net interest margin
2.70
%
3.07
%
|(1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable.
|(2) For 2024, adjustments of $80 thousand and $573 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2023, adjustments of $86 thousand and $678 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances.
|Reconciliation of Total Assets to Tangible Assets
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|Total Assets
$
5,080,010
$
5,078,350
$
4,971,163
$
5,073,454
$
5,109,886
|Less Goodwill and other intangibles
189,599
190,288
191,326
192,052
193,273
|Tangible Assets
$
4,890,411
$
4,888,062
$
4,779,837
$
4,881,402
$
4,916,613
|Average Assets
5,023,966
4,980,314
5,058,969
5,070,444
5,085,009
|Less average Goodwill and other intangibles
190,040
191,108
191,804
192,972
193,368
|Average Tangible Assets
$
4,833,926
$
4,789,206
$
4,867,165
$
4,877,472
$
4,891,641
|Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|Stockholders' Equity
$
397,026
$
404,415
$
315,982
$
366,991
$
374,642
|Less Goodwill and other intangibles
189,599
190,288
191,326
192,052
193,273
|Tangible Common Equity
$
207,427
$
214,127
$
124,656
$
174,939
$
181,369
|Average Stockholders' Equity
395,549
324,332
367,600
371,421
366,851
|Less average Goodwill and other intangibles
190,040
191,108
191,804
192,972
193,368
|Average Tangible Common Equity
$
205,509
$
133,224
$
175,796
$
178,449
$
173,483
|Reconciliation of Net Income, Less Merger and Certain Items
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|Net income
$
11,240
$
14,577
$
13,314
$
14,966
$
7,075
|Acquisition related costs - after tax
0
358
234
354
3,449
|Acquisition related provision - after tax
0
0
0
0
6,077
|Employee severence - after tax
0
798
0
0
0
|Lawsuit settlement expense - after tax
0
0
620
0
0
|Net (gain) on loan sale - after tax
0
(723
)
0
0
0
|Net loss (gain) on security sales - after tax
1,675
171
604
(5
)
(72
)
|Net income - Adjusted
$
12,915
$
15,181
$
14,772
$
15,315
$
16,529
|Diluted EPS excluding merger and certain items
$
0.34
$
0.41
$
0.40
$
0.41
$
0.44
|Return on Average Assets excluding merger and certain items (Annualized)
1.03
%
1.22
%
1.17
%
1.21
%
1.30
%
|Return on Average Equity excluding merger and certain items (Annualized)
13.06
%
18.72
%
16.07
%
16.49
%
18.02
%
|Return on Average Tangible Equity excluding acquisition costs and certain items (Annualized)
25.14
%
45.58
%
33.61
%
34.33
%
38.11
%
|Efficiency ratio excluding certain items
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|Net interest income, tax equated
$
32,341
$
33,494
$
34,448
$
35,273
$
37,374
|Noninterest income
8,357
12,156
9,831
9,449
10,425
|Net (gain) on loan sale
0
(915
)
0
0
0
|Net loss (gain) on security sales
2,120
217
764
(6
)
(91
)
|Net interest income and noninterest income adjusted
42,818
44,952
45,043
44,716
47,708
|Noninterest expense less intangible amortization
26,351
26,394
26,991
25,163
29,813
|Legal settlement expense
0
0
785
0
0
|Employee severence
0
1,010
0
0
0
|Acquisition related costs
0
452
268
442
4,313
|Noninterest expense adjusted
26,351
24,932
25,938
24,721
25,500
|Efficiency ratio excluding certain items
61.54
%
55.46
%
57.58
%
55.28
%
53.45
%
|Net interest margin excluding acquisition marks and PPP interest and fees
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|Net interest income, tax equated
$
32,341
$
33,494
$
34,448
$
35,273
$
37,374
|Acquisition marks
2,370
2,475
2,959
2,884
2,628
|PPP interest and fees
0
1
1
3
0
|Adjusted and annualized net interest income
119,884
124,072
125,952
129,544
138,984
|Average earning assets
4,796,922
4,816,409
4,820,888
4,830,910
4,866,263
|Less PPP average balances
213
229
247
277
310
|Adjusted average earning assets
4,796,709
4,816,180
4,820,641
4,830,633
4,865,953
|Net interest margin excluding marks and PPP interest and fees
2.50
%
2.58
%
2.61
%
2.68
%
2.86
%
