TOPEKA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® (NASDAQ: CFFN) (the "Company," "we" or "our"), the parent company of Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced results today for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. For best viewing results, please view this release in Portable Document Format (PDF) on our website, https://ir.capfed.com.

The highlights for the quarter include:

net income of $13.8 million;

basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.11;

net interest margin of 1.82%, an improvement of 11 basis points from the prior quarter;

paid dividends of $0.085 per share; and

on April 23, 2024, announced a cash dividend of $0.085 per share, payable on May 17, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 3, 2024.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company recognized net income of $13.8 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to a net income of $2.5 million, or $0.02 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The higher net income in the current quarter was due primarily to the prior quarter including $13.3 million ($10.0 million net of tax) of net losses related to the strategic securities transaction ("securities strategy") discussed in the " Comparison of Operating Results for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023" section below. Excluding the securities strategy, earnings per share would have been $0.10 for the prior quarter. The increase in earnings per share in the current quarter, excluding the net losses on securities sales related to the securities strategy in the prior quarter, was due primarily to an increase in the net interest margin. The net interest margin increased 11 basis points, from 1.71% for the prior quarter to 1.82% for the current quarter due mainly to a full quarter of higher yielding securities that were purchased during the prior quarter in association with the securities strategy.

Interest and Dividend Income

The following table presents the components of interest and dividend income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, Change Expressed in: 2024 2023 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans receivable $ 76,122 $ 75,941 $ 181 0.2 % Mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") 7,794 5,859 1,935 33.0 Cash and cash equivalents 4,513 4,778 (265 ) (5.5 ) Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka ("FHLB") stock 2,528 2,586 (58 ) (2.2 ) Investment securities 2,332 2,528 (196 ) (7.8 ) Total interest and dividend income $ 93,289 $ 91,692 $ 1,597 1.7

The increase in interest income on MBS was due to an increase in the weighted average yield from having a full quarter of securities at higher market yields purchased in association with the securities strategy. The weighted average yield on MBS increased 133 basis points compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in interest income on investment securities was due to a decrease in the average balance of the portfolio, partially offset by a higher weighted average yield, both a result of the securities strategy as not all the proceeds from the securities sale were reinvested into the securities portfolio. See additional discussion regarding the use of the proceeds from the securities sale in the " Comparison of Operating Results for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023" section below.

Interest Expense

The following table presents the components of interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, Change Expressed in: 2024 2023 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits $ 33,415 $ 32,443 $ 972 3.0 % Borrowings 18,554 19,656 (1,102 ) (5.6 ) Total interest expense $ 51,969 $ 52,099 $ (130 ) (0.2 )

The increase in interest expense on deposits was due primarily to increases in the weighted average rate paid and the average balance of the retail certificate of deposit portfolio, partially offset by decreases in the weighted average rate paid and the average balance of money market accounts. A large portion of the decrease in the average balance of money market accounts during the current quarter was related to the Presidents' Day certificate of deposit campaign as funds from money market accounts moved to certificates of deposit as a result of the campaign. The weighted average rate of the money market portfolio decreased due primarily to management lowering the rates for certain tiers during the current quarter. The decrease in interest expense on borrowings was due mainly to the pay down of $500.0 million of borrowings under the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"), as part of the securities strategy during the prior quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $301 thousand, compared to a provision for credit losses of $123 thousand for the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses in the current quarter was comprised of a $456 thousand increase in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for loans, partially offset by a $155 thousand release in the reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures. The provision for credit losses associated with the ACL was due primarily to commercial loan growth and disbursements on commercial loans, along with changes in the commercial loan mix. See additional discussion regarding changes to the loan mix in the " Financial Condition as of March 31, 2024" section below. The release of provision for credit losses associated with the reserves for off-balance sheet credit exposures was due primarily to a reduction in the balance of commercial off-balance sheet credit exposures due to loans funding.

Non-Interest Income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, Change Expressed in: 2024 2023 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit service fees $ 2,451 $ 2,575 $ (124 ) (4.8 )% Insurance commissions 735 863 (128 ) (14.8 ) Net loss from securities transactions - (13,345 ) 13,345 100.0 Other non-interest income 1,457 1,013 444 43.8 Total non-interest income $ 4,643 $ (8,894 ) $ 13,537 152.2

The net loss from securities transactions in the prior quarter relates to the securities strategy. There was no similar transaction in the current quarter. The increase in other non-interest income was due mainly to an increase in income on bank-owned life insurance related to the receipt of death benefits in the current quarter while none were received in the prior quarter.

Non-Interest Expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, Change Expressed in: 2024 2023 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits $ 12,887 $ 12,992 $ (105 ) (0.8 )% Information technology and related expense 4,954 5,369 (415 ) (7.7 ) Occupancy, net 3,481 3,372 109 3.2 Federal insurance premium 1,727 1,860 (133 ) (7.2 ) Regulatory and outside services 1,380 1,643 (263 ) (16.0 ) Advertising and promotional 1,271 988 283 28.6 Deposit and loan transaction costs 867 542 325 60.0 Office supplies and related expense 419 361 58 16.1 Other non-interest expense 1,459 1,381 78 5.6 Total non-interest expense $ 28,445 $ 28,508 $ (63 ) (0.2 )

The decrease in salaries and employee benefits was due mainly to a decrease in loan commissions compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in information technology and related expense was due primarily to lower software licensing expenses and professional services, mainly related to costs associated with the digital transformation. The decrease in regulatory and outside services was due primarily to the timing of external audit expenses. The increase in advertising and promotional expense was due mainly to the timing of campaigns. The increase in deposit and loan transaction costs was due primarily to expenses related to calendar year-end processing.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 61.89% for the current quarter compared to 92.86% for the prior quarter. Excluding the net losses from the securities strategy, the efficiency ratio would have been 64.73% for the prior quarter. The improvement in the efficiency ratio, excluding the securities strategy, was due primarily to higher net interest income. The efficiency ratio is a measure of a financial institution's total non-interest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income (pre-provision for credit losses) and non-interest income. A higher value generally indicates that it is costing the financial institution more money to generate revenue, relative to its net interest income and non-interest income.

Income Tax Expense

The following table presents pretax income, income tax expense, and net income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent and the effective tax rate.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, Change Expressed in: 2024 2023 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) Income before income tax expense (benefit) $ 17,217 $ 2,068 $ 15,149 732.5 % Income tax expense (benefit) 3,455 (475 ) 3,930 (827.4 ) Net income $ 13,762 $ 2,543 $ 11,219 441.2 Effective Tax Rate 20.1 % (23.0 )%

The income tax benefit in the prior quarter was a result of treating the $13.3 million net loss associated with the securities strategy as a discrete tax benefit in the prior quarter. The tax benefit related to the net loss was $3.3 million. Without the tax benefit, income tax expense would have been $2.8 million and the effective tax rate, without the $13.3 million net pre-tax loss, would have been 18.0% for the prior quarter.

The increase in the effective tax rate from 18.0% for the prior quarter, without the tax benefit related to the securities strategy, to 20.1% for the current quarter was due primarily to recording income taxes on the current quarter distribution of earnings from the Bank to the Company. The tax on the earnings distribution was due to the recapture of a portion of the Bank's bad debt reserves which were established prior to September 30, 1988, and are included in the Bank's retained earnings ("pre-1988 bad debt reserves"). The federal tax regulations prior to September 30, 1988 allowed banks to deduct, up to specified formula limits, a certain percentage of income as bad debts, for which the Bank was not required to establish a deferred tax liability. Rather, the difference was recorded in the Bank's retained earnings. The pre-1988 bad debt reserves in retained earnings are subject to recapture by the Bank on the occurrence of certain distributions in excess of earnings and profits accumulated in tax years beginning after December 31, 1951 ("accumulated earnings and profits"). For federal tax return purposes, the net loss on the securities strategy in fiscal years 2023 and 2024 will be reported on the Company's September 30, 2024 federal tax return, as the actual sales of the securities occurred during fiscal year 2024. Therefore, it is anticipated that a taxable net loss will be reported on the Company's September 30, 2024 federal tax return which will result in the Bank and Company having a negative current and accumulated earnings and profit position. This requires the Bank to draw upon the pre-1988 bad debt reserves for any distributions from the Bank to the Company during the current fiscal year. The Bank is required to pay taxes on the reductions to the pre-1988 bad debt reserves equal to the current corporate tax rate at the time of the distribution of the amount of Bank earnings paid to the Company. Management and the board of directors are evaluating alternatives regarding additional fiscal year 2024 earnings distributions from the Bank to the Company as well as the implications of negative current and accumulated earnings and profit. At March 31, 2024, Capitol Federal Financial, Inc., at the holding company level, had $46.3 million in cash on deposit at the Bank.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

The Company recognized net income of $16.3 million, or $0.12 per share, for the current year period, compared to net income of $30.4 million, or $0.23 per share, for the prior year period. The lower net income for the current year period was primarily a result of the $13.3 million net loss on the securities sales associated with the securities strategy, along with lower net interest income, partially offset by lower provision for credit losses and income tax expense in the current year period. Excluding the effects of the securities strategy, earnings per share would have been $0.20 for the current year period. See "Securities Strategy to Improve Earnings" section below for additional discussion.

Periodically at management's discretion, we have utilized a strategy to increase earnings which entails entering into short-term FHLB borrowings and depositing the proceeds from these FHLB borrowings, net of the purchases of FHLB stock made to meet FHLB stock holding requirements, at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City ("FRB") (the "leverage strategy"). See additional information regarding the leverage strategy in the " Financial Condition as of March 31, 2024 - Leverage Strategy" section below. When the leverage strategy is in place, it reduces the net interest margin due to the amount of earnings from the transaction in comparison to the size of the transaction.

The net interest margin increased 17 basis points, from 1.59% for the prior year period to 1.76% for the current year period, due primarily to the leverage strategy being in place during the prior year period but not in place during the current year period. The leverage strategy negatively impacted the net interest margin for the prior year period by 20 basis points. The absence of the leverage strategy during the current year period was partially offset by the negative effect on the net interest margin of an increase in the costs of deposits and borrowings, which exceeded the increase in yields on securities and loans.

Securities Strategy to Improve Earnings

In October 2023, the Company initiated a securities strategy by selling $1.30 billion of securities, representing 94% of its securities portfolio. Since the Company did not have the intent to hold the $1.30 billion of securities to maturity at September 30, 2023, the Company recognized an impairment loss on those securities, $192.6 million of which was reflected in the Company's financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The securities strategy was designed to allow the Company to improve its earnings stream going forward, beginning in the current fiscal year, by redeploying most of the proceeds into current market rate securities and to provide liquidity to deleverage the balance sheet utilizing the remaining proceeds. During the quarter ended December 31, 2023 the Company completed the sale of securities and recognized $13.3 million ($10.0 million net of tax), or $0.08 per share, of additional loss related to the sale of the securities. See additional information regarding the impact of the securities strategy on our financial measurements in "Average Balance Sheets" below. The $1.30 billion of securities sold had a weighted average yield of 1.22% and an average duration of 3.6 years. With the proceeds from the sale of the securities, the Company purchased $632.0 million of securities yielding 5.75%, paid down $500.0 million of borrowings with a cost of 4.70%, and held the remaining cash at the FRB earning interest at the reserve balance rate until such time as it can be used to fund commercial activity or other Bank operations.

Interest and Dividend Income

The following table presents the components of interest and dividend income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

For the Six Months Ended March 31, Change Expressed in: 2024 2023 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans receivable $ 152,063 $ 134,138 $ 17,925 13.4 % MBS 13,653 9,559 4,094 42.8 Cash and cash equivalents 9,291 27,648 (18,357 ) (66.4 ) FHLB stock 5,114 7,765 (2,651 ) (34.1 ) Investment securities 4,860 1,776 3,084 173.6 Total interest and dividend income $ 184,981 $ 180,886 $ 4,095 2.3

The increase in interest income on loans receivable was due to an increase in the weighted average yield and the average balance of the loan portfolio. The increase in the weighted average yield was due primarily to originations and purchases at higher market yields between periods, as well as disbursements on commercial construction loans at rates higher than the overall portfolio rate and upward repricing of existing adjustable-rate loans due to higher market interest rates. The increase in the average balance was mainly in the commercial real estate loan portfolio. The increase in interest income on MBS and investment securities was due to an increase in the weighted average yield, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance, both a result of the securities strategy. The decrease in interest income on cash and cash equivalents and the decrease in dividend income on FHLB stock were due mainly to the leverage strategy being utilized during the prior year period and not being utilized during the current year period. Interest income on cash and cash equivalents related to the leverage strategy decreased $27.2 million and dividend income on FHLB stock related to the leverage strategy decreased $2.8 million compared to the prior year period. Interest income on cash and cash equivalents not associated with the leverage strategy increased $8.8 million related to an increase in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents as a result of the securities strategy.

Interest Expense

The following table presents the components of interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

For the Six Months Ended March 31, Change Expressed in: 2024 2023 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits $ 65,858 $ 28,044 $ 37,814 134.8 % Borrowings 38,210 65,055 (26,845 ) (41.3 ) Total interest expense $ 104,068 $ 93,099 $ 10,969 11.8

The increase in interest expense on deposits was due almost entirely to an increase in the weighted average rate paid on the deposit portfolio, specifically retail certificates of deposit and money market accounts. Interest expense on borrowings associated with the leverage strategy decreased $28.5 million compared to the prior year period due to the leverage strategy being in place during the prior year period and not being in place during the current year period. Interest expense on borrowings not associated with the leverage strategy increased $1.7 million due to new borrowings added between periods, at market interest rates higher than the overall portfolio rate, to replace maturing advances and to fund operational needs.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $424 thousand during the current year period, compared to a provision for credit losses of $4.6 million for the prior year period. The provision for credit losses in the current year period was comprised of an $856 thousand increase in the ACL for loans, partially offset by a $432 thousand release in the reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures. The provision for credit losses associated with the ACL was due primarily to commercial loan growth. The release of provision for credit losses associated with the reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures was due primarily to a reduction in the balance of commercial off-balance sheet credit exposures due to construction loans funding and converting to permanent loans.

Non-Interest Income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

For the Six Months Ended March 31, Change Expressed in: 2024 2023 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit service fees $ 5,026 $ 6,583 $ (1,557 ) (23.7 )% Insurance commissions 1,598 1,672 (74 ) (4.4 ) Net loss from securities transactions (13,345 ) - (13,345 ) N/A Other non-interest income 2,470 2,180 290 13.3 Total non-interest income $ (4,251 ) $ 10,435 $ (14,686 ) (140.7 )

The decrease in deposit service fees was due primarily to a change in the fee structure of certain deposit products after the digital transformation. The net loss from securities transactions relates to the securities strategy, with no similar transaction in the prior year period. The increase in other non-interest income was due mainly to an increase in income on bank-owned life insurance related to the receipt of death benefits in the current year period while none were received in the prior year period.

Non-Interest Expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

For the Six Months Ended March 31, Change Expressed in: 2024 2023 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits $ 25,879 $ 26,487 $ (608 ) (2.3 )% Information technology and related expense 10,323 10,859 (536 ) (4.9 ) Occupancy, net 6,853 7,042 (189 ) (2.7 ) Federal insurance premium 3,587 2,058 1,529 74.3 Regulatory and outside services 3,023 2,838 185 6.5 Advertising and promotional 2,259 2,166 93 4.3 Deposit and loan transaction costs 1,409 1,301 108 8.3 Office supplies and related expense 780 1,264 (484 ) (38.3 ) Other non-interest expense 2,840 2,389 451 18.9 Total non-interest expense $ 56,953 $ 56,404 $ 549 1.0

The decrease in salaries and employee benefits was a result of a decrease in full-time equivalent employees between the two periods as a result of management's decision to not backfill non-critical employees through natural attrition, along with a reduction in loan commissions. During fiscal year 2023, the Bank moved to a new branch staffing model comprised of decision makers and well-rounded employees that is intended to add an elevated experience for customers who choose in-person banking activities. The decrease in information technology and related expenses was due mainly to lower third-party project management expenses related to the Bank's digital transformation project during the prior year period, partially offset by higher software licensing expenses resulting from new agreements associated with the digital transformation project. The increase in the federal insurance premium was due to an increase in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessment rate as a result of the way the rate is adjusted for the occurrence of a net loss during the quarter ending September 30, 2023, along with an FDIC rule that increased the FDIC initial base deposit assessment rate approximately two basis points on January 1, 2023. The decrease in office supplies and related expense was due primarily to the timing of office supply purchases and lower postage expense in the current year period, along with the write-off of the Bank's remaining inventory of unissued non-contactless debit cards during the prior year period which had become obsolete. The increase in other non-interest expense was due mainly to an increase in fraud losses and other miscellaneous expenses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 74.29% for the current year period compared to 57.43% for the prior year period. Excluding the net losses from the securities strategy, the efficiency ratio would have been 63.28% for the current year period. The change in the efficiency ratio, excluding the securities strategy, was due primarily to lower net interest income in the current year period compared to the prior year period.

Income Tax Expense

The following table presents pretax income, income tax expense, and net income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent and effective tax rate.

For the Six Months Ended March 31, Change Expressed in: 2024 2023 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) Income before income tax expense $ 19,285 $ 37,267 $ (17,982 ) (48.3 )% Income tax expense 2,980 6,838 (3,858 ) (56.4 ) Net income $ 16,305 $ 30,429 $ (14,124 ) (46.4 ) Effective Tax Rate 15.5 % 18.3 %

The lower income tax expense in the current year period was a result of treating the $13.3 million net loss on the securities sale associated with the securities strategy as a discrete tax benefit. The tax benefit related to the net loss was $3.3 million. Without the tax benefit, income tax expense would have been $6.2 million and the effective tax rate, would have been 19.1% for the current year period.

Financial Condition as of March 31, 2024

The following table summarizes the Company's financial condition at the dates indicated.

Annualized Annualized March 31, December 31, Percent September 30, Percent 2024 2023 Change 2023 Change (Dollars and shares in thousands) Total assets $ 9,721,286 $ 9,576,064 6.1 % $ 10,177,461 (9.0 )% Available-for-sale ("AFS") securities 842,950 740,462 55.4 1,384,482 (78.2 ) Loans receivable, net 7,877,569 7,947,510 (3.5 ) 7,970,949 (2.3 ) Deposits 6,141,711 6,021,595 8.0 6,051,220 3.0 Borrowings 2,351,022 2,373,064 (3.7 ) 2,879,125 (36.7 ) Stockholders' equity 1,024,903 1,034,121 (3.6 ) 1,044,054 (3.7 ) Equity to total assets at end of period 10.5 % 10.8 % 10.3 % Average number of basic shares outstanding 130,536 132,353 (5.5 ) 133,225 (4.0 ) Average number of diluted shares outstanding 130,536 132,353 (5.5 ) 133,225 (4.0 )

During the current quarter, total assets increased $145.2 million, to $9.72 billion at March 31, 2024, due primarily to increases in cash and securities, partially offset by a decrease in the loan portfolio. The loan portfolio mix continued to shift from one- to four-family loans to commercial loans during the current quarter with an $88.0 million decrease in one- to four-family loans, including a $46.4 million decrease in one- to four-family correspondent loans and a $36.4 million decrease in one- to four-family originated loans, partially offset by a $20.3 million increase in commercial loans. As a result of rising interest rates and lack of housing inventory, there has been a slowdown in the housing market which has impacted the demand for residential loans and has directly impacted the Bank's one- to four-family loan portfolio. Origination and refinance activity has slowed considerably and there has been a reduction in one- to four-family loan balances through scheduled repayments and loan payoffs. While the Bank's loan activity levels are down, partially due to the interest rate environment and seasonality, management expects the Bank's one- to four-family loan portfolio will continue to decrease as cash flows from the one- to four-family portfolio will be used to fund commercial loan growth. During the current quarter, several commercial loans were prepaid which contributed to the slower growth in the balance of commercial loans. Management anticipates the balance of commercial loans will trend upward in future periods.

Total liabilities increased $154.4 million during the current quarter due primarily to a $120.1 million increase in deposits. The increase in deposits was primarily in retail certificates of deposit, all in the 14 months or shorter term category, partially offset by a decrease in retail money market accounts. During the current quarter, the Bank held a Presidents' Day certificate of deposit campaign which resulted in some customers electing to move funds from money market accounts at the Bank into the certificate of deposit portfolio. The Presidents' Day certificate of deposit campaign resulted in $147.0 million in new certificates of deposit at a weighted average rate of 5.27% and a weighted average term of 7 months. Total borrowings decreased $22.0 million during the current quarter as not all maturing FHLB borrowings were replaced. Management estimates that the Bank had $2.87 billion in additional liquidity available at March 31, 2024 based on the Bank's blanket collateral agreement with FHLB and unencumbered securities.

Total assets decreased $456.2 million from September 30, 2023 due primarily to the securities strategy. The loan portfolio decreased $93.4 million due mainly to a $154.4 million decrease in one- to four-family loans, partially offset by a $62.5 million increase in commercial loans during the current year period.

Total liabilities decreased $437.0 million from September 30, 2023 due primarily to a decrease in borrowings as some of the funds from the securities strategy were used to repay $500.0 million of BTFP borrowings. Total deposits increased $90.5 million from September 30, 2023 primarily in retail certificates of deposit, all in the 14 months or shorter term category, partially offset by a decrease in retail money market accounts.

The following table summarizes loan originations and purchases, deposit activity, and borrowing activity, along with certain related weighted average rates, during the periods indicated. The borrowings presented in the table have original contractual terms of one year or longer.

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Amount Rate Amount Rate (Dollars in thousands) Loan originations, purchases, and participations One- to four-family and consumer: Originated $ 53,752 6.86 % $ 134,818 7.01 % Purchased - - 3,497 5.91 Commercial: Originated 32,567 7.60 52,903 7.20 Participations/Purchased 24,447 8.09 24,447 8.09 $ 110,766 7.35 $ 215,665 7.16 Deposit Activity Non-maturity deposits $ (47,347 ) $ (85,607 ) Retail/Commercial certificates of deposit 162,294 198,132 Borrowing activity Maturities and repayments (72,418 ) 2.84 (229,836 ) 3.26 New borrowings 50,000 4.17 200,000 4.54

Leverage Strategy

Periodically, the Bank has utilized a leverage strategy to increase earnings which entails entering into short-term FHLB borrowings and depositing the proceeds from these FHLB borrowings, net of the purchases of FHLB stock made to meet FHLB stock holding requirements, at the FRB. The leverage strategy is not a core operating business for the Company. It provides the Company the ability to utilize excess capital to generate earnings. Additionally, it is a strategy that can be exited quickly without additional costs. The profitability of the leverage strategy is attributable to net income derived from the dividends received on the increased FHLB stock holdings, plus the net interest rate spread between the yield on the leverage strategy cash at the FRB and the rate paid on the leverage strategy FHLB borrowings, less applicable FDIC premiums and estimated income tax expense. Leverage strategy borrowings are repaid prior to each quarter end so there is no impact to quarter end capital ratios. The leverage strategy was not in place during the current year period due to the strategy being unprofitable, but it was in place at points during the prior year period. During the prior year period, the average balance of cash associated with the leverage strategy was $1.37 billion and interest earned on that cash was $27.2 million, the average balance of FHLB stock associated with the leverage strategy was $64.4 million and dividends earned on that stock were $2.8 million, and the average balance of FHLB borrowings associated with the leverage strategy was $1.43 billion and the related interest expense was $28.6 million. Additionally, the Company recognized $286 thousand of FDIC premiums and $197 thousand of income tax expenses during the prior year period related to the leverage strategy. When the leverage strategy is in place, it reduces the net interest margin due to the amount of earnings from the transaction in comparison to the size of the transaction. Management continues to monitor the net interest rate spread and overall profitability of the leverage strategy.

Stockholders' Equity

Stockholders' equity totaled $1.02 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $19.2 million from September 30, 2023. The decrease in stockholders' equity during the current year period was due to a $19.6 million decrease in additional paid-in capital, due mainly to share repurchases. During the current year period, the Company paid regular quarterly cash dividends totaling $22.4 million, or $0.17 per share. On April 23, 2024, the Company announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share, or approximately $11.0 million, payable on May 17, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 3, 2024.

Consistent with our goal to operate a sound and profitable financial organization, we actively seek to maintain a well-capitalized status for the Bank in accordance with regulatory standards. As of March 31, 2024, the Bank's capital ratios exceeded the well-capitalized requirements and the Bank also exceeded all internal policy thresholds for sensitivity to changes in interest rates. As of March 31, 2024, the Bank's community bank leverage ratio was 9.1%.

At March 31, 2024, Capitol Federal Financial, Inc., at the holding company level, had $46.3 million in cash on deposit at the Bank. For fiscal year 2024, it is the intention of the Board of Directors to pay out the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share, totaling $0.34 per share for the year. To the extent that earnings in fiscal year 2024 exceed $0.34 per share, the Board of Directors will consider the payment of additional dividends. Dividend payments depend upon a number of factors, including the Company's financial condition and results of operations, regulatory capital requirements, regulatory limitations on the Bank's ability to make capital distributions to the Company, and the amount of cash at the holding company level.

During the current year period, the Company repurchased 3,280,110 shares of common stock at an average price of $5.87 per share. There remains $2.0 million authorized under the existing stock repurchase plan for additional purchases of the Company's common stock. Shares may be repurchased from time to time based upon market conditions, available liquidity and other factors. This plan has no expiration date; however, the FRB's existing approval for the Company to repurchase shares expires in August 2024. In February 2024, the Company notified the FRB of its intent to authorize the repurchase of up to $75 million in additional common stock over a period of time, depending upon market conditions, cash balances at the Company level, and after the completion of the Company's existing share repurchase program. This plan has no expiration date; however, the FRB's new approval for the Company to repurchase shares expires in February 2025.

The following table presents a reconciliation of total to net shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024.

Total shares outstanding 132,685,065 Less unallocated Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares and unvested restricted stock (2,824,976 ) Net shares outstanding 129,860,089

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. The Bank has 49 branch locations in Kansas and Missouri, and is one of the largest residential lenders in the State of Kansas. News and other information about the Company can be found at the Bank's website, http://www.capfed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed herein may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may," "could," "should," "would," "will," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: changes in policies or the application or interpretation of laws and regulations by regulatory agencies and tax authorities; other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; fluctuations in interest rates and the effects of inflation or a potential recession, whether caused by Federal Reserve action or otherwise; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor or depositor sentiment; demand for loans in the Company's and its correspondent banks' market areas; the future earnings and capital levels of the Bank, which could affect the ability of the Company to pay dividends in accordance with its dividend policies; competition; and other risks detailed from time to time in documents filed or furnished by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2023 2023 ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents (includes interest-earning deposits of $419,332, $287,748 and $213,830) $ 443,513 $ 320,357 $ 245,605 AFS securities, at estimated fair value (amortized cost of $831,337, $721,612 and $1,385,992) 842,950 740,462 1,384,482 Loans receivable, net (ACL of $24,634, $24,178 and $23,759) 7,877,569 7,947,510 7,970,949 FHLB stock, at cost 109,070 110,166 110,714 Premises and equipment, net 91,105 91,475 91,531 Income taxes receivable, net 2,644 3,939 8,531 Deferred income tax assets, net 35,390 34,076 29,605 Other assets 319,045 328,079 336,044 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,721,286 $ 9,576,064 $ 10,177,461 LIABILITIES: Deposits $ 6,141,711 $ 6,021,595 $ 6,051,220 Borrowings 2,351,022 2,373,064 2,879,125 Advances by borrowers 52,698 24,839 62,993 Other liabilities 150,952 122,445 140,069 Total liabilities 8,696,383 8,541,943 9,133,407 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding - - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,400,000,000 shares authorized, 132,685,065, 133,908,375 and 135,936,375 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively 1,327 1,339 1,359 Additional paid-in capital 1,147,029 1,154,655 1,166,643 Unearned compensation, ESOP (27,258 ) (27,671 ) (28,083 ) Retained earnings (110,722 ) (113,357 ) (104,565 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 14,527 19,155 8,700 Total stockholders' equity 1,024,903 1,034,121 1,044,054 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 9,721,286 $ 9,576,064 $ 10,177,461

CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans receivable $ 76,122 $ 75,941 $ 152,063 $ 134,138 MBS 7,794 5,859 13,653 9,559 Cash and cash equivalents 4,513 4,778 9,291 27,648 FHLB stock 2,528 2,586 5,114 7,765 Investment securities 2,332 2,528 4,860 1,776 Total interest and dividend income 93,289 91,692 184,981 180,886 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 33,415 32,443 65,858 28,044 Borrowings 18,554 19,656 38,210 65,055 Total interest expense 51,969 52,099 104,068 93,099 NET INTEREST INCOME 41,320 39,593 80,913 87,787 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 301 123 424 4,551 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 41,019 39,470 80,489 83,236 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit service fees 2,451 2,575 5,026 6,583 Insurance commissions 735 863 1,598 1,672 Net loss from securities transactions - (13,345 ) (13,345 ) - Other non-interest income 1,457 1,013 2,470 2,180 Total non-interest income 4,643 (8,894 ) (4,251 ) 10,435 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 12,887 12,992 25,879 26,487 Information technology and related expense 4,954 5,369 10,323 10,859 Occupancy, net 3,481 3,372 6,853 7,042 Federal insurance premium 1,727 1,860 3,587 2,058 Regulatory and outside services 1,380 1,643 3,023 2,838 Advertising and promotional 1,271 988 2,259 2,166 Deposit and loan transaction costs 867 542 1,409 1,301 Office supplies and related expense 419 361 780 1,264 Other non-interest expense 1,459 1,381 2,840 2,389 Total non-interest expense 28,445 28,508 56,953 56,404 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 17,217 2,068 19,285 37,267 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 3,455 (475 ) 2,980 6,838 NET INCOME $ 13,762 $ 2,543 $ 16,305 $ 30,429

Average Balance Sheets

The following tables present the average balances of our assets, liabilities, and stockholders' equity, and the related annualized weighted average yields and rates on our interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated, as well as selected performance ratios and other information for the periods shown. Weighted average yields are derived by dividing income (annualized for the three-month periods) by the average balance of the related assets, and weighted average rates are derived by dividing expense (annualized for the three-month periods) by the average balance of the related liabilities, for the periods shown. Average outstanding balances are derived from average daily balances. The weighted average yields and rates include amortization of fees, costs, premiums and discounts, which are considered adjustments to yields/rates. Weighted average yields on tax-exempt securities are not calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Average Interest Average Interest Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Amount Paid Rate Amount Paid Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: One- to four-family loans: Originated $ 3,987,323 $ 35,151 3.53 % $ 4,025,539 $ 35,060 3.48 % Correspondent purchased 2,369,131 19,274 3.25 2,413,900 19,660 3.26 Bulk purchased 133,832 735 2.20 136,609 694 2.03 Total one- to four-family loans 6,490,286 55,160 3.40 6,576,048 55,414 3.37 Commercial loans 1,351,574 18,708 5.48 1,306,917 18,267 5.47 Consumer loans 106,267 2,254 8.53 105,958 2,260 8.46 Total loans receivable(1) 7,948,127 76,122 3.82 7,988,923 75,941 3.78 MBS(2) 538,882 7,794 5.78 526,733 5,859 4.45 Investment securities(2)(3) 175,832 2,332 5.31 266,873 2,528 3.79 FHLB stock(4) 107,562 2,528 9.45 108,648 2,586 9.44 Cash and cash equivalents(5) 330,751 4,513 5.40 346,220 4,778 5.40 Total interest-earning assets 9,101,154 93,289 4.09 9,237,397 91,692 3.95 Other non-interest-earning assets 467,949 466,084 Total assets $ 9,569,103 $ 9,703,481 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking $ 878,243 438 0.20 $ 886,530 445 0.20 Savings 471,239 224 0.19 472,819 138 0.12 Money market 1,335,269 5,706 1.72 1,364,565 6,737 1.96 Retail certificates 2,623,613 25,297 3.88 2,555,375 23,199 3.60 Commercial certificates 51,304 510 4.00 49,558 463 3.70 Wholesale certificates 112,077 1,240 4.45 130,857 1,461 4.43 Total deposits 5,471,745 33,415 2.46 5,459,704 32,443 2.36 Borrowings(6) 2,360,776 18,554 3.15 2,467,410 19,656 3.15 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,832,521 51,969 2.67 7,927,114 52,099 2.61 Non-interest-bearing deposits 528,278 537,144 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 172,042 202,743 Stockholders' equity 1,036,262 1,036,480 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,569,103 $ 9,703,481 Net interest income(7) $ 41,320 $ 39,593 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,268,633 $ 1,310,283 Net interest margin(8) 1.82 1.71 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.16x 1.17x Selected performance ratios: Return on average assets (annualized)(9)(14) 0.58 % 0.10 % Return on average equity (annualized)(10)(14) 5.31 0.98 Average equity to average assets 10.83 10.68 Operating expense ratio (annualized)(11) 1.19 1.18 Efficiency ratio(12)(14) 61.89 92.86 Pre-tax yield on leverage strategy(13) - -

For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Average Interest Average Interest Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Amount Paid Rate Amount Paid Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: One- to four-family loans: Originated $ 4,006,536 $ 70,211 3.50 % $ 4,050,149 $ 67,024 3.31 % Correspondent purchased 2,391,638 38,934 3.26 2,383,295 36,642 3.07 Bulk purchased 135,228 1,429 2.11 145,779 847 1.16 Total one- to four-family loans 6,533,402 110,574 3.38 6,579,223 104,513 3.18 Commercial loans 1,329,123 36,974 5.47 1,085,870 25,917 4.72 Consumer loans 106,112 4,515 8.51 102,705 3,708 7.24 Total loans receivable(1) 7,968,637 152,063 3.80 7,767,798 134,138 3.45 MBS(2) 532,774 13,653 5.13 1,197,462 9,559 1.60 Investment securities(2)(3) 221,601 4,860 4.39 525,047 1,776 0.68 FHLB stock(4) 108,108 5,114 9.46 182,737 7,765 8.52 Cash and cash equivalents(5) 338,528 9,291 5.40 1,389,121 27,648 3.94 Total interest-earning assets 9,169,648 184,981 4.02 11,062,165 180,886 3.26 Other non-interest-earning assets 467,011 255,882 Total assets $ 9,636,659 $ 11,318,047 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking $ 882,409 883 0.20 $ 998,604 657 0.13 Savings 472,034 362 0.15 543,630 201 0.07 Money market 1,349,997 12,443 1.84 1,690,893 6,218 0.74 Retail certificates 2,589,307 48,496 3.75 2,119,905 18,882 1.79 Commercial certificates 50,426 973 3.86 36,413 301 1.66 Wholesale certificates 121,518 2,701 4.45 112,272 1,785 3.19 Total deposits 5,465,691 65,858 2.41 5,501,717 28,044 1.02 Borrowings(6) 2,414,384 38,210 3.16 3,983,434 65,055 3.25 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,880,075 104,068 2.64 9,485,151 93,099 1.96 Non-interest-bearing deposits 532,735 575,518 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 187,477 182,083 Stockholders' equity 1,036,372 1,075,295 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,636,659 $ 11,318,047 Net interest income(7) $ 80,913 $ 87,787 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,289,573 $ 1,577,014 Net interest margin(8) 1.76 1.59 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.16x 1.17x Selected performance ratios: Return on average assets (annualized)(9)(14) 0.34 % 0.54 % Return on average equity (annualized)(10)(14) 3.15 5.66 Average equity to average assets 10.75 9.50 Operating expense ratio (annualized)(11) 1.18 1.00 Efficiency ratio(12)(14) 74.29 57.43 Pre-tax yield on leverage strategy(13) - 0.15

(1) Balances are adjusted for unearned loan fees and deferred costs. Loans that are 90 or more days delinquent are included in the loans receivable average balance with a yield of zero percent. (2) AFS securities are adjusted for unamortized purchase premiums or discounts. (3) There were no nontaxable securities included in the average balance of investment securities for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The average balance of investment securities includes an average balance of nontaxable securities of $201 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $101 thousand and $1.1 million for the six-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively. (4) There was no FHLB stock related to the leverage strategy for the quarter and six-month period ended March 31, 2024 and the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Included in this line, for the six-month period ended March 31, 2023, is FHLB stock related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $64.4 million and dividend income of $2.8 million, at a weighted average yield of 8.58%, and FHLB stock not related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $118.4 million, and dividend income of $5.0 million, at a weighted average yield of 8.49%. (5) There was no cash and cash equivalents related to the leverage strategy during the quarter and six-month period ended March 31, 2024 and the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The average balance of cash and cash equivalents includes an average balance of cash related to the leverage strategy of $1.37 billion and interest income of $27.2 million, at a weighted average yield of 3.93% during the six-month period ended March 31, 2023. (6) There were no borrowings related to the leverage strategy during the quarter and six-month period ended March 31, 2024 and the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Included in this line, for the six-month period ended March 31, 2023 are FHLB borrowings related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $1.43 billion and interest paid of $28.6 million, at a weighted average rate of 3.95%, and borrowings not related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $2.55 billion, and interest paid of $36.5 million, at a weighted average rate of 2.86%. The FHLB advance amounts and rates included in this line include the effect of interest rate swaps and are net of deferred prepayment penalties. (7) Net interest income represents the difference between interest income earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income depends on the average balance of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and the interest rates earned or paid on them. (8) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Management believes the net interest margin is important to investors as it is profitability measure for financial institutions. (9) Return on average assets represents annualized net income as a percentage of total average assets. Management believes that the return on average assets is important to investors as it shows the Company's profitability in relation to the Company's average assets. (10) Return on average equity represents annualized net income as a percentage of total average equity. Management believes that the return on average equity is important to investors as it shows the Company's profitability in relation to the Company's average equity. (11) The operating expense ratio represents annualized non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets. Management believes the operating expense ratio is important to investors as it provides insight into how efficiently the Company is managing its expenses in relation to its assets. It is a financial measurement ratio that does not take into consideration changes in interest rates. (12) The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income (pre-provision for credit losses) and non-interest income. Management believes the efficiency ratio is important to investors as it is a measure of a financial institution's total non-interest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income (pre-provision for credit losses) and non-interest income. A higher value generally indicates that it is costing the financial institution more money to generate revenue, related to its net interest margin and non-interest income. (13) The pre-tax yield on the leverage strategy represents annualized pre-tax income resulting from the transaction as a percentage of the average interest-earning assets associated with the transaction. Management believes this ratio is important to investors as it provides the yield the Company is earning on the leverage strategy transaction. (14) The table below provides a reconciliation between performance measures presented in accordance with accounting standards generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the same performance measures excluding the impact of the net loss on the securities transactions associated with the securities strategy, which are not presented in accordance with GAAP. The securities strategy was non-recurring in nature; therefore management believes it is meaningful to investors to present certain financial measures excluding the securities strategy to better evaluate the Company's core operations. See information regarding the securities strategy in " Comparison of Operating Results for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 - Securities Strategy."

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 Excluding Excluding Securities Securities Actual Securities Strategy Actual Securities Strategy (GAAP) Strategy (Non-GAAP) (GAAP) Strategy (Non-GAAP) Return on average assets (annualized) 0.10 % (0.42 )% 0.52 % 0.34 % (0.21 )% 0.55 % Return on average equity (annualized) 0.98 (3.89 ) 4.87 3.15 (1.94 ) 5.09 Efficiency Ratio 92.86 28.13 64.73 74.29 11.01 63.28 Earnings per share(15) $ 0.02 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.20

(15) Earnings per share is calculated as net income divided by average shares outstanding. Management believes earnings per share is an important measure to investors as it shows the Company's earnings in relation to the Company's outstanding shares.

Loan Portfolio

The following table presents information related to the composition of our loan portfolio in terms of dollar amounts, weighted average rates, and percentage of total as of the dates indicated.

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 % of % of % of Amount Rate Total Amount Rate Total Amount Rate Total (Dollars in thousands) One- to four-family: Originated $ 3,950,097 3.47 % 50.1 % $ 3,986,479 3.44 % 50.1 % $ 3,978,837 3.39 % 49.9 % Correspondent purchased 2,314,448 3.46 29.3 2,360,843 3.45 29.7 2,405,911 3.44 30.1 Bulk purchased 132,284 2.28 1.7 134,504 2.10 1.7 137,193 1.85 1.7 Construction 40,628 4.84 0.5 43,631 4.47 0.5 69,974 3.68 0.9 Total 6,437,457 3.45 81.6 6,525,457 3.42 82.0 6,591,915 3.38 82.6 Commercial: Commercial real estate 1,035,634 5.32 13.1 1,019,431 5.27 12.8 995,788 5.29 12.5 Commercial and industrial 112,123 6.53 1.4 113,686 6.46 1.4 112,953 6.36 1.4 Construction 202,201 5.54 2.6 196,493 5.41 2.5 178,746 5.01 2.2 Total 1,349,958 5.46 17.1 1,329,610 5.39 16.7 1,287,487 5.35 16.1 Consumer loans: Home equity 96,114 8.86 1.2 96,952 8.84 1.2 95,723 8.83 1.2 Other 9,203 5.50 0.1 9,670 5.32 0.1 9,256 5.20 0.1 Total 105,317 8.57 1.3 106,622 8.52 1.3 104,979 8.51 1.3 Total loans receivable 7,892,732 3.86 100.0 % 7,961,689 3.82 100.0 % 7,984,381 3.76 100.0 % Less: ACL 24,634 24,178 23,759 Deferred loan fees/discounts 30,007 30,653 31,335 Premiums/deferred costs (39,478 ) (40,652 ) (41,662 ) Total loans receivable, net $ 7,877,569 $ 7,947,510 $ 7,970,949

Loan Activity: The following table summarizes activity in the loan portfolio, along with weighted average rates where applicable, for the periods indicated, excluding changes in ACL, deferred loan fees/discounts, and premiums/deferred costs. Loans that were paid off as a result of refinances are included in repayments. Loan endorsements are not included in the activity in the following table because a new loan is not generated at the time of the endorsement. The endorsed balance and rate are included in the ending loan portfolio balance and rate. Commercial loan renewals are not included in the activity presented in the following table unless new funds are disbursed at the time of renewal. The renewal balance and rate are included in the ending loan portfolio balance and rate.

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Amount Rate Amount Rate (Dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 7,961,689 3.82 % $ 7,984,381 3.76 % Originated and refinanced 86,319 7.14 187,721 7.06 Purchased and participations 24,447 8.09 27,944 7.82 Change in undisbursed loan funds 34,642 117,888 Repayments (214,365 ) (424,976 ) Principal (charge-offs)/recoveries, net - (1 ) Other - (225 ) Ending balance $ 7,892,732 3.86 $ 7,892,732 3.86

One- to Four-Family Loans: The following table presents, for our portfolio of one- to four-family loans, the amount, percent of total, weighted average rate, weighted average credit score, weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV") ratio, and average balance per loan as of March 31, 2024. Credit scores were updated in September 2023 from a nationally recognized consumer rating agency. The LTV ratios were based on the current loan balance and either the lesser of the purchase price or original appraisal, or the most recent Bank appraisal, if available. In most cases, the most recent appraisal was obtained at the time of origination.

% of Credit Average Amount Total Rate Score LTV Balance (Dollars in thousands) Originated $ 3,950,097 61.4 % 3.47 % 771 59 % $ 166 Correspondent purchased 2,314,448 35.9 3.46 767 64 410 Bulk purchased 132,284 2.1 2.28 771 55 284 Construction 40,628 0.6 4.84 770 46 415 6,437,457 100.0 3.45 770 61 214

The following table presents originated and correspondent purchased activity in our one- to four-family loan portfolio, excluding endorsement activity, along with associated weighted average rates, weighted average LTVs and weighted average credit scores for the periods indicated.

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Credit Credit Amount Rate LTV Score Amount Rate LTV Score (Dollars in thousands) Originated $ 41,844 6.21 % 73 % 772 $ 111,348 6.60 % 74 % 768 Correspondent purchased - - - - 3,497 5.91 70 765 $ 41,844 6.21 73 772 $ 114,845 6.58 74 768

As of March 31, 2024 the Bank had one- to four-family loan origination and refinance commitments of $54.5 million at a weighted average rate of 6.39%. There were no one- to four-family correspondent loan purchase commitments at March 31, 2024.

Commercial Loans: During the six months ended March 31, 2024, the Bank originated $52.9 million of commercial loans and entered into commercial loan participations totaling $24.4 million. The Bank also processed commercial loan disbursements, excluding lines of credit, of approximately $134.9 million at a weighted average rate of 6.15%.

As of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, the Bank's commercial and industrial gross loan amounts (unpaid principal plus undisbursed amounts) totaled $164.8 million, $157.2 million, and $158.5 million, respectively, and commitments totaled $2.9 million at March 31, 2024.

The following table presents the Bank's commercial real estate and commercial construction loans by type of primary collateral as of the dates indicated. As of March 31, 2024, the Bank had six commercial real estate and commercial construction loan commitments totaling $85.0 million, at a weighted average rate of 7.89%. Because the commitments to pay out undisbursed funds are not cancellable by the Bank, unless the loan is in default, we generally anticipate fully funding the related projects. Of the total commercial real estate and commercial construction undisbursed amounts and commitments outstanding as of March 31, 2024, management anticipates funding approximately $85 million during the June 2024 quarter, $76 million during the September 2024 quarter, $70 million during the December 2024 quarter, and $141 million during the March 2025 quarter or later.

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Unpaid Undisbursed Gross Loan Gross Loan Count Principal Amount Amount Amount (Dollars in thousands) Retail building 138 $ 276,593 $ 66,120 $ 342,713 $ 349,028 Senior housing 34 304,207 9,155 313,362 330,077 Multi-family 40 133,348 167,937 301,285 302,908 Hotel 16 217,548 27,788 245,336 231,987 Office building 79 128,686 913 129,599 129,348 One- to four-family property 353 58,943 4,718 63,661 65,583 Single use building 31 39,141 4,693 43,834 43,815 Warehouse/manufacturing 39 32,100 560 32,660 36,056 Other 66 47,269 13,722 60,991 52,193 796 $ 1,237,835 $ 295,606 $ 1,533,441 $ 1,540,995 Weighted average rate 5.36 % 6.25 % 5.53 % 5.44 %

The following table summarizes the Bank's commercial real estate and commercial construction loans by state as of the dates indicated.

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Unpaid Undisbursed Gross Loan Gross Loan Count Principal Amount Amount Amount (Dollars in thousands) Kansas 592 $ 502,060 $ 156,516 $ 658,576 $ 662,756 Missouri 151 263,319 38,650 301,969 326,593 Texas 17 288,716 55,633 344,349 347,825 Colorado 9 44,034 10,717 54,751 49,428 Nebraska 8 37,359 275 37,634 37,799 Tennessee 1 32,944 1,576 34,520 39,569 Arkansas 4 32,871 658 33,529 32,956 Other 14 36,532 31,581 68,113 44,069 796 $ 1,237,835 $ 295,606 $ 1,533,441 $ 1,540,995

The following table presents the Bank's commercial loan portfolio and outstanding loan commitments, categorized by gross loan amount (unpaid principal plus undisbursed amounts) or outstanding loan commitment amount, as of March 31, 2024.

Count Amount (Dollars in thousands) Greater than $30 million 10 $ 488,649 >$15 to $30 million 18 381,168 >$10 to $15 million 14 169,975 >$5 to $10 million 32 234,841 $1 to $5 million 137 325,280 Less than $1 million 1,178 186,284 1,389 $ 1,786,197

Asset Quality

The following tables present loans 30 to 89 days delinquent, non-performing loans, and other real estate owned ("OREO") as of the dates indicated. The amounts in the table represent the unpaid principal balance of the loans less related charge-offs, if any. Of the loans 30 to 89 days delinquent at March 31, 2024, approximately 68% were 59 days or less delinquent. Nonaccrual loans are loans that are 90 or more days delinquent or in foreclosure and other loans required to be reported as nonaccrual pursuant to accounting and/or regulatory reporting requirements and/or internal policies, even if the loans are current. Non-performing assets include nonaccrual loans and OREO.

Loans Delinquent for 30 to 89 Days at: March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount (Dollars in thousands) One- to four-family: Originated 72 $ 6,803 77 $ 7,746 88 $ 9,078 67 $ 6,377 45 $ 4,116 Correspondent purchased 10 3,144 16 6,049 17 5,192 20 6,704 10 3,436 Bulk purchased 5 856 4 583 1 149 - - 3 287 Construction - - - - 4 1,123 - - - - Commercial 11 3,354 14 3,809 5 94 6 573 5 389 Consumer 35 601 40 766 30 730 22 469 22 352 133 $ 14,758 151 $ 18,953 145 $ 16,366 115 $ 14,123 85 $ 8,580 30 to 89 days delinquent loans to total loans receivable, net 0.19 % 0.24 % 0.21 % 0.18 % 0.11 %

Non-Performing Loans and OREO at: March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount (Dollars in thousands) Loans 90 or More Days Delinquent or in Foreclosure: One- to four-family: Originated 23 $ 2,380 29 $ 3,749 24 $ 2,246 16 $ 1,582 15 $ 1,084 Correspondent purchased 8 3,969 10 4,164 9 3,410 8 1,854 7 1,803 Bulk purchased 3 962 2 942 2 942 3 1,149 3 1,212 Commercial 11 1,203 8 1,198 12 2,183 8 1,225 7 1,152 Consumer 10 250 5 116 9 113 3 51 7 51 55 8,764 54 10,169 56 8,894 38 5,861 39 5,302 Loans 90 or more days delinquent or in foreclosure as a percentage of total loans 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.11 % 0.07 % 0.07 % Nonaccrual loans less than 90 Days Delinquent:(1) One- to four-family: Originated - $ - - $ - 2 $ 215 3 $ 295 2 $ 187 Correspondent purchased - - - - 1 282 - - - - Bulk purchased - - - - - - 1 257 1 257 Commercial 1 25 1 18 1 18 2 29 3 104 Consumer - - - - - - 1 37 - - 1 25 1 18 4 515 7 618 6 548 Total nonaccrual loans 56 8,789 55 10,187 60 9,409 45 6,479 45 5,850 Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.08 % 0.07 % OREO: One- to four-family: Originated(2) 1 $ 67 2 $ 225 - $ - - $ - 2 $ 160 Correspondent purchased - - 1 219 1 219 - - - - 1 67 3 444 1 219 - - 2 160 Total non-performing assets 57 $ 8,856 58 $ 10,631 61 $ 9,628 45 $ 6,479 47 $ 6,010 Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.09 % 0.06 % 0.06 %

(1) Includes loans required to be reported as nonaccrual pursuant to accounting and/or regulatory reporting requirements and/or internal policies even if the loans are current. (2) Real estate-related consumer loans where we also hold the first mortgage are included in the one- to four-family category as the underlying collateral is one- to four-family property.

The following table presents loans classified as special mention or substandard at the dates presented.

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Special Mention Substandard Special Mention Substandard Special Mention Substandard (Dollars in thousands) One- to four-family $ 21,531 $ 21,033 $ 19,601 $ 22,659 $ 18,603 $ 19,314 Commercial 19,886 1,969 15,097 1,221 16,407 1,293 Consumer 263 309 335 175 327 190 $ 41,680 $ 23,311 $ 35,033 $ 24,055 $ 35,337 $ 20,797

Allowance for Credit Losses: The Bank is utilizing a discounted cash flow approach for estimating expected credit losses for pooled loans and loan commitments. Management applied qualitative factors at March 31, 2024 to account for economic uncertainty that may not be adequately captured in the third-party economic forecast scenarios and other management considerations related to commercial loans to account for credit risks not fully reflected in the discounted cash flow model.

The following table presents ACL activity and related ratios at the dates and for the periods indicated. On October 1, 2023, the Bank adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures ("ASU 2022-02"), which eliminated the accounting guidance for troubled debt restructurings by creditors. The Company applied a modified retrospective approach when adopting ASU 2022-02, resulting in a cumulative-effect adjustment which is reflected in the table below ("ASU 2022-02 Adoption"). The reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures totaled $3.7 million at March 31, 2024.

For the Three

Months Ended For the Six Months

Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Balance at beginning of period $ 24,178 $ 23,759 ASU 2022-02 Adoption - 20 Charge-offs: One- to four-family - - Commercial (10 ) (10 ) Consumer (8 ) (15 ) Total charge-offs (18 ) (25 ) Recoveries: One- to four-family 3 8 Commercial - 1 Consumer 15 15 Total recoveries 18 24 Net (charge-offs) recoveries - (1 ) Provision for credit losses 456 856 Balance at end of period $ 24,634 $ 24,634 Ratio of net charge-offs during the period to average loans outstanding during the period - % - % Ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) during the period to average non-performing assets - 0.01 ACL to non-performing loans at end of period 280.28 280.28 ACL to loans receivable at end of period 0.31 0.31 ACL to net charge-offs (annualized) 32,575x 10,971x

The distribution of our ACL and the ratio of ACL to loans receivable, by loan type, at the dates indicated is summarized below.

Distribution of ACL Ratio of ACL to Loans Receivable March 31, December 31, September 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) One- to four-family $ 5,060 $ 5,248 $ 5,328 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.08 % Commercial: Commercial real estate 16,605 16,152 15,589 1.60 1.58 1.57 Commercial and industrial 1,019 973 1,104 0.91 0.86 0.98 Construction 1,706 1,553 1,487 0.84 0.79 0.83 Total 19,330 18,678 18,180 1.43 1.40 1.41 Consumer 244 252 251 0.23 0.24 0.24 Total $ 24,634 $ 24,178 $ 23,759 0.31 0.30 0.30

Securities Portfolio

The following table presents the distribution of our securities portfolio, at amortized cost, at March 31, 2024. Overall, fixed-rate securities comprised 94% of our securities portfolio at March 31, 2024. The weighted average life ("WAL") is the estimated remaining maturity (in years) after three-month historical prepayment speeds and projected call option assumptions have been applied. Weighted average yields on tax-exempt securities are not calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.

Amount Yield WAL (Dollars in thousands) MBS $ 636,387 5.68 % 6.2 U.S. Treasury bills 99,408 5.38 0.1 U.S. government-sponsored enterprise debentures 91,542 5.62 5.5 Corporate bonds 4,000 5.12 8.1 $ 831,337 5.63 5.4

The following table summarizes the activity in our securities portfolio for the periods presented. The weighted average yields for the beginning and ending balances are as of the first and last days of the period presented and are generally derived from recent prepayment activity on the securities in the portfolio. The beginning and ending WALs are the estimated remaining principal repayment terms (in years) after three-month historical prepayment speeds and projected call option assumptions have been applied.

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Amount Yield WAL Amount Yield WAL (Dollars in thousands) Beginning balance - carrying value $ 740,462 5.67 % 3.9 $ 1,384,482 1.35 % 3.8 Maturities and repayments (205,929 ) (255,533 ) Proceeds from sale - (1,272,512 ) Net amortization of (premiums)/discounts 2,970 5,741 Purchases 312,684 5.34 5.6 980,994 5.60 4.4 Net loss from securities transactions - (13,345 ) Change in valuation on AFS securities (7,237 ) 13,123 Ending balance - carrying value $ 842,950 5.63 5.4 $ 842,950 5.63 5.4

Deposit Portfolio

The following table presents the amount, weighted average rate, and percent of total for the components of our deposit portfolio at the dates presented. The increase in the deposit portfolio rate from March 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 was due mainly to higher rates on retail certificates of deposit.