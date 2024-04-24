The Global Specialty Coffee Event is Held in BEXCO, Busan, the First in Asia

World of Coffee World Barista Championship Busan is held from May 1st to 4that BEXCO.

Global coffee figures and baristas will gather at BEXCO, Busan in May.

Specialty coffee industry professionals from around the world will gather at BEXCO, Busan, from May 1-4, 2024, for the inaugural World of Coffee in Asia. This event will also feature the 2024 World Barista Championship, bringing together top baristas from across the globe. The Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) is working with host Busan Metropolitan City and organizer EXPORUM, with support of the 2024 Portrait Country, Indonesia, to debut World of Coffee in Busan, marking a significant milestone for the Asian coffee community. Over 20,000 global attendees, including 12,000 industry professionals from 70+ countries, are expected to visit BEXCO, anticipating contributions not only to the event but also to local economic activation.

At the 'World of Coffee 2024,' more than 280 domestic and international coffee companies will participate, showcasing coffee-related products, technologies, and services, including the Roaster Village exhibition to introduce domestic and international roastery cafes and brands. Additionally, activities such as networking with global coffee enthusiasts at the 'SCA Community Lounge,' experiencing and evaluating various domestic and international coffees in the 'Cupping Room,' and engaging in seminars to experience and promote new coffee cultures will be conducted, creating a platform for diverse experiences and trends representing the global coffee event.

The World Barista Championship will return to Korea after seven years where it was last held at Cafe Show Seoul. Competitors demonstrate their expertise in crafting innovative espresso-based drinks across the espresso, milk, and signature beverage courses, with the cutting-edge approaches and tools used on stage having extensive and enduring impacts on the industry.

Yannis Apostolopoulos, President of the Specialty Coffee Association, hosting 'World of Coffee World Barista Championship Busan 2024,' expressed expectations that this event will serve as a significant starting point for Korea's coffee industry development and a new chapter for 'World of Coffee Asia' to shape the cultural and future landscape of the Asian coffee market.

Early bird tickets are available on the World of Coffee Asia official website until April 28th and then will only be available for purchase at the show. For exhibiting and ticket registration please visit: https://asia.worldofcoffee.org/

[Reference] 'World of Coffee World Barista Championship Busan 2024' Overview

Title: World of Coffee World Barista Championship Busan 2024

Schedule: 1 (Wed) 4 (Sat) May 2024, 4 days, 10:00~17:00

Location: Exhibition Center 1, BEXCO, Busan, Republic of Korea

Owned by: Specialty Coffee Association (SCA)

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Organized by: Busan Technopark, EXPORUM

