Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
WKN: A3CQ9E | ISIN: CA29415K1030
24.04.2024
EonX Technologies Inc.: Employee Stock Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has granted stock options to its employees to purchase 4,380,000 shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $0.12 per Share for a term of 4 years.

About EONX

EonX is a financial technology company powering the next generation of eWallet, Payments & Loyalty platforms which enable business, consumers and employees to better engage and transact in today's digital world.

On behalf of the board of directors of

EONX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

"Andrew Kallen"
Andrew Kallen, CEO

For more information about EonX, contact:

Andrew Kallen
Chief Executive Officer
EONX Technologies Inc.
Telephone: +18036767776
Email: investors@eonx.com
Website: https://eonx.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: EonX Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
