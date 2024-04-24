Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct, a Leader in Investor Relations & Public Relations, Set to Present at and Sponsor This Year's Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR) (the "Company"), a leading communications company, is a gold sponsor at this year's Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vegas 2024.

Issuer Direct's founder and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Balbirnie will present at this year's event on Wednesday, May 1 at 3 p.m. PT. Visit: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50170 to reserve your seat.

"As a presenter and gold sponsor of this year's MicroCap Showcase, my team and I are looking forward to engaging with stakeholders, to talk about our business, where we're headed and demonstrating how our suite of IR and PR solutions can optimize their messaging and maximize their exposure," said Balbirnie.

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia and publishing financial news investor portal that's specifically focused on covering all things related to MicroCap.

This event brings together the brightest and best investors and thought leaders and sets the stage for company presentations, meetings, educational panels and more.

Issuer Direct offers many comprehensive solutions to ensure its customers most important moments are reaching the right audiences.

These offerings include:

Industry-leading newswire

Investor Relations websites

Webcast and Teleconference solutions

Event management software

Compliance (Annual meeting/proxy and stock transfer agency)

Media Databases, Pitching and Monitoring tools

To learn more about the above events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or james@haydenir.com .

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

For Further Information:

Issuer Direct Corporation

Brian R. Balbirnie

919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

