Hollywood, Florida - April 24, 2024 - A&D Mortgage, a leading mortgage lender, announces AIM, the next evolution of its Partner portal with enhanced AI integration. Short for Artificial Intelligence in Mortgage, AIM is set to revolutionize the mortgage industry, offering an even more streamlined and efficient experience for brokers and borrowers.





AIM-Artificial Intelligence in Mortgage



The mortgage landscape is at constant development, and A&D Mortgage has always been at the forefront of innovation. With the release of AIM, the company has not only adapted to the ever-changing needs of the industry but has also set new standards for excellence.

Key Features of AIM

Advanced Technology Stack. AIM leverages an improved tech stack, allowing A&D Mortgage to provide greater customization and expansion of functions for the brokers' specific needs and adapt as the industry evolves.

Enhanced User Interface.The revamped user interface offers an intuitive and user-friendly design, making it easier for brokers to navigate the system. Brokers can now complete tasks faster and more efficiently, providing a smoother experience for both them and their clients.

Cutting-Edge Innovation Enhancement. Enhanced with cutting-edge technologies, AIM becomes the first in its class to offer an innovative broker platform meeting all Non-QM and Conventional mortgage requirements.

Point of Sale (POS) Integration. The new POS feature enables brokers to send a direct link to the 1003 application to their borrowers without the need to log in to a separate system, streamlining the application process and improving efficiency.

Compliance and Security. A&D Mortgage remains committed to the highest standards of data security and regulatory compliance. AIM incorporates advanced security measures and ensures compliance with all industry standards.

"We are excited to introduce AIM to the mortgage industry. This platform has been designed to provide an enhanced experience for brokers and borrowers alike, ultimately making the lending process more efficient and transparent," said Max Slyusarchuk, Founder and CEO at A&D Mortgage. "We believe that this technological leap will strengthen our position as a trusted partner for mortgage professionals across the nation."

A&D Mortgage has provided unparalleled mortgage solutions for years, and AIM is a testament to their commitment to excellence.

For more information on AIM and A&D Mortgage's comprehensive suite of mortgage lending solutions, please visit www.admortgage.com/aim.

About A&D Mortgage

As a premier direct mortgage lender, A&D Mortgage offers a full spectrum of conventional, government, and Non-QM loan products. The mortgage company stands out with their 24-hour turnaround times and some of the most competitive rates in the industry. In addition to their Prime Jumbo loan product, A&D Mortgage offers programs for Prime borrowers, Foreign National borrowers, as well as borrowers with imperfect credit histories. Programs with no income verification are also available for investment property loans. The company offers free concierge services, bank statement reviews, marketing tools and resources, and more for broker support.

A&D Mortgage LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID #958660. 1040 South Federal Highway, Hollywood, FL 33020. For important disclosures and state licensing information:

https://admortgage.com/important-disclosures/

Contact: Carl Holman, Communications Manager, carl.holman@admortgage.com.

