E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announces its Catena-X certification achievement, furthering its commitment as a supply chain management leader in the automotive industry. Catena-X is an open data ecosystem and consortium for the automotive industry designed to create data chains that will enhance the value chains of its participants. E2open is the first supply chain software provider to be certified outside of the founding Catena-X members.

The certification allows e2open to seamlessly connect automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to the Catena-X network to streamline business processes across sub-tier suppliers. Additionally, the certification allows lower-tier suppliers to share vital manufacturing, quality, and capacity data with their upstream customers.

The Catena-X standard gives manufacturers granular control over data sharing with and between suppliers in a way that preserves data sovereignty. The multi-tier nature of the Catena-X standard aligns perfectly with e2open's multi-tier collaboration capabilities, particularly in the supply network discovery, outsourced manufacturing, and demand and capacity management spaces giving automotive OEMs looking to map their multi-tier supply chains the tools to do so in an industry-standard way. In addition, the initiative helps companies increase supply chain transparency, supporting improved sustainability and human rights standards.

"Many companies struggle to understand hidden risks in their multi-tier supply chains, which often extend far beyond direct suppliers, that can impact operations and increase liability," said Pawan Joshi, EVP products and strategy at e2open. "The standard provides an approach to temporarily establish connections across multiple tiers of suppliers in a novel way that preserves data sovereignty. E2open's applications then orchestrate workflows between these parties for a variety of use cases, such as reducing the time and cost of recalls, facilitating circularity programs like digital passports of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, and complying with carbon emissions regulations and reporting requirements. E2open's Catena-X certification reinforces our commitment to the automotive industry and our goal of being the supply chain partner of choice by offering a flexible network platform that meets today's needs and grows with clients in this constantly evolving landscape future-proofing investments by always staying at the forefront."

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world's largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 480,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 15 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one. Learn More: www.e2open.com.

