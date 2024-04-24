International Public Partnerships' (INPP's) FY23 results show that it continues to deliver consistent and predictable returns for investors, while delivering environmental and social benefits for the individuals and communities that are served by its assets. Despite this strong performance and a substantial need for private infrastructure funding, the macroeconomic environment has weighed on INPP's share price, in common with the wider sector. Regardless, attractive returns are available from the existing portfolio with opportunities for further enhancement.

