Türkiye's leading mobility super app Marti Technologies, Inc. ("Marti" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MRT) has hit over 788,000 unique riders and over 145,000 registered drivers in its ride-hailing business as of April 23, 2024. These figures include the unique riders and registered drivers from the Company's car hailing and motorcycle hailing services, which it launched in October 2022, as well as those from its taxi-hailing service launched more recently in February 2024.

Marti's number of ride-hailing riders grew 58% from December 31, 2023 to April 23, 2024. The number of registered drivers grew 36% during the same time period. The fast growth in both the rider and driver sides of Marti's ride-hailing marketplace demonstrates the strong need for the service across Türkiye. The service intends to provide readily available, safe, and affordable rides for riders, while providing economic opportunities for drivers across the income spectrum.

Encouraged by the growth in the rider base of its ride-hailing business, Marti is increasing its June 30, 2024 target from 850,000 unique riders to 900,000, and maintains its 155,000 registered driver target.

Of Marti's over 145,000 registered drivers, over 122,000 are in Türkiye's largest city, Istanbul. This is in contrast to 19,845 taxis serving the city. With 6.2 times as many registered drivers as taxis serving the city of Istanbul, Marti is able to offer widespread availability across the city. Furthermore, Marti's drivers undergo formal background checks before acceptance onto the service, thereby contributing to rider safety. The average rating of Marti's ride-hailing drivers by riders is 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Marti currently does not enable online payment for the service over its app, or charge a fee for the service.

McKinsey Company, a consultancy group, estimates the taxi market size in Türkiye at $9 billion to $12 billion as of 2021. Further, under the "Disruptive Scenario 2030", ride-hailing is expected to increase the size of the taxi market by offering cheaper and more convenient rides. McKinsey Company estimates the potential size of the Turkish ride-hailing market in 2030 at $15 billion to $20 billion

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye's leading mobility app, offering multiple transportation services to its riders. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle, and taxi drivers, and operates a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information, visit www.marti.tech.

