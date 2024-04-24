Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave announces reappointment of Supervisory Board member Hein Brand at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Wereldhave is pleased to announce the reappointment of Mr. Hein Brand as member of the Supervisory Board, as approved by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) of Wereldhave N.V.

In his role as Vice President of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee, Mr Brand will continue to provide valuable leadership and guidance to the company for a period of two years, ending at the Annual General Meeting in April 2026.

Full voting results of the Annual General Meeting will be published on the Company website.

Attachment