nspm and eluSCIdate Have Now Joined Cactus Life Sciences Bringing With Them Extensive Rare Disease Expertise

Cactus Life Sciences has begun their exciting buy-and-build strategy adding key services to their portfolio

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Cactus Life Sciences, a leading global scientific communications agency that works with blue chip pharma and biotechnology companies, announced today that they have acquired nspm and eluSCIdate, two dynamic medical communications and publications companies headquartered in Meggen, Switzerland with an office in the UK.

Integration of nspm and eluSCIdate

Cactus Life Sciences, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, was formed in 2010 and is best known for its transformational global operating models that provide best in class science, innovation, and efficiency. Founded 27 years ago, nspm brings extensive expertise in medical communications, publications, and event management, with a focus on rare diseases. Its sister company eluSCIdate was founded in 2020 and focuses on medical and scientific publications, combining extensive experience in medical writing with creative flair to deliver high-quality publications.

This collaboration signifies a major step forward in enhancing services for our biopharma clients, ensuring a comprehensive and fully integrated global approach to medical communications. And provides a significant employee footprint in US, UK, Switzerland, and Japan.

"As Cactus Life Sciences embarks on its forthcoming buy-and-build strategy, we're excited to unveil our first acquisition that shares so many of the same values as CACTUS, stated Oliver Dennis, the new Chairman of Cactus Life Sciences. "As we move forward, we seek partnerships that prioritize our people and clients alongside our strategic growth."

Rare diseases individually affect a small number of people, but collectively affect over 300 million worldwide, presenting significant challenges for patients and medical professionals. nspm's rare disease expertise addresses unmet needs for patients and society. Sabine Stotz, PhD, Managing Director, nspm, noted "This strategic alliance is a testament to the shared vision of excellence between Cactus Life Sciences, nspm and eluSCIdate. Together, our goal is to enrich the global landscape of scientific communications creating an even greater impact on healthcare professionals and the patients they treat".

Elvira Dsouza, President, Cactus Life Sciences remarked, "Cactus Life Sciences stands out for its unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and future readiness. With a focus on integrating cutting-edge technology, notably AI, we aim to elevate scientific content creation to contribute to a more accessible, informed, and transformative healthcare landscape".

About Cactus Life Sciences (cactuslifesciences.com): Cactus Life Sciences is a medical communication company that provides scientific strategy and content across the healthcare continuum, anywhere in the world - with a focus on science, innovation, and efficiency. We work alongside leading healthcare companies to establish the optimal role of medicines and encourage positive behaviors (physician and patient) that improve patient outcomes.

About nspm (www.nspm.com): nspm is a successful and dynamic medical communications company founded in 1997 with offices in Switzerland and the UK. nspm provides a complete range of medical writing, project management, and strategic medical communications solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry across a range of therapeutic areas, with a focus on rare diseases. Our employees are committed to crafting high-quality, cost-effective solutions that exceed clients' expectations through scientific excellence, professionalism, and creativity.

About eluSCIdate (www.eluscidate.com): eluSCIdate is a medical writing agency founded in 2020 that specializes in scientific publications, providing support for the entire publication process. We use a wealth of experience in medical writing to deliver high-quality manuscripts, posters, and slides to our clients. At eluSCIdate, we are passionate about science and committed to providing clarity in scientific messaging. Through effective communication, we work with our clients to ensure their science stands out from the crowd.

