Boulder, Colorado and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2024) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) (the "Company"), a fintech company that integrates impact with everyday financial transactions, is excited to announce the launch of its iOS application. The app, which is now available for download on the Apple App Store, enables users to support global causes through everyday banking.

Empowering Users to Support Causes Seamlessly

The Karma app is a mobile banking app which allows users to create a bank account, get a physical and digital debit card, earn up to 10% cashback at more than 10,000 stores, and support global causes with Karma's unique Cause Cards - each linked to specific Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including ocean conservation, educational support, poverty alleviation, and more - to ensure their purchases contribute positively to global challenges. Users can also Karmify their existing debit and credit cards, ensuring that every transaction contributes to impactful causes aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Key Features of the Karma App Include:

Cause Cards Selection: Users can select a Cause Card that resonates most with their personal values, directing cashback earnings to specific charities.

Karma Card and Karmify Feature: Use your Karma Card or Karmify any debit or credit card to turn every purchase into a charitable contribution.

Integrated Financial Management: Track spending, manage cashback, and see the impact of your contributions all in one place.

Enhanced Security: State-of-the-art encryption and privacy controls to protect user information.

A Word from Our CEO

"Our mission at Karma is to enable anyone to make a real impact with their everyday spending," said John Eagleton, CEO of Intellabridge and Karma Card Corporation. "The launch of our iOS app is an important milestone for the company in making mobile banking and everyday spending a force for good with automated cashback rewards and cashforward to charities our customers care about, right from one's phone. We're thrilled to offer a tool that takes neobanking to the next level of personal finance, and empowers our users to contribute to the global community in meaningful, sustainable ways."

Download and Availability

The Karma iOS app is available for free on the Apple App Store starting today April 24 2024. Users can download the app, sign up or log in to their existing Karma account, and immediately start supporting global causes with their purchases.

About Karma

Karma is an innovative fintech platform that integrates charitable giving with daily financial activities. By linking charitable giving with everyday spending, Karma makes it possible for anyone to support global initiatives that resonate with their personal values, all through a seamless, secure digital experience.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) is a fintech company in the business of impact finance whose product, Karma, has a mission to make every transaction have a positive impact on the world through cashback solutions and automated customizable donations to charitable organizations based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Karma offers cashback debit cards with automated cashforward donations, and Karmify which allows customers to connect any debit or credit card to Karma, earn extra cashback and donate to charitable organizations.

For more information on Intellabridge visit www.intellabridge.com.

For more information on Karma Card visit www.getkarmacard.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY

CORPORATION "Maria Eagleton" Maria Eagleton, COO

To contact Intellabridge:

Website: intellabridge.com

Phone: +1-303-800-5333

Email: maria@intellabridge.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "will", "plan", "on track", "possible", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

