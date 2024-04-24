Renowned football club and fintech pioneer to develop co-branded digital banking solutions across Ouro portfolio of payment brands

Ouro, a global financial services and technology innovator, and the Real Madrid Football Club today announced a strategic partnership agreement to develop and deliver co-branded financial solutions to fans in key markets globally, including the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Portugal, France and the United Arab Emirates. The alliance makes Ouro the exclusive partner of the men's and women's football teams for the prepaid, debit and credit card product categories.

From the April 15 signing event in Madrid, Emilio Butragueño, Real Madrid's Director of Institutional Relations, commented, "It's hugely gratifying. They are leaders in financial services who will partner with us in countries around the world. We share a commitment to values like constant reinvention and trying to get better everyday that are as fundamental to our organizations as integrity. We look forward to an enduring and rewarding partnership."

As an official partner to Real Madrid in these countries, Ouro will unite the Real Madrid brand and Madridista loyalty program benefits with Ouro branded products and their unique functionalities this includes Ouro's flagship Netspend brand which pioneered prepaid debit for underserved consumers across the U.S., and its more recently developed X World Wallet that offers a multi-currency wallet and payments app for mobile, multicultural consumers.

"We are honored to join forces with such a storied and beloved global brand to make financial empowerment products more accessible to more people," said Bertrand Sosa, president and chief brand officer, Ouro. "This unique opportunity to help people take their money further so they can experience more of what they love is the motivation behind our work, and to have Real Madrid collaborate with us to deliver even more value to such a passionate fan base is very special."

By joining sports loyalty with financial solutions, Ouro and Real Madrid aim to deepen the Madridistas' connection with their club, maximize the value of their money and promote financial responsibility and accessibility. The partnership also supports Ouro's strategic focus on innovation, growth, and expansion to global markets.

"We are proud to announce our partnership with Real Madrid, a global icon that shares our values of excellence, winning spirit, solidarity, and humility," added Roy Sosa, Ouro CEO and Co-founder. "Today we start a movement that transcends sports. Together, we will empower millions of fans and customers to achieve their financial goals and turn their dreams into reality."

The partnership will soon launch a co-branded Netspend card featuring the Real Madrid brand in the U.S. in anticipation of the team's upcoming U.S. Summer Tour.

The partners have also started joint development of a co-branded financial product combining the loyalty benefits of the Madridista Club membership with a digital multi-currency wallet they will begin rolling out to fans around the world later this year. Loyal Real Madrid fans can expect these payment products to bring them even closer to the action, with special access to discounts and experiences at the point of sale and beyond.

Fans who want to be among the first to know about availability where they live can now join the waitlist at ouro.com/realmadrid

About Ouro

Ouro is a global, vertically-integrated financial services and technology company dedicated to the delivery of innovative financial empowerment solutions to consumers worldwide. Ouro's financial products and services span prepaid, debit, cross-border payments, and loyalty solutions for consumers and enterprise partners. Since its founding in 1999 by industry pioneers Roy and Bertrand Sosa, Ouro products have processed almost a trillion dollars in transaction volume and served millions of customers worldwide. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas with regional offices across the world. For more information, visit ouro.com

About Real Madrid

Real Madrid C.F. is a sport entity with 122 years of history. It is the club with the most European Cups of both football (14) and basketball (11) and was awarded by FIFA as the Best Club of the twentieth century. Real Madrid has millions of fans in all corners of the world, with more than 534 million followers on social media, being the strongest football brand in the world according to Brand Finance for the second year in a row and also the highest earning football club in the world in the 22-23 season (Football Money League by Deloitte). More information about Real Madrid C.F. is available at www.realmadrid.com, the most visited football club website for the seventh consecutive year.

