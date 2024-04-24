Real American Capital Corporation: RLAB: M2MMA Welcomes Legendary Triathlete Chris McCormack to Advisory Board

Real American Capital Corp (RLAB), trading as M2MMA, is proud to announce the appointment of Chris McCormack, also known as "Macca," to its Advisory Board. McCormack, globally celebrated for his extraordinary achievements in endurance sports, brings a storied triathlon career and profound business acumen to M2MMA.

Chris McCormack's career highlights include more than 200 international race victories and an impressive record of 76% podium finishes since 1993. He has dominated as the #1 ITU Triathlete globally for 243 weeks, achieved 16 Ironman victories, and won the Ironman World Championships twice. His accolades include being a five-time International Triathlete of the Year and breaking the eight-hour mark in Ironman distance races four times.

Born on April 4, 1973, in Cronulla, Sydney, Australia, McCormack was initially a competitive surfer and runner. He won 16 state championships and four Australian Schoolboy championship titles in middle and long-distance running. His triathlon career took off after being scouted for his exceptional swimming and running skills, leading to a rapid ascension marked by a fourth-place finish at the 1993 Junior World Championships in Manchester.

After completing his studies in Business and Accounting at The University of NSW, McCormack was fully committed to the triathlon and quickly rose to international prominence. His business ventures are equally impressive, including establishing the MINC Group, which later became MANA Sports and Entertainment, and founding SuperTri, now known as Super League Triathlon. Additionally, McCormack has worked as a chief consultant for sports for the Royal Family of Bahrain and launched the global Pho3nix Foundation for Sports, significantly impacting the sports landscape.

Moreover, Chris McCormack's entrepreneurial spirit is demonstrated by establishing the Thanyapura Sports Resort in Phuket, Thailand - a $250 million project that has become a world-renowned sports facility. His involvement as a chief consultant for the Royal Family of Bahrain led to the creation of the Tour de France team Bahrain Victorious and the triathlon team Bahrain Victorious 13, further cementing his influence in global sports management.

Chris McCormack said, "Joining the M2MMA Advisory Board allows me to bring my extensive experience from endurance sports into the innovative and dynamic world of professional mixed martial arts. My career has been about embracing challenges and striving for excellence, which I eagerly anticipate bringing to M2MMA."

Jeff Robinson, Chairman of M2MMA, added, "Chris McCormack's addition to our Advisory Board is a significant milestone for M2MMA. His unparalleled achievements in sports are matched by his unwavering support for children, charities, and the broader sports community. His extensive experience and benevolent spirit will enrich our organization and enhance global outreach."

Chris is also a best-selling author. His autobiography, I'm Here To Win, offers deep insights into his competitive philosophy. His leadership roles in the sports business, particularly as Executive Chairman at MANA Sports and Entertainment Group, underscore his global commitment to enhancing athlete performance and fan engagement.

Chris McCormack's vast experience and leadership qualities make him a perfect fit for guiding M2MMA as it continues to innovate and expand its influence in mixed martial arts.

About Real American Capital Corp (OTC PINK:RLAB)/ DBA M2MMA:

M2MMA is a groundbreaking and innovative MMA organisation revolutionising the landscape of combat sports. We aim to elevate the sport of mixed martial arts to new heights of competition, professionalism, and athlete well-being while cultivating a community of martial artists who embody the values of discipline, respect, hard work, and personal growth.

The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the " RLAB " ticker.

Publicly traded Company (OTC Pink:RLAB)

Jeff@m2bio.co

www.m2mma.com

+27 72 333 2148

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbour Statement - Besides historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team concerning the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, inability to realise improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments concerning litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility for updating any forward-looking statements.

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

M2MMA | LinkedIn

SOURCE: Real American Capital Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com