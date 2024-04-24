Rooted in Science, Iberogast's Six-Herb Formulation Helps Relieve Occasional Gastrointestinal Symptoms with the Power of Nature*

After more than 60 years of researching the power of plants in Germany, Bayer Consumer Health is introducing Iberogast, a plant-based digestive relief product, to the United States. Formulated with a clinically proven, proprietary six-herb blend, Iberogast harnesses the power of nature to provide dual-action relief for those who experience occasional digestive symptoms by helping to relieve stomach upsets and restore digestive function.*

Sourced from nature and backed by science, Iberogast's six-herb blend helps relieve six occasional digestive symptoms including indigestion, bloating, heartburn, nausea, gas and abdominal discomfort constipation/diarrhea. Iberogast helps reduce stomach acid, regulate stomach muscles, calm gut nerves, and support both the gut lining and microbiome.* Each herb found in Iberogast is carefully selected for its known benefits, including:

Iberis amara , the namesake ingredient of the product, helps stimulate and relax certain muscles in the digestive tract to help support digestive function.*

German Chamomile helps regulate certain stomach muscles and reduces stomach acidity.*

Caraway helps relax certain intestinal muscles, reduces acidity in the stomach and helps relieve occasional indigestion when combined with peppermint.*

Lemon Balm provides a calming effect while helping regulate stomach and intestinal muscles, and can also help reduce acidity.*

Licorice helps support the gut lining, regulate stomach muscles and reduce acidity.*

Peppermint helps support abdominal comfort, including relief from occasional bloating.*

"The dedicated team of scientists, researchers and botanists at the Natural Science Center at Bayer in Germany have been researching the power of plants for the past 60 years," said David Ball, General Manager Vice President, Digestive Health, Bayer Consumer Health. "With tens of millions of Americans experiencing occasional digestive health issues, this clinically proven, game-changing product will allow them to experience the power of nature and its incredible abilities to support gut health.*"

With a formulation that abides by the highest production standards to deliver a powerful and reliable product, Iberogast's proprietary six-herb blend has been proven effective in four clinical studies.

"In my practice, I encourage my patients to maintain their gut health using a well-rounded approach that focuses primarily on healthy lifestyle choices. For those with occasional digestive issues, products like Iberogast can help relieve unwanted symptoms," said double board-certified gastroenterologist and therapeutic endoscopist, Dr. Rabia de Latour, a paid partner of Iberogast. "Iberogast's proven six-herb blend harnesses the power of some of the world's most researched botanical extracts to not only address symptoms as they arise, but to also help restore digestive function. It should be avoided in people who are pregnant, and those taking medications or who have a medical condition should consult their doctor before use."

Iberogast is available for purchase on Amazon and in-store at major retailers including Target, Walmart, Walgreens and CVS. It is available in 20mL and 50mL liquid drops, as well as 30-count softgels. For best results, it is recommended to take the product three times a day, before or during meals. Prices range from $8.00 $22.00 USD MSRP.

Bayer: Science For A Better Life

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2020, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 41.4 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 4.9 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

Bayer, the Bayer Cross, and Iberogast are trademarks of Bayer.

* This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

