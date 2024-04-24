BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc.: BlackStar Receives Corporate Governance Blockchain Patent

BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc. ("BlackStar") (OTC PINK:BEGI)

BlackStar received its Blockchain Corporate Governance Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), U. S. Patent No. 11966974 Issue Date: April 23, 2024, titled "System And Method For Preparing For A SEC Financial Statement Audit By Recording Corporate Governance Information On An Immutable Blockchain." The patented technology, which generally relates to recording corporate governance information on a blockchain, helps with the organization of public and private companies preparing for a financial audit, and is called Corporate Governance on a Blockchain.

BlackStar's CEO Joseph E Kurczodyna feels that, when first developed, this audit platform could be a white label product for organizations with government contracts, individuals, new corporations, and government employers, all of whom solicit money from the public. Corporate Governance on a Blockchain is part of BlackStar's vision for the future of securities trading and public company transparency through the use of blockchain. Please visit BlackstarEG.com for further information.

