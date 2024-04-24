Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
WKN: A3C4XN | ISIN: SE0016787071 | Ticker-Symbol: 49X0
München
24.04.24
08:12 Uhr
2,844 Euro
+0,096
+3,49 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUECALLER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRUECALLER AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
24.04.2024 | 16:22
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Truecaller (3/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Truecaller AB
(Truecaller) published on April 22, 2024, and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Truecaller has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM)
scheduled for May 23, 2024, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 1.30 per
share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 0.40 per share. The scheduled
Ex-date is May 24, 2024. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and
gross return forwards/futures in Truecaller (TRUEB). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1215475
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
