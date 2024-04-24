NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Truecaller (3/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Truecaller AB (Truecaller) published on April 22, 2024, and may be subject to change. The Board of Truecaller has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 23, 2024, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 1.30 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 0.40 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is May 24, 2024. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Truecaller (TRUEB). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1215475