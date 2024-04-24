BioInvent International: BioInvent to Present Clinical Data from its Two Leading Assets at ASCO 2024

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (STO:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that two abstracts for its two leading assets, BI-1808 and BI-1206, have been selected for presentation at ASCO 2024.

"We are very pleased to be chosen to present data from our two lead candidates, BI-1808 (anti-TNFR2) and BI-1206 (anti-FccgRIIB) at ASCO 2024. Our research suggests that each of these first-in-class immunomodulatory agents have the potential to improve the efficacy of widely used immune therapies and improve cancer outcomes, said Martin Welschof, Chief Executive Officer of BioInvent. "These presentations represent the start of a data-rich year for BioInvent and build on the promising initial results from each program reported in 2023. We continue to advance the clinical development of both BI-1808 and BI-1206 and look forward to seeing the first Phase 2 data for BI-1808 and BI-1206 by year-end 2024".

Details of the abstracts to be presented:

Title: 19-B1-1808-01, a Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of BI-1808, a Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor 2 (TNFR2) Blocker/Depleter with or without Pembrolizumab

Abstract Number: 2641

Session: Developmental Therapeutics - Immunotherapy

Date: June 1, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT

Title: Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of BI-1206, an Anti-CD32b (FCgammaRIIB) Antibody, in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Subjects with Advanced Solid Tumors Previously Treated with Anti-PD-1/PD-L1

Abstract Number: 2593

Session: Developmental Therapeutics - Immunotherapy

Date: June 1, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM-4:00 PM CDT

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently five drug candidates in six ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on the social media platform X: @BioInvent.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

