NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Reykjavíkurborg - Bonds (RVKN 27 1) admitted to trading on 26 April 2024

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Reykjavíkurborg 2 Org. no: 5302697609 3 LEI 213800VNZTUTHLESGP19 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) RVKN 27 1 5 ISIN code IS0000036325 6 CFI code DBFUFR 7 FISN númer REYKJAVIKURBORG/9.52 BD 20270426 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 3.000.000.000 kr. 10 Total amount previously issued 0 kr. 11 Amount issued at this time 3.000.000.000 kr. 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other N/A 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other N/A 18 Issue date April 26, 2024 19 First ordinary installment date April 26, 2027 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 22 Maturity date April 26, 2027 23 Interest rate 9,520% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable N/A 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A 26 Premium N/A 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other N/A 31 Interest from date April 26, 2024 32 First ordinary coupon date October 26, 2024 33 Coupon frequency 2 34 Total number of coupon payments 6 35 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 38 Indexed No 39 Name of index 40 Daily index or monthly index NA 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other 42 Base index value 43 Index base date Other Information 44 Call option No 45 Put option No 46 Convertible No 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) No --------------------- 48 Additional information No --------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland 51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading April 22, 2024 52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to April 22, 2024 Trading 53 Date of admission to trading April 26, 2024 54 Order book ID RVKN_27_1 55 Instrument subtype Municipal and local governments 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 57 List population name ICE_MUNICIPAL_AND_LS S_BONDS 58 Static volatility guards No 59 Dynamic volatility guards No 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 61 Bond type OEPB - Other Public Bond