Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

Mittwoch, 24.04.2024
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
24.04.2024 | 17:00
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GPI72

Monthly Factsheet as at 31 March 2024

The latest Monthly Factsheet is available on the Company's website at: https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-japan-trust

Copies of the Monthly Factsheet have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM). Please note that documents submitted to the NSM will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given.

24 April 2024


