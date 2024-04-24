Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.04.2024 | 17:00
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Venom Foundation: Venom Blockchain and United Network Forge Strategic Partnership to Power Next-Generation Payment Systems

DUBAI, UAE, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venom Blockchain and United Network have joined their strengths to create a revolutionary blockchain-powered payment infrastructure in a groundbreaking move that could redefine the future of global payments. This unique partnership aims to harness the speed and security of blockchain to transform the use of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins. By integrating United Network's robust payment infrastructure with blockchain smart contracts, this collaboration promises a payment system that can handle real-time card payments, thanks to Venom Blockchain's impressive capacity of over 100,000 transactions per second (TPS). Key takeaways from this pioneering partnership:

  • Speed Redefined: The Venom Blockchain backbone unlocks the potential for lightning-fast card transactions, blurring the lines between traditional payment methods and the world of cryptocurrencies.
  • Scalability for the Future: Dynamic sharding empowers the system to expand alongside growing adoption, making it future-proof.
  • Uncompromising Security: United Network's payment cards, multi-factor authentication, and digital wallets, coupled with Venom's focus on government-level security, create a fortress for transactions.
  • The Power of Smart Contracts: Venom's account abstraction allows the deployment of smart contracts, ushering in automation and streamlining payment processes.
Venom Blockchain and United Network Forge Strategic Partnership to Power Next-Generation Payment Systems

Christopher Louis Tsu, CEO of Venom Foundation: "Venom Blockchain and United Network are transforming payments. Integrating our blockchain's capabilities with United Network's infrastructure unlocks the power of smart contracts. It sets the stage for seamless CBDC and stablecoin transactions, a major step towards mass adoption."

About Venom Blockchain
Venom Blockchain is a high-throughput Layer 0 blockchain platform known for its asynchronous dynamic sharding and Threaded Virtual Machine (TVM) - ensuring scalability, seamless cross-chain interactions, and developer-friendliness for Web3 applications and government solutions. https://venom.foundation

About United Network
United Network brings expertise in ready-to-deploy payment infrastructure. Their solutions encompass proprietary bank cards, a digital wallet, POS and ATM support, and robust security systems, making them a leader in building national and global payment ecosystems for fiat-backed stablecoins and CBDCs. https://unitednetwork.ae

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2396446/Venom_Foundation.jpg

Contact for Venom foundation:media@venom.network

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/venom-blockchain-and-united-network-forge-strategic-partnership-to-power-next-generation-payment-systems-302126259.html

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.