VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / ScalePad proudly announces the achievement of SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 compliance certifications for its products Lifecycle Manager, Lifecycle Insights, Backup Radar, and ControlMap. This milestone reinforces ScalePad's unwavering dedication to upholding the highest data security, privacy, and integrity standards for its global customer base.



ScalePad Achieves SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 Compliance

Compliance verifies that ScalePad's systems and processes safeguard Partner data.

The SOC 2 Type II certification verifies that ScalePad's systems and processes safeguard Partner data against unauthorized access, use, and disclosure. Similarly, the ISO 27001 certification demonstrates ScalePad's commitment to implementing comprehensive information security management systems, encompassing policies, procedures, and controls to manage and protect sensitive information.

"Cybersecurity isn't just a box to check; it's a guiding principle," said Dan Wensley, CEO of ScalePad. "Achieving SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 compliance enforces our commitment to maintaining and continuously improving our security measures. This commitment to rigorous standards demonstrates our dedication to enhancing security practices in response to evolving threats."

"Elevating security posture while cultivating trust is at the heart of what cybersecurity compliance is all about," said security compliance expert Dan Fox, who also works as a lead in cybersecurity education for Scalepad's ControlMap team. "ScalePad's commitment to security and protecting our partner ecosystem is emphasized through the implementation of best practice frameworks such as SOC 2 and ISO 27001, thanks in part to ControlMap, our Security Compliance management solution used by thousands in the MSP community, including ourselves."

Furthermore, SOC 2 Type II compliance provides a higher level of assurance that data is being protected consistently over time. By undergoing a thorough Type II audit, ScalePad identifies and addresses potential security risks and vulnerabilities, mitigating the likelihood of data breaches and financial losses. Additionally, ScalePad's compliance with SOC 2 Type II standards supports its Partners' efforts to maintain regulatory compliance across various industries, including GDPR and HIPAA, by providing evidence of robust security and privacy controls.

For more information about ScalePad's commitment to product security or to download a publically available SOC 3 report, please go to scalepad.com/security.

About ScalePad:

ScalePad provides MSPs of every size with the knowledge, technology, and community they need to deliver increased client value while navigating the continuously changing terrain of the IT landscape. With a suite of integrated products that automate and standardize MSP's operations, analyze and uncover new opportunities, and expand value to clients, ScalePad is equipping the MSP adventure.

ScalePad has received awards such as MSP Today's Product of the Year, G2's 2024 Fastest Growing Product, and 2024 Best IT Management Product. In 2023, it was named a Best Workplace in Canada by Great Place to Work. ScalePad is a privately held company serving over 12,000 MSPs across the globe. Learn more at scalepad.com.

