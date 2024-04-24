Queue, Inc.: Hokkaido, Shibuya, Yokohama, and Kobe Join Blackbox, a Media Outlet That Promotes Japan's Startup Scene to the World

Blackbox is a global media service that brings Japanese startups and their ecosystems to the world. Commissioned by Shibuya City and operated by Queue, Inc., Blackbox is pleased to announce the participation of three new cities: Hokkaido, Yokohama, and Kobe.

With the addition of these new regions Blackbox will further deepen its access to the Japanese startup scene.

URL:https://www.blackboxjp.com

New Directory Pages for Each City

Each of the participating municipalities will receive a new directory page to introduce their characteristics and strengths. Through this initiative, the appeal of Hokkaido, Shibuya, Yokohama, and Kobe will be communicated to the world.

URL:https://www.blackboxjp.com/directories

What we achieve with Blackbox

Blackbox is an open and fair media outlet for the Japanese startup scene. Although there are public and private sector actions to create a startup ecosystem in Japan, and although each government is implementing a global strategy, not much is known about the activities related to startups in Japan on a global scale.

At Blackbox, we want to let as many people as possible know what is happening in Japan right now, and the opportunities and possibilities that exist for startups in Japan. We hope that by presenting startup news and stories we can raise awareness of startup-related movements in Japan as a whole, attracting founders, startups, and VCs from abroad.

Blackbox Listed Content

?Directory

Information on the features and strengths of startup support in each city.

?News

News related to startups and market trends in Japan.

?Insight

Information on startups in Japan in op-ed articles.

?Interviews

Interviews with founders active in Japan.

?Events

Notification of startup-related business events.



