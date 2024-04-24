Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc.: Digital Clarity Engages Representation in Irvine, California

Expanding Business Operations in the US

Digital Clarity (DC), a digital marketing management consultancy, and the wholly-owned operating flagship and brand of Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. (DBMM), a fully reporting US public holding company, is pleased to announce another geographic expansion into the US- and now the West Coast, in Irvine, California.

As part of Digital Clarity's commitment to growth in the US market, the decision to establish a presence in Southern California reaffirms the company's growth blueprint for expansion geographically, with a near-term strategic and tactical focus on the US. This move aligns seamlessly with the insights and direction provided since the 4Q 2023 described in the company's 10-K, 10Qs, and Updates.

Irvine, California is one of the best cities to do business on the West Coast and is recognized as a central hub for tech businesses and innovation. As such, it is an ideal location for Digital Clarity to further penetrate the American market. With its vibrant ecosystem of tech companies, Irvine is a master planned city and the largest in Orange County, with proximity to other major business hubs like the Los Angeles metropolitan area, Newport Beach, and San Diego.

"We are excited to further expand our footprint in the United States with carefully selected and designed representation in Irvine, California," said Reggie James, the Founder and Managing Director of DC and the COO and Director of DBMM. "The West Coast serves as a strategic gateway for us to access a dynamic market and foster innovation-driven new clients, partnerships, and strategic alliances. DC intends to leverage the region's unparalleled resources and access to the USC talent pool, as it continues to drive its growth trajectory in the US and beyond. With our commitment to delivering exceptional service and results, we look forward to establishing a unique footprint in the region."

James added, "Digital Clarity's representation in Irvine will focus on delivering a service-driven engagement that emphasizes business development, including lead generation and content creation. By offering our comprehensive suite of services, including brand development and digital advertising strategies, value proposition planning, revenue acceleration programs, and go-to-market strategies, we are poised to meet the diverse needs of clients across various industries."

DC chose its representation carefully to spearhead its expansion efforts in yet another geography to initially serve the B2B tech market. The skill set of resources will enable DC to deliver exceptional value to new clients with individualized, advisory services and quantifiable bottom-line results.

We are excited about the integrated business model, and see Irvine as the next successful execution. Additionally, we are planning a series of podcasts which we will be sharing shortly.

