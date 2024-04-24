OMP Recognized as a Leader for the 9th Consecutive Time in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / OMP, a global leader in supply chain planning solutions, has again been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions*. This is the ninth consecutive time that OMP has been recognized.

Gartner Magic Quadrant: evaluating supply chain planning solutions

The 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions, released April 23, 2024, examines and analyzes the available solutions to facilitate responsive and agile planning, supporting a company's strategic goals. This trusted Gartner assessment helps supply chain leaders evaluate and select the most suitable software vendor to mature their supply chain planning.

Consistent recognition as a Leader: OMP's ninth consecutive recognition

According to Gartner, Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well-positioned for tomorrow. OMP sees its ninth consecutive placement in the Leaders quadrant as an acknowledgment of its ongoing commitment to providing innovative supply chain planning solutions and exceptional value to its global customers.

A unified platform for supply chain planning challenges

OMP's Unison Planning offers a unified platform to address supply chain planning challenges. By synchronizing all planning stages, horizons, functions, and roles, Unison Planning empowers supply chain professionals with explainable AI (XAI) engines, quick and easy scenarios, and a fully telescopic digital twin for better and faster decisions in today's volatile environment.

Future-proofing supply chains with sustainable, autonomous, and data-driven planning

Philip Vervloesem, Senior Vice President at OMP USA, emphasizes OMP's mission to future-proof its customers' supply chains through continuous innovation. "These are exciting times. We're pioneering autonomous planning with advanced XAI engines for agile decision-making and GenAI to enhance user experience, while our AI-powered Data Genie makes master data much more accurate, keeping your digital twin in sync with reality."

"Working with customers, we're innovating outside-in planning, incorporating external data like consumer sentiment and real-time data from smart devices. And our green planning approach helps customers make sustainable planning decisions and reduce their environmental footprint by setting eco-friendly KPIs."

Customer success and innovation

Anita Van Looveren, OMP CEO, believes that this consistent positioning in the Gartner Magic Quadrant underscores the company's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer success.

"We're proud to have earned the trust of global Fortune 500 customers in industries like chemicals, life sciences, consumer goods, metals, paper, and packaging, including big names like Roche, AkzoNobel, and Natura. I want to thank our dedicated teams, loyal customers, and alliance network for their invaluable support."

*OMP was recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions for the years 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, in the Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning System of Record for the years 2024, 2016, and 2018, and in the Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation for the years 2017 and 2019.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow, and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper, and packaging - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning.

