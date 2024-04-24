Intrum: Report from Intrum's Annual General Meeting 2024

Press release

Submission and adoption of accounts

The Annual General Meeting noted that the annual accounts and the auditor's report, and consolidated accounts and auditor's report on the consolidated accounts for the financial year 2023 had been duly submitted, and adopted the profit and loss statement and balance sheet and consolidated profit and loss statement and consolidated balance sheet.



Dividend

The Annual General Meeting adopted the board's proposal not to pay any dividend for 2023.



Discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting discharged the members of the Board and the CEO from liability for their management of the company during 2023.



Board and board remuneration

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the Board shall consist of seven Board members with no deputies, and elected Magnus Lindquist, Michel van der Bel, Debra Davies, Geeta Gopalan, Andreas Näsvik, Philip Thomas and Ragnhild Wiborg.



SEK 1,570,000 to the Chair of the Board

SEK 735,000 to each of the other Board members

SEK 400,000 to the Chair of the Audit Committee

SEK 180,000 to each of the other two members of the Audit Committee

SEK 400,000 to the Chair of the Risk Committee

SEK 180,000 to each of the other two members of the Risk Committee

SEK 95,000 to each of the three members of the Remuneration Committee

SEK 140,000 to the Chair of the Transformation Committee

SEK 95,000 to each of the other two members of the Transformation Committee

The Annual General Meeting re-elected Magnus Lindquist as Chairman of the Board.Board remuneration and remuneration for committee work was established to a total of SEK 8,115,000 (7,700,000), to be distributed as follows:

Additional compensation for travel time of SEK 30,000 per physical board meeting held in Sweden will be paid to Michel van der Bel, Debra Davies, Geeta Gopalan and Philip Thomas.



Auditor and fees to the auditor

The Annual General Meeting elected Deloitte AB as auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, with the authorised public accountant Patrick Honeth as auditor in charge. Fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.



Remuneration report

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board's remuneration report.



Guidelines for remuneration and other terms of employment for key executives

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board's proposed guidelines for executive remuneration and other terms of employment for key executives.



Long-term incentive program

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board's proposal for a long-term incentive program for 2024. The program includes up to 15 individuals divided into three groups: 1) the CEO, 2) three members of the Executive Committee and 3) other members of the Executive Committee and other key employees. The participants will be offered to be allocated a cash compensation which shall be invested in Intrum shares which shall be kept at least until 31 December 2026. Participation requires continued employment and an own investment in Intrum shares. The total costs for the program are estimated to up to MSEK 92. The program does not result in any dilution.



Mandate to the Board regarding transfer of own shares

In accordance with the Board's proposal, the meeting authorised the Board to, until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on transfer of the company's own shares on a regulated market. The authorisation relates to shares acquired for outstanding incentive programs.



Mandate to the Board regarding issue of shares

In accordance with the Board's proposal, the meeting authorised the Board to, until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on new issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles entitling to subscription of shares, corresponding to no more than 10 percent of the total number of outstanding shares in the company.



Minutes

The minutes from the annual general meeting will be published on the company's website within two weeks.



