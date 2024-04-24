AleaSoft Energy Forecasting recorded electricity price increases in most major European markets during the third week of April. It says prices could continue to increase in the fourth week of April, due to rising electricity demand. Analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting shows that electricity prices increased in most major European markets on a weekly basis during the third week of April. The Spanish consultancy recorded weekly average electricity price increases in the Belgian, British, French, Dutch, German, Italian and Nordic markets. The Nord Pool market, encompassing the Nordic countries, ...

