The Indian authorities say the nation's latest 10 GWh tender was oversubscribed. It attracted seven bidders, including ACME Cleantech Solutions, Reliance Industries, and Waaree Energies. From pv magazine India India's Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has received seven bids for its global tender for the rebidding of production-linked incentives (PLI) for 10 GWh advanced chemistry cell (ACC) manufacturing, originally announced in January 2024. ACME Cleantech Solutions, Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies, Anvi Power Industries, JSW Neo Energy, Reliance Industries, Lucas TVS, and Waaree Energies ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...