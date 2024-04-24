Chinese module manufacturer JinkoSolar has recorded roughly $16. 4 billion of revenue and a $1. 06 billion net profit for 2023, with PV module shipments reaching 78. 52 GW. Its module manufacturing capacity hit 110 GW at the end of December. Chinese solar module maker JinkoSolar has unveiled its 2023 financial report, showcasing notable growth in both revenue and net profit. It said that it recorded revenue of CNY 118. 682 billion ($16. 38 billion), up 43. 55% from the preceding year. Its net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies reached CNY 7. 440 billion ($1. 06 billion), up ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...