BrightRock Gold Corp. Releases Phase 1 Exploration Report on the Midnight Owl Lithium Pegmatite Project in Yavapai County, Arizona

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / BrightRock Gold Corp. (OTC Pink:BRGC) is pleased to publish the latest technical report conducted by its in-house exploration geologist, James Ingraffia, MS, GMBA. This finished report represents a significant step forward in understanding the Midnight Owl's pegmatite geology and lays the groundwork for a more in-depth Phase 2 soil sample and exploration program centered on the exposed pegmatite strike to the northeast of the claim block.

The Full Technical Report of Figures referred to in this release can be viewed in the PDF version available via this link: Click for Full Report.

Figure 1: Outcrop of the Midnight Owl pegmatite. Jeep for scale. Photo by James Ingraffia.

Report Highlights :

Samples collected from the pegmatites showed mineralogical composition typical of lithium-bearing pegmatites.

Analysis of K:Rb ratios suggested potential for lithium mineralization, particularly in northeast regions.

Approximately 101 acres were mapped in the southern portion of the BRGC claim area.

The pegmatite measures approximately 200 ft in thickness and tilts about 45° NW.

Figure 2: Cross Section A-A'. The pegmatite, in yellow, measures approximately 200 ft in thickness and tilts about 45° NW. It is bordered by both the mica schist and gneiss to the northwest and

by mica schist to the southeast.

Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng BrightRock's CEO, remarked on the findings, saying, "Our team is excited to read the second report by James Ingraffia, our in-house geologist, indicating a pegmatite cross section approximately 200 feet thick at our Midnight Owl Lithium Project. This research will help guide our future work, which will include a Phase 2 Sampling Program at 200 m sample spacing from east to west across the Midnight Owl property." (See Figure 4.)

Figure 3: Phase 1 Sample Map

Figure 4: Recommended Phase 2 Sample Map

About BrightRock Gold Corp.

BrightRock Gold Corp. is a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine". Previously known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine," it is located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. BrightRock Gold Corp. holds 100% ownership and interest in the "Midnight Owl Mine," along with an adjoining 5040 acres, or 244 lode claims. A lithium pegmatite project strategically located within 170 miles of three billion-dollar gigafactories under current construction. The company is seeking to develop this portfolio of lithium-rich assets to become a major supplier of lithium-based products.

To learn more about BrightRock Gold Corp. Visit:

Corporate Website: http://brightrockgold.com/and/or https://northamericalithium.com/

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/brightrock_corp

Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/brgc-corp

Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brightrock_gold_corp/

CONTACT:

BrightRock Gold Corporation

Phone 866-600-5444

brightrockgold@gmail.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRGC/disclosure.

SOURCE: BrightRock Gold Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com