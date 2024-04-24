London-based Globeleq has acquired a 48. 3% stake in the 25 MW Winnergy solar plant in Egypt's Benban Solar complex. It will now cooperate on the management of assets and the operation of the facility with Egyptian manufacturer GILA Altawakol Electric. Globeleq, a UK-based independent power company, has acquired a 48. 3% stake in a 25 MW solar plant in Egypt. The Winnergy solar plant, which has been in operation since 2019, is located in Egypt's gigawatt-scale Benban Solar complex, and is adjacent to Globeleq's 66 MW ARC solar plant. Globeleq bought the stake from Enerray, Enerray Global Solar ...

