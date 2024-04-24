Invesco Select Trust Plc - Cancellation of Treasury Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR JAPAN.
24 April 2024
Invesco Select Trust plc
Cancellation of Treasury Shares
The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company") announces that as part of the Restructuring Proposals which have been approved by the shareholders of the Company, it has today cancelled all of the treasury shares attributable to the Reclassifying Share Classes prior to their reclassification to the Global Share Class.
Therefore with immediate effect the treasury shares noted below have been cancelled and the resulting total number of shares in issue in the Reclassifying Share Classes is:
Reclassifying Share Class
Treasury Shares Cancelled
Resulting Total Shares in Issue
UK Equity Shares
40,026,118
56,585,022
Balanced Risk Allocation Shares
6,547,218
3,295,141
Managed Liquidity Shares
9,393,678
899,839
Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Circular published on 15 February 2024.
The Company expects to make further announcements in relation to the reclassification of non-Global Shares into Global Shares in due course.
Enquiries:
Invesco Asset Management Limited
+44 (0) 20 7543 3559
James Poole, Company Secretary
Invesco Fund Managers Limited
+44 (0)20 7543 3500
Will Ellis
John Armstrong-Denby
Winterflood Securities Limited
+44 (0) 20 3100 0000
Neil Morgan
Darren Willis
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited
+44 (0) 20 7397 8900
James King
Will Talkington