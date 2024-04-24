Anzeige
24.04.2024
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Cancellation of Treasury Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR JAPAN.

24 April 2024

Invesco Select Trust plc

Cancellation of Treasury Shares

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company") announces that as part of the Restructuring Proposals which have been approved by the shareholders of the Company, it has today cancelled all of the treasury shares attributable to the Reclassifying Share Classes prior to their reclassification to the Global Share Class.

Therefore with immediate effect the treasury shares noted below have been cancelled and the resulting total number of shares in issue in the Reclassifying Share Classes is:

Reclassifying Share Class

Treasury Shares Cancelled

Resulting Total Shares in Issue

UK Equity Shares

40,026,118

56,585,022

Balanced Risk Allocation Shares

6,547,218

3,295,141

Managed Liquidity Shares

9,393,678

899,839

Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Circular published on 15 February 2024.


The Company expects to make further announcements in relation to the reclassification of non-Global Shares into Global Shares in due course.

Enquiries:

Invesco Asset Management Limited

+44 (0) 20 7543 3559

James Poole, Company Secretary

Invesco Fund Managers Limited

+44 (0)20 7543 3500

Will Ellis

John Armstrong-Denby

Winterflood Securities Limited

+44 (0) 20 3100 0000

Neil Morgan

Darren Willis

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

James King

Will Talkington


