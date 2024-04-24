Invesco Select Trust Plc - Cancellation of Treasury Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

24 April 2024

Invesco Select Trust plc

Cancellation of Treasury Shares

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company") announces that as part of the Restructuring Proposals which have been approved by the shareholders of the Company, it has today cancelled all of the treasury shares attributable to the Reclassifying Share Classes prior to their reclassification to the Global Share Class.

Therefore with immediate effect the treasury shares noted below have been cancelled and the resulting total number of shares in issue in the Reclassifying Share Classes is:

Reclassifying Share Class Treasury Shares Cancelled Resulting Total Shares in Issue UK Equity Shares 40,026,118 56,585,022 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 6,547,218 3,295,141 Managed Liquidity Shares 9,393,678 899,839

Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Circular published on 15 February 2024.



The Company expects to make further announcements in relation to the reclassification of non-Global Shares into Global Shares in due course.

