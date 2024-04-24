Flushing Financial Corporation: Flushing Bank, Empire Government Strategies, and Ruskin Moscou Faltischek are Hosting a Breakfast Event with Representatives from the Small Business Administration to Explore Borrowing Opportunities for Small Businesses

UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Flushing Financial Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ:FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that it is cohosting a breakfast event for small businesses to meet with representatives from the SBA to discuss borrowing opportunities for small business owners. The event will take place on May 22 at 8:00 a.m. at the offices of RMF located at 1425 RXR Plaza, East Tower 15th floor, Uniondale, NY.

John R. Buran stated, "Small business is the economic engine that drives prosperity for our local communities. As a community bank, we recognize the important role that these businesses play and we specialize in providing the banking products, services, and innovative tools that enable small business owners to seamlessly manage their business while managing their finances. Our goal is to provide small businesses with borrowing options to support their growth and success."

Adam Silvers, Managing Partner of Ruskin Moscou Faltischek, P.C. stated, "We are happy to partner with Flushing Bank and Empire Government Strategies to offer this important asset to companies seeking economic assistance from the SBA."

"We are happy to be able to give our small businesses an opportunity to learn more about the SBA and its lending opportunities," states Arthur "Jerry" Kremer Chair of Empire Government Strategies. "In 2023 the SBA loaned over $250 million to Long Island small businesses."

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State-chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers who can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets are what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at FlushingBank.com.

About Empire Government Strategies

Empire Government Strategies is a government relations firm in New York State that businesses, trade groups and even government agencies go to when they need to reach decision makers or galvanize local community support for an important issue or project. The experts at Empire have relationships on both sides of the aisle and deliver incentives and grants from all levels of government to their clients. Empire's Chairman, Hon. Arthur "Jerry" Kremer was a former Assembly Member for 23 years and was Chair of the Ways and Means Committee for 12 years. Empire's President, Catherine Fee, is a well-known Long Island business development expert.

About Ruskin Moscou Faltischek

For over 50 years, Ruskin Moscou Faltischek P.C., headquartered in Uniondale, has built a reputation as one of the region's leading providers of innovative legal services. Its attorneys are practical, experienced advocates who measure their success by their clients' success. Cornerstone groups in all major practice areas of the law are represented at the firm, including corporate and securities, corporate restructuring & bankruptcy, commercial lending, commercial litigation, intellectual property, health care, real estate, employment, not-for-profit, cybersecurity and data privacy, energy, and trusts and estates. Clients include individual, large and mid-sized corporations, privately held businesses and institutions.

