Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 917251 | ISIN: FR0000053837 | Ticker-Symbol: AJY
Stuttgart
24.04.24
12:56 Uhr
25,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTAMIR SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTAMIR SA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
24.04.2024 | 17:53
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ALTAMIR: Altamir's General Meeting of 23 April 2024

Altamir's General Meeting of 23 April 2024

Paris, 24 April 2024 - Altamir's ordinary general meeting of shareholders took place on 23 April 2024. Those taking part held 77.86% of the company's capital, and all draft resolutions were passed with a very large majority.

Shareholders in the meeting approved a dividend of €1.08 per share, which will be paid on 24 May (ex-dividend date: 22 May).

They also approved the renewal of Jean Estin, Dominique Cerutti and Anne Landon's terms of office as members of the Supervisory Board. For the record, Altamir's Supervisory Board has four members, all of whom are independent, and they include two women.

The voting results are available on the company's website (www.altamir.fr).

Given the increasing weight in Altaroc's activity and the change in the company name of Amboise Partners into Altaroc Partners, Altamir Gérance has decided to terminate, effective 31 December 2024, the investment advisory agreement between Altamir and Altaroc Partners and to sign a new investment advisory agreement effective 1 January 2025 with Amboise SAS, majority shareholder of Altamir (65%) and Altamir Gérance (99%).

For the record, Maurice Tchenio remains the Chairman and CEO of Altaroc Partners, the Chairman of Amboise SAS and the Chairman and CEO of Altamir Gérance.

Next key event:

NAV as of 31/03/202416 May 2024 after the market close

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with a NAV of €1.3 billion. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest principally via and with funds managed or advised by Seven2 and Apax, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in LBO and growth capital transactions and have ambitious targets for value creation.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Seven2's and Apax's sectors of specialisation (Tech & Telco, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and large companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as an SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Claire Peyssard Moses

Tel: +33 (0)6 34 32 38 97

Email: investors@altamir.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lZhrlpZoYZiYxm6eY8eWbJOZbJmUxZHIZ2fLlGpsZcedm3FmmpdlmpmaZnFml2tn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-85261-ag-2024_en-def.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.