ALTAMIR: Altamir's General Meeting of 23 April 2024

Altamir's General Meeting of 23 April 2024

Paris, 24 April 2024 - Altamir's ordinary general meeting of shareholders took place on 23 April 2024. Those taking part held 77.86% of the company's capital, and all draft resolutions were passed with a very large majority.

Shareholders in the meeting approved a dividend of €1.08 per share, which will be paid on 24 May (ex-dividend date: 22 May).

They also approved the renewal of Jean Estin, Dominique Cerutti and Anne Landon's terms of office as members of the Supervisory Board. For the record, Altamir's Supervisory Board has four members, all of whom are independent, and they include two women.

The voting results are available on the company's website (www.altamir.fr).

Given the increasing weight in Altaroc's activity and the change in the company name of Amboise Partners into Altaroc Partners, Altamir Gérance has decided to terminate, effective 31 December 2024, the investment advisory agreement between Altamir and Altaroc Partners and to sign a new investment advisory agreement effective 1 January 2025 with Amboise SAS, majority shareholder of Altamir (65%) and Altamir Gérance (99%).

For the record, Maurice Tchenio remains the Chairman and CEO of Altaroc Partners, the Chairman of Amboise SAS and the Chairman and CEO of Altamir Gérance.

Next key event:

NAV as of 31/03/2024 16 May 2024 after the market close

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with a NAV of €1.3 billion. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest principally via and with funds managed or advised by Seven2 and Apax, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in LBO and growth capital transactions and have ambitious targets for value creation.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Seven2's and Apax's sectors of specialisation (Tech & Telco, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and large companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as an SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Claire Peyssard Moses

Tel: +33 (0)6 34 32 38 97

Email: investors@altamir.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lZhrlpZoYZiYxm6eY8eWbJOZbJmUxZHIZ2fLlGpsZcedm3FmmpdlmpmaZnFml2tn

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-85261-ag-2024_en-def.pdf