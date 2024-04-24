Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Berlin
24.04.24
08:12 Uhr
0,370 Euro
+0,008
+2,21 %
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Board Update

DJ Board Update 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Board Update 
24-Apr-2024 / 16:25 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
      Metro Bank Holdings plc (LSE: MTRO LN) 
24 April 2024 
 
 
Metro Bank Holdings plc 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
Board Update 
 
Metro Bank announces that Cristina Alba Ochoa, interim CFO, will be appointed to the Metro Bank Board as an Executive 
Director. The appointment will become effective following regulatory approval and will continue until Marc Page, the 
incoming CFO, joins Metro Bank on 2 September 2024. 
 
This announcement is made pursuant to LR 9.6.11R of the Listing Rules. Metro Bank confirms that there are no other 
matters requiring disclosure under LR 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules in relation to Cristina Alba Ochoa's appointment. 
 
ENDS 
 
Enquiries 
For further information on this announcement, please contact: 
 
Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations 
IR@metrobank.plc.uk 
 
Metro Bank PLC Media Relations 
Mona Patel 
+44 (0) 7815 506845 
pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk 
 
Teneo 
Haya Herbert-Burns/Anthony DiNatale 
+44 (0)7342 031051/ +44 (0)7880 715975 
Metrobank@teneo.com 
 
About Metro Bank 
Metro Bank services over three million customer accounts and is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It 
remains one of the highest rated high street banks for overall service quality for personal customers, the best bank 
for service in-store for business customers and joint top for service in-store for personal customers, in the 
Competition and Markets Authority's Service Quality Survey in February 2024. 
 
Metro Bank has also been awarded "Large Loans Mortgage Lender of the Year", 2024 and 2023 Mortgage Awards, accredited 
as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2023, "2023 Best Lender of the Year - UK" in the M&A Today, Global Awards, the " 
Inclusive Culture Initiative Award" in the 2023 Inclusive Awards, "Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award" and "Leader of 
the Year Award 2023" at the Top 1% Workplace Awards, "Best Women Mortgage Leaders in the UK" from Elite Women 2023, " 
Diversity Lead of the Year", 2023 Women in Finance, Best Large Loan Lender, 2023 Mortgage Strategy Awards, "Best 
Business Credit Card", Forbes Advisor Best of 2023 Awards, "Best Business Credit Card", 2023 Moneynet Personal Finance 
Awards. 
 
The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving 
customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities 
it serves. Whether that's through its network of 76 stores; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or 
online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice. 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One 
Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of Metro Bank PLC. 
 
Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, 
London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority 
and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are 
protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS 
website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval. 
 
Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO 
newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  317744 
EQS News ID:  1888689 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1888689&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2024 11:25 ET (15:25 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
