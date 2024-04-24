JPOrleans: JP Orleans' Spring Oak at Malvern Community Honored with 'Planned Community of the Year'

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Spring Oak at Malvern, a premier residential community in Malvern, PA by JP Orleans, is thrilled to announce that it has been named "Planned Community of the Year" at the esteemed Best in PA Living Awards held in King of Prussia.

The Best in PA Living Awards recognize outstanding achievements in community development and residential excellence across Pennsylvania. Spring Oak at Malvern stood out among a competitive field of nominees for its Traditional Neighborhood Development design, commitment to craftsmanship, and dedication to fostering a vibrant community centered on lifestyle.

Nestled in the heart of Malvern, PA, Spring Oak offers residents a picturesque setting with meticulously crafted homes, lush green spaces, and unparalleled amenities. From its thoughtfully designed streetscapes to its state-of-the-art recreational facilities, Spring Oak exemplifies the pinnacle of modern community living.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the 'Planned Community of the Year' award at the Best in PA Living Awards," said Jeffrey Orleans, Chief Executive Officer of JP Orleans. "This prestigious recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the support of our residents who make Spring Oak a truly special place to call home."

About JP Orleans

JP Orleans is a third-generation homebuilder with a tradition of excellence, dependability, and value. In its over100-year family history of homebuilding, the company has earned the confidence of over 80,000 homeowners through a strong commitment to excellence and reliability. JP Orleans homes are in the most desirable locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the Charlotte, N.C. area.

