Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.04.2024 | 18:02
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JPOrleans: JP Orleans' Spring Oak at Malvern Community Honored with 'Planned Community of the Year'

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Spring Oak at Malvern, a premier residential community in Malvern, PA by JP Orleans, is thrilled to announce that it has been named "Planned Community of the Year" at the esteemed Best in PA Living Awards held in King of Prussia.

Spring Oak

Spring Oak
Spring Oak exemplifies the pinnacle of modern community living.

The Best in PA Living Awards recognize outstanding achievements in community development and residential excellence across Pennsylvania. Spring Oak at Malvern stood out among a competitive field of nominees for its Traditional Neighborhood Development design, commitment to craftsmanship, and dedication to fostering a vibrant community centered on lifestyle.

Nestled in the heart of Malvern, PA, Spring Oak offers residents a picturesque setting with meticulously crafted homes, lush green spaces, and unparalleled amenities. From its thoughtfully designed streetscapes to its state-of-the-art recreational facilities, Spring Oak exemplifies the pinnacle of modern community living.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the 'Planned Community of the Year' award at the Best in PA Living Awards," said Jeffrey Orleans, Chief Executive Officer of JP Orleans. "This prestigious recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the support of our residents who make Spring Oak a truly special place to call home."

For more information about JP Orleans or Spring Oak at Malvern visit JPOrleans.com.

About JP Orleans

JP Orleans is a third-generation homebuilder with a tradition of excellence, dependability, and value. In its over100-year family history of homebuilding, the company has earned the confidence of over 80,000 homeowners through a strong commitment to excellence and reliability. JP Orleans homes are in the most desirable locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the Charlotte, N.C. area.

Contact Information

Gary Stefanoni
VP Sales & Marketing
gstefanoni@jporleans.com
609.251.6056

SOURCE: JPOrleans

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.